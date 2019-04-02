New Mexico Green Chile Breakfast Burritos

Hatch green chile from New Mexico may be the most addictive substance on Earth. At the famed Chicago Dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico, they will line up in a blizzard to get their variation of this recipe. Dozens of local Santa Fe eateries, stands, gas stations and taco trucks make their own variation. This may be on the Heart Association hit list, but you will die with a smile on your face.
Wow these are really good. I really wasn't expecting to much from this recipe since well its a breakfast burrito. Not much surprises there. But... the green chili sauce in this recipe makes these amazing! I don't think I'll ever eat another breakfast burrito without it. I did change the recipe a little bit. I could not find frozen Hatch, New Mexico green chili peppers so I used canned diced and roasted green chilies, since I was using canned I used 2 7oz cans to make sure I got a lot of the green chili flavor. Also instead of using vegetable oil to fry the potatoes in I used the bacon grease (why let all that flavor go?). My potatoes must have been really big because I had way to many after shredding them. I think 2-3 would have been perfect. Thanks for the recipe I will be making this again!
These didnt have much flavor for me. I couldnt find the chile peppers at my store so I used green bell peppers instead and iadded some slice up jalepano. But to us it was very bland until we added salsa.
this was excellent and my guests loved it. To save time, I used frozen hash browns and I also layered the dish like a casserole and baked at 350 for 10 minutes (as all the ingredients were warm). Tortillas-egg/green chile mixture-bacon-hash browns-cheese. Then I served with sour cream and salsa...no leftovers!!!
EDIT --- I'm putting this at the top, because it's pretty important.. When simmering the chile, make sure to not let the peppers simmer for too long, they can begin to lose their flavor as they're already roasted/cooked beforehand. Also, if you can find it - use the FROZEN hatch green chile. Okay. So I'm kind of nervous to say this, as there may be several New Mexicans lurking about... BUT - I do hate green chile. Yes, I am a resident of New Mexico. Born and raised. This was the first time I've EVER liked green chile. I used mild because I don't like my chile to overwhelm the taste of the dish, but I still want a little "kick." I could walk across the street and pay $5 for this burrito at a taco truck, but it tasted 200x better while relaxing in my pj's and chowing down on this baby. THANK YOU "applejedi1," for this outstanding recipe. Now, if only I could eat one everyday without increasing my chances of that heart attack ;)
BUY FROZEN HASH BROWNS!!! I doubled the recipe and it toke at least an hour to make the STUPID hash browns and it was this huge mess! But the recipe overall was ah-mazing! the sauce was super easy and yummy. I put in sausage instead of bacon and added some cilantro. i got rave reviews all around. Warning: These burritos are very, very filling:) Thanks for the recipe
I wanted something different for breakfast this morning so I tried this recipe. These were wonderful. My husband ate two and that is unusual. I reduced the serving size to three because there is only the two of us. The only thing I did different was to use Ortega canned chillies because that is what I had on hand. I used my hand blender to smooth out the sauce because I don't like chunks of onion and thickened the sauce more. I will be making these again for sure.
There's nothing like the flavor of fresh roasted Hatch green chile. Here are two sources for green chile from Albuquerque, NM: Chile Addict http://www.chileaddictstore.com/cas_shop/index.asp Chile Tradition http://www.chiletraditions.com/
Tried these for breakfast yesterday. They turned out great! They are so good and really hearty. This is something I will make on the weekends. Would love to have this when guests come over too. A great combination of flavors.
Yumm, I loved these breakfast burritos. My potatoes stuck to the pan a lot, but I have never been good at making hash browns. Still tasted great. The hatch chile sauce wasn't too spicy and truly made the dish.
This is WONDERFUL!!!! We used to live in El Paso and I miss the flavor of the Hatch New Mexico chiles. The Old El Paso chiles are good but the Hatch chiles are to die for! Do they can them and if so where can I buy them? I can still remember the wonderful smell in the car when we would bring home burlap sacks full of roasted Hatch Chiles. This is the BEST recipe I have made in a very long time! I love it!! Thanks for sharing.
Sam
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2010
For the life of me, I can't figure out why you would only serve this at breakfast. Great for any time, IMHO.
I made this as an easy after-the-game snack for my son's lacrosse team. They were a hit. These are really easy and really good. I also, like others, can't get hatch green chiles locally and I know they would taste so much better with them but the canned work fine.
I followed the recipe exactly and it is quite cumbersome and labor intensive. However, this recipe is really about the sauce. It’s phenomenal! As long as you make the sauce as directed, the rest it a mute point. It doesn’t matter if you use frozen hash browns or leftovers from a previous breakfast. The sauce is what makes or breaks the burritos. I used fresh roasted Hatch green chilies this time, but I also froze Hatch chilies for future use. No doubt about it, this one’s a keeper!!!
My version is scramble eggs, fry w/pam, cut Xtra hot green chile in half , place a cheese wedge on each half, place on top of egg for 2 minutes, dump on to a flour tortilla and enjoy! Make sure you use fresh Hatch or Mimbres green. Actually good for your health and improves your metabolism.
It's interesting to see all of the variants of my recipe, and some of you have some great ideas! There really is no substitute for green chiles from the Hatch region of New Mexico. Several companies, sadly, have been growing what they call "Hatch" but are from Texas, and have virtually no flavor. Bell peppers? Oh, my, no. That's like substituting ketchup for Tabasco sauce. The best frozen chiles are from Bueno (expensive) and Berridge Farms. You can find canned chiles with the "Hatch" brand in most Whole Foods stores, but as the one chef remarked, they will break down a lot faster than the fresh, so add them at the end of your sauce making, once the onions are cooked through. If you become totally addicted to NM Green Chiles (I have other Green Chile recipes) I would recommend buying a bulk box of the fresh chiles in the Fall. They are shipped to your door. You roast them on your bbq, and (using gloves) peel off the charred skins. You can either chop them and freeze containers for later use, or you can keep the chiles whole and put them in freezer bags. I get them here, but there are several companies that ship Hatch chiles every year... http://www.hatch-green-chile.com As for the potatoes, frozen will work, but if you have a food processor with a shredder, go for the fresh, because the pop that fresh has over frozen can't be beat!
This is so yummy! I did everything as written only I hate microwaved bacon, so I cooked it on the skillet and then I used the bacon grease to cook the hashbrowns, yum! Next time I might throw some sausage in in place of (or in addition to) bacon. Might add more hash brown too because we love that!
I enjoyed this recipe, as did all those I served. I used frozen hash browns, rather than do all the work with the potatoes. I also layered it and made a breakfast casserole, based on the audience I was serving it to. However, I think it would be delicious in burrito form. Even the leftovers were great!
If you can get the real deal chiles, you're in for a treat! I used to live in Albuquerque 24 yrs ago, now Seattle, I still crave Hatch chiles! Every now and then I get some one there to send me some. BTW On the page here it says "What to drink?" BEER! With your "BREAKFAST" burrito! - LOL!
GREAT true Hatch Green Chile mixture. Born and raise in NM (now live in MO) there nothing better than Hatch Green Chile! Canned just doesn't have the same robust flavor as frozen. Take the time and do the fresh potatoes, just added flavor you don't get from the frozen potatoes. We like to just roll them up and eat them on a plate so we can get more filling.
Normally don't rate a recipe unless I try it as it's written first, but I honestly just used this for the hatch pepper sauce! I made a breakfast casserole and put the sauce both on it and in it and very fun and yummy!!
We had these for dinner tonight - it was a cool evening and after a seriously long day we wanted pajama food. They were excellent. I am able to get fresh hatch chilis for about 2-3 weeks in September at our local grocery so I changed things a bit since they weren't the canned pre-roasted type. After chopping the peppers, garlic and onions I quickly fried them in the left over bacon grease before simmering them in beef demi glace (I was out of chicken stock and keep a jar of demi glace in the fridge). Otherwise I followed the directions. I'm sure Mr. Ross is correct and this is a heart attack on a plate but it is so good!
Delicious. The green chile sauce was outstanding and really sealed the deal. I wrapped a few leftover burritos in foil and they reheat beautifully in the oven. I'm going to be eating them way too frequently now.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2012
These are to die for. (And they just might kill you). I pretty much grew up in the Hatch Valley and, indeed, I don't think there is anything more addictive than Hatch green chili. On anything. A green bell pepper (although I love them) is not going to cut it here. Google Hatch green chili. There are companies in New Mexico that will be happy to send you some. The canned variety is also good.
These were a big hassle to make and the end result was just okay. We didn't really like the potatoes in the breakfast burritos. We also felt that it was missing the gooey cheese that you sometimes get with other recipes. Won't make again.
Took longer to make than it said but was worth the effort. I used green chilis...couldnt find the hatch. Would like to try it as written sometime. I would suggest ma king the sauce the night before and rewarding in the am to save on time.
