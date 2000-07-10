Seasoned Turkey Burgers

These burgers are great on the 'que' or indoors. Dress them up as you like, even on a whole wheat bun. Baked garlic home fries go great with it! Serve with the 'works': lettuce, tomato, avocado, sprouts, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, etc.

Recipe by Kym 22

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the turkey with the onion soup mix, pepper, garlic powder, soy sauce, and egg. Refrigerate the mixture about 10 minutes, then form into 6 patties.

  • Preheat the grill for medium-high heat.

  • Lightly oil the grill grate. Place the patties on the grill. Cook for 20 minutes, turning once, or until well done. The inside of the burgers will look whitish in color when cooked through. Serve on buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 114.8mg; sodium 919.7mg. Full Nutrition
