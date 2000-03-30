Venison Barbeque

15 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Venison steaks, barbecued in italian dressing

By Kyle

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 steaks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Marinate the venison meat over night in the Italian dressing. Flip over at least one time during the marinade.

    Advertisement

  • Cook meat on the grill over medium-high heat. Cook for 20 to 30 minutes or until done to your taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 26.3g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 972.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022