Beef Dip

4.1
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve on crackers!

Recipe by Kris

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream cheese and processed cheese in medium bowl; mix until well blended. Chop beef in small pieces. Stir beef and onion into cheese mixture. Refrigerate overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 123.2mg. Full Nutrition
