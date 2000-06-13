Teriyaki Marinade II

A great marinade for chicken or beef.

prep:

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, garlic, green onions, ginger, sugar and pepper. Add the vinegar, oil and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well.

  • Marinate meat in this mixture for several hours before grilling outdoors.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1259.9mg. Full Nutrition
