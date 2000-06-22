American Frittata

This is a GREAT "base" frittata using a cast iron skillet...the way it should be done! It very quickly became our "go to" for Sunday morning brunch after we get home from church. We have done this recipe many, many times, trying different combinations of ingredients. We've found that the cooking times are very accurate, but we make sure to test it, not trust it, when pulling it out of the oven. Prep time takes a little bit longer. End to end, it takes us about 45 minutes. This last time we made it was the best...first we cooked Jimmy Dean ground sausage in the skillet. No oil. When cooked, used a slotted spoon to take it out and leave behind the grease. We used the grease instead of the oil, which actually caused the onions to caramelize on the bottom...woah, was that amazing!! We slice the potatoes to cook and then lay them on top of the onions after they have been sautéed. Threw the sausage on top of the potatoes, then poured the eggs on top. Literally - 5 minutes on the stove...no more. Add sliced tomatoes on top before popping them in the oven for everything to finish cooking. Fabulous!! Thank you, Jody!!!!