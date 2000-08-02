Unique Fruity Green Salad
Various types of lettuce greens & fruit meld for a unique flavor. Everyone who tries it asks for this recipe.
This was a hit at our 4th of July party. Great flavors in a combination I would never have thought of myself. Methinks there may be a bit too much dressing, good as it is. I would toss maybe 2/3 at first and go from there. Also, I toasted the almonds. Yum.
I like all of these ingredients together, minus the bananas, but the dressing was way too sticky sweet for my taste. I added a few more TBSPS of vinegar to try to sharpen it up, but it was still too clingy and sweet for me. I'm sure there are some people who like this type of dressing though. If I made it again, I would trade the honey for a little bit of white sugar.
This is one of the best salads i have made so far. At first it seemed strange to add these ingrediants all together-my husband did not want to touch it-but once we tried this salad we loved it!! I get requests for this salad from ALL members of my family including the picky eaters and guests rave about this salad when they try it. It's definitely a keeper.
This is a great salad! I made it ahead of time for company, so I tossed the avocado and banana slices with some lemon juice so they wouldn't turn brown.
Got rave reviews on this recipe. It is very flexible. The changes I made: shortened the prep time by just using almonds to top the salad. Ommitted the bananas. Added nectarine, apple and grapes that I had on hand. Next time I will try decreasing the amount of oil, increasing the white vinegar a bit and using more dry mustard in the dressing.
This is really good indeed! I added some diced apple, and I left out the onion. The only thing I'd probably change next time is to leave out the banana (or slice it on top when served). They got rather mushy -- and brown. We all really liked this, though. The dressing is sooo good!!
Simply delicious. I did make a few omissions but it still came out great. I don't like canned mandarins, so I left those out, as well as the almonds just to cut back on the fat. I cut the dressing amount probably in half, eyeballing most ingredients, so it was dressed lightly. I think it would have been too oily if I had used the whole cup of oil. The banana worked surprisingly well in this salad. I will make it again, perhaps splurging on the almonds.
AMAZING SALAD... all the flavors work very well together. Just make sure to slice the onions real thin because they can be over powering. I decided to let them soak inside the dressing before pouring on the salad and it worked like a charm! Will make again, most def!!!!
This was a very tasty salad I tried for Easter. I didn't have an avocado available and I used a yellow onion instead of red - still very tasty. I like the ideas others had with other fruit options. I can see where they would be good in this salad as well. I agree that the salad dression could be cut down.
Awesome salad! I added a chopped green apple and added slightly less honey to the dressing. The dressing makes a lot - I only used half to toss the salad in. Will definitely make again!
This was really good! I made 1 major change, I exchanged strawberries for the bananas
Interesting combination and great as a starter for a grilled fish or steak meal. Had to cut back on the honey - away too sweet because it overpowered the salad itself. Also half the amount of dressing is enough - at least for us. Had to omit the bananas because of personal taste. Otherwise the salad itself is excellent. Always have to make some adjustments to suit oneself I guess.
We loved this and the dressing was perfect!! I doubled the recipe for the dressing so we could have extra and salted my salad (preference) so the sweet/salty was delish.... will make again
This sounded so good, I just had to try it! Did attempt to cut the recipe in half. Used a mix of greens on hand: red leaf lettuce, romaine, fresh spinach. It made plenty of dressing. Used some sesame seeds rather than the poppy seeds. Worked fine. We enjoyed it very much!! Suggestion: Try to just make as much of this as will be quickly used, as it doesn't keep well (naturally!).
Very Good
Wasn't sure how the bananas and avocado would work together, but I really loved this. The only reason I'm giving it four stars instead of five is because I had to make some substitutions/changes (less onion and honey, chia seeds instead of poppy seeds).
Great salad!!! I was searching for something to do with grapefruit, bananas, or avocados. And I found it all in one. I took the advice from some of the comments about it being too sweet and things. But I only had a few things at the house. So instead of oranges I put grapefruit. I didn’t put the nuts, onions, or the poppy seeds (replaced them with mustard seeds) in the salad and it was wonderful! I also put a seasoned grilled chicken in the salad. YUM! Thanks I will be using this over and over.
