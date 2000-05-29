Sauerbraten V

4.5
50 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

I hope you like this recipe!

Recipe by Kathleen Burton

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rub the roast with salt and pepper and place in a large non-metal bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine wine, vinegar and 2 cups water and bring to a boil. Stir in garlic, onion, bay leaves, peppercorns, sugar and cloves and pour the marinade over the beef. Cover and refrigerate 12 hours or overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Remove the meat from the marinade and thoroughly pat dry. Dredge in 1 cup flour (may use more or less if necessary). Heat bacon grease in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown roast in drippings on all sides. Pour in half the marinade, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer until tender, 3 hours.

  • Remove meat to serving platter. Increase heat to medium-high; mix 2 tablespoons flour with 2 tablespoons water and add to pan, stirring until gravy thickens. Stir in sour cream. Pour sauce over sliced meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
943 calories; protein 64.4g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 55.6g; cholesterol 209.8mg; sodium 183.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022