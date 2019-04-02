Salmon Wellington

1 of 89

Rating: 5 stars this was very yummy! i wrapped the fish in a paper towel for about 30 minutes or so first to remove excess liquid. i used much less mayo mixture than the recipe called for...about 1/2 cup for 1.25 lbs fish. it turned out great not soggy at all. next time i will use fresh chopped spinach though easier to deal with and tastes better. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This was awesome with a few changes. I used one sheet of dough for the bottom and one for the top. I put the bottom dough on the oven proof dish I was using. I had a large piece of salmon so I took the skin off and used that it was almost the size of the dough but not quite. I followed the directions but used fresh spinach which I tossed in a tablespoon of olive oil first. I covered with the second sheet of dough and pinched all the edges together. I coated with the egg white and topped with a teaspoon of chopped shallots. My company raved about it and insisted on the recipe. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars Oh My Goodness!!! This recipe was WONDERFUL! My whole family and I loved it. The only thing I did not have where the correct spices so I used thyme and basil. It was still wonderful. I will be going to get the dill on my grocery list. I had 4 4oz salmon so I cut the 2 dough rolls in half for each piece. We enjoyed it so much. I took leftovers for lunch the next day. I would recommend a toaster oven and not a microwave to reheat. Thanks for the wonderful recipe we will be eating it again soon. Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars Turned out better than I expected. Easy to make. I would use a lot less dijon or maybe no mustard at all. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Yum. I used dried herbs only regular salt and forgot to add mustard. Plus a little extra spinach and it was very easy and came out deliciously Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars We made this with about 1 lb salmon fillet and it fit into the rolled-out puff pastry just fine. Even with cutting the amount of mustard/mayo sauce in half, there was still about 1/4 C. left over. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! My partner always talks about his mother's salmon wellington so I attempted this recipe for his birthday. His brothers and he loved it! The dijon and dill combination is delicious! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe. I loved it. My husband was impressed. Thank you Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars No dijon no one likes. I made Mini-wellingtons. It was ALOT of work but well worth it. 17 yr old LOVED them! Helpful (16)