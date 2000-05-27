Artichoke Spinach Lasagna

This is a fabulous lasagna made with an artichoke and spinach mixture which has been cooked with vegetable broth, onions and garlic. The mixture is layered with lasagna noodles, pasta sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped with crumbled feta.
I would actually give this a 4.75, only because I found the lasagna to be very watery. Next time I would cut down on the broth. Great tasting, though, and leftovers just as good or better. I used homemade veg broth, which I do for everything. Very easy to make -- just keep all the ends of veggies that you have in a bag in the freezer (carrot ends, broccoli stalks, onion bits, etc). When you have enough to fill a pot, cover them with water and boil until the veggies have basically nothing left! Drain and keep the "broth." You can compost or throw out the soggy veggies, and then freeze the broth for when you need it. Great way to recycle old bits of veggies, and couldn't be healthier or more natural!
I have made this recipe now several times, and it always comes out perfect. Even people who hate spinach love this recipe. I have found that no matter what type of noodles you use, you don't have to boil them with this recipe.
Excellent. I sauteed the onion & garlic in a little olive oil instead of Pam for more flavor and didn't bother to spray the baking pan. With the sauce in the bottom of the pan, the lasagna didn't stick. I substituted a little oregano for the rosemary (I guess you could substitute a little basil too), used whole wheat lasagna noodles and, per one reviewer's recommendation, used a jar of (Classico) portobello mushroom sauce. Instead of the frozen spinach, I substituted a 6 oz. bag of baby spinach which I just washed, drained, & chopped into slightly smaller pieces. Although I did chop the artichokes a bit, I'd chop them a little smaller next time. Just a note - this lasagna isn't high (like you'd think of for a meat lasagna). If you'd like it higher, you could probably double the recipe, except for maybe the feta that you sprinkle on top.
I made this for an ultra-picky friend once, and need to make it again soon. It's a GREAT variation on the typical meat lasagna. My only changes were to use a home-made sauce, and I never boil my noodles first. I always use regular, dry noodles, and just make sure I've included enough sauce to boil the noodles as the lasagna cooks. The result is a lasagna that isn't runny and holds its shape well, without mushy noodles.
This was so good. I used no boil lasagna noodles and left the artichokes whole and added the juice as well. I also used one bag of fresh prewashed spinach instead of frozen.And I added some ricotta when I layered. I've made it several times, it's a keeper.
WOW!! David..please tell me you have more than just this one recipe to share with us. This was an amazing Lasagna. The flavors blend together so well. I only used about 1/2 a cup of broth (I like mine a little on the thick side) and crushed about 1/2 a tsp of dried rosemary since I didn't have the fresh. I added 1/4 a cup of whipping cream to the sauce..to give it a pink look. This is truly a gourmet dish. You could even omit the broth and noodles all together and use this as a dip with french bread. I plan on passing this one along...thanks for sharing!!
Loved this unique lasagna and it was even better the next day! Used no-cook noodles, fresh spinach, a 32 oz jar of sauce (which it really needed) & regular artichoke hearts instead of marinated. The only thing I would probably do differently next time is to use less rosemary since 1 Tb. was a bit overpowering.
This was fabulous! I couldn't find vegatable broth so I used chicken broth. I also used a 16 oz jar of sun dried tomatoe alfredo sauce instead of spaghetti sauce. After the jar was emptied I filled it up with about 3/4 c of water, shook it and added it to the rest of the mixture. I also drained the artichoke hearts juice into the mixture. This was a BIG hit at my dinner party.
I have been making this lasanga for years, it was a recipe from a Betty crocker cookbook. My version uses garlic Alfredo sauce instead of tomato sauce. You have to try it this way! The Alfredo goes perfectly with the spinach and artichokes. Also, you don't need to cook the noodles first. They will cook when you bake the lasanga. This is a really great recipe that everyone I have made it for loves!
This recipe is fantastic! For those reviewers that complained about it being too watery at the end, an easy fix is to just not cook the noodles at all. Put the lasagna noodles in dry and they will soak up the liquid as they cook. I wouldn't change a thing in here. Do yourself a favor and make this as written the first time before you try any modifications, it's really good!
I love artichokes. I love spinach. I love lasagna. So I thought I'd love this recipe, but I didn't. It came out the perfect consistency, not watery like some reviewers, it was just very bland. I had even added extra spices. It seems like some of the reviewers that really liked it added a major ingredient, like ricotta or chicken. Won't be making again. **UPDATE** There was most of the pan left over, because nobody really liked it, and I will say that the leftovers reheated actually taste much better than the first day--even enough to maybe call it 4 stars.
Impressed! One reviewer commented on how skimpy it was so I kept everything the same except decreased the noodle amount to 6 and put it into an 8x8 dish. I used only 8oz homemade veggie stock, I used non-marinated artichoke hearts, added chopped fresh basil, dried rosemary, and thyme to the mixture, 7oz of fresh spinach, and regular feta (added a little basil, oregano, garlic powder to it). It was wonderful! My 2.5 year old had 4 servings at dinner then the next day for lunch had 2 servings. I think this will become our regular lasagna dish from here on out. Others suggested alfredo sauce instead, it doesn't need it! Just think of all the extra calories you save by using a tomato based sauce!
This lasagna was great!! I followed other reviewers' suggestions and cut the broth down to 8oz. I also added some oregano b/c i love the flavor and used fresh spinach. When i simmered the onion/garlic/artichoke/spinach mix w/ the broth, i left the lid off the pan to burn off some of the liquid. I used one 24 oz jar of spaghetti sauce and then added one can (15 oz) of tomato sauce. I also did NOT pre-cook the noodles - they turned out perfect. There is plenty of liquid to boil the noodles as the lasagna cooks. I also did not find that there was too much liquid (maybe b/c i reduced the broth). My husband is already asking me to make this lasagna again.
I just made this for my "nerd club" aka book club and everyone RAVED about it. It had to be hands down one of the best lasagna's I have ever made, meat or no meat. It came out picture perfect and tasted even better! I did follow the other's suggestions: 1. I used no bake lasagna noodles 2. 1/2 the amount of vegetable broth 3. Cooked fresh spinach 3. 1/2 cup half and half to sauce 4. Ricotta layer above the noodles and before the mozzarella. I used about 16 oz ricotta, 1 egg, mozzarella, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. This will be a keeper and is definitely going into the permanent recipe box....WE LOVED IT! Thanks for sharing!!
I know everyone hates it when you adapt a recipe and rate it, but I made the alfredo version, and it rocked. Added also 1 heaping tsp on sundried tomato 'pesto' to it, more black pepper, more garlic, and yum. Also added that ricotta layer. So delicious. Not low-fat, but good for a nice treat once in awhile, and at least no bad fats (I made my own alfredo - not from a jar or can). Also, I indulge in pasta so infrequently, I always put a doulbe layer of the uncooked noodles. Came out perfect, and beyond restaurant quality.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2003
A girlfriend and I made this for New Year's Eve for our husbands as a special dinner. We added shredded chicken and a little alfredo to make it "pink". It was heavenly. I never eat my own leftovers, and this one I couldn't wait for. The spinach is wonderful fresh, and the marinated artichokes are much better than the canned ones. Make sure you have a deep dish, though, as it does grow in the oven.
With a few changes, this was a fantastic recipe. I followed the advice of other reviewers and opted out of boiling the noodles in favor of soaking them in hot water until I was ready to bake--they came out perfectly al dente. I also added a layer of ricotta mixed with parsley and mozzarella, which was a great touch. I'm only giving this four stars because it definitely needed some tweaking: in the future, I'll add slightly less vegetable broth, and whatever you do LEAVE OUT THE ROSEMARY. It overpowered all of the other flavors in the dish and nearly ruined it. I'll use basil next time. Other than that, this was a great dish and a great "quick" lasagna recipe, especially with the herb and garlic feta on top! I'll definitely be making this again.
This recipe is really spectacular-- tangy and bursting with flavor. Guaranteed to be a hit, with requests for the recipe. *Like others, I find this dish a bit watery, so I reduce the vegetable broth by almost 1/2 and I do not boil the noodles. This results in a firm lasagna, which is my preference. I make a few other changes. *I add a cheese layer of ricotta, one egg, and minced fresh parsley. *I make the tomato sauce with Allrecipe's Best Marina Sauce Ever, and I truly think that this makes a massive difference. That sauce is exceptional, super easy, and probably costs bit less than many jarred sauces. *I use 5- 6 oz of fresh spinach instead of frozen. *In addition to the fresh rosemary, I add 10- 15 fresh basil leaves, and about 1T of a mix of fresh oregano, thyme, and sage. *My prep time is closer to 45 min than 20-- and totally worth it. *I find that this serves 8 adults with average appetites, when served with a salad and bread. Expect this to serve only 6 hungry adults, or 4- 5 teenager boys.
If I could give this recipe 100 stars I would! This is the BEST lasagna I have ever tasted and I love how you don't even miss the meat. VERY satisfying and delicious. The only change I made was using fresh spinach rather than frozen. I could eat this every day and never tire of it. Thanks for the recipe, it's definitely a keeper!!!!
I followed the directions and suggestions of most: add some ricotta on the layers, sub basil for rosemary, don't pre-cook the noodles, and added some extra mozzarella. It just didn't turn out well at all. There was so little "sauce" that the noodles remained pretty al dente and it was really dry. There wasn't enough sauce to fully cover each layer of noodles. I don't know what I did wrong but I won't be making this again.
Very tasty. The only changes I made were 1:not to cook the noodles ahead of time (should have, at least to where they started getting soft, because they were slightly firmer than I like) 2:used water and beef bullion in place of vegetable broth, tasted fine. 3: used 2 standard jars of alfredo sauce (a bit more than 28oz, but the extra moisture was good for the uncooked noodles). This was a great recipe that I will make again. Leftovers were gone in 1 day (and were better than the original)
My favorite lasagna! I've made it over a dozen times and now make the following adjustments. 1) Don't boil the noodles first. 2) Use 12 oz cooked fresh spinach vs frozen. 3) Use 3/4 onion chopped finely. Thanks for a great recipe, I can't eat meat lasagnas now, this is sooo good!
Used less broth as suggested by other reviews. Did not boil the noodles at all which scared me but it was amazing! Not too soggy at all. A big hit!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2003
This is a wonderful recipe. Instead of mixing the artichoke/spinach mixture with red sauce, I mixed it with jarred alfredo and added shredded rotisserie chicken. Then, I added a red sauce in between layers with the mozzarella. GREAT! I will definitely make this again and again, especially for guests.
I love this recipe - I used it at a Crab feed we had at church as the Vegetarian/alternative entree, and it was raved over. I madde it with the tomato based sauce, but also made a pan with an Alfredo sauce from a jar. The white lasagna was probably the most popular of the two. I also added some sauteed mushrooms to the sauce another time, and they were a great addition.
Excellent! Instead of a jar of spaghetti sauce I roasted a pan of roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and garlic. I also saved all the juices from the tomatoes. I also had fresh baby spinach that I used in place of the frozen spinach. Since my family doesn't like feta cheese I opted for parmesan reggiano cheese. Also, I did not boil my lasagna noodles. I layered the uncooked noodles in between the artichoke mixture, liquid and cheese. I was careful when adding the liquid so as not to end up with too much liquid. The baking time is approximate for the lasagna. I can see the cheese bubbling as well as the liquid in the bottom of the pan. The liquid/broth cooked all of the lasagna noodles and did not stick when lifting it out of the pan. There are fresh flavors in each bite. It is hearty and delicious. The tomatoes, spinach and artichoke all works well in this dish. What I like best is that there is no meat, just fresh vegetables, tomatoes and herbs. I ate this with, "Michael's Foccacia Bread," also from this website.
Amazing! I'm trying to convert our diet to less meat and am looking for some vegetarian main course recipes that are filling, yummy, and balanced. This one is at the top of my list! I presoaked no-boil noodles in hot water for ten minutes while preparing the filling. Followed the recipe for the veggie filling, using two bags of fresh spinach instead of frozen. I used fresh rosemary and added 2 Tbs of fresh basil. For the cheese, I used the more traditional lasagna filling which is ricotta, mozzarella, and one egg mixed together. Newman's Marinara sauce is perfect in this recipe and brought the flavors all together. Everyone loved this dinner!
I made this dish for a party last night. We had 10 people over, and my oven died right as I put in the lasagna. We ended up microwaving it, and it still turned out great! 20 minutes on Medium, then 10 minutes on Med-High. We covered it with a damp towel so the noodles wouldn't get dried out. I made homemade sauce the night before with olives and mushrooms. It matched very well with the spinach and artichoke. I wish I'd made more, I want some leftovers!
Love This!! Entire family of picky meat eaters with different tastes all liked this. Prep is fairly easy, make sure to use-no boil noodles and it doesnt turn out liquidy. I have made this As Is and w/mushrooms, I also personally like to add a cup or two more mozzarella. Have taken to potlucks with great reviews. It's a beautiful refreshing lasagna.
It was alright. I like other lasagna recipes more.
JodyVTPT
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2014
I used chicken broth, a package of baby spinach cut up, quartered artichoke hearts drained and chopped. I did not cook my noodles and it was not overly soggy. Next time I'll add in ricotta to make it more lasagna-like. It was very good. I omitted the rosemary and used basil instead. We enjoyed this.
Sooo good. Made last weekend and making again this weekend. Whole family loved, only complaint...no leftovers! Used a bag of fresh spinach in place of frozen and as another reviewer suggested added a layer of ricotta mixture (ricotta, egg and mozzarella). Replaced rosemary with italian seasonings due to personal preference. Did not boil the noodles and had no problem being runny.
Made this for a vegetarian friend who just had a baby and ate some of the leftovers, and...oh my!!! Made a few changes based on other reviews: doubled recipe for 13X9 size, used no boil noodles and 20 oz fresh spinach instead of frozen. I cooked the artichoke mixture for about 30 min before adding the spinach (and just allowed spinach to wilt) and then drained this mixture before adding a jar of tomato alfredo sauce instead of red sauce. I also reduced the amt of onions and garlic and topped with mozz and parmesan instead of feta. This was super creamy, cheesy and good! I'm sure original recipe would've been a 4.5, but this took it over the top!!!
I adore this recipe. It's my all-time favorite lasagna. I will say that it comes out very watery, so I would cut the broth down to just one cup. But I've made it as lasagna and as baked rigatoni, and it's always delicious. I've done different things as far as topping - feta, no feta, goat cheese - it's all fantastic.
Love, love, love, love this recipe!!! So tasty and yummy!! I left out the rosemary, as I didn't have any, used fresh spinach, and only used 1/2 cup of vegetable broth. Also, did NOT boil the noodles and they cooked PERFECTLY!!!! I used a 9x9 pan and it filled to the top beautifully (but beware, put it on a cookie sheet in the oven because it can bubble over the side). My boyfriend was very skeptical, since it had no meat in it, but he loved it too (and has already asked me to make it again)! I am slowly cutting meat out of my diet, and a recipe like this makes it much easier. This is very filling and honestly you don't even miss the meat because it is so tasty.
Delicious. I used a mixture of parm, swiss and mozzarella cheeses. Used jarred Rao's sauce since I didn't have any homemade ready. Used fresh basil and rosemary. This is really a delicious lasagna. I, like many others, didn't bother to boil the noodles. They cooked perfectly in the lasagna as it baked. Don't hesitate to make this recipe! Thanks, dmccracken!
This was soooo good! I can only give it 4 stars though, because... rosemary? Really? DEFINITELY leave that out. But otherwise, amazing! I added mushrooms, used 16 oz. spinach, plain feta, and sprinked some dried italian herb mixture into the pan while everything simmered. Everyone loved it, with approval from my fiance to make it again. I didn't miss the meat at all, though he said it would *also* be really good with sausage in it. ;o) Thanks for this great recipe!
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, but I think it would be too watery if made exactly as the recipe states. It was definitely a 5 star recipe with my additions/changes :-). I took the advice of others who reviewed the recipe and used no-boil lasagna noodles (they soak up a lot of liquid) and fresh spinach. I omitted the rosemary and added some Italian seasoning to the vegetable/sauce mix. I also added some white wine while I sautéed the onions and garlic. I make my own feta cheese and I had a lot of it, so I put feta in every layer with the mozzarella. This lasagna was seriously good and full of flavor. My husband was unsure because it didn't have any meat in it, but after eating he said it was so good that he didn't miss having any meat. He is also not a fan of ricotta, so I was looking for a recipe that didn't include ricotta. This lasagna wasn't as high as the ones I typically make, and I would consider adding another layer or two in the future. This is definitely my new go-to lasagna recipe!
This was the best lasagna I have ever made! No, actually, it is the best lasagna I have ever tasted! I used no-boil noodles, fresh baby spinach, and water packed artichoke hearts. I had no time to make sauce, so I used Rao's marinara (in my opinion the very best jarred sauce available. Not cheap, but worth every penny). I would serve this to my most discerning guests. Even better reheated the next day, this recipe deserves ten stars.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2002
WOW! What can I say?! This was a hit at our house! My husband said this was better than his mother's meat lasagna -- and she's pretty famous for her lasagna! This is one we'll make again and again. Like other reviewers suggested, I used the alfredo sauce instead of red sauce -- it just seemed like alfredo sauce was a better complement to artichokes and spinach. We gobbled this is up! Thanks for sharing this fabulous recipe!
Wonderful flavor. I've never used fresh rosemary, just half the amount of dried. The lasagna is a bit too cheesy and soggy. Next time I'm going to use 2.5 cups mozerella (maybe even less), and only 3/4 the can of veg broth. And to brown better I'll cover for 35 min and uncover for 20.
Super tasty - the flavors burst out of this lasagna and it was very, very simple to make. I added shredded chicken (which I had boiled down from two breasts). Everyone enjoyed it, even the toddlers. I'm not sure how/why everyone else's ended up watery. Just make sure to really squeeze the spinach - the lasagna was saucy but NOT watery at all.
I never cook the noodles, and I do spread ricotta cheese on the dried noodles that I layer. I usually add a homemade marinara sauce instead of a jar and sliced mushrooms. LOVE IT! It's always requested for birthday dinners.
This was my first time making lasagna and everyone that ate it love it! I followed other people's suggestions and did not cook my noodles before putting it in the over. I mixed some ricotta with the mozzarella when making my layers. And unlike some reviewers I didn't think it was too watery. If you let it sit for about 15 minutes, it will absorb any excess liquid.
LISA*MONICA
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2002
This is an excellent dish. A group of about 8 of us get together every week for dinner, one girl is vegetarian, and I'm always looking for vegetarian dishes that won't leave the others feeling cheated. EVERYONE of us loved this recipe, and I have been begged to make it again several times now! Thanks!
I LOVE this lasagna. My friends always ask me to make it when we get together for girls night. You do have to make sure to really squeeze as much liquid out of the frozen spinach as you can - took me a few times making it to get the right consistency. You can probably use less broth as well. All in all, though, great flavors, nice and fairly healthy - great vegetarian option - I don't even miss the meat.
Absolutely delicious. I've probably made 2 dozen different kinds of lasagna in my life, and this was one of the best. My dinner guests raved. I'm making it again this weekend. I took the advice of some other reviewers and did NOT use the vegetable broth at all. This produced the perfect consistency.
Wow. I loved this recipe. I too decided to use "over ready" noodles as it tends to cook the noodle to the perfectly al dente. There is a lot of room to experiment with this and add additional veg (zuchini, mushroom, etc). I also added crumbed herb tofu to the mixture for extra protein and cheesey texture. Makes 8 generous servings and freezes well.
This was a pretty good lasagna recipe but could use one more layer to make it more interesting. Combining the veggies and sauce make it have many fewer different layers. Overall though, it tasted good. I used regular lasagna noodles but let them soak in hot water in the lasagna pan while I prepped the ingredients. Although they weren't cooked, they finished cooking up the liquid in the lasagna. The leftovers saved and reheated nicely. Just having feta on the top however made the top noodles more prone to dryness, even if using foil. Next time I would save a little sauce for the top and then cheese to protect the top noodles more.
This is a definate keeper and dare I say I might be so inclined to make this my "usual" lasagna!!!!! I used no-boil noodles and an entire large bag of fresh baby spinach. So as not to scare the family I threw the feta right into the sauce and once the noodles expanded (approx 30 minutes)I topped the edges with some more cheese. Everyone, especially the kids, loved it! Thanks for sharing!
Just wonderful! If you like artichoke dip, you'll love this, if made with Alfredo sauce. Don't use the nasty alfredo in the jar; I used "Alfredo Sauce" by R. Swift on this site, and quadrupled the recipe (except for parm). Took me about 10 minutes, and amount of sauce was perfect. Only other change was to reduce rosemary to 1/2 t. dried. Tip: the absolute best way to drain spinach is to squeeze the defrosted spinach between two plates.
This is DELICIOUS!!! Absolutely, the BEST lasagna I've ever tasted. I've made four batches already, and everyone loves them. When baking, I mixed crushed garlic and fresh oregano into the ricotta cheese. I did not put any broth into the sauce, because it made it too watery. I also used garlic & herb feta cheese - DELICIOUS!!! Thanks for this recipe!!!!!!!
My modifications: used a 16oz jar of Creamy Alfredo instead of the tomato-based sauce; added a layer of sliced portabella mushrooms sauted in olive oil; used tomato-and-basil feta cheese which gave the dish some color; and used a veggie bouillon dissolved in 1-1/2 cups water for the broth. I highly recommend using marinated instead of un-marinated artichoke hearts as stated in the recipe. The results are AWESOME!! Thanks, David!
HELLO! This was amazing!!! I made it exactly as specified, and I wouldn't change a thing! This recipe will be a keeper in my recipe box. AS a vegetarian, I was pleased as punch (spiked!) to find such a delicious and KILLER RECIPE. The feta on top really makes it by adding a nice tangy zing. Absolutely delicious!!! Thank you so much for such a delicious meal!!! YUM YUM YUM!!!!
The flavors in this dish are absolutely incredible! I only found a few small flaws. First, the rosemary is a bit overpowering and I will definitely use less next time. Second, I would suggest draining the vegetable mixture with the broth before adding sauce. The broth made the sauce a little too runny. Also, for a little healthy kick, I used whole wheat lasagna noodles. Nobody even noticed! I will definitely use this recipie again in the future!
Nicole Brame
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2014
it was delicious, I'm going to use more artichokes and spinach next times. I used whole grain noodles
I am just learning to cook, and this site is heaven sent! I looked at all the suggestions that others had made to this recipe and incorporated some of them (I used 15 oz marinara sauce, 10 oz alfredo) and it turned out incredible! I definitely recommend this one.
Very good. I didn't have any veg broth, so I used a can of diced tomatoes. I also added a full brick of cream cheese to the sauce and stirred until melted. Adds a creamy quality to the sauce. Really good.
Really liked this - pretty easy and tasty. Used the no boil lasagna noodles, 1/3 tsp dried rosemary and EVOO when sauteeing the onion and garlic. For me, it was a tad on the bland side. However, think the flavors will intensify overnight. Will follow some of the recommendations others suggested the next time (using basil vs. rosemary, adding ricotta, using less veg broth, etc). We know several vegetarians and think this recipe would really impress them.
This was delicious! After reading other reviews, I didn't want the lasagna to be too moist, so I left out the vegetable broth. Otherwise, followed the recipe as written.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2003
I absolutely love this recipe. Just a hint: the No-Cook lasagne noodles work very well and cuts prep time down. I am single, so I bake the lasagne and then freeze it in individual servings. It reheats very well!
This lasagna was so yummy! A nice change from a traditional veggie lasagna. The only changes I made were 1. I did not cover the veggie broth with a lid (some said theirs was too soupy so I figured I would let some evaporate) 2. Instead of using a 28 oz jar of spaghetti sauce, I used a 15 oz. bertolli alfredo and then 13 oz. of homemade spaghetti sauce 3. I could not find garlic and herb feta so I substituted for california tomato and basil. 4. I used basil instead of rosemary. My entire family raved about this recipe and literally every 5 minutes my grandma was saying how delicious it was. Not only was it fabulous tasting but it was also easy to prepare. To make it even easier, I think you could probably get away without boiling the noodles.
So I made this next to perfect! These were my changes: 1. I used fresh basil instead of rosemary 2. I used fresh Spinach 3. I used the no boil noddles 4. I used 3/4 can of the veggie broth 5. Instead of just mozzy cheese, I made a ricotta/mozzy mixture using egg. My only complaint was that there wasn't enough 'meat' sauce to fill my 9 x 11 pan! So good though!!
OMG!!! This is soooo good! The only reason I gave it 4 stars was because I tweeked it according to other reviews. I used the Quick and Easy Alfredo sauce from this site, sauteed the onion and garlic in EVOO, and added some basil. I used oven-ready noodles. I used light butter in the Alfredo sauce and light cheese in the lasagna. Simply amazing!!!!
This was an excellent dish, I used ready to make noodles. My own home made sauce, Fresh spinach sautéed with garlic & white wine and the key is to squeeze the water out of the spinach before you assemble the lasagne but was super tasty
Great flavor combination! I followed some previous suggestions and used alfredo instead of marinara sauce, and added a layer of sauteed portobello mushrooms. I found that the 28 oz. of sauce was too much, so I cut it by about a cup. Also, drained off some excess liquid from the artichoke/spinach mixture. I used fresh spinach, so that may explain it. Guests loved it.
WOW! We had this on a day when we were eating "meatless," and my picky husband and daughter liked it better than any lasagna I've made. (And I've made a LOT of lasagna!) The tastes of the artichoke and feta blend so well, and the taste is traditional and yet different at the same time. Definitely one we'll make again!
Delicious! I took the advice of another reviewer and added a ricotta/mozz blend. I also added two portabello mushrooms. I was very happy with the results, and am looking forward to eating the leftovers tomorrow!
Looking for a meatless dish for a meat and potatoes family can be a real challenge. This one did the job. Everyone loved it. Did make changes based on personal preference and other reviews: Used fresh spinach!! It's less runny and better tasting. Did not cook the noodles. I was worried about that, but it worked great. Baked for 50 min, uncovered and baked 10 min more, then let rest for 10 minutes--no problem with it being runny like others did. Used basil instead of rosemary. Like someone else said, it was not a very "deep" dish lasagna. Next time I might consider adding a few more ingredients and an additional layer. I think black olives would be a nice addition, too! Thanks for the recipe!
Considering how much cheese is in this recipe, it's pretty amazing that it's under 400 calories. I cut the veggie broth to 8oz and added about 1/4 tbsp dried rosemary and 1/2 tbsp dried basil. I could taste the rosemary, but I wouldn't have wanted more than the amount I put in. Wateriness was not an issue - it was just right. I would make this again!
I really loved this recipe. I had never made a vegetable lasagna without ricotta cheese, so I was a little worried about how it would turn out, but turn out it did!!! Actually, it was much less heavy than a typical lasagna. We liked it a whole lot better than the spinach/ricotta lasagna I usually make. Here are some recipe suggestions/modifications: *Add a little less (1/2 cup less) vegetable broth. *I used organic vegetable broth. *I used basil & rosemary. *I used whole wheat pasta. *I added mushrooms & zucchini. Would double batch next time & freeze 2nd lasagna (Its always nice to have a stash of healthy frozen meals available). Very very yummy!!
Awesome recipe! I altered the reciped per others reviews and used 3/4 to 1 cup of broth and did not boil the noodels as they cook in the sauce. Next time I may add some portabella mushrooms or use the classico sauce with mushrooms in it, as another person suggested.
Absolutely fantastic delicious awesome lasagna! I would give it more than five stars if I could! Even my meat-eating friends couldn't stop raving about it, no one missed the meat. As previous reviewers suggested, did not pre cook noodles, and added some mushrooms. I also used fresh spinach instead of frozen, and used an Italian 5 cheese blend since I had no mozza. I will make this again and again!
