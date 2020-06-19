Strawberry Rhubarb Sauce
A simple recipe that tastes great as a topping on vanilla ice cream or pancakes.
Oh man, this recipe is amazing and is nothing like the rhubarb sauce I grew up with. There is so much added flavor with the OJ and vanilla extract. Any combination of berries would work with this "base" recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!Read More
The orange juice and vanilla made it taste strange.Read More
I was looking for a recipe for just rhubarb sauce but was unimpressed with the ones on this site. I used this recipe but used 4 cups rhubarb and no strawberries. Still used the 2/3 cups sugar, maybe a little more because of the extra tartness, and I didn't have plain orange juice so I used one of my kids fruit & veggie raspberry orange drinking boxes. It tasted AMAZING and snuck a few more nutrients in there too! I also blended mine after it was cooked and cooled because we like a smoother sauce. In my opinion the juice and the vanilla make this sauce as good as it is! Don't use those recipes that are just fruit and sugar. AWESOME recipe!!
No question this is delicious, but I still have to say I would have liked it even better without the vanilla, which I found an unnecessary distraction - and almost a "cover-up" if you will. As I do with all my strawberry-rhubarb desserts, I used equal amounts of each. In consideration of the extra rhubarb, I added just a tad more sugar to allow for its tartness.
This sauce is delicious and easy to make. I used frozen rhubarb because there was no fresh available yet and thus had to cook it a little longer. Mashed it with a potato masher and it was great. I didn't use any food colouring and it still looked beautiful in my pink depression glass pitcher and on the vanilla ice cream. Thanks!
Excellent recipe - very easy, fast...and delicious. I'm making up multiple batches, putting it in the freezer jelly containers and freezing.
Absolutely fabulous. I made it to go on top of a no-bake cheesecake I was throwing together. I didnt use food coloring but I dont really think it needed it.
Mmm this was delicious! I didn't have red food coloring so it didn't look as pretty, but tasted great. Thanks!
Delicious! My husband's grandmother used to make a strawberry-rhubarb sauce, but no one could find the recipe. I made this last night with rhubarb from our garden and he said it was spot on! I will definitely be making this again!
This is delicious. I made it more saucier by pressing it though a fine strainer to rid it of all chunks. It was perfect for drizzling over the rhubarb coffee cake I made!
This is the first time I've used Rhubarb and I'm really happy I picked this recipe to try it in. I thought the sauce was absolutely delicious & so did my husband & 10 yr. old daughter, my 6 & 4 yr. olds liked it but complained they didn't like the rhubarb pieces....they always find something to complain about though so next time I'll chop the rhubard instead of slicing it so the picky ones won't even notice it. Excellent recipe!!
quick, easy, very yummy! Not sure why you need food color. Skip it!
Warm this up, put it on top of some vanilla bean ice cream...it is out of this world good. Didn't last but a few days in this house!
I did not have rhubarb, so I just used frozen mixed berries. It was soooo good. I used it over waffles. Yum!
Red Food Coloring totally NOT necessary.
SIMPLE AND FANTASTIC ! THANKS FOR SHARING
This recipe taste great, but was a little to thick for me. I like my ice cream topping a little less thick. But being it does come out so thick, I used it on toasted muffin or toast for breakfast. It is great! The fastest way to make a substitute for strawberry rhubarb jam without all the hassle. Mmm
Very good, fresh flavors! I had to add a bit more sugar and red food color is not needed.
Great!
I used this to make yogurt parfaits. I put the mixture into my blender instead of mashing it by hand.
My husband and I really liked this, thanks for sharing. I think it would also be good with more rhubarb
This was so delicious, I could have just eaten the whole thing with a spoon. It was wonderful on everything...ice cream, pancakes, waffles, my spoon! Yum, you've got to try this!
Wonderful and tasty!
My son says, 'Mom? This smells like Heaven!' I ran out of corn starch and substituted tapioca. It's a little chunky but otherwise nice and thick. Enjoy!
This is fantastic! I'm only giving it 4 stars however because of the added food coloring. It's very bad for you and we've never put in this recipe. It doesn't need it. After 2 or 3 times of making it, we made changes. We add 2 cups of rhubarb and we now leave out the vanilla. I have added a splash of fresh lemon juice, that helps to keep the strawberries red. My sister makes this too and she serves it with her pork roast. Yum!
Obviously I love this sauce or I wouldn't have created it and posted it. I hope everyone else enjoys it and makes it their own.
Delicious! I did it a little backwards and used 4 cups of rhubarb and one cup of strawberries, but it is still awesome and has great flavor! Thanks for the recipe!
This is so good and so easy. I used about 1/2 rhubarb and 1/2 strawberries. I was afraid it would be too tart with more rhubarb, but it is not ... I'll use more rhubarb next time. I'll never have rhubarb go to waste again!
It came out great with peaches instead of strawberry's.
Oh my goodness! This was just so good! I made this as part of a lovely breakfast for a group of friends (24), who also raved about it. I did add extra sugar though, but that is perhaps because my rhubarb was almost double the amount. I love rubarb! After our breakfast, we had pancakes with a selection of honey, maple syrup, this sauce as well as the apple and cinnamon sauce from AR, and of course some whipped cream. Will definitely keep this recipe and make again and again in future! Thank you!
Delicious sauce! I was skeptical about the orange at first but it added a lot without being overpowering. I only used a few drops of the vanilla (maybe 1/4 tsp?) and skipped the food coloring, but followed the recipe otherwise. We served it over angel food cake with whipped cream and some additional fresh berries.
This is tasty! And was so easy. I used more rhubarb than the recipe. Just added a bit more sugar. I will definitely be making this again!!
Very tasty! I added about 2T orange liqueur and thinned it down a bit with a little more OJ. Poured it over Pomegranate gelato..
Excellent. I did not have orange juice so I used 1/4 cup lemon juice and 1/4 cup water then just added a little extra sugar. Was great over ice cream.
Oh, this did not need food coloring. Delish a huge hit with the kids! The only thing I'd try is less sugar. But, I had excellent sweet strawberries so that would make the difference in sugar needs.
Love it!!:) sooo yummy!!
This sauce is so good that it has become a Sunday morning breakfast tradition over waffles.
This is a wonderful sauce I used it as a topping for Kentucky Butter cake recipe also on this site.
Awesome recipe! We ate it on vanilla ice cream, but froze the leftovers. Everyone licked their bowls clean. The only change that I made was that I used 3 cups of frozen rhubarb and only 2 cups of strawberries. I had to use another two teaspoons of cornstarch, because of added water from the frozen rhubarb. This is a great recipe. Thanks, Shalaine_1!
Delicious! I've made it twice and served it over vanilla bean ice cream. To die for! Instead of using 4 cups of strawberries & 1 cup of rhubarb, I use 4 cups of rhubarb & 1 cup of strawberries. I add just a little bit more sugar to cut down on tartness of the rhubarb. This is a great early summer treat when rhubarb is in season. My husband and kids love it!
Used 2 cups of rhubarb and 3 cups of strawberries and was a little more tart, which I like. Balances with sweets like angel food cake Very good!
I didn't have orange juice, so I subbed water and added a bit of Triple Sec. Quite delicious! No need for food coloring; the strawberries give plenty of color!
I didn't have any oranges so I used 1/2 of lemon juice. It was fantastic! Everyone loved it!
This recipe is fabulous! Since the second time I made it, I only had about 1 and 1/2 cups of strawberries and two cups of rhubarb, I added a bit more sugar and 1 tsp less of corn starch but kept the amounts of orange juice and vanilla the same. Still worked wonderfully and loved the taste!! This is a fab keeper for toppings of sponge cake, ice cream, sherbet, yogurt, etc. It was really YUMMY!! Even my husband, who thought he didn't like rhubarb, loved it. Try it, you won't be disappointed!
This is delicious on vanilla ice cream.
A big hit! I made it to go on top of a cheesecake. I gently stirred it constantly because I was afraid it would scorch with such a high sugar content, and I didn't use the food coloring. Will likely make again.
I like this recipe. I agree with one of the comments that it is a bit runny so would use a little less water. Other wise very good!
Absolutely wonderful - Great colour (w/o the added colouring) and taste... A recipe that even an old retired guy with two thumbs can manage. So glad I made an extra large pot, there "might" be enough to share! Good job and, thanks for the recipe... Dad.
I had a lot more rhubarb than strawberries, but I tried it anyway. Love it. I even tossed in some blueberries I had to use up. I think any fruit juice would be great if you don’t have OJ.
Great recipe, easy to make. I probably added a bit more rhubarb than the recipe called for, I didn't measure. The taste was great, we served this over French toast and it was a hit at my house! I'll be making again this weekend to have with ice cream!
This is sensational. My five year old says, she can't wait until it's rhubarb season again. I will certainly make this again and again and again.
minus the food coloring...unnecessary addictive.
Guilty of changing it up a little bit. I did not understand adding the red food coloring so I left it out. I like the natural color of the strawberries and rhubarb. I used half the amount of orange juice. Did not want too much orange flavor. And only 2 tsps. of corn starch. I wanted it not too thick. And no vanilla. I liked what another review said about it masking the flavor. With my tweeking….....I loved it. Sorry, don't hate me for my tweeking. :-) OH....and I did not mash it....I like it more chunky.
loved this on ice cream. I used half strawberries, half rhubarb because I had the rhubarb to use up. kept the sugar the same. I eyeballed my corn starch. Might have been a little short. The sauce had good consistency, but i would have preferred it a tad thicker. It was fine for pancakes, waffles, ice cream. Someone mentioned using it as a spread on toast. Mine would need to be thicker for toast.
I've used this recipe, with three berry frozen fruit from Costco, several times now over a lemon pound cake. The flavors in the lemon, berries and orange juice compliment each other very nice. I'm taking it to a potluck lunch today and know it will go over very nicely. thank you for a wonderful sauce.
I used rhubarb only because I had a truckload in my garden, and I substituted stevia to keep the calories down. This sauce is fabulous mixed in greek yogurt or over ice cream. Yummy!
First time I have used vanilla and orange juice. It was a hit.
I made this water instead of juice because I didn't have any orange juice and I skipped the vanilla because I wanted to serve it as a side dish- like applesauce...also used more rhubarb and less strawberries...added a pinch of salt because my great-grandma says a pinch of salt makes fruit sauces better...will for sure make it again! Would like to try it with the juice next time and serve it over ice cream...
This amount will last me a good, long time but I will definitely make the recipe again. Very easy and delicious. A great way to make use of all that extra rhubarb one can end up with!
This incredibly easy sauce is perfect over angel food cake or stirred into plain Greek-style yogurt. A second batch is on the stove now so we can try it on waffles in the morning!
AMAZING - would not change a thing !!!!!
Please know I love this recipe but wanted to reduce the sugar so here's what I used: Into tall pot put the following: 2 long stalks rhubarb - chopped, 8-10 strawberries - halved, 3 tbsp.packed brown sugar, 10 drops of Stevia, 2 tbsp chia seeds, 1/2 tsp ground ginger, and 4 tbsp orange juice. Cooked bubbling for 5-8 minutes until it was "mushy," Cooled, refrigerated, and enjoyed on pancakes, cereal, yogurt, etc. The cooked chia seeds made it thickened - never knew this before but loved result.
Loved this! I froze a few containers; will check next time to see how to can them so I can more easily give as gifts.
Quite tasty and easy to make. The spices give it a different taste from the usual strawberry-rhubarb combination. Even my wife liked it and she's not a big rhubarb fan.
I used a quart of sliced strawberries, 2 cups of rhubarb and i used raw sugar (as well as the other ingredients) and it is the best strawberry rhubarb sauce I've tasted
didn't use dye, very good. try using equal amount rhubarb & strawberry so need a bit more sugar
Delicious. Might reduce the sugar a little for next time.
Fantastic ; I made this tonight and it came out perfect . Thanks for sharing .
I didn't have any cornstarch so I won't rate based on thickness. I followed the advice of several others who went with 4 cups rhubarb, 1 cup strawberries. After it was cooked, I separated it into one part more solids, and one part that was more of a liquid. It was delicious, although I felt that the orange juice was a little overpowering. I made it a second time, but added about a shot of bourbon (to die for). Still, I think next time I'll do something to reduce the orange-y taste. Regardless, it was so good over Ben & Jerry's vanilla ice cream. Looking forward to pancakes tomorrow morning...
I only has 3 cups of strawberries so I added 1 cup of raspberries. I also used grapefruit juice as that’s all I had. This will be great over ice cream or over cream cheese served with crackers.
really good and easy to make
Really really good! Thanks for sharing !
