Asparagus Bake

I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.
I modified this considerably after a first attempt that was just too bland, with flavors that didn't compliment each other. To my second batch, I added sauteed onions, mushrooms and garlic. I also changed the cheese to a mixture of provolone, gruyere and swiss. I decreased the milk by 1 cup and added a can of cream of celery soup instead, along with 1/2 cup of evaporated milk. This turned out fantastic and got rave reviews at my weekly gal's poker game.
I modified this considerably after a first attempt that was just too bland, with flavors that didn't compliment each other. To my second batch, I added sauteed onions, mushrooms and garlic. I also changed the cheese to a mixture of provolone, gruyere and swiss. I decreased the milk by 1 cup and added a can of cream of celery soup instead, along with 1/2 cup of evaporated milk. This turned out fantastic and got rave reviews at my weekly gal's poker game.
I ran across this dish looking for a way to use up leftover dinner rolls. It was pretty good, but my hubby said it's not better than tuna casserole. Instead of the ham, I substituted prosciutto which added a richer flavor to the dish. I used a can of cream of celery soup and condensed milk in place of the milk as suggested above. I felt these changes made this a more appropriate dish for supper. I'll try it with the ham and leave out the asparagus another time for a brunch.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/22/2002
My family did not enjoy this at all and we love asparagus.
This one was good, the best part about it you can use this recipe as a base and improvise switching the veggies, meats or cheeses with whatever you have left over in your fridge. A very satisfying meal.
I made this as written with the exception of the cheese - we don't care for processed cheese so I used a Cheddar / Jack Cheese blend. You don't have to pre-cook the asparagus - that saves a little time. This is a great recipe to use up left overs - perfect after Easter. I have made recipes like this in individual oven safe ramekins. Each can be customized to suit different tastes. It is a fun kitchen project when we do a sleep over with the kids.
This was an okay dish as written. Made it a second time using sharp cheddar cheese & as suggested previously, a can of cream of celery soup in place of 1 cup of the milk. Will make again with other veggies & meats. A great idea & easy to adapt.
The family liked this dish, but we had some difficulty with the preparation. We used a glass baking dish and after the baking time was up, we had to bake an extra 20 minutes...and even then the center was still a little wet. The extra time resulted in burned rolls on the top. Perhaps a metal pan would have worked better. Other than that, it was a flavorful dish.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.