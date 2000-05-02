Tater Tot Casserole IV
It's so easy, and so delicious!
This was really good! I followed others' advice and put in half the meat, and double the veggies. I also (sinfully) added some sour cream when I mixed in the soup, and topped the tots with shredded cheddar the last 5 minutes of baking. My 1 1/2 year old couldn't get enough of it!Read More
I felt this dish was lacking the veggies that I normally use to make Tater Tot Hotdish! Kids love it and why not pump the veggies?! I always use cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, and either a bag of frozen mixed veggies or 2 cans of mixed veggies! I also season my burger -- beef w/ no sausage -- using pepper, parsley, garlic and basil.Read More
very good I cut the meat in half added corn and seasoned with garlic, italian seasoning, pepper and a little hot sauce and topped with cheddar cheese
I doubled the green beans and nearly doubled the soup (used cream of chicken instead of mushroom) when I made it and it turned out GREAT! Never thought I would like it, but I really did! It was so easy! I made it the night before and stored it in the fridge, turned out just fine!
I make this recipe but use lipton onion soup to flavor the hamburger and layer the ingredients adding a layer of cheddar cheese in the middle and on top.
Very good! I added 1/2 small can of french fried onions to the green bean and soup layer. Nice idea using tater tots and I will surely make it again. Thanks!
This was great. I doubled the green beans and added a can of Ro-Tel to the meat mixture and used cram of celery onstead of mushroom, then topped with cheddar cheese. It was a great hit with all my kids. I will be making this one again and again.
My kids loved the tater tots! I will add twice the beans next time. I think it was heavy with the meat and taters, with not enough veggies for my taste.
This was pretty tasty. I browned a pound of ground beef with chopped onion (I omitted the sausage). I used one can cream of mushroom and one can cream of celery, and added a couple spoonfuls sour cream. Next time I will thin the soup mixture with a little milk to make it creamier. One can of soup is NOT enough for this recipe - it would be too dry. With the soup I mixed in some frozen mixed veggies (corn, carrots, green beans and peas). Layered the ingredients as directed, but added shredded cheddar on top of the meat mixture, and then a little more cheese on top of the tots near the end of the baking time. The meat definitely needs seasoning if you want a more robust flavor. A good casserole for a cool autumn night.
Everyone loved this one!! I added one more can of beans as well as some cheese in with it!! YUMMY!!~
This was exactly what I was looking for. I added a can of corn for color! My kids loved it, but my husband thought it a bit bland.
i loved this recipie.. it was our first tatertot casserole. i only did a few things different. mixed 1 can mushroom and one can chicken condensed soup together with a bit of milk. i was feeding 7 people with this recipie so i wanted to stretch it. the only other thing i did was layered the casserole like a lasagna. soup, beans, meat, soup beans meat, 1 layer of cheese, tots, then when it was done i put more cheese on top. thanks soo much for this recipie. its a keeper!!
Loved it! Great flavor!
Great recipe! I followed the suggestions of some other reviewers and added a can of corn and then doubled the soup. Also added some cheese on top at the end and then baked an additional five minutes. Soooooo good. My boyfriend loved it.
This is by no means one of my best meals I make, but I give this 5 stars because it is so easy and family friendly. My kids not only love eating it, they make it themselves. For 32 oz tots, I use 2 lbs ground beef, 2 cans soup, 2 cans green beans, and 2 cups cheese. Mix the meat, soups, and beans together; spread cheese over; top with tots.
I enjoyed this recipe alot! :) I did vary it after looking at other reviews. I only used ground beef, I also used an extra can of creamed soup, I used cream of celery along with the cream of mushroom, it would be too dry with only one can, I also added some sour cream to the soup mixture, and some spices such as garlic and onion powder,salt and pepper,a little worchestire and some seasoning salt and then when I did the layers, I added a can of corn and a can of rotel and some cheese and then added some cheese at the last 10 min to the top of the casserole. It was VERY tasty!!!! :)
Talk about comfort! My family tried to balk at this dish, but once they tasted it, they were hooked. I did make a few changes. First, I used a package of frozen veggies and a can of diced potatoes. I used cream of chicken rather than mushroom, and I used 2 cans of it because the casserole seemed dry. I also cooked the tater tots for about 15 minutes before putting them on the casserole to make them crisper. I also put the cheese on the casserole before adding the tots so it bakes into the casserole. YUMMY!
I have made this before with just using ground beef. We all liked it much better by adding the sausage to this. I used a 9 x 13 dish so I added more green beans and I used 1 can Cream of Chicken soup as well as 1 can Cream of Mushroom soup. I did add a splash of milk when I mixed the meat, soups, and green beans all together. After I put that in the dish I covered the meat mixture with 2 cups of cheese. Then I topped it with the tater tots (I used frozen) and baked until it was bubbly and the tater tots were done.
It was ok. Wasn't tasty enough for me to make it again.
This was a fun recipe to play with. I changed it a little by using only 1/2 cup onion, 1 pound of ground burger, 3 TBSP of worchestershire sauce and sauted these all together for 10 minutes and the burger was cooked through. Then I put one can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 can milk (used the same can), 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 bag frozen mixed vegetables (peas, corn, carrots, beans) into a 9 X 13 casserole dish and mixed it all together. Threw on about 1 1/2 cups cheese and a little pinch of salt all over. Covered with the thawed tots and a little more cheese. OH MY GOSH! My kids had two helpings each! So did my husband, and he was not thrilled about the mixed veggies. Everyone loved it! Thanks for the great idea!
This is one of those 'old standbys' in my family because it is versatile. If I am feeling zesty I can add something new and it becomes a whole new casserole.
This was great and my entire family loved it. Excellent comfort food.
ABSOLUTELY loved it!! I did not include the pork and I did added some garlic cloves, garlic powder and topped the whole thing with lots of cheese. It was delicious!
You can't really go by looks on this one. I did not think it looked good, but it tasted great. I did add cheese to the top. Everyone in the family enjoyed it. Thanks!
I made it in an 8x8 pan w/ 1/2 the meat but all the green beans and soup. Very good. It took the whole 45 minutes to get the tater tots to cook through even with my too-hot (usually) oven.
This didn't taste right. I will layer the ingredients next time. The tots on top just didn't go well. Basic enough to change around though.
This was quick, easy and tasted great. I added a thin layer of grated cheddar cheese between the bottom layer and the meat. My whole family enjoyed it.
This recipe has great flavor, but a LOT of fat. It's even better than I expected, but if you're sensitive to fat you may want to make substitutions. It's great topped with a little shredded cheese, too!
Great casserole. My entire family loves this recipe!
Very good, easy to fix, everyone loved it! I added cheese on top, it came out really nice. Will make again for sure!
This is a very good meal for busy people. I cooked everything on Sunday (browned the meat, put together the soup and veggies) and then just got the bags out of the fridge later and put it all together. It reheats well. My changes:i spiced the meat with dry onion soup, and did a can of green beans and a can of corn. i spiced the whole casserole with hot sauce, cumin, and cayenne.
I halfed the meat, doubled the beans and added cheese to the top for the last 10 minutes of cooking. SUPERB base recipe!!
I made this for the family and they just loved it. I made some changes though. I used only beef and I used the Super Patty fries and extra green beans .. Didn't know about the cheese - next time !!
This was really good. My son and husband especially liked it. I added cheese and extra green beans. I also made it with ground turkey.
Didnt care for it to much I will how ever try it one more time and, make some changes.
this recipe makes a lot! for the two of us, was more than enough. Based on other reviewers, I doubled the green beans. I thought it was a little bland, even after spicing it up with some onion powder. The green beans were perfect, although hubby wanted me to cut down on both the meat and the green beans. Perhaps half the beef and sausage next time. Overall, very easy and with some modifications will be done again!
I had never even heard of this dish until my husband suggested it for an easy meal. Turned out great and super easy for a week night after a long day at work. Only thing is next time I'm not going to use the sausage and just double the beef. I didn't like the taste of it with the green beans.
This recipe turned out pretty good, but not nearly as flavorful as I would have thought. I even added garlic and onion powder to the meat (teaspoon each). It was a simple recipe, however, and has definite potential if someone can figure out a good spice ratio.
A tasty version of this popular casserole...I usually add grated cheddar cheese to the top about ten minutes before I remove it from the oven. My four-year old daughter loves it!
Aweful - salty - mush. I will not make this again.
I tried this recipe out and LOVED it! It was very easy to make as well as versatile! I omitted the pork and added cream of celery soup instead of the mushroom for a change of pace, and found the recipe tasty.
Made this last night and it came out great.. used 2 lbs of ground beef and one large can of creme of chicken.. actually used pink beans instead of the green. And topped everything off wit mozzarella cheese 5 min before finishing in the oven. It feed 5 adults and 1 picky 5yr old and it was a huge hit.. most Def recommend this dish with person changes..
Very easy to make!
added rotel and more spices to the dish. layered shredded cheese in with the meat mixture and also on top of the tater tots. very delicious. my kids devoured it, even the veggies. oh and i doubled the green beans (french style), and only had 1 lb of g. beef.
This recipe is so delicious! I did add some things and make some changes. I didn't do a full pound of Italian sausage because my meat was half frozen and I didn't have time for it to thaw. I also used green onions about 8. I changed the cream of chicken soup to cheddar cheese soup and I also used ground turkey because we hardly ever eat ground beef. This recipe also called for no cheese? Unless I read it wrong? I added about a cup and a half of cheese after I cooked it for 30 minutes. I put it back in the oven and cooked it for 10 more minutes. I also added McCormick Montreal steak seasoning when I cooked my meat. It was quite delicious and my husband gobbled it up. My 2 year old liked it until he got a green bean XD.
This was pretty good and great as a started recipe. I used frozen green beans instead of canned. I also used spicy hot sausage and that gave it quite a kick. I also gave the recipe to my sister and she said it was a great hit when she had company over for dinner.
I learned how to make this casserole in home economics in high school (minus the pork sausage). It was good then but does nothing for me now. It wasn't totally awful...it was just ok...I won't be making it again. Sorry :(
I added 2 cans of soup for each pound of ground meat. I always mix campbell's golden mushroom with Campbell's cream of mushroom with roasted garlic. I only use ground beef and season it a bit while browning it in a skillet. When layering the ingredients into the casserole dish, layer ground beef and onion mixture first, then layer a can or two of your green beans (I use 1 can per pound of meat), pour and spread the cream of mushroom soups and top with tater tots. I sprinkle a bit of seasoning salt on my tots too. After hotdish is fully baked;pull it out to sit for at least 10 minutes and sprinkle a handful of cheese on top. Cheese will melt on its own. Leftovers make an indulgent brunch when topped with fluffy scrambled eggs and my favorite hot sauce. So GOOD!!!
A classic, easy dish to make. As with any other recipe, I added other items to it. I like cheese, so added cheese between the beans and meat mixture. I also added herbs that I really like to boost the flavor.
I tried it the way of the recipe and was very impressed. The second time I made it was for a group so I made it a little larger. I used 1 1/2 lbs of lean ground beef 1 lb of sweet hot Italian sausage, 1 pound of corn and peas, and I added two table spoons of minced onion. And I used a family size cream of mushroom. It tasted similar with a little bit sweeter taste. This is a great original recipe though!
Great recipe. Made it exactly as written the first time and it was really good. the next time I made it I used cheddar cheese in the casserole and on top. love did both ways thanks for the recipe
For me, this recipe was not worth the calories and fat that are packed in it. Like other reviewers said, it was pretty bland and greasy.
My boyfriend has asked for this dish for a year. I made it and it was SO easy and fabulous.
I made this recipe out of desperation as I happened to have the ingredients and was in a hurry. The only addition that I made was to add cheese and crushed potato chips on top at the end of the baking. To my surprise ... it was really tasty!
I made this for my family and it tasted great the kids loved it!!!
everyone loved this
To reduce fat I omitted cheese and mushroom soup and used two lbs lean ground round. I made sauce with 2 cups skim milk, 4 Tbl flour, 2 tsp beef soup base, 1/4 tsp ground pepper. Also doubled the beans and added a large can mushrooms, and clove of minced garlic. After sauce thickened I combined all, spooned into dish and topped w tots.
I added mixed frozen veggies instead of green beans & why is there no cheese in the recipe but the picture shows cheese baked on top of the tater tots? I did add that.
My husband was the only one who liked it. Next time I will add more soup.
I made it for the kids, and none of us really liked it.
This was pretty good. I think that the next time I make it I will do one of two things and maybe both. I will add cheese for sure...and then I may add some salsa for more flavor too.
I loved it
Sorry, but we didn't care for this at all. It needed more flavor.
Yes I used French style green beens that have red peppers instead of plain ones. Also added a layer of fried onions( the ones used in green bean casserole) into it. Then after done cooking .I put shredded cheese onto of tater tots. And it melted into the casserole and it was awesome!!
Very good, easy to make and filling! Will make it again.
This was a good quick casserole that was easy to make. It did not require any fancy or strange ingredients that I didn't already have. My husband and I thought it was pretty good. I used Johnny's Seasoning Salt for spice since some of the reviews said it was bland, and I added cheese as suggested. My kids wouldn't eat it because of the onions so I think next time I'll leave those out and add in corn (as other reviewers suggested).
Family loved it! I cut the meat in half and added some green onions and garlic.
It was good I'll make it again.
My husband loves it!!!
I have better "tater tot casserole" recipes that I will stick with. This is not it!
This is great and easy to make after working all day.
my wife made this dish and added shredded cheese OH MY it was fantastic, the kids could not get enough. this dish has been added to our favorite recipe box!!!!!
So delicious!!! I added onion soup mix to the hamburger. Added 1/2 cup sour cream to the condensed soup layer and added a can of corn, drained, on top of the green beans. Will make this again and again!!
bland and tasteless
i used 2 cans of french green beans and add garlic salt! I also added a little sour cream to the bean and soup mixture... I laid the sharp cheddar cheese on top of the meat and then the tator tots with garlic salt on top of them.
This was very good. I added some veggies to it also. My family loved it!
I really liked this recipe. I think next time add two cans of julienne string beans and leave out the kernel corn I added. The corn ruined this recipe. I carmelized the onions. I layered the meat mixture with a light cheddar cheese layer and continued, topping the tater tots with some more cheddar.
Well, I just got out from the oven can't wait to give it a try. did do a few things different, seasoned the meat with some Italian seasoning and added some garlic. I also doubled up with the beans but did add a layer of cheese over the meat, then across the top for the last 5 or so minutes. Can't wait to dig in.
I used 1 lb ground beef, no ground pork, half instead of whole small onion, added 4 ounces of pepper jack cheese cut in cubes.
This was a good recipe, I will make again. I never used green bean and it did add to the casserole.
I enjoyed this recipe. I changed like the others. I used 1lb ground turkey, two cans of beans and two cans of cream of chicken soup. I added mushrooms and topped with cheese when it came
This was Awesome. Thank you for sharing. It came out taste and crunchy. My family loved it. I did add a little cheese on top. Perfect.
I added a second can of coup, used a red onion caramelized with coconut oil, and mixed it all together before covering it with tater tots and cheese. Great recipe!
SCRUMPTIOUS!!!! Very easy, fast & fun dinner...Never have left overs when I make this dish. I make it without the sausage and it taste great.
