Sara's Iced Coffee

Quite good. I put the sugar and vanilla to dissolve with the hot coffee and don't bother with the boiling water. Once it chilled in the fridge, I added 1 cup of 1% milk since I'm not crazy about cream. Will make again -- thanks!
During the summer I make pitchers of this and leave it cool in the fridge for long summer days/nights. Now that I'm trying to get my pre-baby body as close to what it was before babies I now will use FF half and half and Splenda. My husband can't even tell that it's lower in fat. I fight with him over the leftovers in the pitcher. NOTE: You can also use FF/SF creamers and cut back on the sugar which I find on the cheap at my local outlet store.
This is awesome I did however make a few changes to keep it low calorie. Substitute Truvea Stevia or any other sugar substitute and I use skim milk instead of cream. Very delicious and light on a hot summer morning. Other Iced coffees can feel too heavy for the heat. Calories are now under 50 per 8 oz glass over ice.
Wow is this stuff ever good and I don't even drink coffee but I love it cold! This is so good and a great pick me up in the afternoon - much cheaper than Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts for that matter! I made this exactly as the recipe stated and topped it with whipped cream and chocolate shavings (I know really bad) but next time I'll health it up a bit and sub in Splenda and fat free half and half (forget the whipped cream and chocolate shavings). Great recipe!
Omg! The reaction to this was unanimous. Just like Tim Hortons! It really really is! Maybe it s the vanilla. Maybe it s the cream. I don t know. Frankly my dear I don t care. What matters is that it s delicious easy and cures those heat wave ho-hum blues. I didn t have to switch it up or change the recipe at all. Perfect just dumped all together in a pitcher. The most important thing is serving it at sub-arctic temperatures.:)
Refreshing! Simple! I have used Equal instead of the sugar and use fat free half & half and it still delicious. I too mix it and keep it handy in the fridge. I even used caramel ice cream topping in place of the vanilla - awesome. Using flavored coffee creamer makes it easy to change the flavors.
This is great! I added a splash of chocolate and it was perfect. Thanks for the recipe!
This is very good! I cold-brewed a very strong coffee and could not really taste the vanilla. I will add a bit more next time. I also used only 1 Tbs. Half & Half per serving but again I like strong coffee. I will make this again (and again)!
This was way too sweet for me. Or maybe this is an acquired taste that I just don't have.