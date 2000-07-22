Banana Cream Pie IV

A banana pie with a graham cracker crust, vanilla pudding and caramel sauce poured over the whipped topping. This is a super easy recipe to prepare and everyone will love it!

Recipe by Filomena

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place banana slices in bottom of pie crust.

  • In a large bowl, combine milk, pudding mixes and cinnamon. Beat with wire whisk for 1 minute.

  • Gently stir in whipped topping to pudding, then spoon mixture into pie crust.

  • Cover and refrigerate for 4 hours until pie is set up. When pie is ready serve with caramel topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 299.6mg. Full Nutrition
