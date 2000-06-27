Island Kielbasa in a Slow Cooker

4.1
474 Ratings
My mother gave this recipe to me and it is a big hit at parties and potlucks. You never have to bring home any leftovers!

Recipe by Denise

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the sausage, ketchup, sugar and pineapple in the slow cooker and mix together.

  • Cook on low setting for 5 to 6 hours, until sausage is cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
867 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 107.5g; fat 41.6g; cholesterol 99.9mg; sodium 2280.5mg. Full Nutrition
