Asparagus Soup

Velvety asparagus soup, lovely green color, great with crunchy rolls. My friend gave me this recipe, it originally used chicken broth. When my daughter became vegetarian, I modified it with vegetable broth instead! It also doubles easily. This soup will tempt even asparagus haters!

Recipe by Pyromommy

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Microwave onion and butter on HIGH for 2 minutes. Add asparagus, vegetable broth, garlic powder and white pepper. Microwave, covered, on HIGH for 10 to 12 minutes. Puree in blender.

  • Return mixture to microwave safe dish, stir in milk and microwave until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 197.9mg. Full Nutrition
