Summer Medley Salad

4.2
9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Cucumbers, cantaloupe, and honeydew--It may sound weird, but we discovered this in college.

Recipe by Tracey Anne

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut up the cantaloupe, cucumbers and honeydew into small bite-size pieces. Mix together in a large bowl and sprinkle the salt over all. Mix again.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 0.5g; sodium 41.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022