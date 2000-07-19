Lemon Pepper Chicken II

4
51 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 18
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

Easy, absolutely delicious lemon pepper chicken for the grill or oven.

Recipe by Lisa Kreft

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • To Marinate: In a nonporous glass dish or bowl combine the lemonade mix, pepper and salad dressing. Mix well. Add chicken and toss to coat; cover and refrigerate for 8 to 12 hours to marinate.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove chicken from marinade, discarding any remaining marinade, and place in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1527.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022