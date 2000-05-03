Stuffed Acorn Squash Supreme

We really enjoyed this dish. Just a personal preference, but I didn't use the packaged rice dish...didn't plan to because of the additional artificial ingredients (plus didn't sound good to me). I used Lundberg's wild/brown rice, Italian turkey sausage, and fresh broccoli. Also used two squash for four servings as I really think that's a mistake in the publishing of the recipe. I cooked the squash in the microwave; cooked the rice; sauteed the sausage, added the broccoli and sauteed some more; added the apple and sauteed a minute more. I mixed a bit of the cheese into the stuffing mixture as I wasn't sure how to compensate for the sauce that would have been part of the broccoli rice mix. So, this is, to me, quite a production: cooking the squash, rice, and sausage separately and then stuffing and baking. But worth it. Next time I would not cook the squash in the microwave as my squash was unevenly cooked: still hard in a couple of places but too mushy in others.