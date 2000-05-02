Tater Tot Casserole IV

It's so easy, and so delicious!

Recipe by Emily

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Saute onion in a large skillet until soft; add beef and sausage and cook until browned. Drain set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread soup and beans in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Slowly add meat mixture, then top with tater tots and season with salt to taste.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 45 minutes, or until casserole is cooked through.

