Traditional White Bread
A delicious white bread recipe with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.
I absolutely LOVE this bread recipe. I found it a year ago and never used another one since. I personally like to take the bread out 5 minutes before and brush melted butter on the top and let it finish the lasr 5 minutes of cooking. Thanks for this wonderful bread recipe!Read More
The only difference i did with the bread was to use Crisco shortening instead of the lard. The bread was ok, but it was TOO SALTY. One tablespoon of salt is just too much. I might try it again using maybe 1-1/2 tsps of salt. I will critique it again after i make it with the revised amount of salt.Read More
This bread turned out wonderfully! Not too fluffy, but a nice, soft, tasty bread. I no longer buy my bread from the store, I use this instead! I substituted margarine for the lard, and it's still great! It doesn't get stale too quickly either!
I made rolls with this recipe instead of bread. It was a big hit at our Thanksgiving Dinner. Everyone raved about it.
This is absolutely terrific! The bread came out light and fluffy and very tasty. I did reduce the amount of salt - put in about 2 tsp instead of 1 Tbsp. I liked this way more than the 'popular' white bread on this same site. This is what homemade bread should taste like. UPDATE: This is my go-to recipe for white bread. I have lately started to add about 3/4 to 1 cup of dry milk powder to the recipe for a bit of extra flavor. This bread is almost fool proof - I highly recommend this recipe!
I cut this recipe in half and let my bread machine to the work thru the 2nd rise. Then took it out and formed dinner rolls for tonight's dinner. Excellent recipe. Just bake dinner rolls for 20 minutes at 375 degrees!Thanks Danialle.
Good bread with a lot of substance. It would be great to use this with homegrown tomatoes as it will hold up nicely. I used my kitchen aid with the dough hook & it was a breeze to make, a keeper for me. Thanks Danialle!
If you have never made bread in your life before, this is the recipe for you; very easy and bread turns out fantastic. This will be a new "family recipe" for our family. thanks for posting it!!
Success! First try at baking bread went great. Made a half batch (just halved all ingredients) to make just one loaf, and turned out perfectly. NOTE: .25 ounce yeast = 2 1/4 tsp yeast Thanks for sharing Danialle!
I found this bread to be fantastic. It's the first one I've made that has turned out properly. Not too sweet like many of the recipes are.
This was a very simple, but tasty white bread recipe! Based on reviews, I've included some tips: I cut the amount of salt in half, as the recipe amt. seemed like too much. Make sure your bowl has been warmed up before putting in the water & yeast/sugar mix. I do this by filling with hot water prior to use. I also hand whisk the yeast/sugar mixture until disolved before placing it on the stand mixer. Make sure your ingredients are thoroughly mixed before adding more..i.e. adding in the flour. I made this with a Kitchenaid mixer, and dough hook. I let it run on speed #2 for 7 minutes once all ingredients were added, in place of hand kneading. Pre-heat your oven to 425, and place your bowl with the dough in it on top of the oven, as this will insure a warm enough environment for rising. Often times bread dough doesn't rise because it isn't warm enough in the room. I prefer to cover my bowl with plastic wrap instead of a wet cloth. When you punch your dough down, don't overdo it...two or three punches is enough before separating into loaves. Place the covered loaf pans back onto the top of the oven for good rising results. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, baste with butter and baste again when removed after cooking. And just to clear up the oven temp confusion...the oven is preheated to 425, then when you put your bread in to cook, lower it to 375 for the 30 minutes.
This is the best and easiest recipe I have ever found for a delicious, light white bread. I also substituted soft margarine for the lard and it turned out wonderfully.
Yum! Just got my first very own Kitchen Aid, and this is the first batch of bread I've ever baked - and boy, do I feel like a star! I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of substituting butter-flavored Crisco in place of the lard), and brushed on a whole-egg egg wash just before baking....wow! Only having one loaf pan, I rolled up the other half of the dough into rolls and put them side-by-side in my Pyrex dish. The other half (here's where I got creative!), I braided - I really like the look of braided loaves. As mentioned, I brushed everything with egg wash, and baked them together for the exact time listed in the recipe - and it all turned out so beautifully! As I type this, I now have my second batch rising. The changes I'm making to this batch is: adding 1 Tbs cinnamon to dough with other dry ingredients, and then I'm going to braid the loaf as I did the first time, but make each individual braid a cinnamon swirl with melted butter, cinnamon and brown sugar. Wish me luck! PS: the best part of the rolls was that I could eat them fresh out of the oven (for "quality assurance", of course) without damaging my beautiful loaf!
I'm giving this no stars b/c I know the problem lies with the cook (myself) and not the recipe. Basically, I have 2 loaves of dense, pale, deformed bread in my garbage right now. I followed the recipe and the instructions TO THE LETTER...and it turned out bad. I have made various types of bread before so I am familar with how to make it and what it should look/feel like throughout various stages but I could use some tips from other reviewers to make this more successful. I even let it rise a little longer during the second time...but I'm not sure what I did wrong. Help? I'll keep checking in for future reviews and possibly give this a second chance... Also - maybe I was supposed to bake it hotter: it says to preheat at 425 but bake at 375 (I baked at the lower temp)
This is the first time that a bread recipe worked for me. The bread taste great. Thank you
I've made many loaves of bread in my day. I wanted a recipe for something lighter and softer, this is it. Very very good! I have some tips: (1.) I warm my oven (not hot though - check it in a minute or two) to make a proofing box for rising. Then I turn it off and put in covered dough letting it double as directed each time. (2.) Use an electric knife to get good clean cuts for slicing. You can really cut thinner, even slices this way (if desired) helps when you want to eat healthier or for presentations sake. You will need to apply a little pressure to start cutting because the loaf is so soft. (3.) Lastly when bread is cooked and just slightly warm, I wrap in plastic helps to keep a softer crust. Personal preferences: I'm adding another tb. of sugar next time. Also I'm cutting the salt to 2 tsps as well.
I switched out olive oil for the lard and layered the ingredients in my bread machine. The loaf was crisp outside and tender inside -- the taste and texture were both wonderful. (I brushed it with 1 T. of melted butter right after it was done for extra flavor.) I devoured four big slices before I managed to wrap it up and put it away! Assuming I can control myself better next time, I will definitely make this again.... :)
WATCH OUT FOR THE LAST STEP! I didn't notice the extra step at the bottom. Preheat oven to 425F then lower it to 375F? I ended up baking my bread at 425F for 15mins, before figuring out what I did, and then turned it down to 350F for another 5mins. I was lucky, it actually turned out fine! Maybe next time I'll try baking it at 400F for 20mins. Bread is very soft. Crust is kind of chewy. Turned stale/dry quickly though.
Fantastic Recipe!! I doubled the ingredients to make four loaves. I used butter flavored Crisco instead of the lard, added three tablespoons of wheat gluten and an additional two tablespoons of sugar. Wow, what a difference to my second batch!! This recipe is a keeper!!
A wonderful bread! Light and yet strong enough to use for sandwiches and toasts, and with a fine texture, great for runny honey. I used extra light olive oil instead of lard. I didn't have bread flour so I substituted 2 teaspoons per cup of all-purpose flour with gluten flour. Feeling festive, I added a cup of golden currants. I also let the dough rise an extra time for a finer texture. A delicious bread, easy to make, suitable for daily use or special occasions.
This is the exact kind of white bread recipe I've been looking for. Others on this site are quite good, but this is the type of "everyday", versatile bread I plan on making every week. Perfect amount of mild sweetness, perfect crust, fluffy interior. Don't look any further, folks, this one's a keeper!
This is the best White Bread recipe I have found on this site - including the Amish and the Country white bread. I have made about 6 times in the last 2 or so weeks and no problems. Once I substituted whole wheat for about a third of the white flour and turned out great although next time I would try it more 1/2 and 1/2. I also make my buns out of this recipe for hamburgs and sloppy joes etc. I weigh out the dough at about 4 oz per bun (makes a nice larger burger size) and cook about 22 - 25 minutes. A great thing about this bread is it doesn't go stale. I am eating a toasted slice right now that was made 3 days ago and still tastes great. It also is a bread that slices nicely. I hate breads that when you go to slice it all scrunches up and you come up with a mis-shapened piece of bread. Except the time I made with the whole wheat, I follow the recipe exactly. Thanks for sharing Danialle!
This recipe is so versatile. I've made bread, cinnamon rolls, calzones and garlic toast from the bread slices and it's all delicious. Definitely a homemade taste with a hearty texture and I will continue to use this recipe for years to come. Thank you so much for sharing!
I used all purpose flour (that's what I had) and butter flavored crisco.... OH my this was delish... cannot wait to get more yeast and flour to make some more. Thank you for an easy recipe.
This was my first attempt at making bread and I was quite pleased with the results. I used butter instead of lard and it worked fine. The bread is nice and crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Perfect for making sandwiches.
My family loves this recipe. I've made it for several occasions and it always turns out great! I make it in my bread machine by cutting the recipe in half. I also substituted butter for the lard and increased the flour by 1/3 cup. I've used the leftover bread for french toast and my husband tells me it's the best he's ever had.
I've made this bread 3 times now and each time I change the flavors. Traditional white, garlic rosemary and garlic parmesean. Each time it has turned out great. Definitely will be a go to recipe. Thanks for the best bread recipe I have.
I've made this many, many times now. It was my first attempt at break baking and it came out flawless!! Now I usually braid the bread dough for it's final rise and it comes out not only light and fluffy, but absolutely gorgeous! It's wonderful for sandwiches and as dinner bread. Thanks for a great recipe that is easy to follow!
SO PERFECT! I have made several white bread recipes from this site. If you want the perfect loaves of bread use this recipe. I had to sub. butter for lard (did'nt have any lard) and they rose perfect and tasted wonderful. Great for sandwiches and toast. Not mushy or crumbly. It tastes just like my Grandmas white bread. Finally this is THE recipe I will use from now on. thanks so much for posting it
My first attempt at making home made bread, this turned out pretty good! I did substitute vegetable oil for the lard.
This turned out great - very easy to make and turned out nice and fluffy without that awful Wonderbread texture.
I've made this four or five times now, and it has turned out great every time. I have mostly used butter in place of the lard, but also tried it with coconut oil once and was happy with that loaf as well. I've also used maple sugar and honey instead of the sugar. All in all, a great loaf!
I've made machine bread for yrs. Now have a KitchenAid. This bread is very light just like I like. Not spongy and dense as the other 8 recipes I tried. It rose beautifully. In fact rose out of my Artisan 5 qt. bowl. Had to push the dough back in. If you like a dense loaf you won't like this one. The other all recipes white bread used egg and it was very dry the next day. If you wish to avoid cholesterol causers, stay away from breads with egg or with lard. I used Light Tasting Olive Oil in this recipe. This is PERFECT! Thank you to the poster.
This is a very nice white bread. I used butter instead of lard and substituted 1 1/2 cup of the bread flour with whole wheat. Baked one loaf in a shiny metal pan and one in a glass dish to compare. Very little difference other then the loaf in the glass dish browned better on the sides and bottom. Brushed the top with some melted butter about halfway through baking. Great texture - really nice all-purpose sandwich bread.
This is a fantastic white bread recipe. I've tried many white bread recipes and this one is definitely my favorite. It's a great bread when you want the bread to be the star or when you don't. Makes for great toast or sandwich bread. I like letting the dough rest about 20 minutes before I knead it. I agree with spreading melted butter on the bread- though I do this before I put the loaves in the oven.
Excellent! We used butter instead of lard. Easy to work with. Tastes great. I halved the recipe and then rolled the dough out into a long rectangle, spread with real butter, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, rolled up and baked it that way. Cinnamon swirl bread. It was so good! The bread has a nice consistency. I would also use this bread recipe just for plain bread as it was very good.
This was a great recipe. I had to actually turn the loaves over so that the bottom could be baked. At the time given for them to be finished, the top of my loaves were brown, but the bottom was raw..so I turned them over for about 8 minutes. They taste great!
I made this recipe for my boyfriend and he ate an entire loaf of it in one sitting. It was great. It tasted just like the bread gram used to make.
This is a wonderful, easy recipe. I chose this for my first time ever making bread and it came out beautifully and tasted great. Thanks Danialle!
Turned out excellent!!! On a note, wait about a day to cut bread so it comes out just right!!!! 5 stars, my mom could not believe I baked bread so good!!!
This was my first attempt at baking bread from scratch and I will definitely be baking more soon, I wish I never had to eat store bought bread again! The recipe was super easy to follow and the bread was delicious. I used half the dough to bake a regular loaf of bread as per the instructions. I rolled out the other half, sprinkled with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar, rolled and cut into cinnamon buns. I made a caramel with brown sugar and butter, poured into the bottom of my baking dish and let the bun do their second rise in the dish. Both the loaf and bread and buns were all gone in 24 hours (I did share!). Soooo good. My husband keeps asking when I am making more.
Excellent Bread! I used only2 t. salt, used EVOO instead of lard and added some dried herbs at the end of the "sponge" stage.
This is the best white bread I have ever made. It came out perfectly soft. I used margarine instead of lard and cut back a little on the salt. Next time I'll add a bit of honey for a slightly sweeter bread. Consistency was perfect though. I also rolled the dough out with a rolling pin to get all the bubbles out before the second rise. Rolled the dough into a loaf a placed in pan seam side down.
Wow! This is the most gorgeous loaf of bread I have ever made! It smells divine! I halved the recipe, used butter instead of lard and used my bread machine to make the dough then I baked it in the oven. The taste is the best I have EVER had out of white bread. This is my new go to recipe for white bread! Thanks for sharing Danielle!
I followed this exactly (using oil instead of lard as it says) and it turned out great! I hadn't made yeast bread by hand in probably a decade and I had no problems with this recipe. The bread out really tasty!
I used this recipe for sticky buns for breakfast this morning, and baked the other half up as a loaf. I'd just about given up on white bread recipes, because they never seem to maintain the texture we enjoy. This is a wonderful, flavorful recipe I'm grateful to have found. The dough was terrific to work with, too, in my kitchenaid stand mixer. Thanks very much for sharing!
Best bread recipe I have tried - it has never failed me. I use Olive oil instead of lard. I have made this into a whole wheat by using two cups of all purpose whole wheat flour, it also comes out beautifully. Great Recipe!
Yes. Traditional white bread. Good flavor. Now if I can just half it equally. I used lard and enough flour to get the dough the correct consistency. I tried oil once. When you taste it side by side, the lard is better. Shortening will work too. You always butter the top.
This is the best tasting and easiest recipe i have found just like mom use too make
I made pull apart bread with this recipie, the only thing i changed was i only used about 4 cups of bread flour and WOW it came out GREAT!! Will definately make this again!!
I use this recipe all the time, but reducing the salt to about 2tsp or so. Very good and very easy to make. I have also modified this to include raisins and cinnamon - just right - not too sweet.
I love this recipe! The first time I mixed it by hand, but the second time, I used my Kitchen-Aid stand mixer with my dough hook and turned out great, if not better. The only thing I did different was use salted butter instead of the lard. We don't buy bread anymore. Oh, and to store the bread we use tall plastic containers, but, metal would would great too. If you have never made bread before I'd go to this website to know how to put it in the pans, it helped me: http://www.kingarthurflour.com/videos/bread-101-basic-white-bread-shaping-and-baking-the-loaf
So simple and so good! I made it with 3 TBS of butter versus the lard called for in the recipe and it turned out great. I am going to try it with white wheat flour next time. I've seen reviews where people said the bread freezes well but has anyone tried freezing the dough?
This is one of the best breads that I have ever eaten, let alone made. I can't say enough how grateful I am that I now have this recipe. It's has minimal ingredents, easy to prepare, and you can taste the love and fluffy goodness. Thank you Danialle. I think I love you.
I had to keep adding flour almost 8 full cups to get the dough to come together the next time I will decrease the water but the taste was ok
This turned out incredibly well! It was my first time baking bread, but I just followed the instructions and it turned out perfectly. The bread is moist and has a texture and crust that almost reminds me of fresh French bread, just softer and in a sandwich version. I did brush the loaves with melted butter before putting them in the oven, and brushed with a mix of butter and honey once they came out of the oven because I like the sweetness the honey adds. But it would be wonderful without the honey glaze as well! I will make this recipe again and again.
This is our favorite Sandwich bread! The only thing I do differently is substitute 3 Tbls Butter for the lard and I add 2 Tbls Wheat Gluten for a high rise. Excellent bread! I really like the fact that the crust stays soft and the bread tastes great the next day also! Thank you.
I turned this into a garlic parmesan loaf by adding garlic powder, an egg, minced garlic and parmesan cheese....Amazing!
This bread is excellent!!! I am a newbie to the bread making world and this an easy to follow recipe AND the bread is GREAT!!
I was worried at first when I made this bread. but you know what... it was so easy and it turned out so yummie! it has been the basis for all of my breads!!
Looks and tastes just like my moms used to. Just yummy, moist, with a good crunch of the crust.
I never even considered making my own bread until I came across this recipe and read all of the rave reviews and wonderful advice. I have now made this recipe many many times and have impressed my family and friends. The only thing I do differently is I use butter flavored Crisco shortening. Thank you to Danialle for submitting and to the allrecipe family for all of your great advice!!!
Wow! This was the easiest bread I have ever made! I only had one loaf pan so made cinnamon rolls with the other half. I put the usual butter/brown sugar/cinnamon on half of the rolls and put dried cherries and chocolate chips on the other half. Just had 2 of them with some coffee and YUM is the verdict!! Oh, I used 1/2c.sugar instead of the 3 T called for and butter in place of the lard. Thanks for such an easy,but good recipe!!!!
This bread is a good solid white bread and I've used it to make several types; it's easy to modify this bread. I've made cinnamon swirl with raisin, jalapeno cheddar as well sundried tomato & basil. Also, rolls turn out fantastic as well
First time making bread and this was an easy recipe to follow. I substituted the bread flour with all purpose flour and it still turned out really well.
I have made this bread 3 times and love it! My 3 yr. old grandson loves it! I make it exactly as the recipe states and it turns out perfect every time! We love to make French toast with this bread. My friend has requested I make it for Thanksgiving. Also I have tried it with butter and with oil(I didn't have any lard), the butter loaves have a darker crust than the oil loaves.
Found this recipe and I love it. it has never failed me. Every holiday this is what I'm asked to bring. Easy to make and tastes delicious. I use butter instead of lard but that's the only change I make. You won't be disappointed.
Not a very good white bread. Heavy and dense. I'll stick with Grandma Van Doren's white bread from this site.
This bread turned out absolutely wonderful! Just like Mamma used to make! Thank you soo much...been trying to find a recipe like this for a long time!!
I modified this bread to make it honey oat bread (put three tbsp of honey into the dough, brush the top with it and sprinkle oats onto the top) and it is absolutely delicious. The bread has a wonderful texture, is soft, smells wonderful, and has a great crust on it. Usually I don't like crust on bread, but I aim to eat this bread's crust. If anyone is having a hard time deciding whether to bake this or not, do it! It's very easy and very good.
This recipe just makes me happy. The description says it perfectly, as the bread came out light and fluffy on the inside, and a nice crust. No changes are needed. It's a keeper.
Wonderful! Cut the recipe in half. Used the bread machine for the first rising as suggested by another reviewer and did the rest by hand. Worked great!
I misread the recipe and only used 1 tsp of salt. My loaves rose quite quickly as a result. I used butter instead of lard. Very good bread.
Ok, but nothing spectactular.
This turned out great. It also freezes well for later use. This is just good with butter or sliced thing for an afternoon sandwich. I will definelty use this again soon.
This recipe really worked for me as I have not had much success making bread in the past. My only problem was my crust was hard. The next time I make this recipe I will brush butter on top to help make the crust less hard. Other than that, the bread came out just right and was very tasty straight from the oven. My 3 year old wanted to keep eating it! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
Great recipe! I've never made bread before, and thiss just came out great. The second time I made it I added about 1 tablespoon of honey, and was a big hit.
I used whole wheat flour, instead of white, and it was so amazingly delicious! I am never going back to store bought bread!
I like the flavor of this recipe and I followed it precisely but just from reading it wondered about adding the salt with the yeast. Everything I've ever learned has told me doing that kills the yeast. As I thought it may do...my loaves didn't rise as I thought they should. Next time I will add the salt in with the flour when mixing that in and see how things go. Other than that, I liked the flavor and it wasn't too time consuming. Also...this recipe states to preheat the oven to 425...but doesn't state if you bake at that temp for any amount of time, it only says to bake at 375. So...are you supposed to simply have the oven at that temp when you begin baking and turn it down...or what? That step is very unclear.
Excellent bread!! I divided this into four small dinner loaves, and froze three of them. So good, just what I was looking for.
Other bread recipes I have used made the bread too sweet, and I wasn't about to go and buy a bread maker when I could find a recipe to use without one. I am so glad I stumbled upon this recipe. It tastes just like the homemade bread you have been waiting for. My house smells lovely now. Thank you so much! Saved for life!
I've baked bread for years and recently have been making some of the no-knead varieties and was tired of the "chewiness" of it. This is an outstanding recipe. It makes a finely textured loaf (two actually!)and the kneading makes for a tender product. Using 2 pkts. of quick-rising yeast means you'll have a wonderfully fragrant loaf in about 3 hours, start-to-finish. I didn't change a thing.
I substituted olive oil for the lard and liked the bread quite a bit. The texture was very nice. Like others though, I found it a bit too salty . I'll try again with two teaspoons of salt instead.
followed recipe,used light butter as my shortening,crust was nice and crispy, bread was very good. will try it with whole wheat in part next time. have made this recip 2x already.
Wished I could rate this higher. I made this bread yesterday and WOW. I made bread in the past and it always turned out dry and dense. This recipe came out moist and perfect and very tasty. My daughter couldn't wait for it to cool. As soon as I cut the loaves she right away grabbed the end parts and slathered them with butter. I made toast out of a slice this morning and I must say, YUM! Thank you for this great recipe!
Most delicious! Best bread recipe yet! I even use this recipe for garlic bread sticks! I substitute garlic salt for the regular salt, olive oil for the lard and oil and brush with a mix of salted butter and garlic powder. This is the recipe to use! Perfect every time and also works in bread machines!
This is the most amazing bread! When making white bread, this is the recipe I'll use! Thank you!
This bread is theeeeee nicest receipe my husband has tried! It turns out perfect every time! It has such a nice crunchy crust and a beautiful texture inside.
Very Good! We used one third each of all purpose, wheat, and bread flour. Also substituted butter for the lard. Halved the recipe. My 5-year-old loved the bread and the learning process!
I would give this recipe ten stars if I could. I have made this bread quite a few times (exactly as written, only substituting in the butter instead of the lard) and it always gets excellent reviews from the entire family. I just dug this recipe out again and finished baking my first batch an hour ago. This time, I was out of active dry yeast so I used bread machine yeast instead. Because bread machine yeast cannot proof I mixed the dry ingredients first before adding the water and butter. I also decided to try multigrain flour this time and, despite the changes, both loaves turned out beautifully. Thank you for such a great recipe!
If I have to eat white bread, this is it. Amazing texture, makes fantastic toast. Delicious!!!
Very goood. I made these into hot rolls and they turned out great. This was the best bread I've ever made.
I Used Only 1 Packett Of Yeast
Great recipe!
This was my 1st attempt at making bread and I will definitely be making this again. I have always been so intimidated at the idea of homemade bread, but this was super easy. The only I changed was the amount of salt as 1 Tbsp just seemed like it would be way too much, so I cut it back to 2 tsp.
I used to make bread every Sunday when I was 9-10 years old and then lost the recipe that I used. Since finding this one I really enjoy making bread again. This is an easy and very tasty recipe.
THis is the best recipe for bread I have found yet. It is very tasty and makes the perfect loaf. I will be sharing this recipe with many f my friends :) Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe.
Terriifc.. This a perfect recipe for beginners without a bread machine or even bread flour. This was my first successful loaf of white bread. Very simple recipe, no need for a bread machine! The loaf came out as promised, soft and fluffy center with a crunchy crust. I cut the ingredients in half to yield one loaf and substituted butter instead of lard and all purpose flour instead of bread flour and still very happy with the results.. also, before the last 2-3 minutes, I brushed the loaf with some butter. This recipe gives the satisfaction of being a little less dependent on store bought stuff.
