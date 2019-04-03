Mexican Hot Carrots

I'm from Southern California. You can not find a restaurant that does not have these hot Mexican carrots. Being on the East Coast now, I have had to come up with my own version to duplicate the hot carrots of home.

By lili619

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
8
Directions

  • Place carrots in a saucepan with enough water to cover and cook over medium heat until nearly boiling, 7 to 10 minutes. Immediately drain carrots and set aside to cool.

  • Divide cooled carrots into two 1-quart glass jars. Alternate layers of onion and jalapeño peppers atop carrots until the jars are full.

  • Mix the liquid from jalapeño peppers and vinegar in a saucepan; bring the mixture to a rolling boil. Remove from heat and pour the liquid into the jars until full. Seal the jars with lids. Place the jars in the refrigerator until cold, at least 8 hours.

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 39.5mg. Full Nutrition
