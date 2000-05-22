Sauerbraten III

This is an original German sauerbraten recipe handed down to me. The meat is more tender, and flavorful the longer you marinade, I usually marinade for 2 days.

Recipe by DORINNC

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
2 days
total:
2 days 3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place meat in large, non-metal bowl. In separate bowl, combine red wine vinegar, 1 cup water, lemon juice, onion, bay leaves, cloves, salt and pepper. Pour over meat. Cover and refrigerate 48 hours.

  • Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Remove meat from marinade and brown in oil on all sides, 1 to 2 minutes a side. Remove bay leaves and cloves from marinade. Pour in 1 cup water and pour marinade into pan with meat. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 3 hours, or until tender.

  • Remove meat from pan. Increase heat and sprinkle flour, a little at a time, over juices, cooking until mixture thickens to form gravy. Return meat to pan with tomato wedges, heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 34.4g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 98.2mg; sodium 2464.5mg. Full Nutrition
