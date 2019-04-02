this was very yummy! i wrapped the fish in a paper towel for about 30 minutes or so first to remove excess liquid. i used much less mayo mixture than the recipe called for...about 1/2 cup for 1.25 lbs fish. it turned out great not soggy at all. next time i will use fresh chopped spinach though easier to deal with and tastes better.
This was awesome with a few changes. I used one sheet of dough for the bottom and one for the top. I put the bottom dough on the oven proof dish I was using. I had a large piece of salmon so I took the skin off and used that it was almost the size of the dough but not quite. I followed the directions but used fresh spinach which I tossed in a tablespoon of olive oil first. I covered with the second sheet of dough and pinched all the edges together. I coated with the egg white and topped with a teaspoon of chopped shallots. My company raved about it and insisted on the recipe.
Oh My Goodness!!! This recipe was WONDERFUL! My whole family and I loved it. The only thing I did not have where the correct spices so I used thyme and basil. It was still wonderful. I will be going to get the dill on my grocery list. I had 4 4oz salmon so I cut the 2 dough rolls in half for each piece. We enjoyed it so much. I took leftovers for lunch the next day. I would recommend a toaster oven and not a microwave to reheat. Thanks for the wonderful recipe we will be eating it again soon.
Turned out better than I expected. Easy to make. I would use a lot less dijon or maybe no mustard at all.
Yum. I used dried herbs only regular salt and forgot to add mustard. Plus a little extra spinach and it was very easy and came out deliciously
We made this with about 1 lb salmon fillet and it fit into the rolled-out puff pastry just fine. Even with cutting the amount of mustard/mayo sauce in half, there was still about 1/4 C. left over.
Very good! My partner always talks about his mother's salmon wellington so I attempted this recipe for his birthday. His brothers and he loved it! The dijon and dill combination is delicious!
Great recipe. I loved it. My husband was impressed. Thank you
No dijon no one likes. I made Mini-wellingtons. It was ALOT of work but well worth it. 17 yr old LOVED them!
I am only giving this recipe 3 stars because I think that the oregano thyme basil and dill weed was a bit too much. I had a wonderful Sock-eye salmon filet and the flavor of the salmon was overpowered a bit. My daughter said all she could taste was the mustard even though I had cut back on it. I still think it's a good recipe and I might not attempted it had it not seemed and was so easy. I am looking forward to trying it again but will have to tweak it some more to suit our tastes. ( I didn't have mayo so used Miracle Whip and that didn't seem to matter but will get real mayo for next time.)We still ate half of it and will enjoy the other half tomorrow. I cut the filet in half and wrapped each half in the puff pastry. I love that stuff.... never used it before!!