Potato Skins
Gouda cheese is piled generously on baked potato skins along with pepperoni and green onions.
I was looking for something that reminded me of the restaurants and I found it!!! This was amazing but there is one tip that I would offer. I put oil on a paper towel and rub the skin before cooking. This gives the skin a bit of a crispness that my family loves. Other than that this was A-1 + Thank you for the recipeRead More
Great recipe! I didn't use pepperoni though, I used beef smoked sausage. It turned out great! My husband who didn't think he liked Gouda cheese ate nearly the whole reicpe! Something easy for the kids to help with and have fun learning to cook!
Good recipe. I use grated cheddar cheese, shallots and crumbled, cooked bacon for a real hit.
Absolutely delicious! The combination of the gouda and pepperoni is beyond amazing. I topped them with a little sour cream and extra green onions. This is definitely my new way for potato skins.
I did love the skins but I found myself asking, in the time I spent scooping out the middle,filling with the cheese and stuff recooking then wondering what to do with the left over potatoe, why did I not just have a jacket potatoe. This would have been easy no waste and I would not have been hungry after.
Yum! Used the insides to make Baked Potato soup and the shells/skins for this recipe. Happy not to have the deep fry the skins as I saw in another recipe. They were crispy on the outside, chewy inside. I used crumbled up bacon and cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream. Perfect.
These were really great...big hit here during football game days!
Me and my partner are cooking ourselves a meal tomorrow night. I am definately thinking about using this recipe as a starter and will rate it very soon.
Easy recipe, came out great
Good Stuff! The Gouda and Pepperoni are a nice change from bacon and cheddar. Also dousing the potatoes with hot sauce when you add toppings adds great flavor if you like spice.
Really good. I sprinkled the potato with a little bit of salt before adding in the cheese in pepperoni.
So good! I used a combo of gouda and cheddar cheeses and subbed bacon for the pepperoni. I also brushed the potatoes with EVOO so they would crisp up nicely. These came out perfect and were devoured by my guests.
We made this recipe but added bacon crumbles & used a different type of cheese with sour cream.
great! thanks for the tip Country Girl, i used pepperoni and cheddar cheese.
This recipe was easy. I did stray from the recipe alittle. I used real bacon bits and Colby Jack cheese!!! It was delicious!!!!
I made as written with one exception: I used up some Asiago/Romano mix we had in fridge in place of Gouda. This recipe is an easy way to make potato skins, and the kids loved them! I served with a dollop of sour cream and more green onions.
Works for a good starting point. I used Gouda and Parmesan cheeses. Browned up some good quality bacon in place of the pepperoni and topped off with green onion.
