Chili Chicken

A tasty version of drumsticks with a bit of sweetness and spiciness. Thai sweet chili sauce adds an Asian flair.

By Margot McKinney

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the honey, sweet chili sauce and soy sauce. Set aside a small dish of the marinade for basting. Place chicken drumsticks into the bowl. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Arrange drumsticks on the grill. Cook for 10 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Baste frequently with the reserved sauce during the last 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 61.9mg; sodium 352.7mg. Full Nutrition
