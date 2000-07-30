Indian Chicken Curry I

4.4
220 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 51
  • 3 25
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

My friend's father, who is from India, showed me how to make this! It's delicious! Serve with hot cooked rice and veggies if desired; make sure that you do NOT eat the cloves, the flavor is too strong!

Recipe by Kristi Martinez

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse chicken and pat dry; season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat, then saute chicken until browned. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.

  • Saute onions in skillet until translucent; add ginger and garlic and saute until fragrant, then stir in curry powder.

  • Return chicken to skillet and add tomato sauce, coconut milk, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon stick. Season with salt to taste and stir all together.

  • Reduce heat to low and simmer until chicken is tender and cooked through (no longer pink inside), about 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 81.1mg; sodium 442.6mg. Full Nutrition
