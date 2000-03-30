Venison Barbeque
Venison steaks, barbecued in italian dressing
Excellent recipe. Be sure not tocook the venison for to long or it is hard to eat. Also, make sure that you trim of any fat that there is (anything white)because it over flavors the meat.Read More
Venison is very easy to overcook. The directions state medium high heat for 20-30 minutes. This would depend on how thick your steaks and how hot your grill actually is but they would have to be awfully thick to not be like leather at that cooking time. Keep that in mind while cooking venison. My husband generally cuts our steaks on the thin side so they can cook quickly. My small steaks/chops were cut about 1/2" from the back strap and took only about 6-8 minutes cooking time. I prefer to sear the venison and then move to indirect heat until finished. This recipe was ok.Read More
I'm not a big fan of the "gamey" flavor of venison, but my family and I loved this recipe. My children couldn't get enough, and it was super easy!
This is a great recipe. I use Kraft Italian Free dressing and sprinkle meat lightly with Ms. Dash Steak Seasoning. Then cook everything in the frying pan using all the marinade which makes an excellent gravy for wild rice.
Once again a good starter recipe. I used olive oil, garlic, and Mrs. Dash for Grilling instead of Italian dressing to lower the sodium and used Butterfly Chops instead of steaks.
it tasted like the best cut of beef you could get.i could not belive how tender it was.
This is a really great, simple recipe!! Fantastic taste on the meat. I only marinated it for a couple of hours, and it was still really good. Tons of points for it being quick, too! Thanks!
These were great. Tasted just like little steaks. My son loved them!
this was really good. no gamey taste at all especially with some heinz 57 or A1. It tasted just like a beef steak! Awesome.
Fast and does the job - just what I like.
Very easy recipe. the steaks turn out tender and delicious.
I have ate this many times growing up and always loved it. We always put some extra seasoning on it but it's good as stated as well. Definitely helps get rid of the gamey taste!
