Asparagus Bake

I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.

By Bobbie Pearsall

Ingredients

Directions

  • If using raw asparagus: place a steamer basket or insert and two cups of water into a small stock pot. Bring water to a boil and then add the asparagus. Cook until tender but still firm, about 5 minutes. Drain and let cool.

  • Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Split dinner rolls in half and set top half aside. Tear bottom half of rolls into pieces and spread evenly in pan. Layer asparagus, cheese and ham over bread pieces. Arrange remaining half of rolls on top of other ingredients.

  • Beat together eggs, milk, onion, salt and pepper. Pour egg mixture into pan and refrigerate over night.

  • Remove pan from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking and preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake uncovered until a knife inserted into center of pan comes out clean, about 55 minutes. Let stand about 10 minutes before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 13g; cholesterol 131.7mg; sodium 824.9mg. Full Nutrition
