Seminary Muffins

When I make muffins with oatmeal (or oatmeal and nuts combined) I try to use half the amount, let it sit for five minutes or so after the batter's been mixed so that the oats have a chance to soak up some of the liquid added to the recipe, then see if the batter needs more oatmeal or not. This muffin batter did not--1/2 cup of oatmeal was plenty. I ran the oats through my food processor for a finer texture before using it. I cut the brown sugar back to a half cup, used my own homemade applesauce and only used a pinch of salt. Because I'm out of chocolate chips right now, I used raisins. These turned out very good--moist and chewy with a great deal of flavor from all the different additions in this muffin. We enjoyed these very much. I'm really glad I cut the oatmeal in half, I think if I hadn't, the muffins would have been too dry. I'll make this again.