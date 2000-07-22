Banana Cream Pie IV
A banana pie with a graham cracker crust, vanilla pudding and caramel sauce poured over the whipped topping. This is a super easy recipe to prepare and everyone will love it!
A banana pie with a graham cracker crust, vanilla pudding and caramel sauce poured over the whipped topping. This is a super easy recipe to prepare and everyone will love it!
After reading a few reviews that stated it turned out runny or soupy, I made a few changes to prevent this. I used 1- 5 oz. package of banana cream pudding, and 1- 3.4 oz. package of vanilla pudding mix. Kept the milk at 2 cups. It turned out nice and thick with a great consistency. I'm sure it will even hold up reasonably well when it is cut (will find out tomorrow at our family Thanksgiving dinner) I also only used 1/4 tsp of cinnamon because I was unsure about adding it at all. It was a good thing I did as even the 1/4 tsp was overkill. Totally drowns out the banana flavor except in bites that have actual banana in them. I did a layer of banana on the bottom, part of the pudding mixture, then another layer of banana before putting the remaining banana on. Will probably add one more layer tomorrow. I ended up with quite a bit of extra filling, but not enough for a whole other pie, so I got some of the mini pie crusts & made 6 mini pies. They are super cute! I would make this again, but would definitely drastically reduce if not even eliminate the cinnamon all together.Read More
This was good and quick, if you like instant pudding. I prefer the cooked filling and will stick to my old recipe!Read More
After reading a few reviews that stated it turned out runny or soupy, I made a few changes to prevent this. I used 1- 5 oz. package of banana cream pudding, and 1- 3.4 oz. package of vanilla pudding mix. Kept the milk at 2 cups. It turned out nice and thick with a great consistency. I'm sure it will even hold up reasonably well when it is cut (will find out tomorrow at our family Thanksgiving dinner) I also only used 1/4 tsp of cinnamon because I was unsure about adding it at all. It was a good thing I did as even the 1/4 tsp was overkill. Totally drowns out the banana flavor except in bites that have actual banana in them. I did a layer of banana on the bottom, part of the pudding mixture, then another layer of banana before putting the remaining banana on. Will probably add one more layer tomorrow. I ended up with quite a bit of extra filling, but not enough for a whole other pie, so I got some of the mini pie crusts & made 6 mini pies. They are super cute! I would make this again, but would definitely drastically reduce if not even eliminate the cinnamon all together.
Turned out Perfect. Would recommend this one out of them all.
Outstanding. This was easy and delicious. I used 2 bananas. Since it is not as firm as I would like, I just told my family it was a pudding with crust!
I've been making a version of this recipe for quite some time. Made it again recently, but had to change some things because the store was out of what I was looking for. I used to make it with a Nilla Wafter pre-made crust because some of my family didn't care for the graham cracker crust. This time I made it with a chocolate crumb crust, french vanilla pudding, and cool whip with Mrs. Richardson's Caramel Topping! Will make it this way from now on! YUM! In the past I used French Vanilla Cool Whip, that's good, too!
Very easy and quite good. I substituted Banana Cream Pudding to give the pie more of a banana flavor.
This is now called "Kyle's Birthday Pie" in my house. My husband loves this! I make this just as the recipe says. I also add some sliced almonds to the top. Next time I'm going to try this with "Graham Cracker Crust III" from this site instead of a pre-made one. The recipe calls for cinnamon graham crackers and I think that would be so yummy with this pie. Thanks for this one!!!
Very quick, easy, light, and delicious! I also made it with banana cream pudding, but found the vanilla went with it a tad bit better.
This was good and quick, if you like instant pudding. I prefer the cooked filling and will stick to my old recipe!
A delightfully light, not too sweet, cool treat. I made this for July 4th, using sugar free pudding and a half container of light whipped topping. The one banana was not overpowering and the cinnamon and carmel gave the pie a new yummy twist to the same old pie. My husband, who loves banana cream pies, would have liked more bananas, but said he liked the cinnamon and would definitely eat it again. This recipe was extremely quick and easy.
I made a graham cracker crust from scratch especially for this pie. I did use two bananas for this pie because after slicing the first, it didn't seem to be enough. I made the pie fillng a little thicker by cutting back on the milk by a half cup. For a lighter pie, I used sugar free french vanilla pudding and "light" whipped topping. The whole family loved this pie.
Absolutley wonderful. So easy to put together, and the cinnamon was a great touch.
This was easy to make, and very sweet (a little too sweet with the caramel topping), but just lacked flavor. It might be better with banana pudding, rather than vanilla or at least one of each. I've also decided I don't like instant pudding (has a weird "mouth feel"), so maybe the cook and serve kind would be a good sub. Actually, just making my own pudding and whipped cream would probably do the trick, but then it's not a quick, easy dessert anymore!
This pie was delicious!! I made it for New Year's Eve and it was a hit. I listened to the other suggestions of using 1 small box of pudding and 1 large box keeping to 2 cups of milk. I also used a premade Vanilla waffer crust....I will definetly make this pie again and often!!
Yum! I have made it with vanilla and with banana pudding, I like it both ways. Can't beat the taste. So easy to make.
This is an easy, delicious recipe. You can also "change it up" by using a chocolate crust and berries on top.
Very easy and really good. I used 1 vanila pudding and 1 banana cream pudding and added an extra banana sliced in the middle. We like lots of banana flavor.
This recipe looked very easy and tasty and that is why I chose it. However* I do believe the measurements are way off. I made the recipes EXACTLY but the mixture made two pies and they never set. I made it on christmas, and decided to freeze the pies for an hour because I was concerned about the consistancy. This did not help. It was like soup. As an emergency measure, we mixed in another box of pudding but this only slightly helped. If I ever decided to make this recipe again, I would either use half the milk or one box of pudding.
I have never given a two star rating for anything on here and I am sorry to do so. I as well had no luck in getting the pudding mix to set even after reading all suggestions and attempting them. It was soup banana pie. BUT, I did freeze them and the kids ate them anyway! AND, the cinnamon was a really nice addition, so thank you for that. I just purchased more pudding mix and I am going to try this again. Going for four pies as an attempt. I used the electric mixer with and without cold milk and no luck. If you can get this to set, I bet this is a 5 star, for ease, simplicity and taste.
Sooo easy and delicious. I used Nilla crust and topped with Nilla cookies instead of caramel. It's great!!
My husband loves this Pie! Just that hint of cinnamon makes the difference. Very easy to make.
This was a great, easy pie to make. I used a regular pie crust instead of graham cracker, but everyone loved it!
This pie was beyond yummy! I made a second one the next day because my dad wanted his very own. I will share this recipe and with out a doubt make it again!!
Very, very easy and very,very delicious! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Just like any time I make something, I read the reviews on the recipe first. The changes I made after reading the reviews made this turn out fantastic, according to my Christmas guests. I used 1 small box of banana cream pudding and 1 large box of vanilla pudding, with keeping the milk at just about 2 1/4 cups. I used an additional banana, placing a layer of banana on the bottom of the pie and a layer of banana on top of the pudding filling before putting then cool whip on it. I also only added in a sprinkle of cinnamon - maybe 1/8 tsp, as I didn’t want it to overpower the banana flavor, but rather wanted it to compliment it. I also eliminated the caramel sauce altogether. I felt it wasn’t unnecessary. This set up so well that it even held together nicely when cut & served!
Simple but delicious!
Awesome! So easy to make and everyone loved it! I put some extra banana in because I love banana. It was excellent!
The pudding became like soup. Tasty but visually unappealing.
Delicious even thought we forgot to add the caramel sauce
First time I’ve ever made this banana cream pie. I was questioning the cinnamon, but the day after it was made my husband said it was so delicious. He also said the cinnamon added something to the pie. Very happy with it, I would make it again for sure.
This was so delicious! I used Vanilla Wafers for decor and made my own caramel sauce and whipped cream.
This has been my go-to summer party dessert for years. The caramel topping can be hard to find in stores, but I’m sure you can find it online. This pie gets compliments every single time!
Today marks the second day I made a banana cream pie and it came out great just waiting on it to chill . Thank You for the recipe all recipes
I made this for a last minute family get-together today & everyone who was lucky enough to get a slice loved it! I didn't have Vanilla Pudding, & living out in the sticks I used what I had in the pantry, which was Cheesecake Pudding. I also omitted the caramel sauce because, well, I didn't have that either. It was still a huge hit. Next time I will make it exactly by the recipe. Will most likely need more stars to rate it.
Very good ,I added more banana's ,used ice cream topping. Purchased a ready made crust.
Like others suggested, I used the same amount of milk that the recipe called for but used one 3.4 oz pkg of pudding and one 5.1 oz pkg of pudding. Filling was just right!
My family’s new favorite!
Yes, I will make it again! Me and my family ate it in one sitting!
Wonderful Recipe!!! Worked like a wonder, and on short notice too. Highly Recommended!!!!
I didn't think this was very good, hardly any banana taste.
I made this recipe twice. The first time I used a regular crust , but otherwise followed the recipe and it turned out soupy. So, I tried it again using some of the suggestions in the reviews. I made a graham cracker crust from scratch, cooling it overnight in the refrigerator.
Like a few others, my pie never set. I refrigerated for several hours. It had the consistency of soup. Pretty disappointing for a birthday pie. It did taste good though.
Great recipe! I also tweaked it using banana nd vanilla pudding and only one cup of milk a big hit!
This pie was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfectly. I did have a little bit of extra filling, so I made a couple of custards.
This pie was excellent! The cinnamon added a creative element. Made the crust from nilla wafers.
Alas I couldn't find banana pudding mix, as I had planned to use 1 pkg of each as suggested. So instead, I pureed banana & used that to replace 1 cup of the liquid. Upon tasting it, my adult son -- whose birthday this was for -- said it will probably be his birthday "go to" from now on! Thank you. :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections