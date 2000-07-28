Basic Biscuits
This is an easy homemade biscuit recipe with baking powder used as the leavening. The biscuits turn out perfectly soft and flaky on the inside every time.
Recipe Summary
Looking for a homemade biscuit recipe that's perfect for beginners and experienced cooks alike? Your search ends here. This tried-and-true recipe is beloved by the Allrecipes community because it's easy to make with just five ingredients, it calls for kitchen staples you probably already have on hand, and it's absolutely delicious.
Basic Biscuit Ingredients
Here's what you'll need to make this top-rated biscuit recipe:
Flour
All-purpose flour holds the ingredients together. Also, the protein in flour (when combined with moisture and heat) creates gluten, which provides structure.
Baking Powder
Baking powder, not yeast, is used as a leavener in this easy biscuit recipe. It causes the dough to expand, giving the biscuits volume and texture.
Salt
Salt acts as a flavor enhancer and it strengthens the protein in the dough.
Shortening
Shortening is made of purely fat, unlike butter which contains water and milk solids. This means it's better at reducing (or "shortening!") gluten strands, resulting in a soft and crumbly biscuit.
Milk
Cold milk adds moisture, flavor, and structure to the biscuit dough.
How to Make Biscuits
You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:
Prepare the Dough
Sift the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, and salt) into a large bowl. Cut in the shortening, then add the milk. Mix until the dough is soft and doesn't stick to the side of the bowl.
Knead and Roll
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly. Roll the dough into an even sheet that's about ½-inch thick.
Cut and Bake
Use a lightly floured biscuit cutter to cut out the biscuits. Place the cut biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet. Re-roll the dough, repeating the cutting process, until all the dough is gone. Bake in an oven preheated to 450 degrees F until golden brown.
What to Serve With Biscuits
Top your biscuits with homemade sausage gravy, jam, honey butter, or the spread of your choice. You can also pair them with breakfast meats — such as bacon, sausage, or chicken — or serve them with a hearty soup or stew (you can't go wrong with a classic beef stew).
How to Store Biscuits
Store homemade biscuits in an airtight container (or, if you want to go the extra mile, wrap them individually in aluminum foil) at room temperature for up to two days. To make them last for up to a week, store them wrapped or in an airtight container in the fridge.
Can You Freeze Biscuits?
Yes! You can freeze homemade biscuits. Just place them in a freezer bag, squeeze out the excess air, seal the bag, and store in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw frozen biscuits in the fridge, microwave, or oven.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"What a simple yet delicious recipe for a basic biscuit," raves Gringuito. "Halved the recipe and added some freshly grated cheese for flavor. Served with soft salted butter to make them extra rich and tasty."
"I have made these biscuits numerous times and they are always a hit," says keiravion. "In an effort to make these like my grandma's homemade biscuits (mmm...memories!) I substitute buttermilk."
"My family likes to have these straight out of the oven, smeared with some jam and butter," according to Rita. "The leftovers are paired with soup."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams