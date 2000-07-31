Seminary Muffins

Delicious and healthy muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack. No oil, butter or yeast! You may use oat bran instead of oatmeal if you wish.

Recipe by Christa Adams

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 12 cup muffin pan.

  • In a large bowl, combine egg, banana, brown sugar, applesauce and vanilla. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cinnamon.

  • Gently stir flour mixture and oatmeal into banana mixture. Fold in chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven or 15 to 20 minutes, or until light brown. Remove muffins from pan and place on a wire rack to let cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 365.6mg. Full Nutrition
