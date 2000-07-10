Seasoned Turkey Burgers

These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.
Really great recipe and used many times. My recommendation is (combining many other recommendations): make sure you get the amount of turkey right. Many times people complain it’s too salty, but if you’re sure to get the right amount of turkey (which is 1 ½ lbs.) , it should be about right. Use about 1 and 3/4 lbs. of turkey (or hamburger!) instead of the recommended 1and ½ lbs., if you tend to be weary of salt. Cooking at a nice medium low heat does help if you are using leaner meat, otherwise the outside can get overdone. Definitely consider freezing the remaining patties in the freezer! They are GREAT to remove in the morning and throw on the grill for a quick meal later on.
Excellent recipe...my 11 year old son...very picky eater...really enjoyed this. I used Lipton Onion Roasted Garlic dried soup mix...didn't need to add any other garlic. Took the advice of another reviewer...cooked this very low on the BBQ to make sure it cooked all the way through without burning the outside...great idea. This is a keeper. Thanks Kym22
Quick, easy and tasty! So good that you might defeat the purpose of low-fat cooking by eating more than you should. I speak from experience. Though I used extra lean ground turkey, the burgers still remained quite moist. If you use extra-lean ground turkey, be careful with your heat. Too much heat will burn the outsides of your burgers if you are working with extra-lean turkey. I added some low-fat Swiss cheese and with relish, ketchup, mustard and onions - this was a Friday night feast! To add to the healthfulness of the recipe, I used eggbeaters instead of an egg and whole wheat hamburger buns. I will have this recipe again and again.
We used to eat turkey burgers all the time and I got tired of how flat and boring they were. These were excellent - tasty and juicy! I used 2 lbs of turkey (I could only find 1 lb packs at the store), 2 eggs and 2 heaping tsp of minced garlic and got 10 burgers - I can't wait to finish them off!
These were great! First time making turkey burgers-- didn't change a thing and was NOT too salty. They were moist and I even used the 99% fat free grd turkey breast. Definitely a keeper recipe! Thanks for sharing.
These turkey burgers were awesome - even my husband thought they came very close to hamburger and he's a tough sell because he really likes his beef. I used low sodium soy sauce, left out the egg, and used minced garlic from the jar. For some reason onion soup mix works with ground turkey - I was skeptical because if you use it for ground beef burgers they end up tasting like meatloaf on a roll. It's not the case with ground turkey, these were moist and delicious. I served these on 7 grain rolls and will definitely make these again.
My picky family raved about this recipe last night! It's rare when we all agree! I used an egg white instead of whole egg, like suggested earlier. Also, put a slice of canadian bacon and pineapple ring with some fat-free mayo! Yummy hawaiian turkey burgers! This recipe will be enjoyed for years to come!
This recipe is wonderful. These are equally as great on the grill as well as in the pan. I have shared it with quite a few people since I discovered it. My whole family loves it, including my finicky 2 year old! Thanks for a quick and delicious recipe!
This is exactly how I do my turkey burgers. To avoid dryness though, the trick is to add 1 tablespoon olive oil to the mix. Sometimes instead of soy sauce I'll do worchestire sauce or a couple tablespoons of barb-q sauce. I add 1 teas of fresh garlic too. Yum.
My husband called from work and asked if I would make turkey burgers for lunch. We make turkey burgers quite often, but thought I would look for a variation. I quickly went to Allrecipes and came across this recipe. I did add the egg and 1/3 cup oatmeal, 1/3 packet onion mix, a little soy, A1, and worchestershire sauce (1 tsp ea), and then topped with white cheddar last minute or so. I then topped with sliced avocado. They were delicious! The secret ingredient is the onion soup mix! Thanks for sharing.
I HIGHLY recommend topping these with monterey jack cheese, avacado and the roasted red pepper mayonnaise from another turkey burger recipe on this site (1/3 cup light mayo, 2 T. chopped roasted red peppers, 1/2 tsp grated lemon peel, 1/8 tsp salt and a quick squeeze of lemon juice). I doubled the recipe for our family of 8, but did not double the onion soup mix as many have suggested it's too much. These are delicious turkey burgers!
I love these burgers! They are easy to put together, juicy and flavorful. I used 1 pound of foster farms ground turkey. To that I added 1 package of Lipton Onion Soup Mix and 1 garlic clove, egg, slightly beaten, little soy sauce and fresh ground black pepper. My patties may have been a little larger so I ended up with 5 instead of 6 burgers. They did not take long to cook up on the grill, about 20 minutes, only flipping once. I served these on hamburger buns with thick slices of local tomatoes and manoa lettuce. The burgers are well seasoned, nothing overpowering at all. They are juicy and tasty, not dry and not needing any extra condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, etc) to the burgers. The preparation, ingredients and cooking time are approximate. I served the burgers along with, "Baked Sweet Potato Sticks," also from this website. These baked sweet potatoes are also VERY good by the way and complement the turkey burgers nicely.
We had these for dinner this evening, and they were the best turkey burgers I have ever had. I too, was concerned that they may be too salty, but they weren't. They were moist too! Trader Joe's has organic turkey patties in their frozen section. They have no fillers or spices, just turkey meat. I used 1 1/2 pkgs. (1 1/2 lbs.) of the turkey patties, thawed, and mixed together with recipe ingredients. I was well pleased, and will definitely make these again. The children ate all of theirs, and they are ages 2, 5 and 7.
So easy and my family loves them. Only modification my family requires is that, in an effort to use more natural ingredients, I actually use an organic french onion dip mix; fantastic!! This is the one dinner my husband requests regularly.
A++++++Zowie! This was so meaty and tasty. I did add a slice of sharp chedder cheese to each patty and sauted onions on top of that. I also added a smidge of bread crumbs. Turned out so good we did not even need buns. Yum! We will keep this around. Thank you so much for this post.
Good recipe. My store carries only 1.25 lb packages of ground turkey so used about 2/3 pkg of onion soup mix, no soy sauce (didn't want too salty) and a tsp or 2 of steak sauce. Used egg white and also about 1/4 cup bread crumbs. Try using the beef onion soup mix- gives a 'beefier' taste.
These were good. I used the Onion & Golden Mushroom dry soup mix as it is what I had on hand. I mixed up all the ingredients and let sit in fridge for 30 minutes. Grilled these on a grill tray since they were so moist they would fall through the grill grates. Served them with Sweet Potato fries and strawberries. Yummy!
Fantastic! My picky teenage son didn't even realize that they weren't made of beef and said they were his 'second favorite' of many hamburger recipes I've tried. I loved how lean they were and easy to cook in a pan on the stove, without ending up with them swimming in fat.
Ok, so my family hates when I make dinner. My husband ususally makes dinner. Being a stay at home mom I wanted to try recipes. I was scared making this recipe, even it only hamburgers! They LOVED it!!! I will make this over and over again.
I don't cook red meat in our house, but we love burgers. I have never been a fan of the turkey burger, until now. This recipe was delicious. And my kids still say it's the best burger they have ever tasted!
I love this recipe and have used it dozens of times. I have a red meat and potato friend that I duped into eating one of these and he loved it. I subbed the soy for teriyaki sometimes to add some sweetness and I always cut the onion soup mix in half. Thanks so much for this recipe!
Thank goodness I found this recipe! It is awesome!! It reminds me of Salsbury Steak. I am definately adding it to my favorites and passing it on to family and friends.
Everyone liked this - even my little brother who might well be the pickiest eater in the state! I made a couple changes since I only had 1lb. of ground turkey, and no soy sauce. Instead I subbed 1tbsp Worcestershire sauce, and then added breadcrumbs to absorb the extra liquid until I could actually form patties.
I thought these burgers were quite tasty. I'm giving the recipe four-stars b/c my "meat-lover" husband thought they were just ok.
This is a good (not great) way to add a little flavor to a turkey burger. Really easy.
These burgers were too on the soft side for me. My guests ate them and liked them but didn't think they were that great. More towards a meatloaf taste than a burger taste. The seasonings were overwhelming - I'd cut back on them if I were to make them again. Or I'd use this recipe to make a "turkey loaf". Cooked nicely on my 'non-george forman indoor grill'.
Very good recipe! I was a little worried it would be too salty with both the Lipton Onion Soup Mix and soy sauce, but it was not at all! Very moist. I topped it off with swiss cheese. It was also a nice change because ground turkey breast can be so dry and boring! Yummy! Will make again!
Since the hubby is a MEAT eater...he likes his 100% angus beef burgers...he wasn't too keen on the idea of me making a turkey burger. I liked it...tasted great and healthier, unfortunately hubby didn't like all that much. So, we compromised on the rating. Thanks for the post.
This was the absolute worst recipe I've tried from this website! Words cannot describe how very disappointed we were! The burgers were so dry it was as if we were chewing on cardboard. I even took the suggestions of a few others and added Worcestershire, A-1 Sauce, oats and fresh grated garlic for added flavor, but to NO avail. They were bland, flavorless and dry... so awful that we couldn't even finish them. BLAH!
I've tried turkey burgers a couple of times before and they haven't worked out. I decided to give these a shot when ground turkey was on sale. These were ridiculously easy. I used a countertop skillet that is plugged into the wall to cook my burgers, basically frying them, and they cooked right through and stayed together, both of which were previously challenges. The flavors were good (I used low sodium soy sauce) and my family decided they might even prefer them to traditional beef burgers. I'll definitely be making these again.
Used 2 lb ground lean turkey, but kept all the other ingredients the same. Easy to make and my husband and daughter thought they were good. Served with sweet potatoe fries and coleslaw with chopped apples. Thanks!
I have tried many, many of your recipes and I cannot recall a recipe that I didn't like. I am just not real good at taking the time to rate them. Anyway, This turkey burger recipe is absolutely tops. I didn't change a thing in the recipe. What flavor! My wife and I are avid turkey hunters. This is great with wild turkey breast. Not being a fan of the turkey burger in general, I didn't expect much out of a short simple recipe. Boy, I was fooled. This recipe goes in the recipe book for keeps Thank you for opening my tast buds.
This sounded like it would be great. However, the patties we like mush (even after the chilling) and fell through the grill. This recipe needed breadcrumbs or something. TOTAL DISAPPOINTING FRUSTRATION!
Great flavor! I've already made these 2 times. Only change was to use Worchestershire sauce instead of soy sauce since I was out of soy and they still were moist and flavorful. This recipe is a keeper.
I gave this 4 stars for one reason - a little too salty for our tastes. Otherwise they were wonderful! the only change I made was adding a bit of worcestershire for a little kick. I cooked them on our panini maker, so that cut the cooking time to about 5 - 10 minutes. I think next we'll leave out the onion soup mix to help cut down on the sodium, and just add onions ourselves. I would make again! and soon!
Too salty, couldn't finish eating them. I would not add the soy sauce, even though it did not call for too much, that's all i could taste. The rest of the flavor was good but like i said way too salty. For us at least.
Second time I have tried turkey burgers, first time not good. I love this recipe but I added 1/2 cup of Panko Italian Seasoned bread crumbs because I thought it was a little too wet. Worked out really well. My husband loved them and so did I. It's a keeper, thank you! Catherine
The burgers were extremely small after they were cooked, and I had made them as big as I could without flattening them out too much. They were also nearly burnt - and would have been ruined had I not checked them - 4 minutes in. The suggestion must not have been for a propane grill. Medium high was far too hot, and twenty minutes with only one flip was not accurate. I did, however, enjoy the flavor after the temp and time adjustments. Be sure to plan for small burgers unless you adjust the portion.
These burgers are so good! I had a 3 lb. pack of ground turkey, so I doubled the recipe, other than that I followed the recipe exactly. These are way better than any of the premade patties I've bought in the past.
These are obviously made with dry onion soup mix - meaning, well, salt-base dried onion. 'Not saying it 's bad, just clear. I had 20oz white turkey so just used 2T soup mix. Added 2T plain bread crumbs & 1/2c shredded cheddar. No egg. 'Think it'd be better with beef, maybe less mix. 'Not bad, not great. 'Doubt I'll make again, but it'd be good inapinch. E, 15, liked 'em; but not as much as others.
My family LOVED this recipe! I used 2.5 lbs of ground turkey from Sam's Club and added 1 envelope of onion soup mix, 2 tsp of minced garlic, 2 eggs, 2 Tbsp. soy sauce to make 8 burgers. I panfried them in a little olive oil. OMG! Can't wait to have them again!
This was a great, very easy recipe, and I loved the topping suggestions...the sprouts and avocado were fantastic on these burgers! The only change I made was adding about 1/2 cup of seasoned breadcrumbs to bind a bit better. My 1 year old, 3 year old and husband all loved them! I highly recommed this recipe and will make them again! Thanks so much!!
These are so full of flavor! I added a little panko and a little parmesan cheese. My teens liked them so much that I made extra and put them in individual ziplock bags and froze them for after school snacks.
Delicious! Be careful about adding too much egg, it makes it hard to keep together as a burger. (We halved the recipe, but still tried adding a whole egg.) Nutritionally, the onion soup mix can add a LOT of sodium, so I would look for a low-sodium alternative.
These are ok. I was looking for a flavorful recipe that is easy to prepare. I let these refrigerate overnight so I'm hoping that is where this recipe went wrong. When i cooked the burgers they kind of swelled up and got chewy almost : (
I made these with a little less soy sauce and onion soup mix because I added the "Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze" on top and a slice of swiss cheese, and I was afraid it would be too much salt. They came out very tasty.. a little dry but I thought maybe I cooked them a bit too long.
I thought these were very good and I'm not crazy about turkey burgers. I made smaller patties and cooked on low heat; they were super juicy! I omitted the egg bc I was out. I used lite soy sauce and didn't add quite as much to cut back on saltiness. Also used fresh garlic. Will make again!
although I did enjoy these the first time I made them I found that there are better Turkey Burger recipes out there. They are just ok. I had to use only 1 Tablespoon of the onion soup mix, as I only make 1 pound of Turkey for my family of 4. I also seemed to always get a stomach ache every night after I would make these, I advise anyone to make these on the stove if you have stomach problems as it is very easy to over cook the outside and under cook the inside. be sure to use the "lid" technique on ANY burgers...where you form the patties in a large plastic lid and then refrigerate to get even patties that hold together well, before I knew this all my burgers were uneven and lumpy
I'm not a big turkey burger fan but my husband is and he thinks these were the best we've made thus far. I used an onion and mushroom soup mix and I put them in a non-stick skillet which kept them together nicely. For turkey burgers I think they were tasty and easy.
Really simple and really good! I am sure the recipe is good as is, but, I changed it a little to suite our tastes. I subsituted 1 tablespoon worcestire sauce and 3/4 tablespoon A-1 sauce for the soy sauce. I prepared the rest of the recipe as stated. I just fryed them in a frying pan on the stovetop, but, the cooking time was the same and they were moist and juicy. One little tip - if you find your turkey patties are too sticky - VERY LIGHTLY dust them in flour before frying. It makes them more manageable and they brown nicely.
This is the best burger we (family & friends) have ever had.
Excellent! I used egg whites instead of whole eggs to make this recipe healthier. Even my 2 year old likes it! Will make over & over again!
I had long given up on turkey burgers, they always seem to disappoint. So you can imagine my surprise when these turned out delicious! Even my anti-turkey hubby said he liked them enough to eat them again. It is true that they ARE a little too salty, so take some of the seasoning out of the onion soup packet if you can. Try them, they really are delicious!
Just made these burgers--my husband said, "They're better than beef burgers." In my book, enough said. I will be making these again. This time I used a Foreman grill. I left the lid up and cooked each side for ten minutes. Delicious!
I made this recipe for my meat eating boys (and hubby) and they loved it. They actually thought that it was beef. My husband ate three burgers by himself. This is definately a "KEEPER". Thanks so much for this recipe. One thing I would like to suggest is that if you like to have more of a beef flavor used the "beef and onion soup mix" this helps the burger taste more like beef.
my family loved this! i substituted liquid smoke for the soy sauce because i have one child who doesn't like soy sauce. the burgers are really sticky, so don't forget to oil the grill, but they hold together nicely once they are cooked.
I made sliders using these ingredients... they were VERY tasty. even the picky eater who doesnt like hamburgers enjoyed them! The only change I sort of made was using low sodium soy sauce so they werent too salty.
never had turkey a burger untill last weekend at ruby tuesday and loved it with avocado sauce,this is the same and will never eat a hamhurger again.got the avocado sauce on allrecipe.com have it with lettuce,onion tomato,avocado sauce on it
