Asparagus Soup

I get so tickled at reading the reviews and this recipe is a classic example. If this entire batch of soup is too high in fat and sodium than I must be a terribly unhealthy cook. Since when is 1 cup of 1% milk and a dash of garlic salt entirely too fattening/sodium for 4 servings of soup? That is just funny to me. I made this soup tonight with some asparagus I had bought at the store that was going bad and a few sprigs from my pathetic garden and I DID use chicken broth (not by any means a vegetarian) and because I like things a little spicy I added some spices that gave it some heat (personal prerference is all). I had something else lined out for dinner (hubby hates asparagus) but I did taste this as I was putting it in my to-go container for tomorrows lunch and it was so good that I made the hubby taste a little spoonful and his reply was, "I hate aspargus and I'm not a big fan of soup but this isn't all too bad". This is a very simple,easy, and extremely fast base to work with if you like asparagus. Get creative and add things you like. And please, don't go giving it a bad review because you don't like asparagus. HELLO!

Read More