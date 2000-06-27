Island Kielbasa in a Slow Cooker
My mother gave this recipe to me and it is a big hit at parties and potlucks. You never have to bring home any leftovers!
I added sliced carrots, onions and peppers to the recipe and cut the brown sugar in half. The sauce was great served over rice. I did thicken it a bit with corn starch and added a little vinegar for a nice sweet/sour taste. Next time I will try it with chicken instead of the kielbasa. Great recipe.Read More
I'm not sure how to rate this recipe. The recipe is really good, the keilbasa tastes wonderful in this delectable sauce... but this shouldn't be cooked in a slowcooker. At the end of the 5 hours, I got sausage mush... which I should've expected because keilbasa is alreay cooked. Horrible in the slowcooker. Tried this again but heated the concoction up on the stove for a few minutes and it was delicious. Don't do this is a slow cooker!Read More
I added sliced carrots, onions and peppers to the recipe and cut the brown sugar in half. The sauce was great served over rice. I did thicken it a bit with corn starch and added a little vinegar for a nice sweet/sour taste. Next time I will try it with chicken instead of the kielbasa. Great recipe.
This recipe is so easy! And the smell as it was cooking drove us all crazy! I did cut WAY down on the brown sugar, though, using only 3/4 cup. I also added 1/2 green pepper, chopped and 2 Tbls. dried minced onion. It made too much sauce for our use, BUT I saved the extra sauce and added it to some cocktail links on hand. My teenage boys loved that to snack on! Diane :-)
This was a nice suprise and fairly easy too. I used 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1 1/2 cups ketchup, 1 cup applesauce, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1/2 tbsp red wine vinegar, and 1/2 tbsp worcestershire sauce. Very Good! Added pineapples a few hours after kielbasa.
This recipe is awesome! Made it a bunch of times and finally feel that I have perfected it. I cut the 2lbs of kielbasa into bite size pieces then browned them in a pan with a little bit of oil. If in a hurry I would throw them in without browning them first but they tend to come out mushier that way. After browning I put them on a plate with paper towel to soak up some of the oil then throw them in the crock pot with ¾ cup brown sugar, 2 cups of Ketchup, 15oz can pineapples chunks undrained, 1 cup of teriyaki sauce, 1 red onion sliced, 2 green peppers sliced. 4 hours on high served over white rice. It has quickly become a party favorite and everyone asks for the recipe.
This was fantastic! I would HIGHLY recommend starting with 1 1/2 cups brown sugar and adjusting to your taste. That is what I used and it was sweet. I also added some green pepper and onions which I left in rings which I believe heightened the flavors and added color as well. I served this over white rice as others suggested. Family loved it!!
I combined this recipe with Party Kielbasa (also on this site) because when I initially made the first recipe, I thought it would be great with pineapple added. When I found this recipe with the pineapple, I read the reviews and since so many others thought it was too sweet, I used the grape jelly from the first recipe instead. It definitely is better with the pineapple but I didn't really like the almost stewed pineapple. Next time, I would add towards the end of the cook time.
This dish is YUMMY! My daughter and husband both loved it! I served it with potatoes and corn. It is also very good served over white rice! The sauce was a bit too sweet though,so the next time I make it I will cut the amount of brown sugar down to one cup or maybe even less. I am anxious to take this to our next pot luck! I have to agree with some of the other reviews that the sausage does get mushy when cooked for the designated length of time. So I cut the cook time way down, just enough to get everything heated through.
I made this for a luncheon at work and everybody loved it. I did take the advice of others and cut down on the brown sugar and ketchup. Will definitely make again for a cocktail party. Not sure I'd want to eat it for a meal though.
Very good recipe! I did cut the sugar in 1/2 as suggested and it turned out great.
I love this recipe! I did cut down the brown sugar to 1 cup as everyone suggested... and instead of putting everything together I fried the kielbasa (thankyou to the person who reviewed that it turned to mush when kept in the slow cooker...when reading the recipe I thought that may happen as well!) separately then added it to the sauce after it was finished cooking. I only cooked the sauce for 2 hours. I did add 1 green pepper and a half of a large yellow onion chopped big...the lower cook time allowed the vegies to remain crisp and the extra kielbasa (I used 3 packages) used up all of the sauce nicely. I kept in the refrig. over night and set the crockpot for warm the next day! I used this as an appetizer while we were waiting for Thanksgiving dinner! It was all gone with-in 2 hours...everyone loved it! Thankyou all...for the wonderful recipe... and the excellent reviews that led to such an amazing appetizer! I should also let you know that I just bought the Hamilton Beach set and go slow cooker about a month ago and love it. Except for the probe...it's not long enough to reach the smaller pieces of meat...other then that it's great...I love the lock on lid...and the three different modes. I only tell you all this because I researched alot of crock pots/ slow cookers...and their reviews...and thought I could hopefully save anyone else the trouble. Anyway enjoy this great recipe! Thankyou all again!
I used only 3/4 cup of brown sugar and the recipe turned out great. I took this to a party as an appetizer - simply unplugged the crockpot and brought along with toothpicks. Everyone loved it!
Quick and simple. Not bad. The original recipe is a touch too sweet, so I cut back the brown sugar to 1/3 cup, and to counter some of the sweetness from the pineapple juice, I added in 1/2 cup spicy brown mustard. I used a bigger, 20 oz can of pineapple chunks (undrained) as well as adding in 1 cup diced onion, 1 cup diced green pepper, and 1 cup snow peas...served over brown rice and was very appetizing. I would suggest adding some other sides if you're wanting to turn it into a full meal.
I gave this a 4 NOT because I didn't like it........because I did! I just thought it was a little too sweet to be awesome. Next time I will cut down on the sweetness a bit and add some green peppers to the mix. Yummy with some sticky rice on Super Bowl Sunday!!
I agree with most of the posts on this and was glad I followed everyone's advice... I had forgotten to plug in my crock pot- so I had 3 hrs and did it on high for 2 and low for 1- glad I reduced it, or my meat would have been mush. 5-6 hours would have been WAY too long- even on low. I used 1 1/2 cups ketchup and 1 cup brown sugar and that was PLENTY! I also used the juice from the pineapple in the rice- Im glad I didnt put the juice in the crockpot- would have been too sweet and too watery. I put the pineapple chunks in at the end, just long enough to heat. Overall, this was great and super easy with only a few ingredients. I called it sweet and sour hotdogs... my kids NEVER would have eaten "kielbasa"! LOL.
Delicious & very easy to make. Followed the suggestions to reduce ketchup & brown sugar to 1-1/2 cups & 1/2 cup, respectively; also added 1/2 cup each of chopped green peppers & yellow onions. For a thicker sauce, drain pineapples, but reserve approx 1/4 cup of the liquid & add it to the mix. If you're short on time, use skinless kielbasa & cook 2hrs on high. Prepared a batch for ofc potluck & everyone loved it!! Served over jasmine rice. Can't wait to try substituting shrimp for the kielbasa.
Not sure what went wrong, but this was not good. I love every single item that went into this dish (followed recipe exactly) but not how they turned out.
The original recipe does call for too much sauce and sweetness. I did this with 3lbs sausage, 2 cups diced bell pepper, 1 cup diced sweet onion, 1 cup ketchup, and 1/3rd cup brown sugar. After it had cooked for a couple hours on low, I added two cans (drained) chunk pineapple.
Very good. Very easy. I served it over white rice, and it was WONDERFUL.
A nice easy recipe. I followed a few of the suggestions in the reviews -- I cut the brown sugar to 1 cup, and instead of adding everything to the slow cooker at once, I mixed the sugar, ketchup and juice from the canned pineapple in a mixing bowl then poured over everything in the slow cooker so that the tastes would be evenly distributed; I also added a few dashes of light soy sauce. I also added 2 cut up bell peppers (1 red, 1 green) and a couple of cups of sliced carrots to make it a one dish meal (so I wouldn't have to cook a separate veggie). Came out pretty good served over rice -- next time I may substitute bottled chili sauce for the ketchup (or maybe do a half and half) and see how that does. This recipe is a keeper.
I started off using half BBQ, half ketchup and added fresh ground pepper. After finger-tasting it, I added a little liquid smoke, Frank's hot sauce, worchestershire and dijon mustard. That helped it be a little less ketchup-y. I served this with Day Before Payday Fried Rice and garlic broccoli. Okay doctored up, I can't imagine eating this with just hot, sweet ketchup. This really does call for too much brown sugar. I should have halved it.
Very good. I served this with potato salad, because the kielbasa was very sweet. Made just a little bit too much sauce. We loved this!
This was quiet good - surprising really for something so simple! I used chicken kielbasa as a personal preference and cut the sugar in half based on the reviews. I tossed in some diced bell pepper, cooked it on the stove for about 15 minutes, reducing the liquid at the end, and served it over rice. Quick & easy!
This was so delicious! I usually fry kielbasa so I was looking for something different. It does make a lot of sauce and is very sweet, I used 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar and next time will only use 1 cup. I just made more rice for the extra sauce! The kielbasa is so tender and goes great with the pineapple. I served it over rice but next time will try to think of something else to add to it like a veggie. It's just kielbasa and pineapple, something added to the mix would make it even better. Thanks for sharing this easy, delicious recipe! :)
this was OKAY i guess, we ate it and it was easy. seemed to be missing something though. i added a bag of frozen stir fry veggies to it, and alot less brown sugar. it was still sickening sweet though.
I enjoyed this.. I did add snow peas, shredded carrots and onions..added them a bit later than the sausage so they wouldn't get mushy. I also ran out of ketchup so I had to augment with some bloody mary mix.. tasty dinner. I served this over shirataki noodles
Yum! Really Good! but in all fairness I have to only give it 3 stars. I changed it alot based on many peoples reviews. First off I added 1 cup chili sauce, 1/2 ketchup and 1/2 brown sugar to crockpot. Than I sauted a green pepper, an onion and the kielbasa. Than added that to crockpot along with the pineapples and juice. Put on low for 3 hours than ate it all up:D A really nice sweet and sour recipe. And like other reviews have said it would be great with chicken or shrimp.
Made exactly as recipe specified, but then added green peppers and whole mushrooms. Served over white rice. It was very good for the minimal effort expended. My son mentioned that it smelled like sloppy joes due to similar ingredients. Very sweet. If I make again, I would definitely cut back on brown sugar.
Great on sandwiches!!! I followed others advice and cut the sugar. I used 1 cup loosely measured, to 3 lbs of kielbasa, 1 1/2 cups ketchup, 1 can unsweetened pineapple tidbits. I cut the kielbasa lengthwise in half and to size for the rolls I had. Put in all in the crock pot with 2 green and 1 yellow peppers on top. Heated for 3 hours and served at a picnic. I was shocked to see when I went back for seconds that the crock was wiped cleaned. Everyone enjoyed them. The meatballs that usually go were left. This made fantastic sandwiches, and I will be making this recipe again. Thanks for sharing.
This is a very simple dish and when I've forgotten to thaw anything out, I can pull out the kielbasa and slice it frozen. I put in about 2/3 cup brown sugar. I start it on high until it gets heated through, and then turn the temp down so it can cook for a couple hours. I thicken it with cornstarch/water. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome quick recipe. After reading most of the reviews I opted to make on the stove. Reduced brown sugar to 3/4 cup. Simmered with peppers chunks (2 green, 1 red) until tender. Added turkey sausage, pineapple and sliced water chestnuts. Served over rice. Will definitely be making again.
This was really good. I also cut the brown sugar in half.
The sauce tastes really good but I was so distracted by the color - Mine ended up really red, and I just couldn't get past the bright red sauce. I ended up adding food coloring until it turned brown so that it would be more visually appealing. Other than that - really delcious. I followed others suggestions and cooked just long enough to heat through - (maybe that is why my sauce never turned brown like the picture shows).
This was far too sweet for my tastes, almost sweet and sour, but without the sour. I'd cut some of the brown sugar and add vinegar to keep from going into diabetic shock.
This was a good recipe and I will use this again for a party or potluck. Like other reviewers, I cut the brown sugar in half. I also added some cornstarch to thicken the sauce as it was very thin. Edit: I doubled this recipe for a party and cooked it in the oven on low heat for a few hours. It turned out even better than the crockpot. The sauce was much thicker. I received tons of compliments and requests for the recipe. It was such a hit!
This was an awesome delight. My family went to town and back for 2nds and then asked for more for a late night snack...cool by me. I took the orginial recipe and just converted it to healthier ingredients but staying true to what the ingredients were. I merely took Ketchup and used low-sugar Ketchup, I used a brown sugar sub in place of regular, and I used Pineapple sweetened with Splenda verses, the regular and I replaced the regular kielbasa with Turkey brand kielbasa. All in all it was totally delish, but I did find that in the slow cooking process, there was a ton of sauce. SO lucky for me I had extra packages of Turkey Kielbasa and I ended up using 2 more packages then requested in the orginal recipe. Which again was fine becuase my family loves leftovers. Then served it on top of rice. Will be making my modified healthier verison from now on.
We loved this recipe!! I always follow the recipe to exact, the 1st time I make them. The Kielbasa was super moist, and the flavor was really, really good. All 4 kidos enjoyed it as well as my husband. We served it over rice. Next time I might add a chopped up green pepper as someone had suggested. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was very tasty - I added skinless chicken parts with the kielbasa. Next time I would use only the thighs which came out tastiest and the Kielbasa was excellent. I am going to try it with bottled honey bbq sauce instead of the ketchup and brown sugar to make it even easier!!
It is a bit too sweet for our taste,we reduce the sugar to about 1 1/3 cup of sugar,but other then that it is pretty good. Tina
This was very good. I made this with rice, and asparagus as side dishes. All the family loved it. I used Turkey Kielbasa. I also used more Keilbasa than was called for.
Good but will definately use much less sugar next time.
Really good. Followed suggestions given for less sugar. Family loved it but I thik it could be cooke in less time so the sausage is not so soft.
Brought to a party everyone loved this.
this was not nasty but really not something I'd make again. Even with the suggestions of lowering the brown sugar it was still WAAAAY too sweet (and this coming from someone with a sweet tooth). The ketchup was overwhelming also. I don't even get the name either... what's so "Island" about this dish? it was not a good dish for an appetizer or main with rice.
I cut this recipe in half and then cut back on the brown sugar even more (maybe 1/2-3/4 c. loosely not packed) cooked up an onion and the kielbasa together then dumped the rest into the pan and let simmer for about 30 min on the stove top....it was yummy! Everyone enjoyed it served over egg noodles....I'll be making it again with chicken and maybe pork too.
RE-REVIEW. So this time around I am caring what I eat. So I skipped the brown sugar entirely, subbing agave nectar. I would suggest adding it to suit tastes. I would not sub 2 cups or even 1 cup! I added steamed carrots and green peppers. ORIGINAL REVIEW I did cut the ketchup and sugar down as suggested. I had 2 lbs of kielbasa and to my dismay, it was so tasty, between the two of us- 2 lbs was not enough! I made with white rice.
Tried this tonight because we didn't have all the ingredients for our usual sweet & sour kielbasa reciepe - the family loved it even more than the recipie I'd been using for years. Cooked on the stovetop for 1 hour on simmer - turned out great!
I should've put less sugar..but I forgot to read the reviews again before I put it all together and it turned out WAY TOO sweet! Nobody really liked it. Will not make this again.
To Salty, but the sauce was good
This dish is delish! I love the sweet sauce, and it reminds me of an appetizer my favorite aunt always makes. I can't wait to make it again, next time I am going to serve it as a main meal over white rice.
Terrific on rice or chinese noodles.
This is also yummy with marchino cherries as well!!
This was a great easy recipe for the nights i'm not home to make dinner. Husband and kids loved it.
didnt care for this.
I absolutly loved it, and my family not liking fruit in there food are asking for more
Fantastic! Super simple for a busy Mom. All 3 of my boys loved it. Came home for lunch, put it all together in under 10 minutes and dinner ready when we got home! You have to try this. This is my new potluck recipe. Actually went to the store tonight and making it again for a family get together tomorrow.
Awesome!! I served it over white rice...this time :) Next time I'll add more kielbasa and maybe some chunks of onions. This will be a regular menu item!
My family loves this recipe. I do add onions and an extra can of pineapple for texture. It's very tasty. Thanks for sharing.
This is really good. I left the sauce as is, we like sweet, and I added chopped green and red bell pepper and a tiny bit of chopped vadalia onion. Very very good, my BF loved it and I will definately make this again.
Well we just had it and let me tell you, the family loved it. My wife said that it wasn't something she would order out, but, if I wanted to make it 2-3 times a month she would love to eat it. We could absolutely see this made for our parties and family gatherings. Also, I also only used 3/4 cup brown sugar, added 1 med onion(diced up) and 1 green bell pepper (diced up)
Very Very Delicious! My husband said it was better than brownies! I put 1/2 an onion and a red bell pepper in it. I did it on the stove and just heated it through.
If your family likes a sweet meal, this is it. Cathy Helms
Good recipe, but needs modifications to make it 5 star. I used 1 cup ketchup and 1 cup chili sauce. I reduced the brown sugar to 3/4 cup and that was plenty sweet. I also added a chopped onion and green bell pepper. I served over rice and it was very good. It does make a lot of sauce. Next time, I may add corn starch to thicken as others have suggested.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I cooked on the stovetop rather than the slow cooker as mine would have been plugged in about 9 hours. I only had 1# of kielbasa so I halved the recipe, but needed to stretch it a little further, so I added some steamed carrots, and red & yellow peppers. We liked the sauce the ketchup and brown sugar made and it thickened up nicely on the stovetop. I served this over white sticky rice along with "Sweet Restaurant Slaw" from this site. The meal was delicious and I will be making it again.
absolutely love this recipe! my mother who said wasnt hungry ate 3 huge helpings!!!
My family loved this recipe idea. I made the changes the other reviewers suggested. I cut the ketchup down to 1/2 cup, cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup. I also added in half the pineapple juice and tossed in Worcestershire sauce and vinegar. I didn't measure these, just tasted as I went. I tossed in a whole can of pineapple chunks and two big bags of mixed stir fry veggies. Everyone ate huge servings of this over rice, very tasty and different! The all said this was a keeper which made me happy cause it's so simple to make! Thanks for sharing!
Not so good. Everyone loved it except for me. I think it is lacking something......I read the reviews and reduced the brown sugar and added some spicy brown mustard. IF I make it again, I will add some apricot preserves to this to see if it makes it better. Not a fan of this!!
Be very careful as this does not need nearly as much cooking time as is recommended.
LOVED THIS RECIPE, MADE IT FOR A SUPERBOWL PARTY, IT WAS GONE IN 10 MINUTES, EASY TO MAKE, THIS RECIPE IS A KEEPER.
Very good and easy to make. I served it with rice and added green pepper and onion and used less sugar.
Nothing special and overly sweet.
Pretty good! I made a few changes... I used half ketchup and half hickory barbecue sauce, cut the sugar in half and I threw in some onions and green peppers cut into big chunks. Oh, and I used cocktail sausages for convenience. Went over pretty well at our potluck. Big hit mostly with the guys. Might make again but probably not for a while.
I love kielbasa and recently I have fallen in love with my slow cooker as well. What I didn't like about this recipe was the fact that it contains pineapples. I read the other reviews and decided to cut the sugar in half and I decided to add an onion. After I threw everything in the crock pot it just didn't look spicy enough. I added 1 tbls of Caribbean spice. I took this as kind of a potluck dish to another family members dinner. The idea being that if this tasted awful we would still have another dinner to fall back on! There was no need for worry, this dish was amazing. I served it over basmasti rice and it was absolutely delicious. I will make this again and try it with shrimp next time, maybe even chicken.
This was way too sweet for my taste
This recipe is great for kids! But to make it easier the recipe can be changed to 1 package kielbasa sliced, 1 bottle of chili sauce, and 1 can crushed pineapples. It's so quick and easy to throw those three ingredients together you don't even have to measure. The pineapple chunks are too big for little mouths.
Wonderful!! I only used 1 lb. of kielbasa, used crushed (not chunk) pineapple, and cut the brown sugar down to 1 cup. I added one finely chopped green pepper and 1 tbsp. of Tabasco Soy Sauce. Served over white rice - Yummy!!!! Thanks a bunch - great for the very chilly evening we will have tonight!!!!!
My family loves this dish served over rice. I have made it 3 times in the last month... I think it is a little sweet and am working on tweaking it a bit. Still, very easy and delicious.
This was totally awesome. I used sausage links (on hand) instead of kielbasa and it worked just fine. This recipe has a nice sweet flavor. We served it over rice which was a good compliment. My wife has nick-named it "Sausage Luau."
I cut down on the brown sugar by half and 1/4 cup of mayo. I also added green peppers and cooked rice right before I turned the slow cooker off. It was GREAT!
This was ok. I cut the brown sugar down to 3/4 cup as others suggested and served this over rice. It was still sweet and the ketchup flavor was very evident. My 4 year old ate the pineapple and rice, my husband ate it, but asked that I don't make it again. We prefer our kielbasa cooked in barbeque sauce.
Took everyone's advice added half the sugar, a little vinegar & onion. The sausage was great especially for the little one. Everyone loved - will make again.
This is a fairly easy recipe, but one that is NOT actually easier in the crock pot. I've found it much easier to just heat everything together over the stove, and serve over rice. The brown sugar can also be3 cut back as it is very sweet.
This was super easy to prepare. I loved the sweetness of the pineapple and brown sugar. Served over rice made a wonderful dinner.
I loved this dish but you do have to have a taste for it. My husband thought it was alright because he doesn't like pineapple, and is not much for the sweet tasting dishes. If you like sweet and sour chicken, you will love this. I added sliced new potatoes to the crock pot and it turned out well. I will make this again, only when my husband is out of town though.
This is a good recipe with some modifications. I substituted the ketchup w/ brown sugar barbeque sauce and added only a 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also added green pepper and onion. I've made this as an appetizer and topped it over rice to make it a meal.
Awesome. Easy. What more can I say? : )
I printed this out a few years ago and finally made it this weekend. I wish I would have read the reviews first, because I, too, found it way too sweet. If I made again, I would certainly cut the brown sugar down to 1 cup. Good tasting, though.
I made this for a potluck, everyone loved it. So good on top of white rice!!
from a family of 4 only 1 of us liked this recipe. thanks for the idea, but i will never make this again. i wont even attempt to change it up a bit.
This has been a go to potluck recipe of mine for at least 10 years! I’ve found that Eckrich skinless kielbasa works best. I use 1pkg kielbasa (cut into bite size pieces), 1 cup ketchup, 1 cup light brown sugar and 1 cup pineapple juice. If you look in your local juice isle, pineapple juice comes in little 6pk cans. You just use 1 can in the pack. I cooked on low for 2 hours in a crockpot, not 5. I personally don't like veggies or pineapple chunks with mine, but you can still add it in if you want. I’ve put this kielbasa and sauce over white rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or just by itself as a snack. The last time I made this it was for 11 people, including me. I used 3 packages kielbasa, 3 cups ketchup, 3 cups light brown sugar and 3 cups pineapple juice. There were no leftovers, much to my husband’s dismay.
every one at work loved this dish
Mmmm! This was wonderful. So easy to throw together and didn't take long to cook. Mine was done after 3 hours of being on low. So very good. The sauce was awesome! Thanks!!
I'm not giving this a rating, as I didn't follow the recipe exactly, but DON'T DO THIS: 1/2 everything except the pineapple (1lb sausage, 1 c ketchup) and use splenda in place of the brown sugar (1/4 cup). Perhaps I didn't add enough sweetness, or the acidity of the pineapple was too much, but it was SO vinegary no one could eat more than a bite, even with rice. Following the original recipe might render less intense results; however, given the overpowering acidity of the dish, I probably won't try again!
Maybe it was our Kielbasa but cooking for this long made the texture or ours soft and grainy. Won't be making again. I much prefer to saute the same ingredients in a skillet.
We just love this. I've made it quite a bit and don't have to change a thing. Our favorite way to have kielbasa, other than grilling it.
kids loved it i also used the sause for chicken
I saved this since 2003 and have made it several times. I absolutely love it.
My family thought this was very good. Quite out of the ordinary. Thanks.
My family LOVED it. I too cut the sugar in half. Added carrots and served over rice. Will def. do again.
