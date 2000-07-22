Banana Cream Pie IV

After reading a few reviews that stated it turned out runny or soupy, I made a few changes to prevent this. I used 1- 5 oz. package of banana cream pudding, and 1- 3.4 oz. package of vanilla pudding mix. Kept the milk at 2 cups. It turned out nice and thick with a great consistency. I'm sure it will even hold up reasonably well when it is cut (will find out tomorrow at our family Thanksgiving dinner) I also only used 1/4 tsp of cinnamon because I was unsure about adding it at all. It was a good thing I did as even the 1/4 tsp was overkill. Totally drowns out the banana flavor except in bites that have actual banana in them. I did a layer of banana on the bottom, part of the pudding mixture, then another layer of banana before putting the remaining banana on. Will probably add one more layer tomorrow. I ended up with quite a bit of extra filling, but not enough for a whole other pie, so I got some of the mini pie crusts & made 6 mini pies. They are super cute! I would make this again, but would definitely drastically reduce if not even eliminate the cinnamon all together.

