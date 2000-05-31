Sauerbraten IV
Enjoy! I omit the gingersnaps , because I don't like the flavor.
Absolutely fantastic! I had a craving for sauerbraten and decided to go with this recipe and my husband and I loved it! I must admit, I was a little skeptical of the gingersnaps, but this ingredient made the recipe outstanding. The meat came out very tender and the sauce was fantastic. I'm going to forward this recipe on to my family and friends. I recommend serving with potato pancakes w/ applesauce & sour cream and red cabbage. Thank you so much!!Read More
I can't say that I liked this very much...it is just not my kind of thing...but my dad seemed to like it. I think that the amount of gingersnap crumbs is too much...there was way too much of a "floury" taste to the sauce. Everything was going so well as I tasted it until I added all of the snap crumbs. It says "2/3 cup crushed snaps, but I think it should maybe read "2/3 cup snaps, crushed". They really did overwhelm the sauce. Also, I was told that there was too much of a vinegar flavour, so next time, I will cut down on that too.Read More
This was a very good recipe. I did read the reviews prior to making this recipe, one person said it had a heavy vinegar taste and it did after cooking it for the suggested amount of time therefore I added salt and another 30 minutes to the cook time and it was great. Update 11/14 - 6 years later and this is still the only recipe that I use.....
I served this to my husband and parents, and everyone raved about it! I made a few minor changes. I used cider vinegar instead. Also I used half the amount of butter, and it was still very rich. Oh, and I loved it with the gingersnaps! I found it very easy to marinate inside a ziplock freezer bag. I just flipped it over once a day.
It doesn't get any better than this! Make sure you marinate your meat for the full three days. Your taste buds will thank you for this authentic recipe! Thanks Jean.
I am German and this was alot like Oma's. Thanks for sharing.Taste was yummy.
Now this is some sour sauerbraten! The best I have ever made. I wanted to serve this during the week, and I work full time, so after marinating I cooked it for 3 hours the night before I planned on serving it. The next day, since it had cooled, it was easy to skim off the fat. Then I just reheated it on the stove, and made the gravy. Easy and quicker this way. Served over egg noodles. I suggest serving this with some rye bread, you will need to cut the sour with something!
This recipe is worth the time. My husband compared it to our favorite German restaurant and he said it was even better. I will definitely make it again!
Excellent recipe. My German grandmother said it was much better than any Sauerbraten she ever made. I made it for a dinner party and everyone loved it.
Made this this week, and we loved it. My only addition was a couple of lemon slices - I remember my grandmother always adding lemon to the marinade. It's well worth the time involved. Thanks Jean.
Worth every minute it takes to prepare. My entire family loves it. Prepare it often for company.
This recipe is EXACTLY what I had hoped it to be. I have had sauerbraten at quite a few very nice restaurants but this recipe tastes exactly like my favorite restaurant! I am so, so happy with it. I did use the gingersnaps and I am glad that I did. I was skeptical at first but it did a great job of thickening up the sauce. Who knew! Even though this was a lot of work, it was worth it. I am so excited to be able to eat one of my favorite meals more often and at a fraction of the price! Thank you so much!!!!
This sauerbraten recipe is the closest I could find to my mother's and is very typical german!
Marinated 3 days using ziptop bag. Used 1 large onion. Used the crockpot for the beef-cooking part, made the gravy in a skillet and added back to the crockpot. Definitely include the gingersnaps. I used 12 smallish ones smashed to make 2/3 cup. It is still tart even for sauerbraten with the addition of 2 more Tbsp sugar which made it about right for us and brought it to a 4+. If I would have cooked it 4-5 hours on low that would have been enough. Served with spaetzle, applesauce, and sweet and sour red cabbage. Used the crockpot for the beef-cooking part.
Good recipe, but I was surprise that there wasn't as much flavor as I was expecting to taste. Perhaps next time I will add a touch more wine to bring out that stronger taste. Family enjoyed it definitely..
This is more authentic than the recipes with sugar added, which are sweet and sour. Not that they are not good, just that for authenticity, you don't want to add so much sugar. It is by definition supposed to have a tang. Three days is at the low end of how long it should marinate and after cooking, the 4 lb roast will not feed 8 hungry folks. :-)
This was really easy to do. I asked my husband (then fiance') what his favorite German food is (besides Bierox) and he answered, "Sauerbraten" to which I said, "What's that?". (I was nervous trying to impress my new hubby and because he is of German heritage. I tried this one and it was a hit! He definitely approved. Takes 3 days though, so plan way ahead.
This turned out great! I actually used my crockpot and had such tender meat. Yum!
I made this for an Oktoberfest party. My husband is German and I was worried, when he came in the house and said it smells like Deutchland! I knew I was on my way, but then everyone arrived and it was gone in a flash, and my friends have already requested I make it again real soon. I cooked mine in a slow cooker for 4 hours on low and it was terrific! The only complaint was there wasn't enough!
Eh... it didn't live up to my expectations, which weren't that high. I found that the flavor could have been enhanced more. Still looking for good recipes for sauerbraten.
Excellent! The had to be one of the best - thanks so much for sharing!
My father was German and made this dish alot. This recipe is as close to his as it could get, except add 1 lemon (sliced) into the marinade.
Very good and easy recipe - just time consuming because it must be started 3 days ahead of time. My husband especially enjoyed the sauce that he put over noodles as well as the meat.
I had a TON of compliments on this recipe from authentic German-born attendees during our annual Oktoberfest party. It was super easy prep and cooking was a breeze. Truly a recipe I will be making again.
We loved it! We were in Germany last month on a river cruise and had it on the ship. This was better. It is easy, even though it takes days to marinate. Well worth the time and exercise in delayed gratification.
I also omit the ginger snaps. Excellent recipe otherwise.
Left out the gingersnaps. I did not alter anything else. Yummy!!
I really like the gingersnap flavor...give it a chance...my family loves sauerbrautin. ..even the young grandkids!
We purchased a Rump roast and marinated for the 3 days. Then cooked it for the 3 hours. It was so very moist and tender. The gravy had a wonderful taste and consistency. Will make it again.
Excellent! Followed recipe exactly, picked this one because it’s most similar to one I had years ago from a German restaurant. Served with spaetzle and red cabbage, totally delicious!
I really liked this. It is quite sour, but the gravy gives it just a hint of sweet. This isn't something I could eat every day, but it's a great treat once in a while. I served over broad noodles with garlic potatoes and sweet glazed carrots as sides.
Delicious. I cooked it for about 2 hours then added the gingersnaps and sliced the beef and added it back into the sauce. Cooked it for another hour. It was wonderful.
