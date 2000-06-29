Bacon Chicken Livers

4.3
17 Ratings
This is great as an appetizer or as a meal!

Recipe by Joan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil setting.

  • Cut each slice of bacon in half and wrap around each chicken liver, securing with toothpicks.

  • Broil until bacon is cooked and crisp on one side, then turn and repeat (about 6 to 8 minutes each side). Serve with honey in a bowl, for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 31g; cholesterol 430.2mg; sodium 554.2mg. Full Nutrition
