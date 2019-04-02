Grilled Filet Mignon with Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

I made this for Valentines day and it was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly as far as ingredients but I did use less cream to make a smaller quantity of the sauce (there were only 2 of us). I just eyeballed the Gorgonzola & Parmesan according to my taste and just added until i got the consistency I wanted (and it didn't take a full hour to get the cream to reduce/thicken nicely- I only used about 1.5 cups and we had plenty of sauce for 2 people to use generously). It's very flavorful & rich- definitely my favorite cream sauce I've ever eaten on a steak! I wasn't sure about the nutmeg- I like it but my husband doesn't - however I went for it & we didn't notice it in the finished product. However, the sauce was so good, I will make it exactly the same next time as I can only assume it's in there for a reason! I also seasoned the steaks according to this recipe and would follow this again- I did them stove top in my grilling pan. I paired this with roasted asparagus and the whole meal was a success. Great recipe for a special occasion at home- yet, it wasn't difficult, only took me about 40min start to finish so it was feasible for a working mom with a toddler to pull off with little hassle. *we don't care much for onions, so I garnished the top with the bacon crumbles & a little fresh parsley which added color and also seemed to work nicely with the cream sauce. Can't wait to make this again!