Indian Chicken Curry I

This curry lacks the punch of using individual spices roasted and ground at the time of preparation (the use of curry powder and not individual spices). It is far from being a bad curry but preground spices or mixed ground spices such as curry powder are beyond their prime and mostly dried out. All curry powder suffers so which is why thiss dish does not leap out at you and the aroma is restrained rather than alive. Curry powder is not an ingredient normally seen in most Indian kitchens. It is in none of the kitchens of my Indian or Pakistani friends. This essentially makes it Indian curry for people who are not Indian. Olive oil is not used in India neither. Try unsalted butter or ghee. However, I will say it is a good recipe for novices exploring South Asian style cooking, but as your knowledge grows, learn the individual spices and move on from curry powder. I substituted an equal mix of cumin seed (pan fired and pulverized), corriander (pulverized but not fired), a pinch of turmeric, some cayenne (to taste) for the curry powder and this recipe took on real life. Leave everything else the same. Bone in chicken is essential for the flavour, deboned breasts dry out. Thighs are good too with this and more flavourful.