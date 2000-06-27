Island Kielbasa in a Slow Cooker

I love this recipe! I did cut down the brown sugar to 1 cup as everyone suggested... and instead of putting everything together I fried the kielbasa (thankyou to the person who reviewed that it turned to mush when kept in the slow cooker...when reading the recipe I thought that may happen as well!) separately then added it to the sauce after it was finished cooking. I only cooked the sauce for 2 hours. I did add 1 green pepper and a half of a large yellow onion chopped big...the lower cook time allowed the vegies to remain crisp and the extra kielbasa (I used 3 packages) used up all of the sauce nicely. I kept in the refrig. over night and set the crockpot for warm the next day! I used this as an appetizer while we were waiting for Thanksgiving dinner! It was all gone with-in 2 hours...everyone loved it! Thankyou all...for the wonderful recipe... and the excellent reviews that led to such an amazing appetizer! I should also let you know that I just bought the Hamilton Beach set and go slow cooker about a month ago and love it. Except for the probe...it's not long enough to reach the smaller pieces of meat...other then that it's great...I love the lock on lid...and the three different modes. I only tell you all this because I researched alot of crock pots/ slow cookers...and their reviews...and thought I could hopefully save anyone else the trouble. Anyway enjoy this great recipe! Thankyou all again!