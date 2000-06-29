Bacon Chicken Livers

I make this recipe all the time. I get the chicken livers in a container in the meat dept. Clean them up and cut them into bite size pieces. I use maple bacon and cut each slice in half before making. I find that if bacon is a little frozen it makes cutting into it easier. I add a can of sliced water chestnuts as well. Put a 1/2 piece of bacon in the palm of your hand, add a piece of the chicken liver and then a sliced water chestnut on top of that. Roll bacon around all and place on cookie sheet. After they are all on the cookie sheet, sprinkle with lemon pepper, oregano, or whatever you like. Place in foil lined pan that is sprayed with non stick spray. Cook at 350 for abut 15 minutes then turn on the broiler while they are in the oven and cook 5 minutes or until bubbling and crispy. (I'd watch them closely so they don't burn). I serve with tobasco and honey or any hot sauce you like. One pound bacon, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, one container of livers. YUMMY!!!

