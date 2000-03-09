Easy Cabbage Rolls

4.3
1665 Ratings
  • 5 912
  • 4 502
  • 3 159
  • 2 56
  • 1 36

Cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef, onion and rice, covered in a sweet and tangy tomato sauce and cooked in a slow cooker.

Recipe by MARCEA

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
94 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Boil cabbage leaves 2 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, combine 1 cup cooked rice, egg, milk, onion, ground beef, salt, and pepper. Place about 1/4 cup of meat mixture in center of each cabbage leaf, and roll up, tucking in ends. Place rolls in slow cooker.

  • In a small bowl, mix together tomato sauce, brown sugar, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour over cabbage rolls.

  • Cover, and cook on Low 8 to 9 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 10.8g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 748mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022