Potato Skins

Gouda cheese is piled generously on baked potato skins along with pepperoni and green onions.

Recipe by Kathleen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Bake potatoes in the preheated oven 1 hour, or until tender. Remove from heat.

  • Lower oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut baked potatoes in half. Scoop out potato, leaving a small layer on the skins. Cut halves into four strips. Place strips on a medium baking sheet.

  • Sprinkle 1 cup Gouda cheese thinly over potato strips. Top with pepperoni, followed by green onions and remaining Gouda cheese.

  • Bake topped potato strips in the 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven 30 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.

539 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 1155.4mg. Full Nutrition
