Stuffed Acorn Squash Supreme

Acorn squash is partially cooked in the microwave, then filled with turkey sausage, broccoli, cheese, rice, and apples.

Recipe by drdede

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Prepare rice mix according to package directions; cover, and set aside.

  • Place squash halves cut side down onto a plate. Cook the squash in a microwave oven for 5 minutes on High, until tender but firm.

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook sausage until evenly browned; drain, and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the prepared rice, sausage, apple, and coriander. Stuff each squash half with the mixture.

  • Cover stuffed squash halves with plastic wrap, and heat in the microwave until squash is cooked through and soft, about 5 minutes. Remove plastic, and top stuffed squash with cheese. Continue to cook until cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 43.1g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 107.8mg; sodium 1408.4mg. Full Nutrition
