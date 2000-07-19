Lemon Pepper Chicken II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
347 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1527.1mg. Full Nutrition
The key to this recipe is to use *unsweetened* lemonade mix (like Kool-Aid) to eliminate the sweetness problem. Also, since Kool - Aid is concentrated, you wouldn't use as much (2 envelopes should be fine). I used this marinade for a whole chicken, and roasted it for an hour and a half. This would also be excellent for lemon pepper wings. Thanks for the great recipe!
I was surprised at how good this was! I wanted to make it lower carb, so I used Crystal Light sugar free lemonade mix. I also used about 1/3 of the italian dressing. Would definitely make it again. Might add garlic next time.
I was a little afraid to try this recipe at first because someone rated it as "too sweet". However, I did give it a try and I am so glad that I did! It came out wonderfully! There was no sweetness to it that I, or my family, could detect. There was a great flavor of Italian spices, lemon and pepper throughout the chicken. I followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it...really big hit in our house. The next time I prepare this, I plan on tripling the recipe and then freezing some of the raw chicken in the marinade for easy future dinners.
This is yummy! I used light Italian dressing to save on calories, and took the advice of other cooks here to use unsweetened Kool-Aid. Three packets gave this chicken an amazing flavor, and the baking times listed were just perfect to keep the meat juicy and tender. A definite keeper!
This recipe is so easy and so wonderful. The simple blend of flavors melt in your mouth. Goes very well with Lipton's Chicken and Broccoli rice! I am definitely keeping this recipe and have already shared it with my mother!
Very good and extremely easy! I followed other reviewers' suggestions and went with the kool-aid packets without sugar. Used fat-free italian dressing. I thought the dressing would overwhelm the lemon but it didn't. Excellent for a weeknight...thank you!
This didn't really taste like lemon pepper chicken, put it was a tasty flavor. the mixture of the lemon juice and Italian dressing was amazing. The chicken was so tender & juicy. I will definitely make this again.
I thought it was too sweet. I took the advice of another & used Crystal Light to make a low carb meal. The chicken came out moist but it was too sweet & upset my stomach. I don't think I will try this again.
If I could give this more stars I would! It was not too sweet at all :). The chicken was so tender, moist, and the flavor was just right. My boyfriend has found his favorite chicken too grill for the summer!
I did not care for this recipe. The chicken was so sweet--I only let it marinade for 30 mins even, it was like lemonade which meat chunks. My husband, one of my best friends, and myself, ended up just eating the sides as our main dish...how disappointing!
This recipe was pretty good! If you like the flavor of lemon, you'll love it. For more of a lemon/pepper taste, next time I will use more pepper. I also used unsweetened lemonade flavored Kool-Aid (2pks). It was a hit; my boyfriend loved it!
A bit on the sweet side but still good. I would suggest that you use half the amount of dry lemonade mix to cut back on the sweet / tartness of the chicken. I grilled mine and it was AMAZING! I would also suggest serving it with some flavored rice and steamed vegies... enjoy! Well worth the try!
Really simple but tastey marinade. My husband really enjoyed it and he is a picky eater. I used a meat tenderizer and only marinated the chicken for approximately 35 minutes. I followed the recommendations and used 2 kool aid packets for my lemonade drink mix.
I agree with the other reviewers in saying that this is yummy, but very sweet. I tried adding more pepper to balance out the sweetness, and the final result was very good; however, it didn't taste much like true lemon pepper chicken to me. It was more like a sweet chicken.
I cook for a Senior Citizen group of about 60 people. Except for a few small changes I did exactly as the recipe said. I only had 19 oz of lemonade mix. I cooked it up the next day in three large roasters with oven bags. I should have flipped the chicken pieces 1/2 way through so it would be a little juicier. My Seniors loved it though and can't wait until I make it again.
