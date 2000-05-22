Sauerbraten III
This is an original German sauerbraten recipe handed down to me. The meat is more tender, and flavorful the longer you marinade, I usually marinade for 2 days.
I am originally from Southern Germany and in my area (around Stuttgart) this is our national dish. It is not like the typical German Sauerbraten found in American "German" restaurants. The Sauerbraten III recipe gets close to what I know, except: we marinate for 3 to 5 days, turning over the meat every night; at the end, before serving, we add a 1/4 cup of heavy cream (or 1/2 cup of evap milk, or a several tablespoons of sour cream). That's what you get in Southern Germany and Austria when you order Sauerbraten. Once you try it, you will forever love it!Read More
This was not to our taste.Read More
I made this recipe and it was SO good. My husband said it was the best Sauerbraten he had ever had (and he has eaten it in several good local German restaurants). My mom (who is from Germany) tried it and agreed it was the best! And I never even liked Sauerbraten before I tried this one. Many times, it is too sweet for my taste. This was PERFECT!
Absolutly Awsome! I've tried many sauerbraten recipies, and this is by far the best! My husband is from Germany, and said this is the best he's ever had. I served this with fried spetzles and it was fantastic. I recommend anyone looking for good sauerbraten to try this one. I will be making this often.
A great alternative to the regular pot roast. I think I should have let it marinate longer. I only did it for about 18 hours. I thought it would be really sour, and it was just a nice background flavor. I served it with egg noodles and corn.
This is fantastic...almost like my Mom's, who is of German descent. Even my brother and sister thought it was close!
I used a pork roast for this recipe and it turned out really well. My parents came over to eat and they really enjoyed it. I think it was falvorful and tasted a lot like what I've had in restaurants. Next time I might add more cloves because I like the taste they give. I served this dish with spaetzel noodles (instant), sauerkraut balls and potato pancakes.
My parents were born and raised in Southern Germany, and this is very close to the way my mother makes Sauerbraten. She adds juniper berries, removed after meat has marinated, and you MUST marinate the meat for at least 3 days, and it's better if you marinate for 4 or 5 days. She does not add tomato wedges either. After removing the bay leaves, cloves, and juniper berries, she thickens the gravy, then strains it through a fine sieve, mashing the onions through the sieve to add body to the gravy (I think she uses 2 or 3 onions, too). Her Sauerbraten is the best I've ever had, and I've never met its match (I haven't been able to completely re-create it either). The purpose of the marinade is to make a tough cut of meat tender and palatable. Other recipes suggest adding gingersnaps, raisins, or sugar, sweeteners being a common thing for Northern Germans, but I've never cared for that version of Sauerbraten. The recipe is great as is, but try my suggested additions/changes and see if you like it better the way my German mother makes Sauerbraten!
Will not be making this again. Marinated for 48 hours and it was still pretty bland, did not have any of the sour taste that I love in Sauerbraten.
This was horrible! Tasted like a roast marinated in vinegar. Other than the vinegar taste, there was no taste at all. I even put in additional cloves! Thank God for Gravy Master! My grandmother, who is German, in a diplomatic way said it was "The most disgusting dish I ever tasted."
My husband really liked this (and so did the kids!). Very moist and flavorful. Thanks!
This was really good.
This was so good Lou said he thought he was going to lick his brains out. I only used one TBL Salt and it was plenty for the recipe. I made the Spaetzl recipe on this site and my, oh my what a delicious meal.
I accidently used white cooking wine instead of vinegar still tasted good
Absolutely delicious! This is the best sauerbraten recipe i have ever tried. I used round steak rather than roast, and it turned out fantastic..i recommend to all.
I don't remember making this but it must have been good. sorry, im blonde.
I marinated for 3 days. My husband thought it was ok, the boys and I didn't care for it. However, I didn't want to throw out all that meat, so I put it in the freezer. The next week I heated it up for my husband and he said it was delicious! So, lesson learned, it needs to mellow out for his taste.
