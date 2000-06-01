Sauerbraten I

4.5
57 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 8
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Here is a recipe for Sauerbraten that is pretty decent. However, this is more like a project. I know real Germans who approve of this recipe.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 15 mins
additional:
4 days 23 hrs 45 mins
total:
5 days 2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan over medium heat, combine cider vinegar, water, brown sugar, cloves, allspice, salt, pepper, peppercorns, bay leaf, onion, carrot and celery. Heat, stirring occasionally, until bubbles appear at edges, but do not boil.

  • Poke deep holes in roast and place in non-metal bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over roast. Cover and refrigerate for five days, turning once daily.

  • Remove roast from liquid; pat dry with paper towels. Remove bay leaf and peppercorns from liquid and discard. Strain liquid from vegetables, reserving both.

  • Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Sear all sides of roast quickly, 1 to 2 minutes each side. Reduce heat to low, pour reserved vegetables and 1 cup of vinegar liquid into pan. Cover and simmer 1 1/2 hours, adding more vinegar liquid if necessary.

  • Remove roast from pan, and let cool slightly. Slice roast and return slices to liquid in pan, cover and simmer 30 minutes more. Remove slices to serving platter. Stir sour cream into heated liquid and heat through, but do not allow to boil. Pour sauce over meat and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
941 calories; protein 69.2g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 61.4g; cholesterol 224.4mg; sodium 1456.9mg. Full Nutrition
