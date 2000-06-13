Teriyaki Marinade II
A great marinade for chicken or beef.
This was also great for vegetables. I used it without the worchestershire. You have to be careful if you want to use this as a sauce, however! Add a little extra pepper and thin it with water until it's at a salt level that you like. Then stir in some cornstarch and bring to a boil to thicken.Read More
Perhaps I accidentally used more Worcestershire sauce than called for, because I thought its taste was way too pronounced to call this marinade "Teriyaki". If I make this again, I want to try using only half the W. sauce, if at all. Boiling the remaining marinade and reducing it slightly made a nice mop sauce to brush on the chicken while grilling.Read More
This was pretty good. I think when I make this again I will substitute sherry for the vinegar, brown sugar instead of white, less ginger, and add some liquid smoke. Thanks for the recipe April.
This was a delicious marinade that I used on chicken shish kabobs, and it made the chicken taste so good and tender. I marinated the chicken over night and then I brushed it over the whole shish kabob before grilling. Just be careful not to marinade it longer than over night, because I made the mistake of marinading for two days, and all you could taste is soy sauce. Way too salty this way. I highly recommend this recipe if it's not marinaded too long.
Great, easy recipe! I used vidalia onion instead. Everything else I used just as recipe calls for. Doubled the recipe and marinaded pork chops for about 1 hour. Then used remaining liquid and sauteed veggies in same mixture. Crowd pleaser!!! See my photo!
Works well on chicken. I like to take the bite sized pieces of marinated chicken and cook them in a pan with a small amount of the marinade. Then I add some water and veggies to soak up the flavor. When I'm about to take it off the heat I add a little bit of cornstarch that has been dissolved in water so that I get a nice glaze. My favorite veggies for this are broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms.
Pretty good April, it was quick, easy, and cheap. Used it on a Chuck Roast, marinated it for about 6 hours, came out tender and tasty. Thanks
Used this for beef stir-fry and it was okay. A little too much vinegar for my taste...but overall it was good.
This is now added to my recipe box as a keeper teriyaki sauce, it was that good. I did sub. rice vinegar for the white with really good results and nixed the worcestershire sauce (never heard of that in a teriyaki before). I also replaced the ground ginger with fresh ginger and the sauce was awesome over my veggie stir fry. This is a versatile sauce for chicken, beef, and veggie stirfry's. you must try it!
used this on bbq salmon and it was great!
i will be making my own beef teriyaki from now on, me and my family really enjoy this marinade!
I used this for a family bbq on chicken. Everybody loved it! My father even ate white meat when all the dark meat was gone. It was that good.
I would give this a 10 if I could.
I really enjoyed this marinade. It was a little too salty for my liking, so the second time I made it I used a little water in place of some of the soy sauce. Otherwise, very, very good.
This was SO yummy and easy to throw together. I have a small love affair with sesame oil so I substituted that for the veggie oil but I left everything else as written. Will be using this marinade again and again. Thank you for sharing!
This marinade is awesome!! I didn't have fresh garlice so I used 1 tsp. garlic powder and I didn't feel like chopping onions so I used 1 TBS onion powder and 1 TBS minced onions, everything else was exactly the same. We marinated strip steaks for about 8 hours and grilled them... they were super moist, juicy and yummy!!!! I will try this marinade on chicken & beef as well.
This was a very quick and easy marinade that had lots of flavour, but didn't need to sit in the fridge for hours and hours. I used it on grilled, stew meat kabobs, and it was fantastic. The char from the grill really accented the taste of the marinade, and I was very very pleased with how it turned out.
Very good i used in to marinate tofu and veggies for shish kabobs and they were delicious !
A very tasty recipe I used on boneless pork chops. Definitely will use again.
Awesome marinade! We made cabobs with it and marinated it all night. Probably shouldn't let it go that long next time.... the mushrooms were too salty! Just let it soak for maybe 3-5 hours. Very tasty!
Great taste - not too sweet not too salty. Make sure to use low sodium soy s. I only had time for 1 hr of marin. - prob needed longer but was still great. I boiled left over sauce and poured over some plain spag. noodles tossed w/ sauteed carrot slices and onions - kids LOVED it!
I give this 3 stars because it was only "good". It did not knock my socks off (5), and I probably won't make it again (4).
Excellent. We used this marinade on chicken breasts. They were in the marinade for about 4 hours and came out moist and full of flavor. I followed the recipe exactly and made no changes. It was perfect.
This recipe has become a stand-by for me. It makes a lot, so usually make 1/2 the recipe. It is perfect for grilling!
Very good! I minced my garlic then crushed it with my knife blade. Marinated chicken for 4 hours before grilling it and it came out moist and flavorful. Served with sesame vegetables and purple jasmine rice.
Marinated boneless, skinless chicken thighs for several hours, then grilled about 7 minutes per side. Fantastic!!
Woot!!
This is a wonderful marinade that adds fantastic flavor to chicken breast. I marinated for 6 hours.
This is a go to chicken recipe for the weber. I usually do a 24hr marinade. Easily the most flavorful marinade you can find!
delicious - lots of flavor and that's exactly what I've been looking for. Trying to eat healthier and I can imagine having chicken breasts & veggies more often and loving it. Forgot the onions and I bet that will add a delicious added flavor. Can't wait.
This was great! I used this on sirloin tips and let it marinate for 48 hours. The tips were so tender I could practically cut them with a fork and they were packed with flavor.
This was amazing. I skinned a whole bird, cut it in half, and marinaded it in a Ziplock bag for several hours before cooking it on an outdoor gas grill. (I doubled the marinade, setting half of it aside to use as a basting sauce during cooking). Oh. My. Goodness. It was beyond delicious. I served it with herbed white rice and steamed broccoli. I literally cannot wait to make this again.
