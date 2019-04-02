Salmon Wellington

Rating: 4.68 stars
81 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 62
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Elegant puff pastry is wrapped around a well-seasoned salmon.

By Valerie Roman

14 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle salt on both sides of the salmon. Mix the thyme, oregano, basil, dill, mustard, and mayonnaise in a small bowl and spread over the salmon, then sprinkle the feta cheese on top. Layer the spinach over the feta cheese.

  • Roll the pastry out wide enough and long enough to wrap around the salmon, about 1/4 inch thickness. Place the salmon in the center of the pastry and fold the pastry over the salmon. Place the roll seam-side down on a baking sheet. Cut several small slits in the pastry to allow steam to escape. Brush the egg white onto the pastry.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the pastry is golden brown and the salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
843 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 66.2g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 1802.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (89)

Most helpful positive review

erin
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
this was very yummy! i wrapped the fish in a paper towel for about 30 minutes or so first to remove excess liquid. i used much less mayo mixture than the recipe called for...about 1/2 cup for 1.25 lbs fish. it turned out great not soggy at all. next time i will use fresh chopped spinach though easier to deal with and tastes better. Read More
Helpful
(57)

Most helpful critical review

Victoria Nichols
Rating: 3 stars
08/03/2015
I am only giving this recipe 3 stars because I think that the oregano thyme basil and dill weed was a bit too much. I had a wonderful Sock-eye salmon filet and the flavor of the salmon was overpowered a bit. My daughter said all she could taste was the mustard even though I had cut back on it. I still think it's a good recipe and I might not attempted it had it not seemed and was so easy. I am looking forward to trying it again but will have to tweak it some more to suit our tastes. ( I didn't have mayo so used Miracle Whip and that didn't seem to matter but will get real mayo for next time.)We still ate half of it and will enjoy the other half tomorrow. I cut the filet in half and wrapped each half in the puff pastry. I love that stuff.... never used it before!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
irish
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2010
This was awesome with a few changes. I used one sheet of dough for the bottom and one for the top. I put the bottom dough on the oven proof dish I was using. I had a large piece of salmon so I took the skin off and used that it was almost the size of the dough but not quite. I followed the directions but used fresh spinach which I tossed in a tablespoon of olive oil first. I covered with the second sheet of dough and pinched all the edges together. I coated with the egg white and topped with a teaspoon of chopped shallots. My company raved about it and insisted on the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(49)
Lcrouch
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2009
Oh My Goodness!!! This recipe was WONDERFUL! My whole family and I loved it. The only thing I did not have where the correct spices so I used thyme and basil. It was still wonderful. I will be going to get the dill on my grocery list. I had 4 4oz salmon so I cut the 2 dough rolls in half for each piece. We enjoyed it so much. I took leftovers for lunch the next day. I would recommend a toaster oven and not a microwave to reheat. Thanks for the wonderful recipe we will be eating it again soon. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Jessica Gopalakrishnan
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2010
Turned out better than I expected. Easy to make. I would use a lot less dijon or maybe no mustard at all. Read More
Helpful
(24)
loewen.r@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2010
Yum. I used dried herbs only regular salt and forgot to add mustard. Plus a little extra spinach and it was very easy and came out deliciously Read More
Helpful
(22)
CHERUBAE
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2009
We made this with about 1 lb salmon fillet and it fit into the rolled-out puff pastry just fine. Even with cutting the amount of mustard/mayo sauce in half, there was still about 1/4 C. left over. Read More
Helpful
(21)
lisasamm
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2010
Very good! My partner always talks about his mother's salmon wellington so I attempted this recipe for his birthday. His brothers and he loved it! The dijon and dill combination is delicious! Read More
Helpful
(20)
juliap24
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2010
Great recipe. I loved it. My husband was impressed. Thank you Read More
Helpful
(16)
atasteofcreole
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2009
No dijon no one likes. I made Mini-wellingtons. It was ALOT of work but well worth it. 17 yr old LOVED them! Read More
Helpful
(16)
