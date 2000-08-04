Awesome Eggplant Rollatine

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
894 calories; protein 53.3g; carbohydrates 79.6g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 276.2mg; sodium 1872mg. Full Nutrition
It should be noted that when you slice the eggplants, make sure you are slicing them lengthwise (not width-wise like my fiance did) :) Also, I would recommend instead of frying the slices, bake them on a cookie sheet w/ a layer of olive oil at 350 degrees for about 15 min. I also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Good recipe.
I would consider this a sort of eggplant parmigiana or lasagne. Slice your eggplants longways! And use 2. I followed others suggestions that one is enough...not so! I also didn't bread the eggplant as per the recipe. I beat one egg, mixed together breadcrumbs with parmesan & italian seasoning, then bathed each slice in the egg, then coated it with the breadcrumb mix. I then baked them. Then I picked up with the rest of the recipe, layering the eggplant like lasagne instead of making rolls. I liked it...I'll definately try it at least one more time.
This is so good, but a lot of work, so I modified it. Instead of dredging in flour and then the egg/cheese mixture, I omit the flour altogether and just dredge the eggplant in egg, then in the cheese/spices mixture before frying. Instead of rolling it up, I just layer slices in the pan (with some sauce in the bottom of the dish) and put the cheese/spinach mixture on top, and then cover with the remaining sauce. It's truly awesome!
What a great dish!!! Make extra because this is one that's even better the next day. The batter for frying is too thick. I thinned it with milk. Something no one is saying here. Slice the eggplant lengthwise or you won't be able to roll it. Also, I have added Sundried Tomatos and Basil from our garden to the filling. Fresh garlic would probably be good. i put mushroom slices in the botom of the pan with the sauce. Fairly easy dish - Make it your own.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2002
This recipe is amazing! I have been looking for a good eggplant dish for a long time, and this hit the spot! I did use a basil/oregano combo instead of buying the prepackaged italian seasoning. However, this is a great dish, thanks for the idea!
This was great! However, I did not use the frying method, I roasted my eggplant in the oven using extra virgin olive oil for 2-3 min on each side instead. Another idea is to dredge the eggplant in flour w/ salt and pepper and saute in skillet w/ extra vir. olive oil until golden brown. Little healthier too. The spinach mixture was awesome!!! Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2004
This recipe makes the best low carb vegetarian lasagna ever!!! I used about 1/3 a cup of Atkins low carb bake mix instead of flour and and some cream to the egg wash. 1 small eggplant thinly sliced is enough to make a 9x13 pan. Another great alternative is adding ground beef or italian sausage. This is the first time I have cooked eggplant that was edible and this was freakin great!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2002
Although it says "thinly sliced" in the description, in the ingredients list it doesn't say whether to slice the eggplant lengthwise or not and it doesn't say how thin to slice it. The egg and parmesan cheese makes too thick a coating. I would make it this way: dip in flour, dip in egg, THEN dip in parmesan (or omit completely). Not easy for beginner to follow.
SINFULLY GOOD! The second time making this I found it was easiest to stack the eggplant slices layering the mixture between. Then take slices off the top and fry. Less mess and evenly coated. I recommend using a kitchen gadget slicer for even slices - one eggplant will do, but it helps to find one large and rectangular shaped.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2002
This dish was delicious. I found I had to add an extra egg in the egg dip mixture to have enough to coat the rest of the eggplant slices before frying. My husband and I thought it was a restaurant quality dish. Great flavor, great combination.
OK...I am doing something I swore I wouldn't. I am reviewing a recipe after making some serious changes to it first. The first step of coating the eggplant and frying sounded like too much work...so I just peeled the sides of the eggplant, made slices perpindicular to those peels (so that the eggplant would retain skin on the edges only). Then, I brushed olive oil, salt and peeper on each side and roasted in the oven on two baking sheets @ 350 for 15 minutes, turning the slices halfway through and switching the baking sheets on the racks. I added marjoram (not a fan of oregano), garlic and nutmeg to the cheese mixture and proceeded with the roll-up and the sauce. SPECTACULAR! I will be making this EASY, EASY dish again and again...perhaps adding some browned Italian sausage or cooked diced chicken to the filling for variety. WONDERFUL!
Very good!! My 11 yr. old and I are big fans! I made Chunky Marinara Sauce from this site and used that instead of jarred sauce. And the only other thing I did different was to layer the eggplant, ricotta mixture, sauce, cheese, and so on....my eggplant slices were kinda short since the eggplant I had on hand were small and not longer....so the rolling would have been a nightmare. The flavors were still great....loved the spinach in the filling. We love eggplant here so it was a hit! Thanks!
Fantastic dish! I did the lasagna version as some others did and my kids gobbled it up! I added diced mushrooms and some spices to the cheese mixture for the 'layer' and used Italian breadcrumb mix from Whole Foods in lieu of the homemade coating called for in the recipe. And I only used one large eggplant sliced thin lengthwise and that was more than enough for a 9x13 pan.
Incredible! As others said, it does take time to fry the eggplant and the batter is too thick. I found that adding extra water to the batter is just as effective as adding more egg. In stuffing the eggplant, I also just put the filling in between two slices like a sandwich. Much easier than rolling it. This passed the "meat-and-potatoes-lover-guy" test with flying colors.
A great recipe! I made a few changes based on other reviewers' tips. For the eggplant, just an egg wash followed by a Parmesan, herb, garlic, and flour mixture. Although I fried the eggplant this time, next time I'd infuse some olive oil with garlic and herbs, lightly coat the eggplant, and roast the slices to make it healthier. The eggplant flavor was muted. I used one large eggplant (cut 3/16" thick, lengthwise), 2 eggs in egg wash, the full recipe of filling, and homemade sauce. It is time and labor intensive, but no more than expected for a recipe like this. Certainly, I'd recommend trying it and customizing it to your tastes.
This recipe was great! My husband loves eggplant rollatine and he said this rivaled some he's gotten at restaurants. The mixture you dredged in was a little too thick and didn't adhere to the eggplants very well so it got a little messy. I also made sure I sweated the eggplant beforehand in order to get some of the bitterness out of the eggplant. Make sure you use large eggplants (or more small ones), otherwise you'll have extra filling left over (and it's so good you won't want any of it to go to waste!!!)
Impressive presentation, a little labor intensive, but worth it in the end. I used two eggplants, and sliced very thin. Like other reviewers, I added water to the egg mixture, which is definitely too thick to work with as stated. I like lots of flavor, so I added red pepper flakes, sun-dried tomatoes, some garlic, and diced shallots to the recipe. I also had some fresh sweet basil on hand, so chopped that up and added it as well. Very versatile recipe that you can change up as you wish. Will make again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2003
This recipe was outrageous, I had to make it for 150 people so I modified it a little. Instead of rolling up the eggplant which would have take me a week, I layered it like lasagna, same concept a little different look. Also my husband hates eggplant but loved this recipe and wants me to make it again, but this time it won't be for 150 people again. Thanks for this great recipe.
I love this recipe, would give it more than 5 stars if I could. I did layer it as others had suggested I can see where rolling would not have worked for me. This is an excellent egg plant dish, definitely a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2003
Thanks for a great recipe. My family loved it. The batter for the dipping (prior to frying) was very thick so I had to add several more eggs to thin it out. If you are making this for the first time, you may want to cut down on the amount of parmesan cheese in batter and perhaps add another egg as well.
I really loved the final outcome, but it took longer to make than I had anticipated. Needed to add more eggs to the batter because it was so thick. Very good recipe! Will make again for sure but on a night when I'm not so rushed!
Oh my gosh! This IS awesome! We both loved this recipe. It took awhile, this is not an after-work kind of recipe, but, if you have time, it is worth it! (There was not enough batter- we had to add egg, as others have said and there was a lot of eggplant left over- we sliced it thinner so we could roll it, maybe that was a mistake.) Very filling also, which is good because we have leftovers! Will make again!
Just loved this recipe. Often cook for a vegetarian and will be doing this again for her. Followed another reader's hint and baked the slices in the oven but I used baking paper and simply sprayed with a light olive oil spray - baked about 15 mins and then just popped the mixture on the rolls and rolled them from there. Easy.
The ingredient measurements for this recipe are dubious, although in theory the recipe works well, one should consider the tablespoons of garlic powder and Italian seasoning (and I like garlic) and adjust them to about a third. Also, the batter will not coat two large sliced eggplants unless you squeegee 90% off off each slice starting with the very first one. In the shopping list the 15oz ricotta comes up as 1/8 teaspoon.....but that will just make you laugh (serves 4?, my husband said, they must be The Sopranos)
Unlike other reviewers, I didn't think this recipe was too messy. With the help of my husband, the work went quickly and cleanly. This recipe gets three stars because I didn't think it was very tasty. My husband loved it and wolfed it down. For me, I couldn't eat the fried eggplant (and I love eggplant!). The frying just made it too heavy. I ended up eating the sauce and the cheese and spinach with bread. That part tasted just fine, but because of the eggplant, I won't make this again.
This was, not only, easy to make - but soooo delicious. The presentation is beautiful and the flavor outstanding. I used fresh garlic (in the filling) in place of the powder and used homeade tomato sauce, rather than a jarred sauce. Outside of that- i followed the recipe exactly. The preparation of the eggplant really surprised me. I wasn't sure how putting them in the oven would work, but they came out perfect and pliable. The only bad thing was when the left-overs were gone... i craved this for several days after.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/14/2001
The egg concoction was a bit think so I suggest omitting the cheese (you can sprinkle it on the eggplant later) and adding a touch of water. It's a bit heavy but the taste is fabulous.
My 4 year old wanted to try eggplant because it was purple. We made this and she ate it up! I added a little more cheese. Be careful- the eggplant fries quickly!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2005
I cannot PERSONALLY rate this recipe. The truth is, I hate both eggplant and spinach. However, I made this for my vegetarian wife and RAVED. In fact, she said that this was the best thing I've made in the kitchen for her (and I am the primary chef in our home). So, wow...this stuff must be great! As far as preperation is concerned, this is NOT a cinch to make properly. At least in my case, I had a heck of a mess in the kitchen by the time the work hit the oven. So bear this in mind when starting the project. Also, I was surprised at how QUICKLY this eggplant recipe fried. If your oil is especially hot (as mine was) keep a close eye on each slice as you add them to the pan. It smelled great while it was cooking and it looked great when it was finished. If I wasn't such a vegetable snob, I would have tasted it for sure! ha! Enjoy.
This recipe is amazing! I use this every time when I make rollatine!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2005
I would rate this dish definately a 10 on taste, but a 3 on preparation. UGH, what a mess. Like other reviewers, the egg & parm chz was tooo thick. I added water. I didn't understand about putting the flour on first THEN adding to the egg/chz mix. The batter wouldn't stick to it :( The first few came out with a lot of breading, then I kind of used my hand to paste it on the eggplant. I agree that 2 large eggplant is way too much. I ended up throwing some away. I didn't slice mine thin, I made them about a centimeter thick. I didn't like the frying part, then the rolling part, they were so hot to roll! Kinda greasy after it baked. Too much spinach/cheese mix left over, had to throw away. 1 cup of flour is WAY too much. I would flour as you go. I nixed the parsley and cooked the spinach first and let it sit to cool. But nevertheless, my husband was totally happy with it and ate 5 rolls! And he is not a "cheezy" person! He loved it and I thought it was really good. Thank you for an exceptionally tasty but messy recipe.
Yummy - very filling! Definitely cut the eggplant lengthwise - something I wouldn't have thought of had it not been for these helpful reviews. I also baked the eggplant on 350 for 15 minutes - with a layer of olive oil on both sides. Much easier than frying. And be prepared for a messy kitchen!
All I can say is WOW! easy and DELICIOUS!!! I used the advice of other reviews and baked the eggplant instead of frying. Turned out to have a great crust, will deffinatly bake again. To make this more hearty, I added a pound of ground turkey. This recipie was fantastic! If you like sauce, as does my husband, you might want to use another jar of speghetti sauce. Another note, The eggplant need to be looong, all the grocery store had were short ones and they didn't make that great of a wrap. Will make this recipe for family and at least once a month! This is the best eggplant recipe I have ever made! THANK YOU!!!
This dish is a little time consuming but oh so yummy! Instead of rolling it, I just sliced it in circles, put the filling in and added more eggplant on top. I also used fresh uncooked spinach in the mix! Very tasty.
This recipe is good, but very very time consuming!! I couldn't roll my eggplant either so I layered it like lasagna or sandwiches.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2001
I made this dish last night and it was really good! I made a lo carb version using no sugar added tomato sauce and I added mushrooms and left out the spinach. I used a medium eggplant and I folded the corners over the cheese mixture and that worked out fine. I had a similar dish at a restaurant and I think this was just as good. I would make it again. Tip, don't fry the eggplant too long. It will get mushy.
This recipe is awesome, worth every bit of time, it truely is a recipe you'll try again. I noticed as well the batter was thick, but I think that added to the flavor, I just added 2 more eggs & 1/2 c of parm for the 2 eggplants & cut the eggplant lengthwise
This recipe is truly awesome. We just had this for dinner and there were no leftovers. I do not think that the batter was too thick, actually I thought it was so good I will probably use it as a batter for other foods(fried green tomatoes come to mind). I did use soy flour just to reduce the carbs and it worked just fine. We have eggplants in our garden so this will for sure be on our menu again.
This recipe was very delicious! If you don't like eggplant, the eggplant flavor is less strong the second day, yet still delicious! To make this low carb I ommitted the flour and used Atkins bake mix instead. We used semi low carb Emeril sauce also. (Rao sauce is even more low carb!) Next time I will salt and drain the eggplant before frying because it soaked up the oil and felt like a sponge! I also added 2 more eggs as others suggested and cut back on the parmesan in the eggs. We will be sure to make this again!
Great recipe to hide spinach from picky eaters! My husband can't stand spinach but loves this recipe. To make it easier, instead of rolling I ooured 1/3 of the pasta sauce in the pan and layered 1/2 of the fried eggplant slices on top of the sauce, topped with all of the cheese/spinach mixture, put on the other 1/2 of the eggpland and poured on the rest of the sauce. Much easier and still good!
GREAT! I agree with the comments about the egg mixture being very heavy. I followed the advice and lowered the amount of parmesan cheese. It turned out great. Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2005
Excellent! I loved this recipe, althought I changed it a little. I dipped the eggplant in flour, then egg/water mixture, then in parmesan cheese mixture (where I substituted a sundried tomato/basil/oregeno combo for italian seasoning, and then fried them in my deep fat frier. I also layered the eggplant, like lasagne, using spaghetti sauce with italian sausage in it, and adding mushrooms. It was delicious! I did not find it to be overly time consuming (about 30 minutes of prep, and 30 minutes of baking) but the end result made it worth it. This is definitely a keeper.
It was good, but not great, especially for the time and mess I made. I did as several of the reviews mentioned and baked the eggplant. The pieces browned nicely for the most part, but I was still left with raw flour in some places. I did add some baby portabella mushrooms to the filling because I wanted to finish them off. The filling was great and I'll probably make it again for stuffed shells sometime. If I try this recipe again, I will layer the eggplant with the filling like a lasagna. UPDATE: The leftovers were much better. The flavors really had a chance to blend together. My husband liked it, so I'll probably try it again sometime.
Definitely has nice flavor, and is a good filling meal. However, I would not give it five stars due to how time intensive it is to make, and it makes a heck of a mess in the kitchen. I even tried to use the suggestion of just making it lasagna style to make it a little easier, but it still took quite a bit of effort to prepare.
I took the advice to cut the eggplant vertically and I think it made this much easier. The 2 tablespoons of garlic powder seemed shocking, but worked fine. My family enjoyed this and I think it would be a good company dish. There are lots of pots and pans, so it's not a recipe for everyday cooking. I will definately make it again.
Eggplant is very different tasting, this was my first time cooking with it. I thought this was very good, I love anything with this amount of cheese in it! I thought this was even better as left overs.
Loved it! Made this recipe for the first time tonight and it was a big hit with my five year old :). The only thing I did different was I added fresh basil to the spinach mixture! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Very good and rich. I used a madolin to make the eggplant slices and it worked well, but after cooking most of their taste was gone due to the thiness. Using a knife for a little thicker slice would easily solve this. We'll definitely make it again. A sweeter sauce, like a tomato basil, works well.
I was really disappointed with this meal, with the great reviews, i thought it would be really really good, But unfortunately for me, it was not. First off, the egg mixture thingy was wayyyy too thick, i dipped my first 3 slices of eggplant in it and there was not too much batter left, so I had to make more, and i thinned that out quite a bit with milk. I didnt roll the eggplant up I just layered the sauce, eggplant, ricotta mixture, eggplant sauce and cheese in a pyrex dish. Took nearly an hour to fry all that eggplant too. I even added some fresh garlic in addition to the garlic powder, and it still didn't have too much flavor. the only reason i gave it two stars is because it is edible, but now i have a 1/2 a pan left.
I LOVE Eggplant Parmasean, so ths recipe sounded good. I made some changes, I used lowfat cheese, and soaked the eggplant in salted water, then rinsed it, to take out some of the bitterness. I started to follow the directions on frying, but didn't like the way they were coming out (spongy and greasy!), so I switched to the tried and true method of flour/egg/breadcrumbs. I had bought two large eggplants, and it was WAY too much, I think one large, or two sm/med. would be perfect. Luckily I had enough to double the filling recipe. Even though I added a little nutmeg and extra garlic, this still was on the bland side. You couldn't really taste the spinach. It was good, not great, and certainly not awesome. I layered it like a lasagna, and it was still a LOT of work. I can't even fathom rolling and stuffing! Probably won't make it again.
This was a pain to make. Next time I would definately try baking the eggplant instead of frying. The dipping mixture was too thick and we ran out (I used only egg whites plus I added milk). One eggplant was enough for three of us, plus we had leftovers. Not my favorite, but the leftovers are gone. The eggplant tasted like chicken or fish??
This is delicious, but took awhile to make. I didn't slice it thin enough to roll uo and I used a small eggplant, so I couldn't roll up--instead I put together sandwich fashion and it worked out fine. The batter is delicious in itself and I ate the smaller pieces dipped in a bit of the sauce. I
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2005
This was really good. I used only 1 eggplant, and decided to use the egg and parmesan cheese seperately rather than mixed together as the recipe said. I had to double the egg mixture and use more than the required parmesan cheese. I also used the deep fryer to fry the eggplant. This recipe was really good!
I loved this version of eggplant with the fresh baby spinach,It was a big hit with the family.I will make this recipe at our next family gathering, I know it will be a big hit. Thanks, Mama Rose
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
05/18/2001
My husband and I were not impressed with this. I guess we're not big eggplant fans.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2003
I tried my own variation on this, omitting the parmesan from the egg mixture and just using seasoned breadcrumbs and eggs. I mixed diced portabello mushrooms, onion, garlic, spinach and mozzerella and rolled this mixture into the eggplant before baking it. Here's the most helpful tip: Drag your significant other into the kitchen and ask him/her to do either the eggplant frying or the stuffing prep, its fun to cook this way! The dish was great!
I made half the recipe and my boyfriend and I had enough leftovers for another entire meal. I will probably not fry the eggplant next time because it makes the leftovers soggy and is not as healthy as baking, but otherwise the recipe is perfect! So delicious!
This was wonderful, alot of work but worth it, I tried baking eggplant in oven, never got level of crispness I wanted, ended up using canola oil and crisping them up in a skillet.Loved the spinach in it which I used fresh chopped not frozen, and a little extra cheese. Yummmm
Had a hard time getting the egg mixture to stick to the flour coated eggplant. Had to add some extra egg to make it wet enough and had to press it on more than dredge it. We probably did something wrong.
This is a great recipe for vegetarians and carnivores alike! It got quite a lot of attention from the family where I had to save it aside for my vegetarian stepdaughter so she could have the leftovers. When I make it again, I'll make sure the eggplant is sliced quite thinly. And yes, slice it longways.
I have just made this and the dipping mixture is way way too thick. Before you start i would add milk so it is of a dipping consistancy. Please do this as it is as I said way too thick. Messy to make, I did it on my day off. Not a quick dinner my any means. I will however make it again with a thinner mixture.
I made a recipe just like this when my kids were small, but the eggplant was cooked under a broiler for a few minutes to make them pliable enough to roll. I have forgotten how good this is, I will be making this soon.. I wouldn't change a thing except how to prep the eggplant....
