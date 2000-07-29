Traditional White Bread

4.7
1249 Ratings
A delicious white bread recipe with a very light center with crunchy crust. You may substitute butter or vegetable oil for the lard if you wish.

Recipe by Danialle

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water in a large bowl. Stir in 2 cups flour, lard, and salt. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, mixing well after each addition. When the dough comes together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large bowl, then place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Lightly grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into the prepared pans, cover with a damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Place bread in the preheated oven and lower the temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 2.6g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 350.8mg. Full Nutrition
