Green Beans with Almonds and Caramelized Shallots

Rating: 4.83 stars
132 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 114
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Savory and sweet. Everyone who tries this side dish absolutely loves it.

By Jen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the slivered almonds in a dry skillet over low heat, and cook and stir constantly until the almonds are lightly toasted, 3 to 5 minutes. Watch carefully, because they burn easily. Remove the almonds and set aside.

  • Heat butter in a skillet over medium-low heat, and cook and stir the shallots and red bell pepper until softened, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the shallot mixture with sugar, salt, and pepper, and reduce heat to low. Cover, and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves and the shallots caramelize, 5 to 8 minutes.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan, fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer, and bring the water to a boil. Add the green beans, cover, and steam until just tender enough to pierce with a fork, 7 to 8 minutes. Drain the green beans, place them into the skillet with the shallot mixture, mix well, and gently stir in the toasted almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 51mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (135)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2010
I prepared this ahead of time deliberately undercooking the beans a little so that they'd be just right when I reheated them in the microwave just before serving. I didn't want all the futzing around with caramelizing shallots toasting almonds and blanching green beans in the midst of cooking the rest of dinner and it worked out well. While I probably won't make beans like this routinely because it requires a little more effort this will be something I'll remember when I want something more special. I omitted the sugar - there's enough in the shallots for them to caramelize on their own and I didn't want any sweetness. Once I cooked the green beans I arranged them on a serving plate then topped them with the bell pepper/shallot mixture rather than tossing it all together. It made for a very attractive presentation. This was definitely a welcome and delicious departure from the same old boring green beans. Read More
Helpful
(210)

Most helpful critical review

Kristen
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2011
It was ok I thought there was a little too much butter. I probably won't make them again because the end output doesn't justify the amount of time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
lovetocook
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2010
I made this recipe for a holiday dinner last night. It got rave reviews. The only comment though is that the recipe states that it takes 5-8 minutes for the shallots to caramelize. It actually takes about a half hour! Read More
Helpful
(109)
NeverMeasureChef
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2010
These green beans were great. I love the hint of garlic that the shallots add. I used french cut green beans and steamed them in a pan although next time I think I'll use steamer bags in the microwave to save time and dishes. I toasted the almonds and they added great flavor. I think next time I'll use more almonds. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Karen
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2010
I loved this!!! I did cut back on the sugar though to about 1 tbsp. Didn't have slivered almonds but sliced and didn't have red bell pepper but green. A keeper recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(26)
Cat Lady Cyndi
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2010
This is my new favorite way to prepare green beans. These are delicious and everyone at my dinner party loved them. I only used 1 tablespoon of sugar other wise I followed the recipe as written. Caramelizing the shallots gives such a wonderful flavor to these green beans. These are going to be on my table for Thanksgiving also. Thanks for sharing this great recipe:) Read More
Helpful
(23)
Tracy Schulz LaGrange
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
This is a wonderful recipe! I didn't add the red pepper and used 2 med sized shallots otherwise followed recipe. Tip: make sure to lower the temp and maybe let the pan cool a little before adding sugar or the onion will over cook and get hard. Did I mention this was a wonderful recipe?? Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(22)
MRSMALDO
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2011
This recipe was easy and turned out GREAT!! It was just as good the next day too. Thank you for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Kristy Bristlin Bowen
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2009
This was absolutely amazing! I didn't use shallots too expensive but chopped white onions. I'm bringing this to my mothers Thanksgiving dinner from now on!! Great flavor even though I was tempted to use garlic but it doesn't need it! Read More
Helpful
(19)
brittlandk
Rating: 4 stars
08/24/2009
I normally hate green beans but my husband likes them so I decided to try this recipe for something different. They were great (well for green beans.) Read More
Helpful
(16)
Kristen
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2011
It was ok I thought there was a little too much butter. I probably won't make them again because the end output doesn't justify the amount of time. Read More
Helpful
(5)
