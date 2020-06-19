Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce

91 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 12
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A simple recipe that tastes great as a topping on vanilla ice cream or pancakes.

By Shalaine_1

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, orange juice, cornstarch, and vanilla in a large sauce pan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Add strawberries and rhubarb; reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and mash the cooked berries with a fork. Stir in food coloring, if using. Serve warm or cold.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/17/2022