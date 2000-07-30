Indian Chicken Curry I
My friend's father, who is from India, showed me how to make this! It's delicious! Serve with hot cooked rice and veggies if desired; make sure that you do NOT eat the cloves, the flavor is too strong!
This is a really easy, great-tasting recipe that my husband loves and I've received compliments on. Here are some modifications I make: 1) I double the curry powder. (I use regular supermarket curry powder.) I do like the taste of curry to really come out, and I tend to like things spicy (though not so spicy that you can't taste the actual food). 2) I use diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce (since I remember one reader saying that the tomato sauce overwhelms the taste of curry. 3) Can't be bothered w/ whole cloves, cinnamon stick, etc.--I just use a pinch or two of cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. 4) If you are on a diet, substituting plain nonfat yogurt for the coconut milk works great--just don't overheat so the yogurt doesn't curdle.Read More
I don't mean to be the only person who didn't think this dish was great, but this is not a curry dish and anyone who likes and knows what a good curry dish tastes like knows this would not be considered a curry dish in any restaurant or by anyone who truly know and likes curry. I am not trying to be mean, but the tomato is just too much and it completely drowns out the flavor of the curry. The tomato needs to be cut in half and definatly add more curry powder, I added twice as much and still could barely taste it! Those who wrote that they normally don't like curry, but liked this dish obviously liked it because it's not a curry dish. It's good if it were supposed to be a creamy tomato dish, but it's just not curry at all. Those who truly like curry, I don't reccomend this, you'll be disappointed. It did have a unique and zesty flavor, so go into this not antisipating a taste of curry, but a zesty tomato flavor, kind of like a creamed marinara.Read More
Okay. I followed other reviewers' advice and doubled the curry (since I was using regular curry powder) and halved the tomato sauce (since others complained the tomato sauce dominated the dish too much). Sadly, this didn't help enough; the tomato sauce was still the strongest flavor in the dish and the next more distinctive was the cinnamon (then came the curry). This didn't have a flavor I liked, and certainly not a distinctively curry one. I much prefer Indian Tomato Chicken recipe (for a spicy tomato-based Indian recipe) and Indian Chicken Curry II recipe (for a true creamy non-tomato-based curry recipe) on this website.
This curry lacks the punch of using individual spices roasted and ground at the time of preparation (the use of curry powder and not individual spices). It is far from being a bad curry but preground spices or mixed ground spices such as curry powder are beyond their prime and mostly dried out. All curry powder suffers so which is why thiss dish does not leap out at you and the aroma is restrained rather than alive. Curry powder is not an ingredient normally seen in most Indian kitchens. It is in none of the kitchens of my Indian or Pakistani friends. This essentially makes it Indian curry for people who are not Indian. Olive oil is not used in India neither. Try unsalted butter or ghee. However, I will say it is a good recipe for novices exploring South Asian style cooking, but as your knowledge grows, learn the individual spices and move on from curry powder. I substituted an equal mix of cumin seed (pan fired and pulverized), corriander (pulverized but not fired), a pinch of turmeric, some cayenne (to taste) for the curry powder and this recipe took on real life. Leave everything else the same. Bone in chicken is essential for the flavour, deboned breasts dry out. Thighs are good too with this and more flavourful.
This was really good I increased the garlic and ginger and cut the chicken into bitesize pieces. After making this recipe the first time I learned a very valuable lesson. Get all of the spices at an Indian market. For example cardamom cost $12 at the grocery store and you only get a very small amount it cost a $2 at the Indian market and you get a whole bunch. I also added a couple of serranos peppers as I wanted it hotter!!!
This an excellent curry!!! My english, curry obsessed husband loves this and he is a tough customer when it comes to curry. I made a couple changes just for convenience--the coconut milk avalable in my area is a 13 oz can (as opposed to the 10 oz called for) so I just add an extra TBS of curry to compensate. For the cardomom, cloves & cinamon- the recipe would be better followed as written however ... I only have powdered spice on hand so I use 3/4 to 1 tsp of each..it is still very good. thanks for an awesome recipe,
I LOVE this recipe! One of the best dishes I've made. I used powdered spices instead of whole spices. I cut the chicken thighs into bite sized pieces.
Awesome aroma, awesome taste. Used 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom instead of the cloves and pods and came out great. Paired it with Indian Style Basmati Rice from this website and what a meal!
I was excited to find a chicken curry recipe using coconut milk as I had had some in an Indian restaurant once and loved it. I enjoyed the recipe a lot, but I think that next time I'd cut down on the tomato sauce and increase the coconut milk.
I have tasted curry before many a times, and have been to many indian restaurants, this is quite good, it's not a hot curry, but it's mild, I used skinless boneless chicken breast, followed the recipe exactly as stated, and served it over aromatic basmati rice. It was excllent. Perhaps that previous reviewer has eaten one too many hot dishes and lost taste in the buds! Enjoy for a quick, easy and filling meal!
I just wanted the other cooks out there to know that I use more curry too when I make this. I also do not use chicken breasts, I use other parts of the chicken.
Good! First time making curry. I only had the powder spices for cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon, so I added a teaspoon of each. I added 3 tablespoons of curry, and a can of tomato paste. I served over rice. Husband did not like it very much because he has no appreciation for an abundance of flavor, so poo on him!
This is really good. I made this for supper tonight and I really enjoyed the flavor. I did somethings different. I used boneless, skinless chicken breast halves and cut them into bite-size pieces, I also did not add any tomato sauce at all. My picky husband hates tomato sauce. I also added some cubed potatoes, and ground turmeric. I did not have any cardamom pods so I just used ground cardamom and it turned out great! Thanks for your wonderful recipe!
Perfect curry! Add 1/2 Tsp. turmeric Add 1 green bell pepper Serve with a side of Jasmine rice (cooked with some saffron if you have it) The best!
Terrific recipe, although like another reviewer, I found I needed to more than double the curry powder and add a dash of cayenne to get the taste I wanted. I also added 2 cups of cooked carrots to the final simmer that added an extra dimension to the flavor. Yum.
This turned out to be a nice Indian Curry dish...although I had to tweak it a bit. I disagree that the tomato sauce was a distraction. that would come from someone limited in the different variety of curry dishes-even within only the Indian types. After feeling this dish needed something more, I added about a 1/2 cup of yogurt, increased the curry by another 1/2 Tablespoon, added 1 Tablespoon brown sugar, doubled the spices and let it simmer about 45 minutes. The second time, not having plain yogurt, I actually tried adding vanilla yogurt, and we actually loved the flavor it added, so I will likely do that next time. Although healthiest with chicken breast, more flavorful with entire chicken or thighs. Nice base recipe to begin with!
totally yummy and satisfying!
My husband is an Indian food lover and he enjoyed this recipe. I do advise, however, to decrease the tomato sauce.... what I did was dissolve 2-3 tablespoons of sauce in a cup of water or chicken broth....that made it a lot more reasonable
This was good but I felt it was missing something. It still doesn't taste like curry at an Indian restaurant. I used diced tomatoes instead of tomato sauce and added potatoes and carrots which worked out great.
I didn't use the cardamom cause i didn't have it, and i used ground spices instead of fresh to save time. I also used diced tomato (that's what i had in hand), it came out pretty good. I served it with Roti, everyone loved it.
Yummy! Great aroma! I don't see how some of the other reviewers made this without the cloves, cardimom, cinnimin, etc....these are all key ingredients to make this dish what it is! We loved the flavor and the smoothnes of the sauce. I will make again and double the curry next time! This is definitely a keeper!
This is an excellent recipe. My husband said it was the best one I have ever made and he knows curries! I used chicken thighs instead of the breast. I also used Patak's Madras Curry Paste which called for 8 tablespoon of the paste. At the end I sprinkled the curry with corriander leaves. Yum very delicious. Thank you for sharing. If anyone is following a gluten free diet, this is gluten free if you used the same curry paste that I did.
I found this recipe several years ago. This is the VERY BEST Indian Chicken Curry recipe I have ever tried! This is EXACTLY how I like my Curry Chicken! I'm so glad I found this recipe and I use it every chance I get. Everyone who tastes it, wants the recipe!!!
I'm rating this a 4 because my hubby loved it. I guess I'm a wimp, because it was too hot for me. I used regular curry and added some extra because a lot of the reviews said it was bland. Well I guess I added way too much! I also used garam masala instead of the last 4 indgredients. I used one 8 oz. can of tomato sauce and light coconut milk. Also, my chicken came out tough but maybe that's because I cooked it at too high of a temp.
My husband loved this and asked when I'd be making it again. Awesome recipe!
I love the savory taste of cury however I do not like eyewatering curry pastes or hot powders therefore I used common supermarket curry powder with 1/8 t of green curry paste. I used 1/2t (plus) powdered cardamon instead of pods, 1 bay leaf, 1/4 t (plus) cumin and tumeric, and one chicken bullion to "kick it up a notch" . Without these additions this recipe would leave somthing to be desired. I think using a whole chicken and removing skin after cooking would be tastier than using breasts only. Maybe I will try this next time I get a taste for curry!
My wife and I enjoyed this meal very much. I changed it a little bit by chopping up the chicken into one inch cubes so that it could all be stir fried. We found it to have a very subtle aroma and flavor which we had expected to be more powerful. All-in-all a great and easy meal!
I added cubed potatoes to the recipe, doubled the coconut milk and added much more curry powder. Had I heeded the advice of others and added much less tomato sauce, I wouldn't have needed to change the coconut milk and curry powder! Oops. I also added some raisins to add a little sweetness.
I used cut up chicken tenders and used some non-fat yogurt instead of the coconut milk, and it came out great! I also cut up two small red potatoes and those added some variety to the chicken and onion.
I really liked the rich authentic flavor of this recipe. I will make it again and again.
I love this dish!!!! It is not nearly spicy enough for me as is, but I made the following changes... I doubled the amount of curry, added 1tsp turmeric, and 1tbsp garam masala. In addition, I also added lots of vegetables such as, red, green, and yellow peppers, some vine tomatoes, brocolli, and mushrooms. I also used a little more ginger and garlic than the recipe called for. Yes, I did quite a few modifications but the recipe is a great start to a delicious curry.
This recipe is AMAZING. I've made it time and time again, and can't get enough of it! I always add peas to the mixture, and sometimes sliced mushrooms. I also usually add some tomatoes, chopped into large bite-size pieces. The beauty is that you can add whatever you want to tailor it to your own tastes (I've tried potatoes, too). It's the mixture of spices that make this recipe superb!!!!!!! Thank you SO much for submitting this recipe!!!!!!!!!!
Pretty good chicken curry. I used boneless chicken breasts and cut them up into chunks to make it more like a dish i love at a local restaurant. The only think i will do different next time is substiture garam masala for the curry, cloves, cardamon, and cinnamon. I just like the flavor of this spice better in a dish like this one.
We liked it! My Indian landlady from days of yore showed me that you take chicken pieces (legs, thighs, wings, breast, etc., and whack them into smaller bite size servings) leaving the bones in, and fry them in hot oil until they nicely dark brown. Then you toss in the spices and add a blended puree of the cooking liquid blended with your onion and ginger and cook it up until the chicken is tender, adding ample salt. I concur -- using diced tomatoes is much more appropriate than tomato sauce or puree' and adds a lighter tomato flavor which is better. Cook the chicken in the tomato dices and liquid, until it's tender, then at the last 5 minutes add the coconut milk for best flavor. Trust me, this is worth whole spices, just tell the kids to fish them out. Serve with naan, or tortillas, or other flat bread, and a dish of rice -- add a steaming bowl of broccoli and you have your meal done! Remember diced tomatoes in juice, not tomato sauce, cook until the chicken is done and well coated with the spice mixture and wait to add the coconut milk until the last few minutes for best flavor.
This tasted just like the Khorma in a restaurant. It was delicious! Some things that helped... I calculated the recipe down to 4 servings and used 3 large boneless skinless chicken breats instead of 5 bone-in breats and that was the right amount. Also, when it says 4 servings, it really makes 5. I added about a tablespoon more of curry powder because I thought there was too much of a tomato presence.
My lovely wife surprised me with this indian dish and... it was delicious. She would have liked it a bit spicier, though. I thought it was great. She served it with indian green beans and basmati rice. The mustard seed goes wonderfully with everything.
great recipe...i don't usually like curry and really enjoyed it. The recipe was easy to follow and very very tasty!!
I hate to be a stick in the mud, but the cardomon just was so strong while the curry amount was not enough. Did I do something wrong for it to be this bad?
This was good, except I wasn't crazy about the clove flavor. Next time I may leave it out or use less. All the spices I used were dried. Also when I tasted it after it has been simmering for a while, I decided it needed more curry, and a lot more coconut milk and salt, and I also added chick peas. Also I felt like it needed more color.. so next time I would try adding carrots and maybe peas. Husband liked this a lot though.
This was a good recipe however I changed a few things to suit my family's tastes. I used legs simply because we prefer dark meat. 1 onion instead of 2, added 2 peeled, chopped carrots, 2 medium potatoes cut in large pieces (I pre-boiled these about 7 minutes before adding to be sure they were cooked through) added 1/2 cup green chili. I only used curry powder because I did not have all of the whole herbs, so I doubled the amount of that. Served with basmati rice and peas. My mother-in-law is very picky and she went back for seconds and thirds!
This was good, but I thought it lacked somewhat in the high notes in the spice. It needed way more ginger, and I missed turmeric in the recipe. Also, the cardamom needed to be cooked with the oil, not added later. Overall, it was good, and worth trying, but not my favorite curry.
It is very delicious.
Delicious! I needed to make modifications based on what I had on hand. I used 10 oz of tomato sauce, 13.5 oz coconut milk, and omitted the cardamom and used leftover turkey.
I would re-name this recipe and agree that this recipe was not quite the curry dish I hoped it would be. It is delicious as is and makes for great left-overs, but I would not classify it as curry.
This is really yummy!
I love it! Very easy. I did change the spices to 1 heaping tsp. Muchi curry, 1 tsp cumin, 1/4 tsp cardamom, 1/4 tsp red pepper and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also added 1 red bell pepper and 1 green mildly hot pepper. I let the chicken simmer in the sauce additional time. I will definately make this again.
I have made this many times - one of my family's favorites. I always use boneless breasts and skip the cardamonm but otherwise, it is amazing!
WOW!! this chicken curry is THE BOMB(meaning GREAT!!!!) It came out great!! I didn't have the cinnamon stick so i put in ground cinnamon..Its sooo good!!
Hmmm!
I thought this recipe was just OK. It wasn't a bad dinner and my family liked it, but if I had ordered this dish in an Indian restaurant and got this, I would have been disappointed. I will keep looking for a better recipe.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. My recipe for chicken curry was "missing something" -- I think the coconut milk makes the difference. This one tastes amazingly like a dish they serve at our favorite Thai restaurant. I cut the recipe in half since I was making it for two, figuring I'd have leftovers....WRONG!! I'll definitely be making this one again.
This was the first time I have attempted making a curry, and it was a HUGE success! I had to use dry spices, and I didn't have the cardamom. But, it was still great! I used light coconut milk to cut down on the fat, which was a great substitute. I also added two sliced carrots and a handful of raisins for color and texture. I'm sure the leftovers will be great for lunch today. :) Thanks Kristi!
Great recipe!!!
add a little fish sauce and red pepper
Excellent! I loved this. Didn't have a cinnamon stick so used a sprinkle of cinnamon instead. Very fragrant with the cardoman seeds. Excellent the next day.
Really needed a lot more curry and ginger and garlic, otherwise good after I added more of everything
I hoped for something deliciously exotic tasting and was not disappointed. I made just a few changes: 6 Tablespoons curry paste in stead of the powder, tinned chopped tomatoes replaced the tomato sauce
This is a perfect recipe for those who like indian food. I made it with chicken breasts instead, cut in small pieces. I didn;t have cardamon or cloves, and used cinamon powder instead, but it was still mouth wathering! I will repeat thi recipe at least once a month!!!!
This was delicious! I substituted four fresh (skinned) tomatos in place of the tomato sauce and added a can of tomato paste and a 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric. As a low fat alternative, I used low fat coconut milk. You could also add vegetables (carrots, peas, red bell pepper, brocolli, beans, asparagus tips) in place, or in addition to the chicken. I'll definitely make this recipe again!!
All I can say is WOW! This recipe is fantastic, the only thing I change is the amount that I make. I double the recipe so that we can eat seconds, or leftovers. I wouldn't and don't change a thing. :o)
This was pretty good. It smelled wonderful cooking. I used lite coconut milk so that may have affected the richness of the flavor somewhat. I did think it was good, but not amazing. I had to add some sugar, and a little more ginger. The chicken came out very moist and tender. I will make this again
Fantastic recipe and super easy! I used precooked chicken from Trader Joe's and this took no time at all. Taste before you serve, as you might want to increase the spices a bit.
It tastes authentic, almost as good as eating at our delicious local Indian restaurant owned by a family from northern India.
Definitely use two tablespoons of curry powder! Yummy!!!
I thought the recipe was very good and easy to make. After reading the other comments I added a lot more curry to make it spicier. My picky husband liked it too.
Fabulous! This is great. I used mild curry powder, probably could've went with the hot, but loved it just the same. I also used boneless chicken breast and cut in chunks. Added some green beans for veggies.
This recipe was fantastic. I will definately make this again. I also used cubed boneless chicken breasts and I substituted the tomatoe sauce for a can of diced tomatoes and a little tomato paste. Served over basmati rice and YUM YUM YUM!
I changed a few things--cut up a whole chicken; skinned it; after browning chicken, i cooked onions, garlic, and ginger as directed but also added the cinnamon, cloves, and cardamon and toasted that as well. Then, i added the tomato sauce (only 8 oz.) and the coconut milk and stirred. Lastly, i reintroduced the chicken. It's better if u mix the sauce before adding the chicken again. I also added some cayenne peppers (chopped) to the onion mix. The flavor still required tweaking, so i added a tablespoon of ketchup. That seemed to help a lot. I simmered the chicken an hour with a lid on til it fell off the bone and then reduced the sauce til it was a bit thicker. Serve with rice and pappadum!
Wow! This tastes the same as the dish I had at a famous Indian restaurant. We couldn't stop eating it. I served it with the tradtional peanuts, raisins, and flaked coconut on top. I didn't have coconut milk, but used sour cream and it was ok. Next time I'll use the coconut milk.
This is one of my favorite recipes! I just add more curry than called for to spice it up.
We made this tonight and also changed the tomato sauce to diced tomatoes. Also we added twice the amount of both garlic and curry powder. It turned out excellent!! Thanks for the go to recipe for Indian curry!
My husband who is from Kenya loved this so did my kids. I did have to add some flour to thicken it up but it was fantastic.
My kids (5, 3, 1) loved this recipe. I used mild curry but other than that didn't change a thing! Will be putting this into my rotation.
Amazing! I can still taste the delicious mix of spices in my mouth. This was very good and extremely tasty. The cardamon, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger melded together. I used a little less tomato sauce and added fresh tomato. I didnt realize how easy it was to make curry and will definitely do so again! This recipe tastes exactly like many curries you will get in restaurants.
This recipe was absolutely amazing! I made it for the whole family using the MILD curry and everyone, much to my surprise (even the most picky of my eaters) loved it! It was delicious, simply and quick to make. I'll definitely make it again. Thank you.
This was good. It was just what I was looking for. My family, who has never had curry, really enjoyed it.
I would add less tomato juice and add more curry powder.....other than that recipe is great
SO GOOD! I omitted cardamon because it's pretty expensive, and then doubled the curry and added some red pepper to make it a bit hotter. Absolutely wonderful served over white rice! I'll be making this one again.
Easy to make and really delicious!
This recipe was really quite good. I didn't have the Madras Curry Powder so I used Garam Masala instead along with some fresh spices like bay leaves, tumeric and hot pepper flakes. I also Omited the tomato sauce and used 2 fresh peeled diced tomatoes instead. I also used skinless chicken thighs instead of breast halves and served over hot Jasmine rice. The whole family loved it.
Simple and very tasty recipe. I will be making it again.
This recipe was wonderful and was a huge hit at a dinner party I hosted! Even my SUPER picky boyfriend ate this and liked it! I used mild curry and added cayenne pepper and served it over cilantro-lime rice. Fantastic!!
Try using equal parts cream of chicken and coconut milk. I boil the chicken first and then cut it up and brown it in real butter along with the normal spices. I like to add plenty of allspice (like in arabian chicken) and dried chilies for a slightly different flavor and it also adds good coloring. Also, throw in some broccoli and julianned carrots to add different texures and flavors.
This is so good!! I used half a cinnamon stick, ¼ teaspoon of ground cardamom instead of pods and half a tablespoon of the curry (just for less spice to still have the flavor). A tablespoon of hot curry is a lot for this recipe. I bought Naan to dip in it once and the sauce is great by itself over rice. I use low fat coconut milk
This recipe has been the only Indian dish that I have successfully prepared. Over the years, I have always used what I had on hand and changed some things. I use light coconut milk, whatever chicken I have on hand- I prefer thighs, but breast works well too. I use all dry spices, and instead of tomato sauce, I use tomato paste and the whole can of coconut milk (approx 14 oz). I also add a dash of sugar to taste. To make this more healthy I also add a small bag of frozen peas after everything is done simmering. The flavors meld so well; this is pretty close to the flavor complexity of some of my favorite Indian dishes.
I made this 2 days ago, very tasty. I made some Jasmine rice to go with this, I actually used 8 chicken thighs (skins removed) and boiled them for 30 minutes in an olive oil and smoked salt brine, then pan seared them, I did use twice the amount of curry powder and reduced the tomatoes, but I liked the creaminess that the Coconut brought to the rue. I also added some Anise and fresh cilantro, really made the dish stand out, as far as a "true" curry dish, that could be a matter of taste and opinion, Indian dishes traditionally are very complex in the uses of spices. All in all, still a good crowd pleaser for comfort food!
very good. Served w/basmati rice and Indian Dahl with tomatoes as a side dish. I don't like bland, so doubled the spices. It still needed a little 'something' so added some garam masala, and anise seeds. Cut the onions into half slices, and added peas. Used canned diced tomatoes instead of plain sauce just for more substance. I didn't have breasts, so used 3# of skinned thighs bone-in. The sauce was plenty. Added extra Tunisian chili powder for more heat. Quick and easy.
OMG This is soooooo good. Followed recipe. Had it again tonight and added 2 Tablespoons of peanut butter. This was as good.
I've made this recipe for years and I absolutely love it. It's easy and fairly quick to make and is so delicious. I don't change a thing to the original recipe.
I used regular red curry powder, and cardamom powder instead of pods. It turned out great anyway. I added some cayenne pepper, and paprika. I also added some eggplant. The only thing I would have changed was cutting up the chicken instead of using whole chicken breasts. Also, I used boneless chicken. This was a great recipe!
I made this for a few friends and they both enjoyed it. I couldn't find the "Madras" curry powder so I used one from the store but think it would have been tastier with the Madras. It smelled wonderful but I don't think the flavor was as strong as the smell. I'd make it again though.
I made this for friends and family one night with wilted greens. They thought they had gone to heaven! I used regular curry powder because the kids wouldn't have been able to handle the madras, but it was great non the less.
Was ok, still looking for the perfect curry recipe. It just felt like it was missing something, but I can't quite pinpoint what. My husband ate the leftovers.
This was ok, but something about the spices was a little off. I added garam masala, more curry, and turmeric, as per the other reviewers' advice, but it still lacked a very authentic taste. Good, but I have liked other curry recipes from this site better.
Awesome!!! I added about 2 teaspoons of an indian spice called garam masala and also added about 2 tablespoons of maple flavored syrup. Very yummy with hot basmati rice and green peas!!! Thank you for sharing such a great dish!!!
I made this for a group of 15 and followed the recipe with a couple of tweaks. I started the sauce 2 days before the dinner then refrigerated it...I did add extra curry (quantity unknown-dash here/there), also 5 large carrots and 5 large potatoes cut into chunks. I browned the chicken and added to the simmering sauce about an 30 minutes prior to serving.
LOVE IT! I didn't have cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods, etc., so I just used the ground spices from the spice jar and measured to taste. It was so easy, and my boyfriend, who typically hates Indian food and curry dishes, helped himself to seconds. I will use this again and again and will try different meats and maybe even fish, especially now that I have gone and bought all the wonderful Indian spices!
This was absolutely delicious! I used 2 leeks instead of onions, otherwise followed recipe exactly. Simple, quick, and rave reviews from my usual critical audience! The chicken is in bite size pieces in the photo, so that was how I made it also. Might have increased the curry a bit since did not have hot madras curry.... Still highly recommended!
I've never made curry before, so this was a great introductory recipe. I added a little extra hot curry powder, garlic, and tossed in some red pepper flakes because it wasn't quite hot enough for me, but that was just right. Very good flavors and super easy!
