Grilled Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce
Tender filet mignon steak is drizzled with a savory Gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onions.
Tender filet mignon steak is drizzled with a savory Gorgonzola cream sauce and topped with crumbled bacon bits and sliced green onions.
I only made the sauce from this recipe and it is wonderful. We had 10 people for dinner with a Tenderloin and everyone asked me for the recipe. I made this dish the night before and to warm it I placed it over a pan of water and heated. I did use more Gorgonzola cheese than the recipe calls for. Cut back on quantities because it's so rich people only take a little bit.Read More
I let this simmer for about an hour and 15 minutes. it did only reduce by about a third. In my opinion it could have used a lot more gorgonzola as i found this to be quite bland. i don't know if it is because i did not add the nutmeg ( i cant stand nutmeg) or what, but nothing I need to rush to make again.Read More
I only made the sauce from this recipe and it is wonderful. We had 10 people for dinner with a Tenderloin and everyone asked me for the recipe. I made this dish the night before and to warm it I placed it over a pan of water and heated. I did use more Gorgonzola cheese than the recipe calls for. Cut back on quantities because it's so rich people only take a little bit.
I think this is sinfully good. To the negative reviews on the calories... HELLO!! It doesn't take a genius to see it's a rich recipe but to rate it poorly for that reason is nonsense. Thanks for a great recipe! :)
I made this with less parmesan cheese (simply b/c of preference) and half and half instead of heavy cream to reduce the richness but added cayenne pepper to give the sauce a kick. In addition I sliced the tenderloin into small half dollar size pieces and plated them along with potato pancakes. Everyone had a second helping
Rich and delicious! Definitely not for those counting calories! I made this for two filets so I cut back on the sauce. This is one of those sauces that you have to do to your tastes. I used one cup of light cream and brought it to a boil and let it reduce a bit. I used two to three ounces of gorgonzola cheese and about three tsp. of parmesan cheese. I added salt, pepper, nutmeg, and a bit of cayenne. I added the crumbled bacon right to the sauce. I seasoned the filets as we usually do for grilling. Once they came off I poured a bit of the sauce over top then topped them off with sliced green onion. Perfect with grilled baked potaotes and a garden salad!
I made this for Christmas and it was a BIG success! The only thing I would do different is cook the sauce first and let it cool and then spread onto the steak when they are done. I had no left overs just them wanting more! Thank you very much for sharing.
I use cream of mushroom soup with skim milk whisked in to make up volume instead of cream here. I also add some sliced mushrooms near the end of cooking, and increase the Gorgonzola a bit (okay and I add a bit of garlic... I love my garlic!). Make sure to use a nice, high quality cheese. I tried it once with an amazing goat Gorgonzola, and another time with a cheaper pre-crumbled variety. You can definitely taste the difference and I think I'd have to double the cheaper one to get the same flavour out of it.
Seriously amazing. The only change we made was using chives in place of the green onions because we have a ton of those growing in our garden. YUM!!!!
This was amazing! Soooooo good. I was able to make the sauce ahead of time, which was nice. I used a little more cheese (maybe 5 oz.) and it was a little much, so I added a little more heavy cream. I also omitted the nutmeg. Can't wait to make it again!
I have made this twice now. The first time I let the sauce "reduce" for an hour but the sauce seemed really running in the end. I decided to try it again and let it cook down longer. What a difference!!!!! It took about 90 minutes to reduce the cream. I used 3 cups of cream instead of four and in the end still had enough sauce to serve another 4 people! The sauce was wonderful. I highly recommend it.
Great sauce recipe. I added sun dried tomatoes and black olives to it.
I let this simmer for about an hour and 15 minutes. it did only reduce by about a third. In my opinion it could have used a lot more gorgonzola as i found this to be quite bland. i don't know if it is because i did not add the nutmeg ( i cant stand nutmeg) or what, but nothing I need to rush to make again.
This is to-die-for good!! But I think the sauce is what makes this recipe - I almost give it top marks for the gorgonzola cream sauce alone!
The sauce is heavenly. I couldn't get it to reduce even with cooking for over an hour, so it was kind of a thin sauce, but I probably just had too big of a batch going. It didn't matter, it still tasted great. I made this with tenderloin cut into filets in the recipe, but I also served the sauce with sauteed chicken breast chunks with butter and fresh grated parmesan (mother-in-law doesn't eat red meat), and the sauce complimented the parmesan chicken sooo well. Will definitely make again with steak or chicken. Yum.
Recipe was amazing! I made this for Valentine's dinner. My husband loved it - and so did I! Was definitely as good as any filet I have had at a restaurant!!! Will definitely make this again!
AMAZING! My husband, who claims to dislike Gorgonzola, loved it! I loved the sauce so much that I even used it to top my broccoli.
Delicious and so worth spending a little extra on dinner for a special occasion.
Amazing recipe! My husband is a huge fan of bacon, so we also wrapped the filet in bacon before grilling. I fried the bacon for a minute or two before wrapping the steak with it because I like my steak very rare and was afraid the bacon wouldn't be cooked enough. It worked out perfect.
Used Danish Blue cuz it was on hand. Scaled and had less heavy cream than I thought so ended up half that and filled in with half and half. Didn't boil, just simmered, didn't need near the time to reduce, in fact I had to add more half and half to thin once ready to plate.
This was great. I cooked and let cool down quite a bit before pouring over beef and it did thinken up. I also added a little more gorgonzola, just a bit more, which is strange for me because I'm not a big fan of gorgonzola. I also decided to wrap the filets in bacon rather than chop. Will make this again. I served with herb angel hair pasta and garlic brocoli rabe. Fabulous! Thanks!
This was better than any resteraunt I've had. excellent
Delicious! My husband loved this!
Delicious and well worth the calories - Everyone RAVED about it!! Make this as-is, don't change a thing! Thanks for a great recipe!
I rate this one of my favorite top 10 recipes!! I could drink the sauce! oh so good :) Thank you so much for sharing! Everyone at the dinner table agreed!
Absolutely fantastic. The sauce is the secret here, everyone can cook a filet but with this sauce it takes it to a whole new level.
absolutely scrumptious! I prepared this "recipe-as is" except 1 oz. more gorgozola. It's fabulous and my husband agrees. This makes such a large amount of cheese sauce that I used the remainder in the sauce for penne pasta with grilled chicken breast the next night! Just added grilled chicken and steamed coursley chopped broccoli. Perfect a second time!!
Best sauce ever!
This is the first recipe I've rated. My husband kept raving about it! We always rate our experimental meals 1-10 and I don't think any meal has been rated over an 8....We gave this meal a 10! We cut the recipe in half, but still had an abundance of sauce. I'll just have to find what else goes with gorgonzola sauce!
So good. This is one of my favorite meals. A local restaurant makes a filet with gorgonzola cheese, rock shrimp and asparagus. I steam the asparagus and shrimp, grill the filet, put it in the center of the plate, put a few shrimp and asparagus around the steak, and drizzle the sauce over all of it. Thanks for the recipe. 10 stars! I recommend making the augratin potato recipe on here. Just search for garlic augratin potatoes, and sort by rating. It's the highest rated one on here. Complements the fillet just perfectly.
Great recipe! Simple to make & tastes delicious!
Absolutley LOVE this sauce. It's perfect. Not necessary to use heavy cream, I use 5% every time and it turns out fantastic! Makes a lot but leftovers are so good on pasta. My family/friends actually prefer this sauce on pork tenderloin rather than steak.
I made this last week for me and my boyfriend, and he freaked out; it was so good! We both agreed we had never eaten a better homemade steak. To make the meal for two, I used 2 cups of cream but still 3 ounces of gorgonzola cheese (the perfect, perfect sauce). I also pan-seared the steaks instead of grilling them. They were so delicious! Sided with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, this is a meal that I'm sure I will use again, especially if I'm trying to impress someone. (: Thanks for sharing!!!
My friends were so impressed with the flavor. This sauce would taste good on just about anything...it's THAT good!
I followed this recipe EXACTLY (for 2 servings) and it absolutely delicious. My boyfriend told me this dish was "restaurant" quality. I served this with grilled asparagus and that was plenty. The Gorgonzola cream sauce is very rich, so the asparagus was the perfect compliment. The only thing I would change would be to cut the sauce ingredients in half. It only takes a small amount for each filet, so it was a shame to throw out what wasn't used.
Loved it! I would use more cheese next time
Found this to be a very good basic recipe.. I had leftover crawfish left from a seafood boil that I added to it so eliminated the black pepper totally since would be crawfish were spicy & I used blue cheese crumbles for the cheese.
UGHMAZING! the nutmeg threw me off, but I followed exactly and it was great!
Great...one of the best steak sauces we've ever had. We recalculated the recipe for 2 but the sauce, bacon & onion was enough for 4.
I made this the other day. The flavors worked beautifully together. (but I left out the salt, my preference). My husband & I enjoyed it with a glass of Merlot. We both said (at the same time), that I should make this again. I would love to make this for a small dinner party. Thanks for sharing....
Good job on this one the sauce was close to the one we use in our kicthen
WOW! I made with half and half and added a little bit more cheese than called for..was FABULOUS over tri-tip! my husband wants to put it over pasta tomorrow for lunch :) Thanks for the recipe.
This is amazing! I do add 1/8 tsp of cayenne pepper. I usually have 1/2 left over and make it with grilled vegetables (asparagus, red pepper and squash) mixed with bowtie pasta. Thank you very much for posting this.
This was fantastic! The heavy cream did take a full hour, if not more, to reduce. I accidentally (don't ask) added 4 ounces of Gorgonzola instead of 3, but it worked. Our dinner guests were happy people. I have a vegetarian daughter, so I made some pasta, and one of our guests put the sauce on some of it...and loved it. Thanks so much for this recipe!
Very good! I halved the recipe since there was only two of us. I didn't let it cook down enough but it was still good.
I use flank steak instead of filet. Slice thin on a plate, drizzle with cream sauce, sprinkle with onion and bacon. Makes a beautiful presentation and tastes fabulous!
I added Montreal Steak seasoning to the listed spices. Instead of steaks I tied up a whole loin. Absolutely delicious!
Substituted English Stilton for Gorgonzola... Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.
I made the recipe as is. The key to the sauce is using a wide-bottomed pan....more surface area for the heavy cream to evaporate. I started with a smaller pan and it was taking forever (like other reviews said). As soon as I switched to a large pan it reduced by half quickly! Make sure you really like gorgonzola cheese before you make it. The sauce was very strong. I only used about 1/4 of the sauce on our fillets and it was plenty!
Best recipe I've made in years!! I could put this sauce over cereal, it's that good! I will be making this one again and again. One tip...do not add cheese and spices to reduced cream until the steak is done and resting.
This is very good, something like you'd get in a 5 star restaraunt! I added cayenne to spice it up just a tad. I'd suggest cutting the recipe in half b/c it makes way more than you need for 4 steaks. However, I reheated the leftovers slowly on the stove, using a small whisk and it came out perfectly~
Sauce is soo great. Very rich, thick and had a bunch left over! Well worth the make!
OH my gosh this was SO good. I will definitely be making it for company.
A MAZ ING!
Do not, I repeat, do not try to substitute fat free half and half in this recipe. I will try it again one of these days with heavy cream. The only reason I gave this two stars is because it's my own darn fault!
I made this for Valentines day and it was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as far as ingredients but I did use less cream to make a smaller quantity of the sauce (there were only 2 of us). I just eyeballed the Gorgonzola & Parmesan according to my taste and just added until i got the consistency I wanted (and it didn't take a full hour to get the cream to reduce/thicken nicely- I only used about 1.5 cups and we had plenty of sauce for 2 people to use generously). It's very flavorful & rich- definitely my favorite cream sauce I've ever eaten on a steak! I wasn't sure about the nutmeg- I like it but my husband doesn't - however I went for it & we didn't notice it in the finished product. However, the sauce was so good, I will make it exactly the same next time as I can only assume it's in there for a reason! I also seasoned the steaks according to this recipe and would follow this again- I did them stove top in my grilling pan. I paired this with roasted asparagus and the whole meal was a success. Great recipe for a special occasion at home- yet, it wasn't difficult, only took me about 40min start to finish so it was feasible for a working mom with a toddler to pull off with little hassle. *we don't care much for onions, so I garnished the top with the bacon crumbles & a little fresh parsley which added color and also seemed to work nicely with the cream sauce. Can't wait to make this again!
I only used the sauce from this recipe and it was fantastic! For our tenderloin just sprinkled on steak seasoning and grilled.
I made this the other night. This recipe is devine!! If your looking for another way to spice up your fillet mignon...this is it!!
Sauce
It was OK. It did not add to the flavor of the meat. Won't make again.
Amazing! Added slightly more cheese. Other than that, no changes. Delicious!
FABULOUS!!! I hardly ever cook steak because I'm not very good at it. The steak was delicious and tender. The cream sauce was absolutely decadent. Great dish for company.
Great recipe - replaced the gorgonzola with feta cheese and it was still great. We willl be making this sauce, and steak, again.
This was FANTASTIC. Won't be making it too often because of how expensive Filet Mignon is, but it was great for an anniversary dinner. Will DEFINITELY make again! Thanks!!
This was an excellent recipe. The sauce was tasty. I'm not a great cook but this made me look like one!
This sauce is delicious. You just have to use it immediately because if you let it sit, it starts to thicken up pretty quickly. I used this on filet mignon with mushrooms and my husband loved it commenting, "Wow, what I do to deserve this special meal?" I will be making again, but will probably try on other cuts of steak and chicken too.
I'm giving this 3 stars b/c for the amount of time this took it wasn't worth it. Good flavor but I had to add much more gorgonzola than what was called for
This sauce is really good and a nice way to dress up steak. It makes a lot and is very rich so I'll probably try cutting the recipe in half next time. I wasn't paying attention and the cream boiled over so keep an eye on that! I also added Cajun seasoning as I thought the sauce was a bit bland without it. Have made several times and really enjoyed it, thanks for the recipe!
AMAZING!!!
Unhealthy as heck but tastes great
I make a recipe for a gorgonzola sauce/fondue to serve with garlic crostini. I use equal measures of heavy cream/gorgonzola cheese. Reduce the cream by half and add cheese. I expect it would be very light on the cheesy taste with this ratio which is the reason most people are adding more. I am not going to skew the rating for this recipe as I haven't made it.
My daughter, who is NOT a cook, surprised me with this for my birthday dinner. When I heard what she had made I was prepared to order pizza but instead was blown away! It was incredible! As another reviewer said, the sauce is amazing would be excellent on many other things. Thanks for sharing a recipe that made a novice look like a pro! It has become my requested birthday dinner now.
Great Recipe.
Incredible! Followed recipe exactly except added 1Tbls. Cajun seasoning to the sauce for a little flavor. Only complaint, grilling steaks to 130 degrees, then tenting for 8 minutes brought them to medium well (we used thick fillets). Next time, will cook less.
I made this for New Year's Eve dinner and it was fabulous! The only changes I made was to the sauce- I used half n half and reduced fat gorgonzola simply because that is what I had on hand. The sauce does take one hour - and needs 'hand holding' so plan to spend the time. And, don't forget the nutmeg- it's a must. This is a 5 star dish suitable for a special occasion.
This was the first time I have ever made something like this. My wife had the filet and I had a Ribeye. I used the Gorgonzola sauce for both of them and it was amazing.
This was simple and yummy! I used Montreal Seasoning on my steaks because I always do- but otherwise made the recipe as is. The sauce made a great spread for leftover sandwiches as well. Thanks for the recipe!
The sauce is great it tastes almost exactly like an olive garden sauce I love. I put my meat in the crock pot for 3 hours on high to make it real tender.
This sauce was awesome - it did take some time to reduce down, but well worth it. The gorgonzola was not overpowering but rich and delicious. We enjoyed the sauce on the sides we prepared as well - asparagus & baked potato. It was a wonderful Valentines Meal - at a fraction of the restaurant cost.
This sauce was amazing! We were practically drinking it. Even my 16 yr old daughter loved it. I followed the recipe exactly except I used blue cheese instead of the milder Gorgonzola. Easy to make too- so try it!
OK, so I changed the recipe. so shoot me for rating it 5 stars but I can't help it. with the few small changes that I made this was AMAZING! As another reviewer suggested I used only 1 cup cream with the full amounts of everything else. I did add a pinch of cayenne but couldn't even taste it anyways. the only slight problem I had was that the sauce did not thicken even with the reduced amt of cream. Ended up adding probably a bit more than a T cornstarch. Perfect. Nice and thick, good flavour, especially with the bacon and green onions. for my steaks I wrapped them in bacon and broiled them after brushing with some olive oil, salt and pepper. To die for!
Very, very good. A for sure crowd pleaser. I added more cheese to thicken up the sauce.
simply put, The best steak I've ever had! Cant wait to make this again.
My family and I LOVE this recipe. We just add more parmesan to the recipe. Thanks for posting.
I'm rating just the cream sauce but I'd give it 5000 stars if I could. It is absolutely awesome. Not health food but who cares once in a while! Thanks!
as ordered ! It was great you could use this on a Burger Works for me !
I made this yesterday for my wife and my sister and I. We all loved it. Great combination of flavors and textures. Went well with an Argentinian Malbec.
Delicious! The cream sauce is easy and yummy on lots of things. I make it and put it over asparagus.
I hit it out of the park with this celebratory meal. I tweeked the Gorgonzola sauce by adding a bit of Asiago with the Parmesan and it was a delicious.
This was amazing. The gorgonzola cream sauce was perfect...not to heavy but rich enough. This is my new go to for steak night ; )
Awesome!
My sauce didn't turn out well because I used a cream starter instead. By the time hubby got the steaks off the grill it was as thick as paste. Both hub by and grandson said it tasted good but I was underwhelmed. Next time use nonfat half and half and thicken if necessary. Also I think I prefer the flavor of blue cheese instead of Gorgonzola to compliment the rich steaks. Maybe next time I'll just use crumbled blue cheese on the steaks or hamburger just before it comes off the grill. Less calories and a complimentary flavor with beef. Or combine blue cheese with Panko and put under the broiler for a minute or two.
I have just done the sauce and it was excellent.
I made for my boyfriend on Valentines Day and he loved it, I used NY strips, because they were sold out of tenderloins, but it was still soOoOoOoo good : )
Absolutely delectable!! I got the filet mignon steaks from the Fresh Market, and the quantity of the steak was Un-Real. The sauce? AMAZING! The Gorgonzola cheese mixed with the parmesan was so gooood! Served with steamed asparagus, baked potatoes & French bread.
I made just the sauce and poured over bacon wrapped filet mignon and grilled asparagus; it was a huge hit. My family loved it! Will definitely make again!
Absolutely amazing recipe! I'd serve this meal to the President...
My husband said that he's going to dream about the cream sauce tonight!
Great! Sauce is heavenly! Will be great on pasta.
It was restaurant quality! Next time, I'll decrease the amount of cream by half; just too much sauce left over! Otherwise I'll be making it again!
This is delicious!!!! It took just over an hour and we ate it in minutes it was so good! Love the sauce! We had some fresh New Jersey corn and asparagus on the side and the flavors came together nicely. Certainly not an inexpensive meal but well worth it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections