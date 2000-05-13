Velvety asparagus soup, lovely green color, great with crunchy rolls. My friend gave me this recipe, it originally used chicken broth. When my daughter became vegetarian, I modified it with vegetable broth instead! It also doubles easily. This soup will tempt even asparagus haters!
I get so tickled at reading the reviews and this recipe is a classic example. If this entire batch of soup is too high in fat and sodium than I must be a terribly unhealthy cook. Since when is 1 cup of 1% milk and a dash of garlic salt entirely too fattening/sodium for 4 servings of soup? That is just funny to me. I made this soup tonight with some asparagus I had bought at the store that was going bad and a few sprigs from my pathetic garden and I DID use chicken broth (not by any means a vegetarian) and because I like things a little spicy I added some spices that gave it some heat (personal prerference is all). I had something else lined out for dinner (hubby hates asparagus) but I did taste this as I was putting it in my to-go container for tomorrows lunch and it was so good that I made the hubby taste a little spoonful and his reply was, "I hate aspargus and I'm not a big fan of soup but this isn't all too bad". This is a very simple,easy, and extremely fast base to work with if you like asparagus. Get creative and add things you like. And please, don't go giving it a bad review because you don't like asparagus. HELLO!
I get so tickled at reading the reviews and this recipe is a classic example. If this entire batch of soup is too high in fat and sodium than I must be a terribly unhealthy cook. Since when is 1 cup of 1% milk and a dash of garlic salt entirely too fattening/sodium for 4 servings of soup? That is just funny to me. I made this soup tonight with some asparagus I had bought at the store that was going bad and a few sprigs from my pathetic garden and I DID use chicken broth (not by any means a vegetarian) and because I like things a little spicy I added some spices that gave it some heat (personal prerference is all). I had something else lined out for dinner (hubby hates asparagus) but I did taste this as I was putting it in my to-go container for tomorrows lunch and it was so good that I made the hubby taste a little spoonful and his reply was, "I hate aspargus and I'm not a big fan of soup but this isn't all too bad". This is a very simple,easy, and extremely fast base to work with if you like asparagus. Get creative and add things you like. And please, don't go giving it a bad review because you don't like asparagus. HELLO!
This was quick and easy without a doubt. It wasn't bad. alittle too thin for my liking.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2002
I made this totally vegan by substituting olive oil for the butter and soy milk for the cow's milk. It was outstandingly delicious.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2001
The recipe can be modified by adding herbs such as lemon balm, bay leaf or thyme, and reducing the amount of sodium. The sodium and fat content are too high. Lemon pepper would also taste good in this soup.( without the salt)
I bought some asparagus, then had to leave town on a family emergency for a week. I blanched and froze it and hoped for the best! Upon returning home and defrosting it, I found it too limp to grill, or whatever. Sooo....I tried this soup. Didn't use the mircrowave. I sauteed onions and a couple cloves of garlic in a pot, chopped the asparagus and added that, then the broth. Brought it to a boil, then ran it through the blender, added back to the pot to add the milk, pepper and some other seasoning. It's fantastic! So glad my asparagus didn't go to waste :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2005
Lovely summer soup. Used olive oil instead of butter, and served with a dollop of sour cream. Mmmmmmmm.... Very fast to prepare, too!
This recipe is so easy and so versatile. I love to play around with it by adding different things such as red bell pepper sauteed over the stove with the onion and parmesan cheese pureed in. I think it needs more than a dash of garlic, and fresh garlic makes it wonderful. Will definately use this recipe again, thank you!
I needed to use up some heavy cream so that was about 3/4 cup of naughty there. I made stove top and my veg broth kept reducing so I added more as I went. Really heavy on the "dash" of white pepper and garlic powder and added probably a half teaspoon of fresh garlic also. Topped with smoked paprika. Delish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/21/2001
Great with a spoonful of sour cream on top. Good as is when eating with children. May wish to pump up spices for adults only.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
05/06/2011
Okay, so I love the "idea" of this soup, but the final product needed some real work. I like my tweaked version, but the version created by this recipe left a lot to be desired. 1st, it's really bland unless you're using a high-sodium broth. If you're using a low-sodium broth you'll need to add some pep (I added more pepper, more garlic and a dash of smoked chipotle) 2nd, even if you DO use a salty broth, chances are something will be "missing" - that something is acid. Toss a splash of lemon juice in there and taste the difference! 3rd, it really is too much milk... 1/2 the amount would be better. On the major plus side, I love how this recipe doesn't heat up your kitchen! My teenaged son loved it (after adding copious amounts of srirracha) - I served it with toasted baguette!
Very good! I used some suggestions posted by other reviewers: cooked on stove instead of microwave, substituted minced garlic for garlic powder, sautéed the onions and garlic powder in the butter before adding the asparagus and 2 (instead of 1) cups of vegetable broth. I cooked it a little big longer at this point so it cooked down a bit. Used 2% milk and black pepper. Also added a bit of dill and fresh lemon juice.
I forgot to add.. if you find this soup (or any soup) is too thin for your personal preference as someone previously stated, this is such a quick and easy fix. My favorite is to keep a bit of instant potato in the house for an instant fix without changing the flavor. You can also use corn starch, flour, cheese... whatever your personal preference.
Weight Watchers approved:) I sauteed my butter and onions in a pan for abotu 5 min, added about 2 tsp minced garlic. Diced up my asparagus, let that cook for another 5 min, then added 1 cup of chicken broth. I bet it took 10-15 min before it was soft enough to put through the processor. After it was smooth, I returned it to the pan and used just 1/2 cup of skim milk. I was very pleasantly surprised by this recipe. Also, less then one point per cup on WW when using my mods!! Repeat recipe here
didn't taste as good as I thought it would. Did use non-fat milk though so maybe it just didn't have a much flavor because of it. Added a dash of lemon pepper. Do like it but it is not my favorite soup.
Fading asparagus in the refrigerator....what to do? Find the perfect recipe on allrecipes.com! This recipe deserves much more than five stars. It's easy, fast, microwave-oriented and tastes great. The only alteration I made was to replace the white pepper with allspice...a matter of personal taste. Highly recommended!
I love this recipe and have made it several times now. It's such a great base - you can add additional vegetables and spices as you like, plus other ingredient to increase or decrease the consistency. This will be a staple I keep around for a long time. And so EASY!
so easy. I made it on the stove for more control. since I grow my asparagus, had to guess on weight. I added chicken broth and a chopped potato for thickening as someone suggested. My imersion blender made it so easy, (treat yorself to one if you don't already own one). I aded a couple teaspoons of cream also. It's what I had on hand. So quick to make.
I made this soup to take to a sick friend who on top of everything else has been having problems with her teeth. It had, of course, that subtle, delicious asparagus taste but was also creamy and smooth. I used a couple of extra seasonings, including red pepper. I also used cream instead of milk and my own chicken stock for the vegetable broth. Salt? Yes, I used a bit of sea salt. Lastly, I did NOT use a microwave oven to cook the onions and asparagus but rather used a saucepan and the stove top. The half-cup of soup I had was wonderful and I will make this soup again for me.
This is an awesomely flavorful asparagus soup that is low fat. I loved it so much that I actually tried it with 1 lb of broccoli instead of the asparagus, yum. I'm wondering how mushrooms might work, I'll keep you posted.
Would like to make this a 4.5. I have made one other asparagus soup and it was nasty, and not smooth at all. I have so much asparagus from the garden I decided to try it again. I did use chicken stock and instead of milk I used evaporated milk. I cut up the aspargus very small (About 1 cup) and brought it to a boil on the stove stop with the onion, butter, broth, and salt and a dash of garlic powder. I put in in my blender and returned to the stove and added the evaporated milk. It is very very good. I may try it the next time with some of the spices the others recommended. Definitely would have been to thin if I used milk.
I have made this soup a couple times, except I cook it over stovetop. I made it last night for a starter dish for our Thanksgiving dinner. I tripled all the ingredients to make enough for my family and the end result was still tasty. It is not an especially creamy soup, but it is definitely velvety. My not-so-familiar with American cooking family really enjoyed it and asked for seconds.
Yum! This soup changed my opinion of asparagus! I realized that it's not the flavor of asparagus that I don't like, its the unappetizing way its always been presented to me. The soup is a wonderful base recipe and we plan to put in regular rotation during asparagus season!
This soup is simple and delicious! I don't microwave cook so did the same recipe on the stove top. Added celery to the onion and sauteed.. I think this added more flavor. We cleaned this soup in one sitting! Yum!
Loved this recipe! It was super easy and delicious! I added some cauliflower and omitted the pepper (personal preference). My husband, who does not generally like soup, enjoyed it! i will definitely make it again!
Wow, this soup is yummy! I didn't do this in the microwave - sauteed the onions a little longer to carmelise them a little (while prepping the asparagus), and used one vegetable soup cube in a little over 1 cup water, and only had skim milk on hand...but it still turned out to be delicious! Thick, smooth, and lovely!
This is OK. I used quite a bit of white pepper and garlic but it was still missing something. I think I just prefer my asparagus soup creamier. We topped this with sour cream and that added the most to the soup.
I followed the recipe mostly as posted, but I made it on the stovetop instead of in the micro. The main difference in my version is that I roasted the asparagus first (EVOO, S&P) to enhance the flavor. In the end, the finished product needed salt. Otherwise, for a very easy recipe, it was a good soup. Not spectacular, but definitely worth repeating.
This was a really good start! The major complaint I have is that pureeing the whole thing makes it too smooth and with no texture. It's like a broth. I ended up sauteeing up some mushrooms to add to it. I also added some corn starch to thicken it, which also helped. Also I added a lot of smoked paprika. That was a good move.
Yum...I used light cream instead of 2% milk. I also cooked it on the stove instead of microwave....after purée in blender, it was still too coarse so used immersion blender...it was DELICIOUS! Great way to use up left over asparagus
I had 2 lbs of asparagus from the garden to make the soup with. First, I sauteed garlic and onion in olive oil, added a 1 lb box of organic chicken broth, dumped in the chopped asparagus, added some sea salt. I let this simmer till the asparagus was soft. Pureed the soup with the immersion blender, then added some milk. Tasty!
Easiest ever. Great tasting. Used chicken broth instead of vegetable, and skim milk instead of 1% (that is what we have on hand). I ilke fresh garlic so I added a clove of minced garlic and a dash of salt instead of garlic poweder. Wonderful, easy soup.
This recipe was truly EASY! And it tastes great. I would suggest using 1 LB of Asparagus weighed after removing the woody ends, as the usable portion varies so. I decreased the milk to 3/4 cup because the yield on my prepared Asparagus after blending seemed to be a smallish quantity. I also added 2 tsp of Curry and a dash of Cayenne pepper. I added salt because I use unsalted stock an unsalted butter. Very yummy result. It is really only two servings so doubling is a good idea.
I made this on the stovetop instead of a microwave. I sautéed the onion, asparagus and a diced jalapeno in butter. The soup was thin, so I made a roux and used that to thicken it. I squeezed the juice of 1/2 of a lemon to the pot before serving.
Made as is except for after pureeing, I heated the puree on the stove with the milk. Everyone has different tastes, so I'd continue to make this one as written, and let everyone season up a little more to their liking. Will make again. It's too easy not too.
My family and I enjoyed this very much! My son is not much of an asparagus fan, but he really enjoyed this. I preferred to take a little more time with it so I sautéed the onion in the butter on the stove. Then I added the other ingredients as directed into the pot along with a bit of chopped ham. I used an immersion blender for a few seconds just before serving to make it a bit creamier. I set out chopped jalapenos and feta cheese as condiment toppers. It was a total hit. I'll make it again, definitely!
I'm sure that this soup as written is extremely healthy, but I found it to be bland and a little too crunchy. My version wasn't as healthy, but it was much tastier. I had some half and half that I wanted to use up, so I substituted that for the milk. I also melted shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and added sea salt, and simmered it on the stove top for about 45 minutes, checking often to make sure it didn't burn. I'd rate it a 4 after that.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2016
I chose this recipe because it has fewer ingredients than others. At first I was unsure of how it would turn out but it turned out great I ommited the flour and added chicken broth instead of vegetable broth which I think gives the soup more flavor. After using the blender to puree the mix I reheated it again in a pan. Served with croutons great tip, it looked restaurant like.
Ever wonder what to do with the ends of the asparagus you snap off before you cook the good ends? Make this soup! I used the? “bad” ends only, changed the proportions to fit the amount available, and it is awesomely easy and yummy! Just double up on the garlic and pepper.
Very good recipe I used a sweet Vidalia onion. Which made all the onion in in the recipe to be less intense. So the only thing I need to do to make it better is to buy a sive. I don’t have one but even using a chopper that puréed it, it had too much pulp to it other than that it was delicious!!! Quick and easy to make and inexpensive. The recipe would only be enough for two proabably.
This soup is delicious. I’ve never had fresh made asparagus soup, but this certainly does the trick. I had to use?? chicken broth instead of vegetable broth because I didn’t have any vegetable broth, but it turned out super delicious I will recommend this to my friends and family.?
I made this one the stovetop using chicken broth, 2% milk, and adding mushrooms. AND I added iodized sea salt, and Since my hubby is a carnivore who refuses to give up meat at any meal, I served dietz & Watson hot dogs with it. Super easy and definitely delicious.
This is great soup. I’m on a low sodium diet, so we made a few changes. We used low sodium chicken broth and substituted evaporated milk for 1% for added thickness. We also put in a squeeze of lemon for some brightness. Finished with a balsamic glaze. Awesome!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.