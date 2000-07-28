Basic Biscuits

I am the first to admit if it can be burned, I will probably burn it. For years, the thought of making homemade biscuits scared me; too much could go wrong, the butter or shortening won't be cold enough, I might work the dough too long, etc. I finally decided to give this very basic recipe a try and it turned out wonderfully! I used a stick of margarine instead of a half cup of shortening. Just to be on the safe side, I placed the butter, flour mixture and cup of (almond) milk in the freezer for about 30 minutes beforehand but this was just me trying too hard not to fail, perhaps. My Ninja dough mixer attachment blended the margarine into the flour mixture perfectly and very fast. The dough was easy to roll out (make sure to have a floured surface with extra flour on hand for when the dough begins to stick). I just grabbed a 12 oz. plastic tumbler cup, dipped the rim into flour and used it to cut out biscuits, being careful not to twist the cup as I read this can have an effect on how the biscuits rise. The size of my biscuits were of a very decent size, about what you would get at a fast food restaurant with egg and the such on them. I made 8 biscuits from my batch of dough, they baked for 10 minutes and turned out perfectly. I was so happy with my accomplishment that I began texting out pics of my amazing ( not burnt!) creation. My only complaint about these biscuits is that they do not have a strong flavor. I am used to the buttermilk flavor of restaurant or store bought b