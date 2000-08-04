Awesome Eggplant Rollatine

This is one of my favorite recipes. Thin sliced eggplant is stuffed with cheese and spinach and topped with marinara sauce. I often use prepared jarred sauce to cut the cook time.

Recipe by Dinah

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a shallow mixing bowl combine 3 eggs, 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. In a separate, shallow dish or plate, pour the flour.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet. Dredge eggplant slices in flour, then in egg mixture and fry slices 2 or 3 at a time in hot oil. Place fried slices on a paper towel lined plate to drain.

  • In a large bowl combine ricotta, 1/2 cup mozzarella, remaining 1 cup Parmesan, remaining 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 egg, parsley and spinach; mix well.

  • Spread about 1/3 of the pasta sauce in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place about 2 tablespoons of spinach mixture in the center of each eggplant slice and roll securely; place in prepared pan. Pour remaining pasta sauce over eggplant rolls and top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
894 calories; protein 53.3g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 276.2mg; sodium 1872mg. Full Nutrition
