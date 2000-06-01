Sauerbraten I
Here is a recipe for Sauerbraten that is pretty decent. However, this is more like a project. I know real Germans who approve of this recipe.
This was really delicious. I marinated in a zip close bag for 4 days, used lots of onion and skipped the rest of the veggies. On Day 5 I put it in the crock pot on low for 8 hrs. When it was done to the point of falling apart, I removed the meat from the pot, and stirred into the leftover juices: 3/4 C crushed gingersnaps, 1/4 C. brown sugar and 1 C. sour cream to create the traditional gravy. YUM!Read More
This was really delicious. I marinated in a zip close bag for 4 days, used lots of onion and skipped the rest of the veggies. On Day 5 I put it in the crock pot on low for 8 hrs. When it was done to the point of falling apart, I removed the meat from the pot, and stirred into the leftover juices: 3/4 C crushed gingersnaps, 1/4 C. brown sugar and 1 C. sour cream to create the traditional gravy. YUM!
After years of hearing my husband whine "I miss my mothers sauerbraten...it was so good...old german recipe...." I decided to try a "genuine" sauerbraten recipe. I lived in Germany and hated sauerbraten I always refer to it as 'spoiled meat'. :-x But I decided to give him an old world dinner. HE LOVED IT. HE ATE SO MUCH. He rates this a "10". It was a bit hard to make. turning it every day was a pain but well worth it. It made my husband very happy. What more is there to life?
My dad "Otto" and mom "Trudy" are real Germans, born and raised and they approved of this recipe too Amy! Otto considers himself an expert on Sauerbraten, so I was a little nervous about making this for him. He hates when he orders it from a restaurant and they only sour the gravy and not the meat. Well, he went nuts over this fabulous dish!! I did add more seasonings to the marinade but those were the minor changes I made. I was happy to see that there was at least one sauerbraten recipe that called for marinating for five days. In a pinch you could get away with three. Any good German would laugh at anything less. Thanks so much Amy and Dad thanks you too!!!!
This is a FANTASTIC recipe for Sauerbraten. I could eat this on a regular basis and never get bored with it. I have prepared this multiple times for multiple people and it is always a HUGE hit! I highly recommend serving this directly over the top of some very creamy mashed potatoes for a result that will curl your toes.
This was soooo good! Thank you so much for the recipe! I did pretty much everything as stated, but only soaked for 4 days, then dumped the lot into the crockpot and cooked it on low all day. I had to use a spatula to get it out, it was so tender. We had a bunch of people over for supper and each and every one said how good it was; some more than once!
OMG!!!!!!!!! I made a german feast and this was great!! Imarinaded for 5 day and stuck it all in crock pot and put on low for 8 hours! Did add 3/4 cup ginner snaps and the sour cream. Made wth spaetzel, potato pancakes, red cabbage and rye bread. Better than any German restaurant I havr been to. THANK YOU!!!!!
Just like my German grandma used to make. I did as another reviewer suggested and cooked it in all the liquid. Thank you!
OK, we haven't officially eaten this yet - it just finished cooking - but I couldn't wait to rate it. I followed other reviewers' advice and after marinating for 4 days, I cooked the roast in the crock pot, with all the liquid. Dinner's not for a few more hours, but I had to try a piece, and oh my goodness! The meat is AMAZING! Very tender and flavorful. Both my husband and I LOVE German food, though I've never tried making sauerbraten before. I was a little nervous, since I'm not that fond of very vinegary foods, but this is the perfect blend of sweet and sour. I'm serving it with red cabbage and potato pancakes. I can't wait. ONE warning to anyone trying this for the first time - this will smell up your whole house! I could even smell it OUTSIDE the house. I'm going to try boiling some vanilla on the stove after dinner to see if that gets rid of the smell.
Amy, you are a Goddess! This was the most amazing dish that I have tried in years. Project, no I feel that it was a fun event and I was not disappointed despite the wait. This will be a recipe that I share with other and have to give maximum kudos! P.S. I am not this enthusiastic about many dishes, but thank you for sharing!
The BEST sauerbraten I have ever had! I didn't have ginger snaps so I used ground ginger. I marinated for 4 days slow cooked this overnight and added a little corn starch to thicken the sauce. I served it with potato dumplings. Came out wonderful!
This is the best recipe for sauerbraten that I have tried. I did make two changes. First I cooked the roast in all of the liquid rather than adding one cup at a time. Secondly, I used more sour cream and added cornstarch to thicken the gravy. Thanks Amy for your recipe. Barbara
Outstanding! Made this recipe for our Oktoberfest party. When coupled with the Red Cabbage recipe, spatelze, and a dunkel beer (my apologies to those who do not imbibe) absolutely fantastic! Made this with an eleven pound piece of top round which I marinated for five days and cooked in a 16 gallon electric roaster with liquid. People who never had sauerbraten were amazed. I was cooking (had brats on the grill, knocks in the steamer, and ribs in the smoker) but still I was surprised that when I took a break and grabbed a plate the sauerbraten was gone! It was a tremendous hit.
The meat itself tastes great. Everything else is like vinegar solidified...the gravy tastes like you just poured additional vinegar over everything with a hint of sour cream. My 3 year old and 6 year old are trying to eat it, I won't be surprised if they do not finish.
I made this recipe with some alterations after reviewing several other recipes. I actually soaked my recipe for 5 days with some cider vinegar, some homemade raspberry vinegar and some homemade red wine vinegar combined. I also added a grated apple for the cider taste while in the marinade (plastic zip bag). I fixed with potatoes & potato dumplings for variety..it was great. ** The added variety of vinegars were done because I was too lazy to go to the store and get additional cider vinegar to make the needed amt, so I combined to have 2 cups. ** It was delicious & worth the work.
I used a venison roast otherwise the recipe was the same.
Didn't change a thing. Watched for 5 days in the fridge. Very easy. Very, very good. Better than most German restaurants.
I am German, and I did this for my friends for our baptism party, everyone loved it and so did I Thank you for sharing, I did this the first time from scratch and it was easy
Used slow cooker for 7 hours on low...it fell apart
I made half of this recipe, for just myself and my boyfriend. He is of German descent and his mother never makes this the "long" way like his grandmother did. So, having never heard of this dish before I decided to make him a meal that reminded him of home, I was glad that this recipe came with lots of comments! I ended up browning the roast in bacon drippings after 5 days of marinating and turning. Then, I placed it in the crock pot with all of the liquid, on low. Being as it was only 2lbs of roast, it was finished in about 4.5 hours. I removed the veggies, and added 1/2 cup gingersnaps to the liquid. I cooked that for an extra 30 minutes, and then added about 3tbsp sour cream to finish the gravy (which was SO delicious!) I served it with red cabbage and potato dumplings. The boyfriend loved it, and said it was very much like his grandmother's. Thanks!
I'm not a big fan of potted meat of any kind. However, I've made this recipe about 6 times. Each time has been better than the last. I love this recipe. I don't use the sour cream at the end. I thicken it with flour instead. This rivals Sauerbraten in your fancy German restaurants.
My husband made this for me. He followed the instructions to a "t," and it was just amazing. I did make a gravy, but not using sour cream. Just reduced and then thickened some reserved marinade.
Eh - lot of work for just okay...
I made this and my husband and I both liked it a lot, I would recommend it! I served it with some red cabbage and mashed pototoes.
Just like I remember as a child. Even though you have to wait five days for the meat, everyday is a treat to open the lid with the meat in it and smell whats to come in five days.
I just put the meat in to marinate yesterday, I doubled the sauce/marinade recipe because I have only three days (decided last minute to make this for New Year's). Everything looked amazing and smelled amazing already, I have no doubts this will be out of this world.
You, know, pretty good. The meat needed to cook on the stovetop longer at the end to really be fully tender. I think that my grandma's sauerbraten with gingersnap gravy is clouding my judgment on this one...
I approached this recipe somewhat cautiously due to all the vinegar, but I figured anything that marinated for FIVE DAYS had to have something going for it. Everything worked very well, but it IS for folks that like things on the sour side. This being said, the sugar and spices complimented the acidity very nicely, the sour cream took everything down a notch of two and the result was a very pleasant meal. I also did a venison roast with this recipe, and I do believe I preferred it to the beef! One or two production notes: I substituted 1/2 cup of the water with 1/2 cup white wine (just couldn't resist) and I thickened the liquid a bit with Pillsbury Shake n' Blend flour before stirring in the sour cream. I also marinated the meal without ill effect in large freezer bags which kept the meat more submerged and took up less room in the fridge.
This Sauerbraten was excellent! I will definately make it for my German mother without fear.
Wow! I've tried making Sauerbraten before with dismal results, but this recipe is tops! I think the key is the brown sugar in the marinade - it kept the vinegar from overpowering. I know gingersnaps are a more common ingredient, but the brown sugar works much better. great with spaetzle & red cabbage!
This was fantastic!! My husband LOVES German food and was so excited for this tonight! I cooked it in a crock pot on low all day and when he got home, he went and started sniffing it! The only "project" part was the turning, which I didn't find difficult or burdensome at all-easy to do while making meals the other nights. This was delicious and tender enough for my 18 month old to eat! Thank you so much for this fantastic recipe!
Absolutely wonderful! My family could not stop raving about this sauerbraten. Thank you for sharing.
For all this work and the wait, it just wasn't that good. It wasn't bad, just nothing great. I did add some broken up gingersnaps to the liquid and sour cream and made a fantastic gravy. I have other sauerbraten recipes that I like better.
We did an Oktoberfest for a company gathering and used this recipe - went over extremely well. I did not add the carrots or celery since we had other "veggies" we were doing. The client was very impressed. Easy recipe and good taste.
My mother is German and I was raised there. This was an excellent recipe although I added additional vinegar when I boiled down the marinade and added to the gravy. Next time I will add additional vinegar to the marinade for the meat.
Tastes just like the traditional fare in one of the authentic German restaurants locally. Very time consuming, but oh so worth the work.
Made this for three other people and myself. Turned out great. Also had red sweet and sour cabbage, homemade applesauce and german noodles. I think adding the ginger snap cookies and such outlined in the comment section would help out the gravy.
My husband requested Sauerbraten, (to which I replied Sauerwhaten?) like his mom used to make from his great grandma's recipe. The only change I made was to add some crushed ginger snaps the the gravy (around 1/2 cup) and whole ginger snaps over the top while cooking. He loved it and ate it for 3 days straight!
My B/F's mother was 100% german. He kept talking about how good her's sauerbraten was when he was growing up. I wanted to suprise him with a German Dinner. I made this for him and he loved it. Thank you so much for the recipe.
Very good, but I only marinated it overnight. One roast went into the oven for 3 hours, the other went into the slow cooker for 8 hours. The oven roasted one tasted better, but the slow cooker was more tender.
Followed directions to a T but this has to be a personal preference in taste. Most people I talked to are not fans of sauerbraten but I was willing to give it a try. The whole family did not like. It does have an unusual flavor that must be acquired. Thanks for giving me a chance to try something so different.
This came out very good but we did have to cook the meat longer than the recipe stated in order to get the meat really tender.
I have made this several times and it is wonderful. I use all of the liquid, but add a little cornstarch to tighten a bit and give the sauce more body.
This is an excellent recipe. Do not half anything. Marinate the meat, brown the meat as stated, put ALL of the marinate (carrots, onions, minus the bay leaves) into a large crock pot, the browned meat and cook on low for 8 hours. To thicken add about 15 crushed ginger snaps and cook for 30 - 40 minutes more. The gravey is the best part of this and is excellent on spaetzle! Enjoy
Not bad. The meat was incredibly tender. Flavour wasn't bad either, but I don't think sauerbraten is my kind of thing.
Very much like Oma’s recipe!
I followed the recipe and turned out very nice and tender. I served it over spaetzle. I want to try the suggestion of adding ginger snaps next time.
Tender and delicious! Made mine with London broil because the store had no rump roast. Also soaked for only one day.
This was authentic Sauerbraten. I loved it, my family...not so much. I'm glad I have a recipe if I ever need to share one or make this dish for the more appreciative.
heavenly
One way to make this more authentic would be to use juniper berries instead of - or in addition to - the peppercorns. Juniper berries have a rustic sort of taste, and can be purchased in some specialty spice stores. I put in at least 10-20 berries, squeezed a bit to allow the flavor to be absorbed. I never saw stalk celery one time in Germany - so that seems a little unauthentic - but I use it anyway - doesn't hurt. Interesting that this recipe calls for ground cloves and allspice. I have only used whole cloves before. And never used sugar.
This is a keeper. My husband loves sauerbraten and I never make it. As a special treat I made it for our Christmas dinner. I did make a few changes starting in step 4. I baked the roast in a 325° for the 1 1/2 hours. In step 5 I soaked 1/4 cup of raisins in the hot broth while meat was cooling so it could be sliced. I made the gravy on the stove top and added a 1/4 cup crushed fine gingersnap cookies. I will make this again.
