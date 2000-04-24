Summer Medley Salad
Cucumbers, cantaloupe, and honeydew--It may sound weird, but we discovered this in college.
This is a suprising combination of refergerator staples. I tried this recipe because I had the ingredients and as an after thought, I snipped some mint from the garden, chopped it and added it to the top of the salad. I was very pleased.Read More
how could this NOT be good. I work outside in the summer and this is perfectly satisfying and refreshing. Does not sit heavy in the stomach. Great. Will be making this all summer
This recipe is so easy and the touch of sea salt does wonderful things for the melon. I also love the addition of the cukes--my favorite veggies!!
I made this - sliced and salted cucumbers and then added cantaloupe and honeydew - it is delightful - light and refreshing in the summer.
sounded good but we did not care for
