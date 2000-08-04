Awesome Eggplant Rollatine

I would rate this dish definately a 10 on taste, but a 3 on preparation. UGH, what a mess. Like other reviewers, the egg & parm chz was tooo thick. I added water. I didn't understand about putting the flour on first THEN adding to the egg/chz mix. The batter wouldn't stick to it :( The first few came out with a lot of breading, then I kind of used my hand to paste it on the eggplant. I agree that 2 large eggplant is way too much. I ended up throwing some away. I didn't slice mine thin, I made them about a centimeter thick. I didn't like the frying part, then the rolling part, they were so hot to roll! Kinda greasy after it baked. Too much spinach/cheese mix left over, had to throw away. 1 cup of flour is WAY too much. I would flour as you go. I nixed the parsley and cooked the spinach first and let it sit to cool. But nevertheless, my husband was totally happy with it and ate 5 rolls! And he is not a "cheezy" person! He loved it and I thought it was really good. Thank you for an exceptionally tasty but messy recipe.