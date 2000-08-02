Unique Fruity Green Salad

4.6
19 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Various types of lettuce greens & fruit meld for a unique flavor. Everyone who tries it asks for this recipe.

Recipe by BARBIET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together water and sugar in a skillet over medium heat. Add the slivered almonds, toss to coat, and cook and stir until the almonds are brown. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl, gently toss together the almonds, lettuce, avocado, orange segments and onion, and set aside.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, honey, salt, vinegar, mustard and poppy seeds. Pour over the salad mixture and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
628 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 47.5g; sodium 416mg. Full Nutrition
