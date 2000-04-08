Chili Chicken
A tasty version of drumsticks with a bit of sweetness and spiciness. Thai sweet chili sauce adds an Asian flair.
This is a wonderful baste for chicken! Unfortunately we don't have a bbq grill yet, but I cooked them in the oven. I used 8 chicken thighs (took skin off), cooked it at 350 degrees for 1/2 hour in a glass pyrex dish covered with tin foil. Then cooked for another 1/2 hour with the tin foil off. I basted every 10 min. for the last half hour. During the last 1/2 hour I threw some chopped green chilies over the chicken (the Old Paso brand from the can) and it was so good! I will be making this again, thanks!Read More
Neither my husband nor I cared for this very much. I followed the recipe with the exception that I used boneless breast instead of drumsticks. Marinated for several hours and grilled on George Foreman. Really did not care for the taste of this at all. Strange mix of flavors that did not compliment each other. Will not make again.Read More
FANTASTIC!!! My husband raved that this was the best chicken he's ever had. I did marinate the chicken over-night and grilled it on the foreman for about 5 to 10 minutes. I wouldn't change a thing to this recipe!! PERFECT!! THANKS!!
This is a great recipe, and extremely easy to prepare. The time to maridande is key, so plan ahead for this one. Worked just great on my indoor electrical grill.
This was a hit at a recent dinner party! It had just enough heat! I doubled the recipe, people who don't normally like wings, loved it! I didn't marinade them, instead, I grilled the wings and put them in the crockpot with the sauce.
This is so easy to make and taste's great. I marinated overnight to let the flavor soak in and then BBQ'd. It was fabulous.
Absolutely fantastic! We thought this chicken was just delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written and would definitely do it again. Thank you! :)
This chicken turned out really good tonight! I didn't have time to create the marinade and let it set. So, we just brushed the chicken with the sauce and it was just fine.
Simple and very tasty. You have to like the asian flare that the sweet and spicy flavors provide. My husband raved about it. I followed the recipe exactly and I'll definitely make again.
This is great for a quick chicken dinner. I just pour chicken & marinade into a pyrex and bake at 400 til done. The sauce is great over white rice.
I love this recipe! Very tasty and quick.
This was a finger licking good recipe. I did not feel like firing up the grill so I made it like the first reviewer mentioned and it was so yummy. Thank you Margot for the wonderful recipe. Next time I will make these on the grill.
Quick easy and delicious!!! I added 1/2 tablespoon of garlic and some extra honey. I marinated boneless skinless chicken breasts and threw them on the grill.
Enjoyed this:) Made it for dinner tonight and it was very simple to throw together. I didn't remove the skins from the chickens, used toyomansi sauce in place of soy, and let the chicken marinate for an hour and a half. Then I dumped it all into baking pan, marinade included, and baked at 350 for over an hour. Turned out delicious. Next time I will for sure remove the skin to let the flavor soak into the chicken better(my mistake for not removing it in the first place). I will be making this again and will probably try it grilled next time. Thanks for sharing!! P.S. I used the leftover sauce in the pan after I had baked it to cook/steam some broccoli in. It was amazing!! Yum, yum yum!! You have to try it this way!!
I made this chicken last night for a crew of men helping us with our harvest. I used a large package of legs and a package of thighs, and doubled the sauce. They all loved it and asked what I did to make it so good and so tender. Trying something for the first time and getting rave reviews is great! Thanks for the recipe. I will be making this again soon.
not enuf salt - i will try making this again, but with more soy sauce next time!
Love it! Used thighs and baked them instead. Umm, also I forgot that I did not have sweet chili sauce so I used a Korean BBQ sauce instead. Yummy!
My family loved this dish! I doubled the honey, Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce and soy sauce, mainly because I wanted to marinatwe the drumsticks well. With doubling it, the marinade came up to the side of the drumsticks, in a 9" by 13" pryex dish. In order to get both sides soaked, I turned the chicken halfway through the 7 hour marinating time. I baked the chicken in the sauce. I served the chicken with steamed brown rice and the sauce was delicious on the rice. The chicken was so tender, it was falling off the bone! This recipe is a keeper!!! Thanks, Margot!!
This was just plain terrible. I was surprised that it got even 4 stars. My usual rule is to not make anything from this site that gets less than 4 1/2 stars, but I made this because it just sounded good...I'll be sticking to my old rule from now on!
I seasoned the meat first with season salt, let sit overnight in fridge. then added the sauce the next day, and baked on 425, for 30 mins. I don't have a grill. you will need more sauce, that's why I took off a star, I used this exact recipe, for only 6 pieces of chicken. I also took off a star, because you have to season the meat first, for a burst of flavor. I used "Mae Ploy" sweet chili sauce, it's BOMB! with tons of flavor, you can get it from Wal-Mart.
This was ridiculously good. Plenty spicy, which I like. (I used Srihacha rooster sauce.)
good. very good. served with white rice and broc.
Amazing flavor. We don't have a grill, but we have a foreman. I tried to cook the drumsticks on that, but it didn't cook all the way through and started to really carmelize (okay, burn). I took them off the foreman and popped them in the oven for another 25 minutes, and they came out perfect. I hate chicken on the bone, but I loved this.
Really good! I love that it has so few ingredients and ones that I have on hand. Quick and easy with great flavor. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I marinated chicken breasts and cooked them in the oven.
This chicken was delicious. The whole family loved it. I used a pack of mixed chicken pieces (thighs, legs, and wings) and baked in the oven basting as suggested and a previous review. Will definately make again and will try again with pork loin chops.
Very good! I used 20 oz. of chicken and halved the sauce. It's flavorful but not overpowering.
Made the sauce and left to marinade overnight. Then cooked in the oven for 90 minutes. Absolutely delicious - even got my wife's approval! :)
Followed recipe as written, letting the drumsticks marinate for a few hours. My son enjoyed them, and I would like to see if allowing longer marinating brings out even more flavor.
this recpie was awesome my family loved it. the only thing I did different was I left the skin on. punctured skin all over chicken. let cook 5 min longer. my family loved it. note they wont eat skinless chicken. no matter how its cooked. will make again thanks 4 the recpie. Note made mine without skin was fantastic. Used whole cut up chicken. removing skin I get the pierces I want and as much as I want smart move.
This was super easy to prepare. I used turkey drumsticks and baked at 400 in the oven for about 45 minutes. I put them in the marinade first for about two hours and then put all the sauce in with the drumsticks and baked, basting several times. We found the flavour to be more sweet than spicy - did not find spicy at all. Enjoyable, thanks!
Great easy marinade, we used it on boneless chicken breast. Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce is fantastic with this recipe. Save some for basting.
This was phenomenal! I doubled the sauce and marinated some boneless, skinless chicken thighs overnight in it. Because of all the snow here, I baked it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, turning the chicken over once after 20 minutes. While the chicken was baking, I whipped up some more of the marinade to use as a dipping sauce. The dipping sauce put the dish over the top. Excellent recipe, Margot!
I made this using boneless breasts. I stuck them in a ziploc in the marinde over night and then grilled on a stovetop grill pan. I made a little bit of the marinde miusture to serve onth e side. Wow.. just delish. I had never used sweet thai chili sauce before and I really really like it. I havea huge bottle so I'll be thinking up other ways to use this up.. aside from making this dish again and again
My husband really loved this. I used the Thai chili sauce (Maggi's). I thought there was a little too much soy sauce and will probably cut it in half next time.
Yummy! Made the marinade exactly by the recipe and it was really good. I cubed chicken breast and let it sit in the marinade for an hour then just tossed it all in a skillet and let the marinade cook down with the chicken. Next time I'll probably add a bit more honey,but otherwise a great recipe.
We really liked this recipe. I did use skinless breasts (not real drumstick fans) and it turned out great. Added a dab more of all of the ingredients except soy sauce. Baked about 35 min in oven covered, the took off cover and baked additional 20 minutes brushing the sauce over the chicken every 5-7 min. I did marinade the chicken overnight.
My boyfriend absolutely loved this recipe because he loves the chili sauce! I would however increase the ingredients so that when you bake the chicken there is enough sauce to make it super saucy!
These were really good! I used chicken wings/legs because I had made buffalo wings awhile back and had them on hand. My husband thought they tasted like teriyaki wings and if he was impressed, then they have to be good!
Very tasty and very easy!!
I marinated 3 boneless skinless breasts for 2 days, reserving about 1/3 cup for basting. I butterflied and grilled them and they were good, but not as flavorful as I expected. The next time I will butterfly them before marinating.
Fantastic! Because of my very short time frame I had to adjust the recipe. I was not able to marinade or BBQ the chicken. I quickly browned the chix (I used only frozen chix breasts) and mixed all the ingredients in a bowl. (I also added garlic to the sauce.) Poured everything into the crock pot which then completes the cooking of the chix. This was the biggest hit at the party, and was asked for the recipes five times.
Not bad. Not may favorite thing to do chicken in, but I will keep it in my recipe box and probably make it again sometime, probably with a twist. Because I'm like that.
This was just okay. I ended up adding BBQ sauce to my chicken to add more flavor.
I followed another review and made it with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Marinated all afternoon (5 hrs) and then BBQ. Yum!
I made this as a sauce instead of a marinade. It was really good with some cut up boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped onion, and red/yellow peppers.
I used this as a marinade on chicken breasts and grilled the chicken on a foreman grill - was excellent!!!
Tasty! I marinated chicken breasts and baked them as I don't have a grill. I also put some of the sauce on broccoli and baked that as well - it turned out Fabulous! Definitely will make again.
This came out kind of bland for me. Maybe the problem was that I used pork chops instead of chicken. But I figured it's the "other" white meat so it should work. I also added garlic powder and black pepper. Didn't add salt because of the soy sauce. Also used an inside grill pan. Other than that, I followed the recipe as is. If it wasn't for the garlic powder and pepper I wouldn't have tasted anything. And it needed salt after all! Maybe I'll try again, but this time add chopped garlic and chili flakes.
Everyone loved this recipe. It's delicious. I was looking for a way to get rid of my sweet red chili sauce and I'm glad I tried this. If I ever buy another bottle, I'll be sure to make this again.
Me and my husband absolutely loved these! I followed the recipe as stated except I added some sriracha - about a tablespoon, and garlic powder. We like things spicy so hot sauce always get's added! I found there was plenty of sauce and marinated for a few hours, turning the legs a few times. We grilled them on charcoal and basted towards the end. They were moist and absolutely delicious! Will definately use this again, maybe with pork chops next time. Definately a keeper! Thanks so much Margot!
Good favor but I think the recipe works better with Chicken thighs
This was not very good. It had very little flavor. I will not make this again.
This was pretty and flavorful. It's wintertime, so rather than grills the chicken, we cooked it in the oven on 350 for nearly two hours. It got really soft and delicious. I only gave it four stars since I found the soy sauce a little overwhelming.
Very yummy. Baked in oven for 2.5 hours and then grilled briefly.
I marinated this for about 14 hours and it still seemed to have no flavor to the actual meat. Will not make again.
JUST FABU!!!!!!!!!Used skinless breast,grilled and WOW! Don.t tweak this ........it is Purrfect.
LOVED this! I think it needs a longer marinading time..overnight would be perfect. Will make often!
It was okay. Wouldn't make again.
I liked this. I used it on pork too, and it was very good on it. Chipotle chili ketchup also works well, for anyone who has no chili sauce on hand.
Do not, repeat do not add the honey: the sweet chilli sauce is way too sweet to start with. I suggest squeezing half a lime with a half teaspoon of fish sauce or even low sodium soy sauce to balance flavours, and reduce sugar levels : NO HONEY!!! I have been a Chef for over 40 years.
This was a hit at our house! Very easy to put together and very flavorful! I think next time I would make a little extra sauce to dip in, but no changes other than that!
my family enjoyed this,will cook again soon. I changed nothing,just enjoyed. I used boneless/skinless thighs.
This recipe was fantastic! Since it is winter here, I baked the chicken in the oven at 350 Degrees. Also, I used 16 drumsticks so I doubled the recipe and let the chicken sit for about 3 hours. It was so juicy that when I bit into the chicken, the juices literally poured out! FANTASTIC!!!
THis was good, although I baked the chicken in the oven instead of BBQ'ing it. I think that grilling it would have make it A LOT better!! Unfortunately i didn't have that option at the time. Good taste though!
Good sauce. I liked mine spicy so added a couple Tbsp of Korean chilli sauce/paste to other ingredients in bowl too. Awesome!! Chopped up boneless chx thighs I season with onion powder, ground black pepper and a dash of salt. Pan fried the chx in olive oil until pieces done and golden. Then added sauce to pan and mixed up with chicken. Let simmer and thicken in pan. Turned off stove and let sit for 10 minutes. Yummy! Served with rice and veggies.
Yum!! I added a tablespoon of garlic because who doesn’t love garlic? Used breasts since that’s what I had on hand. Baked because it’s currently below zero. But, still amazing!!
this was super easy and delicious. I used chicken tenderloin pieces and also added minced garlic to the marinade. Served with rice.
These were tasty but not everyone cared for them. Will probably not make again but glad I tried it.
I followed the recipe exactly and the chicken does not even retain any flavor at all!
I hate chicken drumsticks but this recipe was pleasantly surprising! The marinade was awesome and since reader's said it was more sweet than spicy, I added some Vietnamese hot sauce (about 2 tbsp), a tsp of sesame oil, and substituted corn syrup for the honey. Grilled for 25-30min. Yum!
easy and simple - but mediocre - i had to add some curry ketchup sauce to make it more tasty.
This is pretty good! I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts and marinated for over 24 hours then we grilled on charcoal. I'm sure the drumsticks would be just as good but the breasts were flavorful and slightly sweet. I think adding a little tang would be a good addition (like a tablespoon of pomegranate vinegar).
Doubled the sauce for 10 pieces of chicken (thighs and legs). Marinated overnight then removed chicken from liquid and boiled the liquid down to use later on to baste chicken pieces. Baked in oven on foil lined cookie sheet covered with foil for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Removed foil and continued to baste chicken pieces for 45-60 minutes until browned. Had extra sauce left over and used on balsmati rice. Will try wings next time!
It is amazing I even made it for my family they loved it told me to do it every Iftar!
I added a few drops of liquid smoke to the sauce since I was making it in the oven instead of the BBQ. Used chicken breast and it was very tasty.
It was a delicious recipe!! Didn't have a grill but works on an oven too!
Great flavor. Not too heavy. A winner in my book.
The chili chicken was good, my family loved it. We never usually eat all the chicken but this time they did.
The flavor did not come through. May have been the sweet chili sauce we used. Not sure but very plain.
Last night May 21, 2020 I wanted to try and use this recipe while smoking Chicken Quarters. We marinated the Quarters as per the recipe. We then added a dry rub of cayenne, crushed red pepper, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, dried thyme, oregano, and brown sugar. We smoked the Chicken Quarters on a UDS at 275 for 1 Hr, then basted the chicken again with the marinade and cranked the UDS up to 375 to crisp the skin a little. We pulled the chicken and basted it again. It was a huge hit and we will be doing it again.
Absolutely amazing!!!!
This recipe was great only I cooked it on my little george grill had to transfer it to the oven to cook the pink out. Still stayed moist!
Didn't have the luxury of a Grill as it was -10C outside. Used the oven method (350F - 40 min with tin foil. 30 min with foil off (basting every 10 min). Used boneless thighs and drumsticks - think I prefer the boneless thighs. As well, only marinated for 30 min as people were hungry for their supper. Very tasty - would definitely make it again.
I haven't made it but this chicken looks delicious.
No flavor and because of the sweet sauce, it cooked way too fast!
the sause was really good but didnt really like the chicken.. i baked then broiled it and that was good too. 5/7/2010
Delicious!
Very bland
Simple, easy, tasty, but lacked the wow factor for us.
Not as flavorful as I had hoped. I baked the chicken legs and the they turned out very moist but nothing special. Probably won't make again.
Delicious... but I didn't really do it this way at all. I used 3T honey, 2T scheswan sauce, 4T chili sauce, 3T soy sauce, some basil, and a hit of garlic. Marinaded boneless skinless chicken thighs over night then baked at 400 for 45min. Maybe this is actually a new recipe...
I made this following the recipe and it was fantastic!!!! My whole family loved this and I will be making this again soon, my son asked me to double the recipe the next time, thank you for a wonderful recipe!
