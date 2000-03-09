Easy Cabbage Rolls

MMM comfort food! I grew up in an Eastern European family and we had plenty of cabbage rolls over the years. My mom used to boil them in canned tomato soup and they were always bland and boring. Here is my variation on this recipe which is a great one, just needs a couple of additions. Use the slow cooker..boiling in a pot makes mushy rolls and baking them is good but you have to baste with sauce often..time consuming! I cut the core from my head of cabbage and boiled it for about 8 minutes. Put it in core side down first, then halfway thru cooking flip it over using a big spoon. That way when you dump it into the strainer it'll fall with the core side down and the water will drain out the bottom thru the core. I used half ground round and half ground pork, a cup of uncooked white jasmine rice, 3 cloves of minced garlic, 1 small onion, 1 egg, salt, pepper and lots of chopped fresh dill. Dill is the secret! I also used 1 28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes and 1 15 oz. can diced tomatoes and added the other ingredients listed (lemon, brown sugar, salt and pepper) and again, more chopped dill. Place half the sauce in the bottom of the slow cooker. When your cabbage is cool enough to work with peel the leaves off one at a time and put an oval meatball at the stem end. Fold the sides over and then roll the meatball burrito style. No need for string or toothpicks to secure, just put them in cooker seam side down. Cover with remainder of sauce and cook on High for 5 hours making sure ro