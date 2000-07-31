Seminary Muffins
Delicious and healthy muffins. Great for breakfast or a snack. No oil, butter or yeast! You may use oat bran instead of oatmeal if you wish.
I eliminated the chocolate chips and nuts and used whole wheat flour. They came out healthy and delicious!Read More
In reply to first reviewer, these are NOT fat free muffins - they have chocolate chips and walnuts in them! The nutritional data lists them as having 6 grams of fat.Read More
When I make muffins with oatmeal (or oatmeal and nuts combined) I try to use half the amount, let it sit for five minutes or so after the batter's been mixed so that the oats have a chance to soak up some of the liquid added to the recipe, then see if the batter needs more oatmeal or not. This muffin batter did not--1/2 cup of oatmeal was plenty. I ran the oats through my food processor for a finer texture before using it. I cut the brown sugar back to a half cup, used my own homemade applesauce and only used a pinch of salt. Because I'm out of chocolate chips right now, I used raisins. These turned out very good--moist and chewy with a great deal of flavor from all the different additions in this muffin. We enjoyed these very much. I'm really glad I cut the oatmeal in half, I think if I hadn't, the muffins would have been too dry. I'll make this again.
Really did stay moist - didn't become gummy like muffins made with applesauce have a tendency to do. Loved the flavor - great with tea! (I also used blueberries instead of chocolate and nuts)I may add more cinnamon next time.
Delightful! What a great change from the plain old banana muffins. The oatmeal adds texture, and the cinnamon adds a tasty twist. And these are fat free?!? Wow!
Mmm, these muffins make a nice, hearty snack. I made the recipe exactly as directed with the exception of using Orgran No Egg Natural Egg Replacer since my son is allergic to eggs. I also omitted the nuts since we aren't big fans. The larger muffins took about 18-19 minutes, and the mini-muffins I made to use up the batter took about thirteen minutes.
Very light texture. Used whole wheat flour and raisins instead of the chocolate chips. Hard to resist not having a second. Have to keep a lookout for ripe bananas.
I would have given this recipe 10 stars. Absolutely thee best muffin I have ever made or tasted! Delicious and I stayed with the recipe ingredients except for these changes to make them a little more healthy. I used whole wheat flour, regular oats and instead of chocolate chips I folded in fresh blueberries plus I added a third cup of wheat germ and used two egg whites instead of one egg. Enjoy!
These are really delicious and easy to make. Our whole family loved them.
These were really good and certainly tasted "healthier" than a regular muffin. I did not add chocolate chips, I can see where these would be great with raisins, dried fruit, etc. I used pecan pieces instead of walnuts. These do not rise really at all, so fill your muffin tins accordingly. I will definitely make these again and try adding other things. These also were not very "spice"-ey, so I would probably add nutmeg, allspice, etc. next time to get a little more flavor going.
Absolutely loved this recipe! You can add just about anything to it and it still tastes great! I added raisins, blueberries, and an oatmeal cinnamon topping. Beautiful result =] Thank you for submitting this!
I made some changes which significantly improved the nutritional values of this recipe, and it turned out great! I used sugar twin brown sugar instead of regular, whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose, only a tiny dash of salt, 3/4th cup of oats instead of a whole cup, used 1/4th cup of dark chocolate chips, and added 1/4th cup of crushed all bran buds. NUTRITIONAL INFO for a 14 muffin yield: 98.9 calories, 111.8 mg sodium, 17 carbs, 2.9g fibre, 6g sugar, 3.2g protein, 1.8g fat, 15mg cholesterol, 20mg potassium.
What a nice surprise! I've been on Weight Watchers for the past 4 weeks and was hungry for something baked, sweet, filling, and Weight Watchers friendly. This delicious muffin is just 4 points and my recipe made 18 servings, so given the nutritional information listed with the recipe, I can have 1-1/2 muffins for the 4 points.
Very very moist. I left out choco chips and nuts to cut out some fat..they were wonderful. I will try to add bluberries next time. YUMMY!
I can't believe these are healthy! As another reviewer said, the use of applesauce in this recipe for some reason does not yield a gooey result, the muffins are moist yet fluffy. I didn't have chocolate chips on hand, so I skipped that. I also added wheat germ and ground flax seed for that extra healthy boost.
Sooooo Delicious! I was very plesently surprised at the delicious taste of these muffins! I used half wheat flour, and raisins instead of choc. chips. Even my hubby loved them. They don't look appealing but are very suprisingly good.
I had 3 very ripe bananas I needed to use and this was suggested on the Recipe Exchange. I made them this morning and they are a HIT!! I followed the recipe exactly using the mini chocolate chips. Excellent texture and taste. I didn't measure the bananas but just use 3 rather samll ones. Yum.. this is definately a keeper!
I LIKE em! I am watching my calories so I excluded the chocolate chips and nuts (boy they would be SO good in here) and added 1/4 cup of raisins. I only used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and thought they were sweet enough. Great breakfast muffin for just over 100 calories with the modifacations.
These were delicious! I ripped one apart 5 minutes after I took them out of the tin and was pleasantly surprised at how soft and moist they are, without being gluey. I did use 1/4c of bran and 3/4c of oats to change it up a bit, and I threw in about 3T of presoaked chia seeds. The only thing i might change next time is to use 1/2c of brown sugar, I'm not sure they need the whole 3/4c.
These were okay, but WAAAY too salty. 1 1/4 tsp overpowers this recipe. I would cut it back to a 1/2 tsp.
Delicious, they were very moist and pretty sweet. I used half white and half whole wheat flour. I used half yogurt and half oil instead of using applesauce as I was out of applesauce and only had a bit of yogurt. I think next time I will only use yogurt (I find that makes baking more moist then applesauce) and maybe try 1/2 cup of brown sugar to make them a bit healthier.
We found these to be very salty and gummy. Sorry...just didn't work for us.
Very moist muffin. Easy to change up so that your favorite flavors are present. The banana and chocolate are very good, but I could see substituting pumpkin for the banana and craisins for the chocolate. I used WW pastry flour and subbed 1/4 cup of ground flaxseed for a portion of the flour. Will definitely make these again.
Not bad -- no oil, so healthier. Used only 1/2 cup brown sugar, raisins rather than choc chips, cut back on salt, due to reviews.
These muffins are so good and moist! I make them according to the instructions except I used whole wheat flour instead of AP. I have figured that four medium sized bananas is about right. You love the chocolate chips in them and have even made a streusel topping (brown sugar, flour, and butter) for a little added zing! Even though I love the chocolate chips, substituting blueberries or even raisins/craisins would be fantastic. Try them, you will not be sorry!
Absolutely a five star recipe. I substituted 1/2 of the white flour for whole wheat pastry flour, and substituted 1/2 of the oats for wheat germ and flax. I also added 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. These are incredibly moist and delicious, and they do not taste low fat at all!
We LOVED these! I used whole wheat flour and left out the chocolate chips and nuts, and they were delicious. I started making them without realizing I didn't have any oatmeal, so I added 1/3-1/2 cup more whole wheat flour and they turned out great. The next day I went to the store and bought some oatmeal so I could make them again!
These were delicious! I used whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup Splenda & 1/4 cup mini choc chips. I probably used about 2 bananas. A very moist, flavorful muffin. Thanks so much!
Not sure why I'm the only one who came up with this but I could only taste salt! I questioned 1 1/14 tsp as I was adding it, but went with it anyway because I wanted to follow the recipe exactly.
These muffins are incredibly delicious and moist! I substituted the same amount of flour with whole wheat flour and used craisins instead of chocolate chips.
I made these tonight and both my husband and I really enjoyed them. Such great texture from the oatmeal! I added carob chips instead of chocolate, but since I was worried about them being bitter -- I added some currants, coconut, dried cranberries and substituted toasted slivered almonds for the walnuts. As another review said, I think you could add just about anything to this recipe and it would be a hit. Thanks for a great recipe!
I wish I could give this 10 stars! To make it even more healthy, I used half regular and half whole wheat flour, half oat bran and half instant oats, and Egg Beaters instead of a real egg. Raisins instead of chocolate chips (but I think I might add some next time - just cause I have to!) and due to allergies, no walnuts. This was easy to prep and we'll have them in the house again and again. Thanks for the recipe!
Um, not a whole lot of taste. At all. Disappointed. Not sure even if it's worth tweaking. Maybe it's just not what I was looking for.
Fantastic! I was 1/3 cup short on bananas, so I upped my applesauce to 2/3 cup. These came out moist and, as my boyfriend said, tasted like candy! Next time I'll try blueberries instead of the chocolate chips. I've been on a "healthier muffin" baking spree, and these are the best I've made from this website so far.
A hearty breakfast muffin, really delicious! I made them with oatmeal oats and omitted the nuts. I also would have reduced the salt for my taste. This made 11 tasty and healthy muffins that my whole family liked. Could anyone figure out why they were named Seminary? A great start to any day!
I thought these were really good! I followed the recipe exactly, and wouldn't change anything in the future. Someone had said that they don't rise, but that wasn't the case for me... just for the record. :)
When I initially tried these muffins I wasn't terribly impressed. They aren't amazing right out of the oven, but my family adores them. I like them cold out of the refrigerator. We make them once every other week now.
I love these. Easy to make. I actually left out the chocolate chips/walnuts since I was out and they still turned out wonderful. I added some ground flax seed too. Thanks for sharing.
As long as you know in your head these are super healthy they are great, they are not ur usual over sugary muffins I feel good giving these to my kids in the morning used raisins instead of choc and 1/2 c of sugar
Very moist. I will cut back the sugar next time because the bananas really seem to make them sweet. Nice to find such a healthy and tasty breakfast muffin.
Good muffins. Moist and a bit heavy but great with morning coffee.
I made these muffins earlier today and they are absolutely delicious. I used unbleached flour and omitted the nuts and chocolate chips. Instead of making large muffins, I made mini muffins (36 total). 4 medium sized bananas are perfect when making mini muffins. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. I can't wait to make these for my grandsons.
These were delicious. I used half brown sugar and half Splenda. Will definitely make again.
I made these to change up my toddlers usual breakfast of oatmeal at daycare. A few adjustments: 1/2 c flour and 1/2 c whole wheat flour, 1 c blueberries instead of chocolate chips and walnuts. Very moist and flavorful! Very fast to make too!
Excellent recipe! The only thing I altered was the amount of salt (I used less). One friend who ate one said, "Wow!" immediately. I will definitely use this recipe again and again!
I made them just as the recipe called for (minus the nuts because we were out and using oat bran instead of oatmeal like the author suggested), and they were fantastic! Flavorful, moist, and delicious! Sometimes I think applesauce (rather than oil) changes the texture and overall taste, but not with these.
Oh my word!!!! These are AWESOME!!!! Now the true test: My finicky kids. Drum roll please....they actually like them!!!! My 9-year-old gave them a 9! THANK YOU!!!! I added a little flax meal too. And I think next time I might decrease the sugar just a bit...the chocolate chips are really sweet. I used "Private Selection" brand semi-sweets, which I think are my new favorite chip! They are a little bigger than the usual ones.
Loved it! Followed the recipe exactly. We loved them hot out of the oven with a little butter and a big glass of milk. They freeze well, so just make a bunch!!
Decent Muffin, I decided to use fruit jam instead of applesauce. 3 Bananas ripened and black in freezer. and added 2 TBLSP Oil. They are very good and moist
This are very good. The only thing I left out was the walnuts. Def. will make over and over.
These are always a huge hit. They're a little bit rubbery after all (with the applesauce) but they're still very delicious and they have enough substance to them that even my boyfriend (who hates sweets) really enjoys them.
The day I baked these, my rating would have been 3 stars. The muffins had good flavor, but had that typical applesauce-low fat rubbery texture. My changes were 2X the cinnamon, adding 4 Tbsp ground flax seed, only 1/2 tsp salt, and cranberries instead of chocolate chips. However, I put the muffins in a tightly-sealed container, and WOW, the next couple of days, the muffins became WAY better in taste and texture. Nice and moist, with no rubbery texture. Worth waiting for!
So good and love that they are fairly healthy! Used half whole wheat flour and the other half all-purpose. Used old fashioned oats and mini choc chip cookies because that is what I had on hand. Loved these!!
I followed the EXACT recipe i.e no changes made but what I saw in the recipe. They were nice, I liked them but that is all.. the other half however.. thought they were the best thing since Internet invention.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and these turned out fantastic! make sure not to overbake because these are naturally very moist
I make these and freeze them in ziploc bags for my boys to nook for breakfast before school. They freeze great. I omit the semi sweet and use white chocolate chips and use dried fruit instead of nuts. This week I used cran strawberries. I also add flax seed. Delish!!
They were so delicious, my husband loved them and he does not tend to like 'healthy' foods. I substituted some of the sugar for honey and maple syrup (1/4c brown sugar, 1/4c honey and 1/4c maple syrup), I also omitted the nuts and choc chips. It tasted so good. I Will make these again.
By far one of the best muffins I've ever made and I bake alot. Muffins are my specialty. So moist and delicious.
I use less brown sugar, add a dash of nutmeg and use less salt! Also, use a quality vanilla!! Yummy
Doubled the recipe right off the bat, so glad I did! Only used 2/3 the amt of choc chips (mini), I think next time I will only use half the amt of choc chips called for and it will be enough. Also will put in some whole wheat flour next time, don't know why I did not this time. Sprinkled some oats on top to make them look pretty. Very good muffin, my kids thought these rocked!
These are DELICIOUS, even when compared to some of those fat-laden, calorie-laden muffin recipes! I use egg substitute and whole wheat "white" flour - I added a teaspoon of vital wheat gluten, too. Didn't measure but used two medium bananas. Light, moist, flavorful and not one hint of that rubbery taste/texture you sometimes get when you make a healthy quick bread or muffin. Thanks so much, Christa! Not only am I saving this, I'm also saving this to my "Favorites" folder! :)
What a fabulous recipe! They're so tasty, I can't stay out of them ... which kind of defeats the purpose of making a healthier muffin! ;) The only change I made was to add a small splash of olive oil. I also used 3 large bananas - probably more than recipe called for, but you could really taste the banana in every muffin ... delish!!
I made these muffins with wheat flour no nuts added dry cranberrys they were so moist might leave out the chips next time and add rasins over all I loved them.
My muffins went from "hearty" the morning after I baked them, to "tough and chewy" two days later. they also stuck to the muffin papers. I'll give them another shot, because the flavor was good, but maybe I'll us half apple sauce half butter or oil. Thanks for the recipe!
Tasty! My kids loved them. I used half whole wheat flour, half all purpose, plus the quick oats. Only 1/2 cup brown sugar, and about 1/2 teas salt. No choco-chips. These muffins are delicious, and the nuts add a nice texture. I used Trader Joes roasted chopped pecans. I suspect you could use a bit more banana instead of applesauce. Seems silly to open a jar of applesauce for 1/3 cup. You need about two bananas for this recipe. I put the bananas, sugar and eggs in the blender, because I don't like to find mushy banana bits. Then added it to the dry ingredients in a bowl.
These were wonderful! I used pecans and cinnamon chips because that's what I had on hand.
Way too salty. I used one teaspoon (the recipe calls for even more -- 1 and 1/4) and as I bit into the first muffin -- whoa!!! -- talk about a salt hit. The texture was good, the other flavours were nice, but if I make again, I will cut the salt down to about 1/2 tsp.
It used wholewheat flour and put more bananas than this recipe called for (used 3 VERY ripe bananas), and put less sugar. Came out more cakey (because of extra bananas), but still delicious. Omitted walnuts since I was in rush to make these, next time I will add walnuts or pecans (easier to crush). Nice basic muffin. Will make them again.
These are my go to muffins. I only use 1/2 c brown sugar and I eliminated the salt altogether. You can use flax eggs instead of the egg. I use the Ghiradelli 60%cacoa chip-- 2oz only, they turn out perfect every time.
AWESOME RECIPE!! It was so delicious! and low fat too! I replaced the chocolate chips with rasins and replaced the brown sugar with sugar substitute.. it was really good! just had one for breakfast.. thanks!
I made a lot of substitutions due to ltd. ingredients where I live and aiming for health, but they turned out tasty :) subbed coconut oil for applesauce, pumpkin seeds and flax for nuts. Added raisins. Used 1/2wholwht flour & 1/2ground flax. Added a tbsp plain yog at the end as the mix looked dry. Took 18 mins in my mystery oven where temps are unknown. Yummy!
Don't get me wrong, I do appreciate chocolate chips in many recipes. I am just not crazy about putting them in muffins. I used dried cranberries and dried cherries instead of the chocolate chips. Made these as per the recipe except for the chocolate chips. Very, very good. I think these are a good quick breakfast or with a nice cup of coffee. Nice tender crumb and sweet taste without being too sweet.
I had some bananas and applesauce to use up so I wasn't expecting anything great, but this is FANTASTIC recipe!! Very moist and the chocolate chips give it just enough sweetness. I will definetly be making these again. Thank you!!
Substituted whole wheat flour for all-purpose flour and strawberry puree for the applesauce. Also added some extra banana. Delicious! They don't taste low-fat even though they are.
left out the nuts.
For low-fat muffins, these are wonderful! My sister and I are on a diet and love these muffins! We substitute Splenda brown sugar for the "real" brown sugar to cut the calories even more. Use the "mini" chocolate chips so that they distribute completely throughout the muffin and you think you're sinfully indulging when you're really not!
These muffins are easy, healthy, very moist, and best of all, my kids love them. Make them in the mini muffin pan and they are a great snack to send to school.
These are amazing! I made a few changes to make them even healthier; I used whole wheat flour & chopped dark chocolate pieces instead of regular choco chips. The kids & hubby LOVE them for breakfast or just anytime & I can feel good about filling them with something healthy!
Great idea for muffins....too much salt though....next time i make them i will use half the amount called for. Too salty.
These were gone before I could even get a picture of them.. I left out the chocolate chips and walnuts and used half whole wheat, half white flour. They were delicious- the oats provided a great texture and the flavour was awesome. I will definitely be making these again.
Moist and yummy. I added cinnamon chips for a little extra kick.
Wonderful! I used 1/8 cup brown sugar and 1/8 cup splenda, whole wheat flour, and sugar free chocolate chips. I baked two batches at once, after 10 minutes I switched the pans (side to side) and continued baking another 11 minutes....perfect! Also, I used muffin papers and found that spraying them lightly with cooking spray prevents the muffins from sticking to them! Thanks for a great recipe!
I love these muffins, my husband has 2 every morning for breakfast. I think they are hearty and healthy. I cut the brown sugar back to 1/2 cup and just 1/4 cup of mini choc. chips (they seem to go farther). I also use wheat flour and add about 1/4 cup bran.
These were so moist and delicious! Very excellent recipe.
These were ok but had a 'rubbery' texture- you could definately tell that they were on the 'light' side but I did enjoy the addition of the oats. I omitted the nuts.
There's a whole lot of flavours going on in this muffin. I would leave out the cinammon if using chocolate chips or substitute raisins or datess if using the cinammon. I like the banana/choc chip taste. Very moist, but didnt rise alot. Will make again for sure.
These muffins were really good. A lot more substance than you would expect from a muffin, but still tasty. The oatmeal gives it a different texture, but they feel weightier and you're definitely getting something with more nutrition than regular muffins. I'll definitely make again. Thanks!
Perfect for what I was wanting to make. A lower fat, healthier, moist, and dense muffin to go with coffee for a quick breakfast. I use dried cranberries instead of chocolate chips. Otherwise made as stated. Will make these again!
Delicious!!! However, I think the name should be changed to banana chocolate chip muffins!
Super yummy! First time I made them I omitted the chocolate chips. Have a batch in the oven now with chocolate chips, but no applesauce (I was out). I'm sure they'll be just as yummy as the first batch I had made! Great recipe!
hey! these are pretty good! I added a little flax meal to it to make it even more healthy. GOOD!
These came out perfectly. They rose nicely, and the texture was very even. I omitted the chocolate chips and doubled the amount of walnuts, which worked very well. The vanilla extract isn't necessary. I've read several comments about trying to make things healthier by getting rid of the nuts and the chocolate chips. If you're looking for a healthy recipe, these muffins aren't bad for you, but muffins are nowhere near the top of the list of healthy breakfast foods.
These are good! Quite sweet, but moist and light. I substituted raisins and dried cranberries for chocolate chips and walnuts.
Really good!! I used half whole wheat and half white. I used 3 bananas and only about 1/2 cup oats. I also added a tablespoon of wheat germ. I used about a 1/4 cup raisins and 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Didn't have any nuts. I got 20 muffins! Delicious.
This is a great recipe. The muffins turn out so moist. I use much less sugar than stated, only maybe 1-2 T's. I have made these with the chocolate chips, and also with blueberries in place of chocolate, and they are great too.
These muffins were way too dry.
Absolutely loved these! I left out the nuts and compensated with extra chocolate chips (to appease my 3yr old - who also loved these) otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Soft, banana-y, great texture bc of the oatmeal, with awesome bursts of chocolate. They are a bit sticky on day 2 bc of the banana and applesauce combo, but if you often sub applesauce for oil in recipes, you'll already expect that. Great heated up with a cup of coffee! Will be in my regular "have bananas to use up" rotation :)
The only changes I made was to substitute dried cranberries for the chocolate chips, used 'old fashion' oats, and added a little more cinnamon, some ground ginger, and ground gloves... As I am writing this, I am eating my 4th (!) muffin. Never happened before! Yep, they are THAT good...!
I followed the lead of others, and replaced the chocolate with frozen blueberries. I also used pecans instead of walnuts. Big hit with the teenage boys, who didn't know these were "healthy" muffins!
