Stuffed Acorn Squash Supreme
Acorn squash is partially cooked in the microwave, then filled with turkey sausage, broccoli, cheese, rice, and apples.
this was great. my husband went back for seconds. i actually used two squash and the portions came out perfect. i also baked the squash instead of the microwave! it was good. i baked it 45 min first then 30 min filled, in case anyone wanted to know!Read More
Needs a few moderations for personal preference, but a nice change to butter and brown sugar. :)Read More
This is so easy and delicious! If you have more time, it is better to bake the squash with butter and brown sugar, add the topping and bake a little more to melt the cheese. I also like to use a spicy Italian ground sausage. To bake, put the acorn squash halves in a baking dish, open side up, with a good layer of water in the pan, cover with foil. Bake at 350 for about an hour.
I only give it 4 stars because I really didn't make this recipe, but just used it as a guide and it rocked!! I liked the sausage idea. For the stuffing I used a mix of brown and wild rice, fresh cranberries, a sweet gala apple, and soy breakfast links. I shredded a bit of gruyère on top and baked it for 30min. It was super duper good!! And the stuffing made so much that I took the extras to work the next day as a rice salad.
This was just fabulous. I used hot italian turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage. To stuff two halves I used: 1 link of the sausage, one small fuji apple, 2/3 cup of prepared broccoli rice au gratin and 1t of crushed coriander. I left off the cheese on top. This made just the right amount of filling (I scooped out the squash just a little bit.) next time I think I will use plain brown rice or maybe brown and wild rice as I couldn't really taste the broccoli cheese over the taste of the sausage, apple and squash. Sauted onions would be good in this too. Thanks for the recipe.
Easy dish to make for a group of people. I like the squash better when cooked in the oven as opposed to the microwave. If doing it in the microwave, I like scraping out the squash part way though and adding the flesh to the stuffing to make sure the squash flavor is incorporated into the rest of the dish.
Wow, this one was real hit. I love Acorn squash, but no one else in my family does. Everyone loved it prepared this way. I used regular steamed rice and hot link sausage instead. It still had a whole lot of zip.
I prefer using potato, corn, broccoli and any other of your favorite veggies. It's great with either sausage or hamburger, too.
This was really fast and easy to make and everyone loved it, even my children.
I doctored this recipe a little by using maple sausage and adding 1/4 of a can of pumpkin and 1/2 a can of condensed milk to it. It was hearty and wonderful. The acorn squash was so sweet. A wonderful combination. I've already made it for friends.
SO GOOD! What a great savory alternative to the standard brown sugar and butter recipe. I didn't have broccoli and cheese rice, so I used a packet of seasoned wild rice and instead of apples I used dried cranberries. Hot italian sausage was what I had in the freezer, so it went in the place of the breakfast sausage. It came out great and I've already repeated the dish....as others have said, the corriander is what makes this!!
We really enjoyed this dish. Just a personal preference, but I didn't use the packaged rice dish...didn't plan to because of the additional artificial ingredients (plus didn't sound good to me). I used Lundberg's wild/brown rice, Italian turkey sausage, and fresh broccoli. Also used two squash for four servings as I really think that's a mistake in the publishing of the recipe. I cooked the squash in the microwave; cooked the rice; sauteed the sausage, added the broccoli and sauteed some more; added the apple and sauteed a minute more. I mixed a bit of the cheese into the stuffing mixture as I wasn't sure how to compensate for the sauce that would have been part of the broccoli rice mix. So, this is, to me, quite a production: cooking the squash, rice, and sausage separately and then stuffing and baking. But worth it. Next time I would not cook the squash in the microwave as my squash was unevenly cooked: still hard in a couple of places but too mushy in others.
This recipe was too rich for my taste. The flavor and texture of the sausage seemed to overwhelm the other ingredients. I'm going to try it with about 1/2 the sausage called for, twice the chopped apples, and fresh broccoli for a lighter meal.
Made with sage sausage and cheesey rice. What I had on hand. No coriander seed. Loved it.
Excellent! I also baked the squash (45 min @ 350)and then added the stuffing and cheese and baked for another 10 min. I substituted brown rice for the broc & cheese rice and it still turned out fantastic. My husband had never tried acorn squash before and was blown away by this recipe. I highly recommend it!
there was a bitter taste to the squash and the recipe was not easy to follow
Really good. I do feel like a spicy turkey sausage would be better. I used wild rice for this. I also felt like it needed a sauce in lieu of the cheese to incorporate the tastes of the dish. I think next time I will saute some onions with butter, add some chicken stock, coconut milk, a touch of brown sugar, and pureed butternut squash to make a sauce for the dish. I will let you know how it goes!
I'm reviewing this recipe before the squash is even finished baking because the filling is SOO good! I used italian turkey sausage and added on onion as well.. my teens are standing at the stove eating it out of the pan! I can only imagine how yummy with the addition of squash and cheese.
This was just ok. I may have used the wrong type of broccoli and cheese rice mix. The flavors just didn't meld right. Might make again with a different rice mix.
This actually turned out very well, both my boyfriend and daughter who claim they do not like squash liked this dish, although my daughter only really ate the stuffing. Next time I'll scoop more out for her and put in more stuffing. One thing I encountered, which is probably more of my fault was where the squash halves were touching in the dish didn't cook as well as the outside edges. I guess I'll use a bigger pan next time so it all cooks evenly.
Yum! We loved this dish! It has a great combination of flavors. I used deer meat because I didn't have turkey sausage. Other than that I didn't change a thing. This should be at the top of your list of what to make with acorn squash!
My husband will not eat vegetables but loved this. Enough said!
very tasty!
This was one of the best recipes I've tried on Allrecipes! I only changed 1 thing, and that was to bake the squash instead of microwaving it. It was one of those rare times when the table was quite because everyone was enjoying their dinner so much. Thank you!
This was wonderful! I took another reviewer's advice and baked the squash for 1 hour at 350, with water and covered with tinfoil. I also added some butter and brown sugar to the squash. I *may* have overdone it with the brown sugar a little bit, but that's an easy fix. I omitted the butter that the rice mix called for, since I had put some in the squash. I also omitted the cheese topping. All I need to do is find a healthier rice and broccoli mix, and this recipe will become a staple in our household.
Awesome! I roasted the squash in the oven and finished everything off in the oven as well. I can't wait to make this again!
used spicy sausage and peperjack cheese to give it a spicier taste
This one as my husband said was really good. Nice one dish meal.
Couldn't find turkey breakfast sausage so used beef, had chedder cheese so I used that. Very easy very very good. Think that the writer made a mistake though. Think you need two squash instead of one.
Good, but I changed a few things as others mentioned: baked 2 squash each halved for about an hour then filled with one cup of brown rice, 2 italian sausage links removed from the casing and the rest of the ingredients minus the cheese. Husband loved it, but I thought it was missing a little something. Not sure what though. Will make again.
I love this recipe! This is my Fall, go-to recipe. It's tasty and wonderful! I substitute pork sage sausage for the turkey sausage and the added sage flavor really makes it spectacular!
I found the quantity of rice/sausage mixture to be excessive. I had way more stuffing then needed even when I added two more squash halves. It tasted good, but a lot went to waste.
Even if you aren't a fan of squash, this recipe changes the flavor completely. It's very tasty and I'm sure you'll find that everyone who has some enjoys it!
This was a fantastic and tastey fall/winter meal. I like that it is mostly cooked in the microwave which made cooking time quick and easy. I will definatly make this again.
Just "okay" for us - probably won't make again. Came out a little dry and bland.
Quick, simple and better than I expected!
I really loved this recipe and so did my husband. I modified it by adding whole grain rice and using extra lean hamburger. I also put a dash of cayenne in it. Baked the squash. The corriander MAKES this recipe.
I made this last night for dinner and it was fantastic!! I used Jennie-O sweet italian turkey sausage and removed the casings. I too baked these in the oven. My husband and I absolutely loved this recipe and will be making again very soon.
Delicious meal. I used sage pork sausage instead of turkey for more flavor. Also I used 2 squash there is pleanty filling for two.
My family loved the combination of sausage, broccoli, rice and apples. However, I nuked this at first for ten minutes, then another ten minutes after I stuffed them, and then ended up cooking them for another five minutes or so after I put the cheese on. I think next time I will cook them for fifteen minutes at first (flipping them around at five-minute intervals), also adding a little salt and pepper. Will make again,just need to add a little more cooking time. Also, the stuffing could have stuffed three whole squashes.
This was pretty yummy. I am rating 4 stars because I think the broccoli/cheese rice mix raises the calories, fat and sodium needlessly. Like others I baked the squash pre and post stuffing. I used brown rice instead of the mix and added steamed broccoli and cauliflower and used gruyer cheese (it was what I had on hand). It was good, my 14 mo. old enjoyed it too. We did have extra filling and just used it as a rice salad.
Excellent! I also baked the squash (45 min @ 350)and then added the stuffing and cheese and baked for another 10 min. I substituted brown rice for the broc & cheese rice and it still turned out fantastic I also added some cranberries into the mix and a little pultry seasoning with salt and pepper.
Excellent. The coriander and apple added a unique floral flavor. Had extra filling so made a stuffed pepper. Topped with a slice of Provolone.
I used veggie sausage instead of regular and it turned out a bit dry. When I make it again I will try to add something to moisten it up. A pretty good recipe overall, it was just so pretty and fun to eat.
Very good. Filled two squash (four halves) full with leftover filling, too. Used long gain and wild rice mix, hot Italian sausage and added dried cranberries and sautéed onion. Would have liked a cheese sauce instead of the cheese. Endless delicious possibilities!
I just added peeled, cubed and cooked squash to the filling. It tasted good and even better after sitting in the fridge overnight. Also , I needed hot sauce to add some heat and tang to the dish which I would have otherwise found bland.....but that's just me.
OK. When my husband says 'this is good' before he takes the second bite, he really likes it!! That's what happened tonight when I served this. Let me just say you NEED the coriander. Otherwise it would be average. You could use ground beef, too. I used only half the stuffing for one squash/2 people. I froze the rest for another time. It's an unusual, but fun meal and it has it all; starch, veggie and protein.
My husband loved this, and he's not a fan of acorn squash. I thought it was very good, and a great variation on the norm. I served it as a serve-alone meal, and in hindsight, should have served it as a main course with sides. It was a bit too much of the same flavor throughout the whole meal. I thought it needed something to offset the flavors - maybe some broccoli served on the side with a salad.
Great inspiration but totally altered the recipe and made it for only 2. 1 cup cooked white rice, 3 turkey sausage links (italian), 1/2 cup colby jack cheese, 1 package of sazon goya seasoning, and 1/2 cup chopped broccoli. Good with a dollop of sour cream.
This recipe was quite easy and incredibly scrumptious ;) I' always looking for & trying out new squash recipes...this one is a keeper. It does taste savory & rich, but I would definitely make it again!!!
Made as is, it was tasty, but it lacked something. Will make again maybe adding a little chicken broth.
Followed the directions and my entire family loved it! Even those picky eaters!
I made this despite not having meat around (yes, not even deli/sandwhich meat). I put sauteed onion and mushroom in alongside a few hearty dashes of cumin. I didn't miss the sausage. This is excellent for a college student who doesn't have access to a (CLEAN) oven. It's healthy, tastes good, cheap and reasonably quick. Where's the down? I see none.
This recipe really got my mind turning! I used it as a base idea, but made some adjustments. I baked the acorn squash with butter, paprika, cayenne, salt, & brown sugar. Instead of broc/cheese rice, I used a wild long grain. I skipped the apple all together & instead mixed in mushrooms (cooked with sausage) & tomatoes. Then I topped with shredded Parmesan & baked until melted. It was awesome!
This is a great starter recipe and so forgiving! I added a whole mess of items on hand & it was a huge hit.
This was excellent!! I'm just learning to like squash, and this recipe was great. I did substitute Uncle Ben's long grain and wild rice because I didn't have any broccoli cheese rice. I used 2 hot Italian sausages instead of the breakfast sausage. I also skipped the coriander and added some Mrs. Dash Steak Seasoning to the rice while it cooked. I baked the squash for about 30 minutes, then stuffed it and baked it for another 30. I'll definitely try the microwave when I don't have time to bake it in the oven. This is definitely one to make again and again!
Was great
Very good. The stuffing mix made way more than enough to adequately fill 4 squash halves. Was good and very filling! Made to the recipe, but just sprinkled the coriander Bc I didn't know if the family would like it or not. Was still really good!
I am so bummed that I didn't like this one. I read all the reviews and I was really excited for this recipe, but neither my son nor I liked it. The stuffing was pretty good and I might try to use it to stuff something else and try again, but this meal just didn't work out for our family.
My husband is always dubious of squash dishes, but he ate this one up!!! Like many reviewers I baked it. I might try it without the rice for a lower carb version.
This turned out phenomenal....thank you for the recipe
Very flavorful and filling, I am not a big fan of fruit in things with sausage so this one could be just fine without the apple.
I didn't have the rice mix but I used brown rice with a little farmer's cheese and broccoli and I used Turkey sausage instead of regular. We really liked this tasty squash.
Love this. I changed a lot. No microwave, I baked the squash for 40 minutes and then 30 minutes after stuffed. I used ground turkey, cooked quinoa, corn, tomatos, onions, and apples. Seasoned with thyme and garlic, topped with cheddar. Everyone loves it. Really a fun basic recipe to play with.
This recipe takes much longer to prepare than the recipe suggests, and the result is pretty bland. Edible, but unimpressive. First off, it takes 25 minutes to cook the rice, and acorn squash microwaved for 10-11 minutes is still hard. We just didn’t care for it at all. Won’t make it again.
