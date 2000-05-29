Sauerbraten V
This is nearly original. I'm from Stuttgart Germany and the only change in the recipe is: use 2/3 red wine 1/3 wine vinegar, no sugar, add a few Juniper Berries to the Brine and you can marinate as much as 48 hours. Sour cream in Germany is more in a liquid form than here and is considered part of the recipe.Read More
this was different! the meat was good. i followed the recipe plus a few changes. i marnidated the meat for 3 days (could do less time, flavor was very strong) and used alba sauerbraten seasoning packet (its from germany and its good!) and chopped onion. after meat was done cooking i strained the herbs out of the pot juice, then made sauce. here is why i rated it low, i should have kept it true and simple but i got carried away. i added gingersnaps and sour cream as some others suggested to the sauce, ewww not good. next time i will just thicken the sauce regular with flour. maybe a tiny sour cream, but i don't think its neccesairy.Read More
My parents are from Germany/Austria and if you want an authentic sauerbraten, you must marinate for a good three days or else is just isn't sauerbraten. This however, was a good recipe.
Wonderful! My mama is from southern Germany & this is pretty much the same way she makes it. She told me not to let the meat marinade for 3 days(as some recipes suggest)because it makes the roast too sour to eat. GREAT RECIPE!
This recipe is so delicious! It was by far the best way I have ever cooked a roast. In fact, my husband said "On a scale of 1 to 10 it gets a 20!!" I made the sauce with the sour cream and thought it was a perfect compliment. I served German egg noodles with the dish and put the sauce over both. Add in the vegetable of your choice and you have the perfect meal. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was a great meat dish. The closest recipe I have found, to an old recipe passed down from my mother in law. They were of German heritage and really cooked up some great meals. Next time I do plan on omitting the sour cream. I found this to take away from the authentic German taste. Overall, a very good dish. I served mashed potatoes, a green salad, and warm yeast rolls. There were NO leftovers.
Absolutely delicious. I did this in the crockpot for 8 hours on low. The leftovers were great over noodles!
Wow! This was sooo good! The meat was flavorfull all the way through to the center, and so tender you didnt need a knife. The sauce was great too, and was good over mashed potatoes. Very easy to make. We will definately make this again.
My husband & I really liked this recipe. The only problem I had was A fatty cut of beef. I suggest you find the leanest meat possible for this great recipe. (IT will not be dry)
I was recently visiting my 91 year old cousin in the nursing home and he was reminiscing about the sauerbraten and potato dumplings that his mother used to make. He told me that his mother would soak the meat for 3 days until it was so sour that when he ate it, it would make his eyes water (this was a good thing according to him!). I admitted to him that I had never had sauerbraten and he questioned how anyone of such strong German heritage as I could go 45 years without ever having had sauerbraten. So it was time to try it out. Since so many of the reviews for this recipe touted it's authentic taste, I decided to give it a try. I made it exactly as the recipe was written, only changing the cooking method - I used my crock pot. This was outstanding. I'm sorry I waited so long to try it. I will definitely be making this again.
i followed the recipie exactly except i didn't use the sour cream. it was fantastic
I make mine something like this but I add ginger snaps to the gravy. It make's a nice thick gravy. I also marinde for at least 3 to 4 days.
I totally agree with the Stuttgart review! I am from there, too, and this is the closest I have found to the Sauerbraten I grew up on. The only differences: we marinate 3 to 5 days, turning over the meat every night; and yes, we use the juniper berries. Also, 1 1/2 cups of sour cream is a little heavy; you can use 1/2 cup, or evap milk instead (1/2 cup or less). By the way, this freezes well, but you can't put the cream in it - freeze it in the gravy without the cream, and after defrosting, add the cream before serving. Enjoy!
This was my first experience with making sauerbraten....what a winner. I loved the flavor and was super tender. Even my father-in-law, who is a very picky eater, liked it. I did marinate if for 36 hours. Now that I gave this recipe a very deservedly wonderful review, I should note that I used a pork roast vs a rump roast…I didn't realize until the roast was thawed that I pulled the wrong roast from the freezer. Just can’t wait until I try this with beef !!
This was excellent! We marinated it for 2 days and it had a wonderful flavor. A friend who is married to a German girl raved over it!! He took the leftovers home!
This was good. But if I were to make it again I would cut the sour cream in 1/2
I think I liked it better without the sourcream. But hte sourcream would be awesome if you are having this meat with plain potatoes. It doesn't taste bad, it is just that without the sourcream it was more of my kind of dish. I marinated it for 24 hours but next time I will do as Germans do, 2 to 3 days. The meat came out super tender we cut it with a fork. I will do this dish again.
I had a great time making this recipie, and it was even easier with my vacuum sealer. I doubled the recipie and used London Broil for it, and it was absolutely wonderful. I am a huge fan of traditional German faire, and this was better than what I have had. The only thing that I really did differently was that instead of only using part of the marinade, I stewed the meat in all of it, as only half just didn't cover the meat.
This was good. I marinated the roast in the fridge for about 30 hours. I also cooked it in the crockpot for about 8 hours. It came out tender. I did not make the sour cream gravy. I think next time I will make it too and try it with the roast.
I followed a few others marinating it for 3 days then cooking in a slow cooker for 8 hours. The meat shrunk drastically, but it was all still very delicious.
Great recipe. I marinated for 72hrs as tradition states, used less sour cram as was suggested, and added carrots & potatoes the last hour for a complete meal. Entire family impressed!
I don't have a German grandmother's version in my memory by which to judge the right or wrong way to "do" sauerbraten, but this is really good as written!
very good, a hit with dinner guests. after reading other reviews, reduced vinegar to 1/4 cup and sugar to 1/8 cup also left out onion as I don't like raw onions! served with cucumber salad, braised red cabbage and potato dumplings. also added sauteed mushrooms to gravy.
I made this for my husband and he just went wild for it! And leftovers were devoured just as quickly as the dinner! :) Wonderful recipe! Thank you!
I used pork roast and added sauerkraut and sliced potatoes. It was divine!
I followed the recipe as written. My dad loved it, my fussy daughter hated it. I thought it was pretty good, but I've never even had it before. Thank you for the recipe.
This is my first time making Sauerbraten and I wasn't sure how it was going to turn out. I didn't alter the portions in the recipe and marinated it for 24 hours. I cooked the 5-lb rump roast on low for 10 hours in my crockpot and it turned out perfectly. The meat was so tender you could use a fork to cut into it. It was very good and my guests raved about it. I served the sauerbraten with hot german potato salad and cranberry vinegarette salad.
Easy and tastes just right. Excellent with potato dumplings.
Wow! Restaurant good!
My family really enjoyed this. I also made potato dumplings. My husband is a fishing guide, and asked me to take the leftover meat and make sandwichs for his clients. I was a little hesatant to do that but went ahead. The guys loved it. Mayo, lettuce and tomato and onion on french bread. That was a real suprise to me. They want to know if I'll make them for the next trip. Give them what they like!
Excellent but with my own tweaks. My mother was born and raised in Germany and her sauebraten was the best I ever had. Her trick was to use less vinegar and more wine. I also think it works best if you marinate it overnight but not days on end. I prefer a less tangy version and that is how you achieve that. I would use 1/3 vinegar to 2/3 wine and follow this recipe in every other way. This works with or without a small amount of sour cream added to the sauce. You need to add it on the side to some of the natural gravy it makes that has cooled a little and then once mixed, you add that back in to the hot pot and sauerbraten. It is pretty darn good without the sour cream as well.
My husband loves this recipe! The sauce is wonderful and the marinade for the beef adds just enough taste. It's very easy to make and sure to be a crowd pleaser.
WOW! I enjoyed making this dish from start to finish. The cooking of the marinade filled my home with the most delicious fragrance. I ended up leaving it in the fridge for about 18 hours to let it really soak. The end product was full of flavor and the meat itself was very tender! I served it with red cabbage. Next time I will throw in some potato pancakes or spaetzle.
I really like it. It was something different then just plain roast beef.
This is a good recipe but to have "real" sauerbraten you have to marinate the meat for at least 2 days.
Another great recipe! Made this past weekend per the recipe and it was wonderful. The whole family loved it and the meat was SO tender! The gravy added a nice touch. I only recommend salt/pepper to taste! Thanks for another great recipe!
Delicious! Even my picky teens liked it. I made it for Christmas to honor my mom. She always made the sauerbraten for her Lutheran church's German dinner. It was perfect with spaetzle.
The meat was great,but the sauce/gravy was very sweet to us.I think that I will try a recipe with gingersnaps next time
