Artichoke Spinach Lasagna

I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, but I think it would be too watery if made exactly as the recipe states. It was definitely a 5 star recipe with my additions/changes :-). I took the advice of others who reviewed the recipe and used no-boil lasagna noodles (they soak up a lot of liquid) and fresh spinach. I omitted the rosemary and added some Italian seasoning to the vegetable/sauce mix. I also added some white wine while I sautéed the onions and garlic. I make my own feta cheese and I had a lot of it, so I put feta in every layer with the mozzarella. This lasagna was seriously good and full of flavor. My husband was unsure because it didn't have any meat in it, but after eating he said it was so good that he didn't miss having any meat. He is also not a fan of ricotta, so I was looking for a recipe that didn't include ricotta. This lasagna wasn't as high as the ones I typically make, and I would consider adding another layer or two in the future. This is definitely my new go-to lasagna recipe!