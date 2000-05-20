Chili Dog Casserole II
This recipe is wonderful for outdoor cookouts, and it can be made ahead. It is loved by young and old alike!
This recipe is wonderful for outdoor cookouts, and it can be made ahead. It is loved by young and old alike!
Where has this recipe been all my life??? Absolutely wonderful! I used fat free doggies, added onion, cheese, and mustard inside the fat-free tortilla and used homemade chili instead of canned. My, my, my....what wonderful comfort food! Thank you Maxine!Read More
TO PERFECT THIS RECIPE: This one has a lot of potential. When I told my picky husband that we were having a hot dog casserole, he made gagging motions. Who would have thought this was decent. A BIG...HUGE... thing that I'd change for next time was cooking the hotdogs PRIOR to putting it in the oven. ...unless of course you like that straight out of the fridge taste, which most people don't. I put it in for the set amount of time and even cooked HALF the amount, and the hot dogs were still not cooked. We had to put them in the microwave. There's always using your favorite sausage link or my favorite andouille sausage instead. Also, even after halving the recipe, we thought it needed more chili. We've used homemade chili too. Don't be afraid to add that cheese too and being creative and adding things like onions, etc. It won't be gooey (a worry I had). We also put the tortillas on the stove to cook them a little before baking. Will do it again with these corrections.Read More
TO PERFECT THIS RECIPE: This one has a lot of potential. When I told my picky husband that we were having a hot dog casserole, he made gagging motions. Who would have thought this was decent. A BIG...HUGE... thing that I'd change for next time was cooking the hotdogs PRIOR to putting it in the oven. ...unless of course you like that straight out of the fridge taste, which most people don't. I put it in for the set amount of time and even cooked HALF the amount, and the hot dogs were still not cooked. We had to put them in the microwave. There's always using your favorite sausage link or my favorite andouille sausage instead. Also, even after halving the recipe, we thought it needed more chili. We've used homemade chili too. Don't be afraid to add that cheese too and being creative and adding things like onions, etc. It won't be gooey (a worry I had). We also put the tortillas on the stove to cook them a little before baking. Will do it again with these corrections.
Where has this recipe been all my life??? Absolutely wonderful! I used fat free doggies, added onion, cheese, and mustard inside the fat-free tortilla and used homemade chili instead of canned. My, my, my....what wonderful comfort food! Thank you Maxine!
I make ours with the chili without beans and add crushed corn chips on top. Great addition to a football party which kids will be attending. The adults will try and like too!
Comfort food in a different arrangement. Too much fat in original recipe, so I used 99% fat free Vegetarian chili, 2% Sharp Cheddar cheese, and fat free white smoked Turkey hot dogs. Then per other suggestions, put diced onions inside flour tortillas with the dog. This all added up to a tasty dinner the roommate said would be worthy of having again. After decreasing the fat by a ton, the only drawback is the enormous sodium content of the chili.
This is a keeper at my house. I did change it a bit tho. I added chopped onions between the chili and cheese layers and used shredded velveeta. My husband LOVED this casserole.
Nothing extravagant here, but for the effort it requires and the fact that it seems to please everyone's taste for parties and sporting events I find it worthy of a five. Cheap, quick and tasty. I cook my hot dogs first, go with 1 can of bean and 1 can of no-bean chili, which I combine and warm, add about a quarter cup of ketchup to the mix to make the chili go a litte further and put some cheese and a tad of the chili inside of each tortilla. Great recipe - Thanks! :-)
This is a really quick and simple, yet delicious recipe that my whole family loved! I added crushed fritos on top for a little added texture.
Great recipe. It's one that all the members of my family like. From my husband to my children - it has already become a family favorite. Psst - dad and kids try to beat each other out for the leftovers - yea, it's that good. Just add a little more chili - not too much. Use the 19 oz cans instead. Perfect amount. If you want it healthier, as some suggested make your own chili and you can also use all natural turkey hot dogs like I do. By using a good quality canned chili it's a dinner that can be on the table in 30 mins with little effort. My favorite part.
I know that this sounds weird but hotdogs are my favorite food! So when I saw this recipe I had to try it out. I made this today for lunch and this recipe is great! Thanks for sharing:)
This recipe was great! At first glance I thought it sounded so wierd, but I know how looks can be deceiving! The only thing I changed was I used 2 bags of cheese- one to fill all the tortillas, and the other to top it off. Delicious!!
This was so simple and really good. Next time I make it though I'll make my own chili as the sodium content in canned chili is through the roof. It would also be really easy to cut the fat in this recipe by using reduced fat cheese and reduced fat hot dogs. I might also try using corn tortillas.
This was surprising really good. I boiled my hotdog before I baked them and I also used homeade chili. Thanks!
I made this two Sunday's ago as a make ahead dinner for my husband and two kids because I wouldn't be home to make them dinner. I used CheddarWurst instead of plain hot dogs and I used my own homemade chili. I cannot tell you how much of a hit this was with them. My husband served these up with sour cream and more shredded cheese. I came home and there were NO leftovers. I'll make this again when I can have some myself because two weeks later, the boys are still talking about the "hot dog enchiladas". Banner idea.
OK.... this was AMAZING!!!!! I read alot of reviews before I prepared this. I found this recipe because I was looking for a new way to use up some leftover homemade chili and this was fab!! Only thing i changed was boiling the hotdogs (i used turkey dogs for less fat) then searing them with a little texas pete (we love spicy food) and heating up my homemeade chili. I used whole wheat tortillas to cut even more fat and placed a small amount of ketchup and cheese on the tortillas b4 placing the hotdog in and rolling them up. My husband (who prefers much healthier cusine) ate 2 and loved it!!! Will def use this as a new way to use leftover chili! Thanks for an amazing recipe!!!!!!
I make this 2 or 3 times a year and it's comfort food that is so easy to tweak to your own personal taste. I'm fussy about hot dogs and use only Farmer John or Kosher hot dogs. When wrapping the dogs I add some mustard to the tortilla, some chopped onion and some coarsely chopped olives. The chili for both the bottom and top gets some chopped fresh serranos for some added bite. Also when cooking for 2 and you don't want left overs it's easy to halve this recipe and use a smaller baking dish.
Very good. VERY easy. Kids loved it. Adults enjoyed it too. Only gets 4 stars instead of 5 because of high fat content.
This was a BIG HIT at potluck today! So quick and easy. I used a total of 3 cans of chili (2 on top and 1 on bottom) and 2 cups of shredded cheese. I diced a quarter of an onion and sprinkled it on top of the chili and then topped everything with the cheese. I'm looking forward to putting this recipe in the line-up of our weekly meals at home.
Such a simple recipe that turned out to be very tasty and well liked! It really does taste like a chili dog! I halved the recipe down to 4 and used an 8x8. I boiled the hotdogs first. Layered one can of chili on the bottom. Then rolled the hotdog up with cheese inside the tortilla like many reviewers did. And I topped with 1/2 can more of chili and cheese. I didn't measure the cheese as we like things cheesy! I can't wait to use homemade chili with this! I'm not sure why I waited so long to make this, but I will def be making this more often! Thanks for an easy peasy, crowd pleaser recipe!
This was really good! Better than expected. I never would have thought of it, but the tortilla-hot dog-chili combo is really good. The tortillas absorb some of the sauce and get a little plump (not soggy though, I hate soggy), they aren't identifiable as specifically tortillas after cooking. I made it because I had leftover tortillas and hot dogs in the fridge that needed to be eaten. I only made 2 but used a whole can of vegetarian chili. We like lots of chili! Also I put a bit of yellow mustard inside the tortillas and sprinkled some french fried onions on top because I needed to use them up too. The onions tasted great! I think you could add olives, green onion, diced jalapeno, diced tomato- whatever you need to use up. Next time I'm going to cut the roll ups in half before putting them in the dish so they're easier to serve. I will definitely keep this recipe in mind next time I need a really easy dinner or have ingredients to use up!
Family loved it (except the daughter who dislikes tortillas and beans). Kids gave it 5 stars. I love that it is quick and easy. I used 2 cans of chili on the bottom and 2 on the top.
My fiancee absolutely loves hot dogs. Therefore, despite how odd a casserole involving hot dogs sounded, he practically begged me to make this recipe. He even bought all of the ingredients. I took one reviewer's suggestion and pre-heated the hot dogs in the microwave just to be sure they'd get hot enough. I also added more cheese inside the tortillas along with some onions. I also used 1/4 lb all beef hot dogs. Next time, I'll add more onions and some sour cream. This recipe is excellent if you like chili dogs. They were VERY tasty, and even reheated well a couple of days later. I would suggest, however, not eating ice cream for dessert afterwards. Chili dogs and dairy don't seem to mix well in the tummy.
I was skeptical, but these were actually pretty good...I did add a slice of american cheese inside with the hot dog, but other than that followed the recipe. I will probably make this again.
I made this dish for a late lunch and my husband loved it! In fact he ate it before he left for work that evening(graveyard shift) for dinner cause he wanted to. Thanks a lot!
I came across this recipe several months ago and couldn't decide whether or not to make it. I couldn't understand why hot dogs rolled up in a tortilla with some chili would be rated so high. Well, I finally made it and it was wonderful!!! I boiled my hot dogs first and heated up the chili in the microwave to speed things up. Also I put a little mustard inside the tortilla before rolling it. I sprinkled some chopped pickles on the top just before serving. I still don't know why this was so good, but it was!! I can't wait to make this with some of my own left over chili.
I made this last night with a few changes. I threw the hot dogs on the grill for just a few minutes to brown them up a bit and to make sure they were heated through. Then I added some chopped onion, spicy mustard, chopped jalapenos and some Velveeta cheese and rolled them up in the tortillas. I used chili without beans since I don't like beans and followed the remaining directions. It was much better than I thought it would be. My husband made an awful face when I told him what we were having but he said he liked it. I wouldn't serve this if I had guests but it was quick and easy for a weeknight meal.
My 3 year old son liked this, but only thought it was ok.
The only thing I did differently was to use two 25 ounce cans of chili with beans and it was loved by everybody. I considered adding cheese inside the tortilla wraps as others had suggested, but instead I opted to sprinkle a good amount of the cheese over the first bed of chili. I loved the ease of preparation and wanted to keep it that way. This is the easiest meal ever and yummy, too. Serve this with a nice salad and your meal is complete. Thank you so much for submitting this wonderful recipe. My family already can't wait for me to make this again. It was truly loved by all ages - four generations just loved it!
I have to say I was surprised how good this recipe was and my husband told me I can make this anytime in the future. I did follow some suggestions and browned up the hot dogs first, and also added cheese inside the tortillas. I might add some green onions the next time and black olives. Perfect comfort food.
This recipe was really easy and tasted great. I loved the tortillas instead of hot dog buns. I added cheese inside the tortilla and I added chopped onions on top. Great for a quick, easy, and yummy meal.
LOVED IT!! Got rave reviews from the boyfriend also! Only change was adding chopped onions to the chili...definite keeper!
Now, why didn't I ever think of this? It's such a great variation to the classic chili dog. I loved it!
Easy.... tasty... kids ate it! That simple!
I made this for the family and got raze reviews! Husband even told his mother she needed to try it that it was wonderful...lol! I used homemade chili instead of the canned and added mustard and ketcup to the hotdog wraps. A side of homemade coleslaw and it was awesome! Will definitely make again.
We were kind of up in the air on this one. The flavour was almost there, but like others, I found the texture of the tortillas a little unappealing. I used 8 hot dogs and 8 tortillas, so I was surprised that the chili almost seemed to disappear. To me, chili dogs should be almost "sloppy joe" sloppy, and this just wasn't. I think I'll try it one more time with an extra can or two of chili and maybe jumbo hot dogs, as it seemed a little dry and the hot dogs didn't fill the tortillas as much as I would have liked. Good starting point, though. *Update* So, I tried it with 6 jumbo dogs and six tortillas. One can of chili on the bottom of the casserole, and two on top of the rolls. Baked till bubbly, sprinkled with shredded cheddar, and holey moley, was it yummy!
I'm shocked! I thought this sounded almost grotesque (sorry!) but tried it anyway since my college boys love chili cheese anything. My husband LOVED it, and my son made it for his roommates by layering the tortillas with sliced up hotdogs instead of wrapping them. They all loved it! I'd suggest a pan of oven fries with this as there is plenty of chili sauce for dipping.
It doesn't get much easier than this! I wish I'd bought a more expensive canned chili - the stuff I used didn't have a great deal of flavor. Still, I added half an onion finely chopped to the chili, which was an improvement. A dash of chili pepper or some crushed pepper flakes would have been good too. This is a great recipe for when you don't have much time in the kitchen and/or are low on groceries. Thanks, Maxine!
I make this all the time for the kids and they love it. I follow the recipe as written.
Great recipe.....very kid friendly and economical. I used 3 cans of chili and white corn tortillas. I also put a little shredded cheese inside each tortilla before rolling them up. Could almost call it Chili Dog Enchiladas
Delicious new twist on the traditional chili dog! This is definately a keeper, and one I will be making again later this season! But I did add two small chopped onions, and I also had to use four 15-ounce cans of chili, because two cans wouldn't have been enough. I also used bun length franks; fitted the tortillas better.
Love it. Only thing I did differently is a used chili with beans on the bottom and chili with NO beans on the top, just because I don't like that many beans. I also heated tortillas over an open flame on stove for a little more flavor from the browned edges before I rolled them. It turned out great. Will definitely make again. My husband had it the next day and said is was very good. Very easy and quick to make. I might add some vadallia onions on the side and maybe even try sour cream on the side next time.
This was very good! My husband loved it! After baking we also used salsa & sour cream. Definately a keeper!!!
LOVED this! All I did was add some chopped onion to the top layer before the cheese. Thanks for sharing!
I just made this tonight. After some skepticism, I was pleasantly surprised! My 6 year old loved it, even though the chili I used was a little too spicy for her mouth. My 2 year old ate the hot dog and some of the chili, which for him, is HUGE! I did cook the dogs before hand so they were hot when I rolled tortillas. I added cheese and mustard into tortillas before rolling. This recipe is affected by the quality and taste of the chili used. This would be even better if you used your own home made chili, which I plan on doing the next time we have left over chili! Thanks for this new addition to my recipe book!
HOw easy was this! I used the large can of Hormel Chili with no beans on the bottom and a small can to cover the dogs on top. Cut up some onions. I did warm up the hot dogs some in the microwave along with the torillas just so it wouldn't take 30 min in the over. Super easy and family thought it was good...and that was it. Will be making again and easy things to have on hand.
What a hit! So easy for a single Dad. did not have enough chili so I added a can of corn with peppers. Was really good. Do this again.
My husband and oldest son (17) ate it and said it was OK. I know them..if it were really good they would have said so. What is so puzzling is that my youngest son (9) ate three helpings! And he can be the pickiest of eaters. Perhaps he just liked the hot dog weiners in it. I took the suggestion of others to avoid the refrigerated taste of the hot dog weiner and grilled them first. Although that helped I probably won't be making this again unless I have some heavy eaters over for dinner.
This is a suprisingly delicious meal -- and very simple to make. My three-year old daughter helped make this and had a blast. Rather than spread the first can of chili into the bottom of the dish, we mixed in a little cream cheese and stuffed it into the tortilla with the hot dog. (I also used a smaller baking dish). Everyone loved it. Would have received an additional star, but it sits a little heavy in the tummy -- just the nature of chili dogs I think.
Great idea for a new way to eat hot dogs. My husband and I really enjoyed this. Our son, not so much, but then again he's not too big on hot dogs. I made up 4 hot dogs with 1 can of chili with beans. I loved the quickness of putting this meal together and popping it in the oven. Serve this with Sweet-and-Sour Coleslaw from this site. I will be making this again AFTER our son goes back to college. Thanks Maxine for sharing.
Good but extremely salty! I thought an 8 inch tortilla was too much for 1 hotdog so I got the smaller ones and they worked great! I made this dish exactly to the recipe. For me it was way too salty between the chili and the hotdogs, but my husband and children enjoyed it, I would make it again.
My husband and I loved this recipe. In reading other reviews about it taking longer to cook, I decided to heat the chili in a sauce pan before transferring to the baking dish. This really made a difference. I also used one can of "hot" chili and two cans reduced sodium and also used lower fat hot dogs. There was more than enough sodium still to go around. Will make this again and again.
My family loved this and they were even better the next day for lunch. I put cheese in with the hotdog when i rolled them up ph and cooked the dogs a little in the microwave first. Topped with velveta.
My husband loved this. Good filling meal, and quick to make! I subbed turkey hotdogs and turkey chili to make it a little healthier. I also sprinkled a little cheese and onions in each tortilla. YUM!! Will definately make again.
We thought these were very good, also quite filling! I put a piece of pepper jack cheese in the tortillas, broke it in half so it would go end to end. I then topped with 'French's' French Fried Onions. Great Saturday night meal when you don't feel like going out or tired of 'pick-up'!
good and easy
OMG...this is soooooooo good! I made it exactly as the recipe said, but added one more can of chili. Next time, I will make it with homemade chili and add some onions. This casserole is amazing! i disagree with the review telling you to cook the hot dogs ahead of time. It is not necessary! Just leave it in the oven a few more minutes, duh!
I made this recipe with homemade chili instead of canned. I preferred the taste of my chili over store-bought, but I will not be making this recipe again. The first bite was pretty good, but as we continued eating it the dish got increasingly more greasy-tasting. Interesting recipe, though!
If I could give more stars, I would!!! Usually hot dogs are a dreaded dinner at our house by one of my daughters. But she loved this!!!! It's nice to have a dish that is still affordable, still easy and loved by the family. It gives hot dogs a nice change. We added fresh onions on top of ours. Great!!!
Oddly enough, chili dogs used to be my favorite food. I think a few months back this would have been a huge favorite of mine. But now that I've lost about 30lbs and I run almost daily, this isnt so appealing to me anymore. Regardless, it was pretty good. My son(14yrs old) went nuts over it and my daughter and wife liked it as well. They all gave it a 5. Hey, you gotta cheat on your diet sometimes right? This is a good choice for a lazy day.
Super easy, cheap, and good comfort style food. Made in a 9X13 with 3 cans of chili. 12 precooked hot dogs rolled up with cheese and ketchup inside the tortillas.
Made this tonite for dinner and my husband and I loved it. We had hot dogs to use up. Also used 2 extra cans of hormel chili on top.
Pretty good. Just make sure you preheat the hot dogs and spray your foil or your cheese will stick!!
We LOVE this recipe. My kids do not like beans so I use one can with beans carefully hidden underneath the chili dog and one can without beans on the top where they can see. I also put a very small amount of chili and cheese inside the tortilla to make sure no one steals all of the good stuff when they take theirs!!!
Just ok. We it was not really what I was hoping for.
I used homemade turkey chilli as well as turkey dogs. I also added diced onions to each tortilla before rolling. An easy...and tasty recipe!
I had high hopes for this one--a quick and easy TexMex experience. However, while it was alright it was disappointing. Not what I expected.
Amazingly good - I was 'iffy' on this one and so was my family, but we all liked it! Cheap, easy and quick! It's a keeper! Thanks!
This was awesome and tasted JUST like chili dogs. VERY filling. I spread a little chili, cheese and onions on the tortillas before I rolled up the hot dogs. And I used 3 cans of chili instead of two. Two just wasn't enough. GREAT recipe!
I made this exactly as shown here and it turned out great. Real stick-to-your-ribs comfort food.
My family absolutely LOVED this! I also tried a variation, using a spicy "sloppy joe" sauce with kidney beans added to it instead of the chili.
Gooey/cheesy/happiness on a fork :-) I used 3 cans of chili, and a ton of high quality cheddar. I rolled sliced cheddar up with the dogs/inside the tortillas too (cause there's no such thing as too much cheese). This dish was quick and satisfying -just what I was looking for on a rainy Saturday afternoon.
awesome easy recipe, but i added to the top tator totts and in between layers chopped onions and jalapenos, son called it sonic special lol
How can anything so simple be so good
When I saw this recipe had 4 stars I thought maybe it somehow transcended a hot dog wrapped in a tortilla. It didn't. My 8 year old wouldn't even eat it! Bummer...
I added a slice of 2% american cheese inside each tortilla with the hot dogs and created another layer of onions only. It's a monthly favorite at our house.
Not one for those watching their weight, but I'm sure all of the elements could be tweaked to make it suitable. That said, it was a simple, very tasty dish that I'll be looking forward to making again. Like others, I spread the tortillas with a little mustard, and added finely diced onions with the cheese; and served it with sour cream. Might try a few variations next time, like making a more vegetable-based chilli; however this is a fantastic base for when I don't have the time. Thank for the recipe!
I gave this three stars because my little kids loved it. The teenagers and hubby and I thought it was just "okay". That should give you some clue as to the taste appeal of this casserole. Very quick, easy-to-make, and kid-friendly, but just not that special. We will make it again for the kiddos when they have a sleepover or something...but will use our hot dogs on the grill the rest of the time.
This was easy and the guys loved it, however, I use chili with no beans and use hot dogs with cheese in the middle of them. I'll stress again how easy and fast this is, a meal in less than an hour with only 4 ingredients is great for after work when you have hungry men to feed!
I ALWAYS read reviews before cooking, and followed many suggestions, used what I had & my husband’s picky criteria. Made for 4, Hebrew National hot dogs are favorites, and had on hand. Cut hotdogs down middle, added small slices of x sharp cheddar, broiled till cheese was melted. (I maintained regular oven rack place for general baking.) Removed hot dogs from casserole, then greased casserole pan with olive oil. Moved to Cincinnati recently, ‘Skyline Chili’ is all over Cincinnati. Local stores carry their chili canned. I had a can. No beans, good for my husband will eat NO beans! I combined 1/3 quinoa with 2/3 rice. When combination was cooked I added about 2 ounces of Skyline Chili. Put combination on bottom of casserole. Putting hot dogs in tortilla shells –added about a tbsp. chili to each, rolled up, laid in casserole. Set oven at 400. Covered casserole with remaining chili (½ a can) spread on all surfaces, baked 7-10 minutes – removed –sprinkled ¼ cup extra sharp cheddar shredded, back in oven till cheese was melted. My husband did not leave a scintilla of quinoa or rice . . . and he never mentioned anything. Nothing means good. This is added to the ‘husband will eat’ relatively short list!
We found this dish one to pass on!
OMGoodness. I looked at this recipe and said that is not gonna be good. DO NOT LET THIS FOOL YOU!! It IS soo good. Tasted a little like a burrito that I make, but to me, better.. I hoarded the leftovers for myself. I have a fam. of 5 w/ a hearty eating hubby and 2 teenage boys, so, I use a pan one size bigger than a 9x13 and made 12. I took the other readers advise, and added some chili w/o beans to my recipe (in the bed & on top) to make it go a little further. I boiled my weiners in water ahead of time & put a little chili on my tortillas before adding my weiners inside, and sprinkled w/ just a little shred. cheese in there too. Other than that I followed the recipe as instructed. You can def. add any hot dog toppings u like, but u don't need them. It is DELICIOUS by itself.
This was surprisingly good!! I used fat free turkey hot dogs and boiled them first and used Hormel Turkey Chili. Everything else was followed exactly. Even my 7 year old son ate them up :)
OH MY GOODNESS! Such a switch from normal hot dogs. The kids love this, think it is just the coolest. I did add cheese and sour cream to the inside of the roll up. Wonderful, easy, kid and hubby approved!
This was by far the worst recipe I have ever tried and I have never given a poor rating before. My husband and son both said to never make this again and they are not picky eaters. I didn't adjust anything except added an extra can of chili as others suggested. Will NEVER make this tasteless meal again!!!!
If you like chili dogs, this recipe was for you - - easy and yummy! However, I would add finely chopped onions when I make it again, and possibly some mustard could be added somehow...I like mustard and onions on my chili dog. The kids loved it, tastes just like a chili dog from a fast food restaurant!
This was SO great! I didn't care for how the tortillas got a little soggy, but it was 'workable'. Added cheese and onion to the hot dogs before wrapping them up. Good stuff.
I use corn tortillas instead of flour tortillas. Still tastes great !
With 6 people to feed fast..I tryed this recipe.. I used corn tortillas..fryed till crisp spread a dab of mustard,onions,cheese & hot dog rolled up and put over chili { with some onions and cheese over the chili}toped off with more cheese and onions over top of chili...not a bean left have been told never to loose this recipe..thank you! Maxine..
Simple and easy to prepare. I liked it and my boyfriend thought it was ok, but just needed getting used to. Added onions and one more can of chili, still needs a little something, though. Overall, will try again. Thank you.
I can't eat chili or flour tortillas so I made this for my husband and he loved it. He was really blown away by how good it was and I'm so glad cause it was one of the easiest quickest things to make.
I think this might be my first one star review. Sorry - but I didn't like this much at all. Yeah - it was easy. That's about the only positive thing I have to say about this recipe. The tortillas were mush, the flavor of the cheese was lost and canned chili? Ugh. At the very least do yourself a favor and use homemade chili. I'll take a good ole chili dog any day over this. Sorry to be harsh - but this recipe is just not that good. I followed it exactly and I cannot figure out for the life of me why it has gotten such praise. Being a junk food junkie I thought for sure with the high ratings that I would love it. I was very disappointed but I guess I should have known better. It is what it is and it wont be making it into my regular rotation. I wont be making this again.
So easy and so yummy.
good but the tortillas were soggy. should have put onion on top instead of in.
My children and husband love this recipe. It is so easy and super quick to make.
Ok, I can't believe I'm giving this five stars. Maybe I was really, really hungry. This is a totally wierd, off the wall recipe, but it is surprisingly good! I think next time, I'll tuck some cheese into the tortilla before I roll it up. I made a batch of fries to go with it. It was almost like chili-cheese fries. A good game time meal!
My husband and I LOVED this! If you want a bit more flavor, just spice up your chili. I mixed in 3 Tablespoons of ketchup, 1/2 onion - chopped, 1 tsp. worcestershire sauce, and 1 tsp. mustard powder. It's still super easy and adds a bit more variety to the flavors. I highly recommend this recipe!
An easy dish that my kids love.
Great Recipe ! I whipped it up in 10 mins. My wife loved it aswell. I boiled the hotdogs for about 7 mins prior to baking, and I also added mustard and some cheese in the tortilla. I think that was key to the great flavour. I will be making this again
This was not bad. I did heat the hot dogs and tortillas prior to assembling. I will add more chili next time as it did not seem to be enough. It's still a keeper. May try with onions next time as well.
I used 3 cans turkey chili; put into a large bowl and mixed a can of petite diced tomatoes into it. Then proceeded as directed. Very yummy; something different.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections