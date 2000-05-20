Chili Dog Casserole II

This recipe is wonderful for outdoor cookouts, and it can be made ahead. It is loved by young and old alike!

By Maxine Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Spread 1 can of chili and beans in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Roll up franks inside tortillas and place in baking dish, seam side down, on top of chili and bean 'bed'. Top with remaining can of chili and beans, and sprinkle with cheese.

  • Cover baking dish with aluminum foil, and bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 19.7g; carbohydrates 39.4g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 1322.5mg. Full Nutrition
