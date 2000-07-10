Seasoned Turkey Burgers

although I did enjoy these the first time I made them I found that there are better Turkey Burger recipes out there. They are just ok. I had to use only 1 Tablespoon of the onion soup mix, as I only make 1 pound of Turkey for my family of 4. I also seemed to always get a stomach ache every night after I would make these, I advise anyone to make these on the stove if you have stomach problems as it is very easy to over cook the outside and under cook the inside. be sure to use the "lid" technique on ANY burgers...where you form the patties in a large plastic lid and then refrigerate to get even patties that hold together well, before I knew this all my burgers were uneven and lumpy