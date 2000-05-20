Chili Dog Casserole II

I think this might be my first one star review. Sorry - but I didn't like this much at all. Yeah - it was easy. That's about the only positive thing I have to say about this recipe. The tortillas were mush, the flavor of the cheese was lost and canned chili? Ugh. At the very least do yourself a favor and use homemade chili. I'll take a good ole chili dog any day over this. Sorry to be harsh - but this recipe is just not that good. I followed it exactly and I cannot figure out for the life of me why it has gotten such praise. Being a junk food junkie I thought for sure with the high ratings that I would love it. I was very disappointed but I guess I should have known better. It is what it is and it wont be making it into my regular rotation. I wont be making this again.