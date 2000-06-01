Sauerbraten I

OK, we haven't officially eaten this yet - it just finished cooking - but I couldn't wait to rate it. I followed other reviewers' advice and after marinating for 4 days, I cooked the roast in the crock pot, with all the liquid. Dinner's not for a few more hours, but I had to try a piece, and oh my goodness! The meat is AMAZING! Very tender and flavorful. Both my husband and I LOVE German food, though I've never tried making sauerbraten before. I was a little nervous, since I'm not that fond of very vinegary foods, but this is the perfect blend of sweet and sour. I'm serving it with red cabbage and potato pancakes. I can't wait. ONE warning to anyone trying this for the first time - this will smell up your whole house! I could even smell it OUTSIDE the house. I'm going to try boiling some vanilla on the stove after dinner to see if that gets rid of the smell.