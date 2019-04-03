Mexican Hot Carrots
I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot Mexican carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.
WOW!!!! I have been asked by a local Mexican restaurant to give them the recipe!One thing, the jarred Jalapenos varied in their scofield considerably, We made two jars, and the heat levels varied, but we like it spicy and everyone, even people who don't like carrots, love them. We will make these over and over again!!Read More
Wasn't impressed. Very vinegar tasting. Not what I expected.Read More
I liked the flavor of this even though it was a bit spicey. I may just pour all the juice in from the jalepenos and just add a few peppers to the carrots next time. Update: I just reread the recipe and I didn't bother adding the vinegar, perhaps that's why it was too spicey!! I'll try again following the real recipe. I know I'll like it though! 12/29/09 update*** I followed the recipe except only used the juice from a 12 oz bottle of jalepenos. Only added about 4 pieces of jalepono slices to the 1 pint jars I had and then added the carrots and onions, poured in the hot juice & vinegar. Oh my!! They're still very spicey. I guess I'm a wimp but next time I'll not put all the jalepeno juice in with the vinegar and maybe just 1 or 2 slices in the jars. My mouth is still burning and I sure don't remember them doing that at my favorite mexican restaurant in Merced, CA from many many years ago!
Good old fashioned "zanahorias curtidas". I like to add a pinch of oregano...makes a difference.
I was craving these carrots which are reminiscent from when we lived in San Diego, CA. They were great and tasted just like we use to get in one of our favorite mexican restaurant. I did use a 12 oz can of pickled jalepenos and after tasting the peppers they were painfully hot so I just used 1/3 of the can and chopped the peppers up smaller and still used the juice from the can. The vinegar tamed the heat somewhat, the end probably was hot but tolerable.
Awesome, awesome, awesome!!!!!! I am from Oklahoma but now live in Colorado and they don't serve these here like they do in OK. I am so happy, I have made this 2 times now and I have eaten 3 jars, one I gave away. The carrots turn out perfect.
LOVE it!! I like to eat them on taco's, and tortilla chips with salsa. These are just like my favorite Mexican restaurant serves with their chips and salsa. The onions need to be sliced very thin. You do have to be VERY careful to not over cook the carrots. I try to cut the carrots at about 1/8th inch to 1/4 " thick and check them after 3 min, and if their not quite right, at 5 min. They really need to be tender crisp.
We too are from So. Cal & this is a must have with the usual chips and salsa at margarita time. One of my son's favorites- I too add a pinch of oregano to the cooking liquid. Slice the carrots on the diagonal so they're shaped like chips too.
I was at a restaurant a couple of weeks ago and had something very similar. This recipe is better than what I had at the restaraunt!!! The only change was I added califlower.
When you purchase jarred chili peppers, jalapeno or yellow chilies, don't toss out the liquid. Julienne your carrots, and place them in the jar and brine them for a couple of days in the refrigerator. I found these at a hamburger place, and asked how they got the carrots spicy and delish. Easy fix, no cooking required. Enjoy...
This was awesome! Thanks for the recipe lili619. You use distilled white vinegar.
Needed a little sweetness and water. Plus in mexico they add salt and white pepper if they have it available
This is the real deal. If you have ever had these hot carrots in a restaurant in So Cal, Mexican food is not the same without them. I sell nachos and quesadilla monthly for a community event and people LOVE these, even when they are not familiar with them. Super easy too. The only difference in my version is that I don't peel the carrots as it seems to not really be necessary - and I am also lazy :)
Not as spicy as I hoped for but that is just a matter of personal taste.
This looks like a recipe for what is known in Mexico as 'chiles curtidos en escabeche de zanahoria,' which translates roughly to pickled chiles (jalapenos) in a carrot (vinegar) marinade. Recipe looks good. You can also find this in most international supermarkets in the Hispanic foods section. Yummy!
I used red wine vinegar and otherwise followed the directions exactly. I am sorry, but the vinegar flavor was just WAY to strong to enjoy these. Could be my fault.
This is a great recipe! It's super simple and delicious. I've made it several times and haven't changed a thing. Hubby is from San Diego and loves his authentic Mexican food. He says this is a close as it gets to what he grew up eating.
I added some fresh garlic to this recipe. My family loves these carrots.
This is a great recipe and I actually MADE them :-) Thanks for submitting such a tasty yet easy recipe lili!
I think you should try using fresh jalapenos instead of pickled ones. Boil carrots in about a cup and a half in water until the softness of your desire. Remove heat and add in vinegar, spices, and onions to warm water. Once cooled, jar and place in fridge over night! Hope that helps from the west coast! :)
Added a couple garlic cloves to each jar, as well as a few dashes of oregano and red pepper flakes--delicious! The carrots were still very crunchy-- may need to cook longer than 10 mins.
good but simple
These turned out great. Easy recipe to do. I added chopped, fresh cilantro to mine. I also cut my carrots into sticks versus the discs. Either way, these will float your boat! Tasty, healthy snack.
Tasty recipe. The heat from the peppers was perfect for us. I will be making these over and over again. I did make slight changes. I sliced the carrots and put them in a bowl with boiling water. I left them in the water for only about 3 minutes because I didn't want them to get soft. I also added some oregano to the liquid that goes in the jars. I didn't have enough fluid to cover the contents in the last jar I made so I added more vinegar and they came out delish.
The recipe was relatively easy to follow. I had everything prepped but realized I didn't have white vinegar. Ugh Balsamic, red wine, rice vinegar, and apple cider. I went for it Anyway hoping the jar of pickled jalapeños was enough to cover but it wasn't. I added a mixture of the vinegars and added oregano and garlic. It came out - OK but I blame myself I will make it again but ONLY using the white vinegar and the jalapeño juice.
love the taste. Im always making them for family, Quick and easy.
Did a review and it showed 3 stars instead of 2. These are only flavored by onion, and vinegar unlike the real hot carrots in CA that have bay leaf and Mexican oregano.
Made in pints. Added a clove of Garlic and some Oregano.
I have made these a couple of times and they are really tasty. I find that subbing the juice of mild peppers with some of the hot pepper juices makes a good blend for us. I add oregano and fresh garlic cloves to the jars per reviews. Thank you!
Good if you like your carrots with a softer texture. I prefer them crunchy. Use the liquid from a jar of jalapeños and add a little oregano and garlic. Marinate overnight.
