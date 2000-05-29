Sauerbraten V

I was recently visiting my 91 year old cousin in the nursing home and he was reminiscing about the sauerbraten and potato dumplings that his mother used to make. He told me that his mother would soak the meat for 3 days until it was so sour that when he ate it, it would make his eyes water (this was a good thing according to him!). I admitted to him that I had never had sauerbraten and he questioned how anyone of such strong German heritage as I could go 45 years without ever having had sauerbraten. So it was time to try it out. Since so many of the reviews for this recipe touted it's authentic taste, I decided to give it a try. I made it exactly as the recipe was written, only changing the cooking method - I used my crock pot. This was outstanding. I'm sorry I waited so long to try it. I will definitely be making this again.