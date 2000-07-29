Traditional White Bread

This was a very simple, but tasty white bread recipe! Based on reviews, I've included some tips: I cut the amount of salt in half, as the recipe amt. seemed like too much. Make sure your bowl has been warmed up before putting in the water & yeast/sugar mix. I do this by filling with hot water prior to use. I also hand whisk the yeast/sugar mixture until disolved before placing it on the stand mixer. Make sure your ingredients are thoroughly mixed before adding more..i.e. adding in the flour. I made this with a Kitchenaid mixer, and dough hook. I let it run on speed #2 for 7 minutes once all ingredients were added, in place of hand kneading. Pre-heat your oven to 425, and place your bowl with the dough in it on top of the oven, as this will insure a warm enough environment for rising. Often times bread dough doesn't rise because it isn't warm enough in the room. I prefer to cover my bowl with plastic wrap instead of a wet cloth. When you punch your dough down, don't overdo it...two or three punches is enough before separating into loaves. Place the covered loaf pans back onto the top of the oven for good rising results. During the last 10 minutes of cooking, baste with butter and baste again when removed after cooking. And just to clear up the oven temp confusion...the oven is preheated to 425, then when you put your bread in to cook, lower it to 375 for the 30 minutes.