Chili Chicken

Enjoyed this:) Made it for dinner tonight and it was very simple to throw together. I didn't remove the skins from the chickens, used toyomansi sauce in place of soy, and let the chicken marinate for an hour and a half. Then I dumped it all into baking pan, marinade included, and baked at 350 for over an hour. Turned out delicious. Next time I will for sure remove the skin to let the flavor soak into the chicken better(my mistake for not removing it in the first place). I will be making this again and will probably try it grilled next time. Thanks for sharing!! P.S. I used the leftover sauce in the pan after I had baked it to cook/steam some broccoli in. It was amazing!! Yum, yum yum!! You have to try it this way!!