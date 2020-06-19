Green Beans with Almonds and Caramelized Shallots

I prepared this ahead of time deliberately undercooking the beans a little so that they'd be just right when I reheated them in the microwave just before serving. I didn't want all the futzing around with caramelizing shallots toasting almonds and blanching green beans in the midst of cooking the rest of dinner and it worked out well. While I probably won't make beans like this routinely because it requires a little more effort this will be something I'll remember when I want something more special. I omitted the sugar - there's enough in the shallots for them to caramelize on their own and I didn't want any sweetness. Once I cooked the green beans I arranged them on a serving plate then topped them with the bell pepper/shallot mixture rather than tossing it all together. It made for a very attractive presentation. This was definitely a welcome and delicious departure from the same old boring green beans.
I made this recipe for a holiday dinner last night. It got rave reviews. The only comment though is that the recipe states that it takes 5-8 minutes for the shallots to caramelize. It actually takes about a half hour!
These green beans were great. I love the hint of garlic that the shallots add. I used french cut green beans and steamed them in a pan although next time I think I'll use steamer bags in the microwave to save time and dishes. I toasted the almonds and they added great flavor. I think next time I'll use more almonds.
I loved this!!! I did cut back on the sugar though to about 1 tbsp. Didn't have slivered almonds but sliced and didn't have red bell pepper but green. A keeper recipe!!!
This is my new favorite way to prepare green beans. These are delicious and everyone at my dinner party loved them. I only used 1 tablespoon of sugar other wise I followed the recipe as written. Caramelizing the shallots gives such a wonderful flavor to these green beans. These are going to be on my table for Thanksgiving also. Thanks for sharing this great recipe:)
This is a wonderful recipe! I didn't add the red pepper and used 2 med sized shallots otherwise followed recipe. Tip: make sure to lower the temp and maybe let the pan cool a little before adding sugar or the onion will over cook and get hard. Did I mention this was a wonderful recipe?? Thank you!
This recipe was easy and turned out GREAT!! It was just as good the next day too. Thank you for sharing.
This was absolutely amazing! I didn't use shallots too expensive but chopped white onions. I'm bringing this to my mothers Thanksgiving dinner from now on!! Great flavor even though I was tempted to use garlic but it doesn't need it!
I normally hate green beans but my husband likes them so I decided to try this recipe for something different. They were great (well for green beans.)
It was ok I thought there was a little too much butter. I probably won't make them again because the end output doesn't justify the amount of time.