Bacon Chicken Livers
This is great as an appetizer or as a meal!
This is great as an appetizer or as a meal!
I make this recipe all the time. I get the chicken livers in a container in the meat dept. Clean them up and cut them into bite size pieces. I use maple bacon and cut each slice in half before making. I find that if bacon is a little frozen it makes cutting into it easier. I add a can of sliced water chestnuts as well. Put a 1/2 piece of bacon in the palm of your hand, add a piece of the chicken liver and then a sliced water chestnut on top of that. Roll bacon around all and place on cookie sheet. After they are all on the cookie sheet, sprinkle with lemon pepper, oregano, or whatever you like. Place in foil lined pan that is sprayed with non stick spray. Cook at 350 for abut 15 minutes then turn on the broiler while they are in the oven and cook 5 minutes or until bubbling and crispy. (I'd watch them closely so they don't burn). I serve with tobasco and honey or any hot sauce you like. One pound bacon, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, one container of livers. YUMMY!!!Read More
I modified the resipe by partially pre-cooking the bacon. This way the livers could be cooked only until still pink inside, which put the dish into the ***** category for taste!Read More
I modified the resipe by partially pre-cooking the bacon. This way the livers could be cooked only until still pink inside, which put the dish into the ***** category for taste!
I make this recipe all the time. I get the chicken livers in a container in the meat dept. Clean them up and cut them into bite size pieces. I use maple bacon and cut each slice in half before making. I find that if bacon is a little frozen it makes cutting into it easier. I add a can of sliced water chestnuts as well. Put a 1/2 piece of bacon in the palm of your hand, add a piece of the chicken liver and then a sliced water chestnut on top of that. Roll bacon around all and place on cookie sheet. After they are all on the cookie sheet, sprinkle with lemon pepper, oregano, or whatever you like. Place in foil lined pan that is sprayed with non stick spray. Cook at 350 for abut 15 minutes then turn on the broiler while they are in the oven and cook 5 minutes or until bubbling and crispy. (I'd watch them closely so they don't burn). I serve with tobasco and honey or any hot sauce you like. One pound bacon, 1 can sliced water chestnuts, one container of livers. YUMMY!!!
This is a delicious appetizer. I added waterchestnuts to each, its add crunch. Carole MI
This is a very good recipe. I also cut up the bacon and fried the bacon and livers together, excellent!
Simple, but a great place to start for one who didn't know where to begin. As someone recommended, I cooked the bacon ahead of time, about 3/4 of the way, so the livers wouldn't get too done. Thanks for sharing.
My great aunt has made this recipe for years. I make it now all the time. I follow the recipe except I broil the bacon wrapped chicken livers in worchestire sauce. Once they're done, I put them over rice and laddle honey over them. As an alternative/appetizer, my great aunt would dip hers in her favorite BBQ sauce instead of using honey. Put a green vegetable with it and you have a MEAL!!! LOVE IT!
We really liked this recipe and will use it over and over. :) Thanks for sharing JAZZY-GIRL
Simple! Delicious! Great!!! Thank you!
Delicious! Oh my goodness this is amaizing I served these and my dog's bbirthday party and the other dogs found it a HUGE hit.... They sure looked apatized but I sure wasnt.
I thought that these were really yummy. The only reason that I did not rate this a 5 star recipe is the broiling of the livers. After about 5 minutes of broiling the bacon was burning and my house was getting smoked out. I turned off the broiler and baked them at 450 degrees until the bacon was crisp. Maybe 10 more minutes. Thanks for posting the reccipe
One of my favorite things
The livers are easier to handle if you boil them for a few minutes.
One of my favorite things
I thought this lacked flavor, and I didn't care for the honey. I am not eating much sugar these days, so maybe that was it. I read over the other reviews and will try the worchestire and pre cooking the bacon a little while before wrapping the liver. I'll repost how those turn out.
Added a shake of garlic powder and used thick turkey bacon. As anticipated the turkey bacon didnt crisp up but it was good nonetheless.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections