American Frittata
A simple frittata for the whole family. You may substitute your favorite sausage for ham in this recipe if you wish.
This was a very good recipe. I had to impravise when it came to the cast iron skillet.. I used a regular skillet and then flipped the ingredients into a pie dish added the cheese and baked about 15-20 minutes at 325 degress. It was a hit with everyone! I have had weight loss surgery and some foods are hard for me to eat this sat very well with me... The only thing I would do different is make the CUBE size of the potatoes SMALL... I did mine med to large because the recipe did not really say! Next time instead of ham I think I might try adding Carne Adavoda (pork cooked in red chili)! Yummy!Read More
This was ok but very bland. I tried to liven it up a bit with 1/2 a green pepper and some garlic powder but it did not really help. I would rather eat eggs, ham and potatoes seperatley. I thought the cooking time was not enough. I had to lengthen it but since pan size was not specified in the recipe that could make the difference.Read More
After reading the other reviews I decided to use only two potatoes and add some cooked broccoli. I also made sure to add plenty of pepper so it wouldn't be too bland, and I used sharp Cheddar cheese. I was very pleased with how it turned out. I slid it out of the frying pan onto a round pizza pan and cut it with a pizza cutter. It was easy enough to make, tasted very good, and since there are only two of us, there's enough left for tomorrow. I would make this again.
This is a GREAT "base" frittata using a cast iron skillet...the way it should be done! It very quickly became our "go to" for Sunday morning brunch after we get home from church. We have done this recipe many, many times, trying different combinations of ingredients. We've found that the cooking times are very accurate, but we make sure to test it, not trust it, when pulling it out of the oven. Prep time takes a little bit longer. End to end, it takes us about 45 minutes. This last time we made it was the best...first we cooked Jimmy Dean ground sausage in the skillet. No oil. When cooked, used a slotted spoon to take it out and leave behind the grease. We used the grease instead of the oil, which actually caused the onions to caramelize on the bottom...woah, was that amazing!! We slice the potatoes to cook and then lay them on top of the onions after they have been sautéed. Threw the sausage on top of the potatoes, then poured the eggs on top. Literally - 5 minutes on the stove...no more. Add sliced tomatoes on top before popping them in the oven for everything to finish cooking. Fabulous!! Thank you, Jody!!!!
Used this as a base recipe. Used 4 egg whites, 4 eggs, turkey bacon, garlic, parsley,mushrooms,green onion, spices, cheddar cheese, 5 potatoes. Really tasty, easy and good.
I must be out of my mind. I have absolutely no reason to cook tonight as I have leftovers from yesterday's party and the kids are sleeping at friends. However, after over indulging yesterday, I figured that hubby would like something light for dinner and this seemed to hit the spot for him. I added halved grape tomatos and my usual garlic and onion powders. Thank you Jody!
very good-i found that adding some worchestershire sauce to the eggs helped bring out the flavours.
I made a frittata once before using shredded potato, and it was a disaster. This turned out much better! I used sliced sandwich ham (it needed using up) and I also added some more seasoning. It was pretty tasty. Thanks, Jody!
We enjoyed this recipe very much. We used two large potatoes, monterey jack cheese, bacon, and sausage. Next time we will use more onion and less potatoe. Salt and pepper made it taste great.
When sauting the onions, I added some fresh chopped broccoli and some chopped green bell peppers. Very good, easy to make and ohhhh so delicious. Will repeat this for sure!
I added broccoli and substituted ground turkey for the ham. It was a hit at our brunch and I cannot wait to use the recipe again.
Have done this for many years, but called it a Farmers Omelette. Slice and fry the taters along with red & green diced peppers, diced onions, veggies of your choice, don't forget the garlic! salt and pepper and when still not fully cooked, add whisked eggs, at least 6 or 8 and pour on top mixing it together just a little, sprinkle some red pepper flakes on it for a little zing and then top with your favorite shredded cheese(s). Cover with foil and put in 325c preheated oven for about 1/2 hr. to finish cooking. Remove foil, add more cheese and broil until cheese is tan and melted. Also top with tomato slices if desired. Of course you'll need a large fry pan!
We thought this frittata was great and didn't find it bland as other reviewers did. However, we added a few things. First we put red & yellow peppers in as well as the onion. Instead of ham, we used 3 different types of chicken sausage, a mild italian, a spicy jalepeno & a red pepper (which i'm sure helped with the seasoning) we also used 12 eggs and snipped fresh chives on top along with the cheese. It was really good and quite a crowd pleaser. With chicken sausage & reduced fat cheddar jack cheese, it was also a nice lower calorie alternative.
My DH and I loved this! The only changes I made were using only 2 potatoes (small red skin), 6 eggs instead of 8, and I added a small can of mushrooms and some frozen broccoli. I put the broccoli in with the cubed potatoes to cook. Then in the cast iron skillet, I used olive oil and 3 T. butter to saute the onions and mushrooms. I added a dash of hot sauce and followed the rest of the directions. It was very good and we'll have it again soon.
Really good and easy. I read previous reviews and made sure I cut the potatoes nice & small. I used canadian bacon because that's what I had, and browned it with the onions. Unfortunately I only had shredded mozzarella on hand so it was cheesy but bland. Next time I'll use a sharper cheese for more flavor. Overall though a nice, easy, kid-friendly recipe that you can make using whatever you have on hand.
This is a good base recipe for making frittatas. I use half the amount of potatoes (which I prefer to use hash browns for convenience) and throw in whatever I have on hand to make up for it (ham, sausage, bacon, peppers, leeks, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, etc.). I make it different almost every time. If I use bacon, I saute the potatoes, onions and bacon together and then pour the egg mixture directly into it. That subs out the vegetable oil for bacon grease which is much more flavorful. My family really likes American cheese in it so I cut slices into small pieces and toss it over the top. I make sure to push it into the egg mix a little bit so it doesn't get burnt in the oven. I add the shredded cheddar on top so that it protects the American cheese from getting browned. The cooking time for the oven seems a little bit short in the recipe so I cook the frittata for about 15 min. The top should be nice and brown.
WOW- awesome. I eat a lot of eggs and was looking for something new to do with them. I also love my cast iron skillet and will take any excuse to cook with it. Recipe is great and easy to follow. The result was fantastic, I loved it!! Thanks!
This was a very good recipe I was looking for something to do w/left over ham! We added some green onions, garlic powder, & on mine I added jalapenos! We will season our potatoes up next time they were a little plain for us! But will make this again for sure! Thanks!
I peel potatoes, shredd them, squeeze them dry in a cheese cloth and saute them in a TBS of oil and then follow the rest of the recipe.
I skipped the ham and added fresh veggies: gratted zucchini and chopped onion. It was a hit!
This is a great base recipe. I use hash browns for convenience like some others have mentioned. We prefer zesty pork sausage. I crumble that cook it and drain it well. Then I saute onions, red pepper and some garlic until tender. I add the hash browns and crisp them up a little. Then it's time to add the cooked sausage back in. I make sure it's nice and hot and then I'll add 10 beaten eggs. I cook that slowly on the stove top until the bottom is set well. I top it with cheddar and a little pepper jack cheese and pop it in the oven for about 10 minutes or until it's set. I serve it with salsa and sour cream. We eat this for breakfast on the weekend and use the left overs for lunches.
Perfectly good. I imagine I'll want this again some day. I cut the recipe in half. I whisked together the eggs, one drop of hot sauce (could have used two), onion powder and garlic powder. I tossed the potatoes (cooked in the microwave), ham, onion, and cubes of swiss cheese in a 8 in. round pie pan and cooked the whole thing in the oven for 10 min., topped with the cheese, and cooked 5 min. more.
Good, but WAY too potato-y. I'd use maybe a third as many potatoes if I did it again, and twice as much onion. The bites that weren't full of potatoes were delicious, but most of it was just boiled potatoes loosely held together by egg.
Easy, tasty and will be making this one again. I used pre-packaged hash browns and saved the step or two. The whole family devoured it and I'll add it to the list of breakfast/brunch options.
This was a very yummy recipe! I did make a few changes...I put in sausage instead of ham and cooked it in the pan with the onions prior to putting the rest of the ingredients into the pan. Also, I put the potatoes in the pan a few minutes before adding the eggs to brown them slightly and I could have let them brown a bit longer even. Instead of putting it in the oven I covered the pan and let it cook on low for about 15 minutes. Very good!
Thouroughly enjoyed it.
Followed the recipe to the T and thought it was wonderful.. Im new to cooking (and a newly wed!) So it was nice to change up the normal egg and bacon routine.. Definately will be making again! :)
My family LOVED this frittata! I simplified by saute-ing about 2 cups of thinly sliced new potatoes in same pan for about 10 minutes (in a combination of olive oil and butter). I added the onion (plus some green pepper) for the next 5 minutes, then the ham and then the egg mixture for 5 more minutes - covered. I put the whole thing in the oven (uncovered) for 10 minutes, then topped with the cheese and switched on the broiler for about 2 minutes. Perfect!
This was very good. I think it's a very forgiving recipe. I used two pounds of bacon pcs, a small bag of tiny yellow potatoes, half an onion (and probably should have used the whole onion but it was still good but I like more onion flavor), and I used about 18 small/medium eggs I got from my chickens today. This made two skillets. Topped them with cheddar cheese and baked. I had to bake a little longer than 10 minutes each. More like 15 minutes because I wanted the eggs firmer and not runny. I was pleased with the end result. It's an easy recipe but not a "fast food" recipe due to making the bacon and cooking the potatoes. IF you had baked potatoes from the prior night, it'd be a little simpler... so bake a couple extra potatoes next time you make them for dinner.
I made the recipe to the T, but cut it in 1/2 for just the two of us. Using a 10 inch cast iron skillet, the cooking times were right on. For the full recipe in a 10 inch skillet, it may take a bit longer. I did put it under the broiler for a minute to brown up the cheese just a bit. Great base recipe that you can adjust to fit your tastes by adding more veggies etc. Bacon would taste too. Served with fresh, home-grown tomatoes and an English muffin. Yum!
Thank you - great way to use up left-over ham. Makes a quick and delicious meal. I did serve with sauteed mushrooms (yumm!)
This was tasty and simple. I hope to make it again. I used vegetarian sausage which worked well, and green onions (because that's what I had) which worked OK. Next time I will try adding some spices or hot sauce into the eggy mixture before pouring into the pan.
This was good. made as written.
Really good!! I used 5 med-small gold potatoes and that was too much. I had to add a lot of egg beaters to make up for it. I also added about 5-6 chopped up mushrooms and a whole onion instead of a half. I live at a high climate and I didn't think the potatoes were cooked enough after 5 min. but it was alright. I used sausage instead of ham, very good. Everyone in my family liked it, except for my sister. The next time I make this I am going to try a clove or 2 of garlic. :-)
Very satisfying, but I agree with other reviewers who said it might need a little something more. I think I'll change the cheese to swiss instead of cheddar next time, maybe add some red bell pepper, and use a semi-spicy sausage instead of the ham. I also only used two potatoes and it was plenty.
Great recipe, My kids loved it. I also used leftover potatos.
I also felt this was a good base recipe. I did use hashbrowns for convenience which made this recipe much quicker. The potato to egg ratio was a little heavy so I will cut back slightly next time. This does need a bit more flavor. Next time I think I will also add bacon, garlic, & cream cheese. Even though I though it needed a bit more flavor, my 6 & 9 yr old really liked this dish!
I made this exactly to the recipe instructions. it's ok but nothing special. So what is it that makes it specifically an American frittata instead of a simple everyday frittata?
Yum! Added peppers to it- took a little longer in the oven than recipe called for.
Not a family favorite. Probably wouldn't make it again.
Very good. Five stars for me when I add a can of mushrooms (or fresh), cajun spice mix, and breakfast sausage instead of ham. But that's just my taste! The recipe itself is delicious!!! Thank you Jody for submitting it. I'll definitely make it again!
My kids love this! It is definitely are repeat menu item!
This is a Very good recipe. Will be making again today to use up some leftover ham. The first time I made this recipe I cooked my potatoes in the microwave ( I'm lazy about washing pots). My choice to add sliced grape tomatoes and roasted chiles (have bags in freezer from our local Chile Fest.). Was so surprised my husband and son ate so much of this Frittata! This 2nd time I will make sure to leave out as many of the chile seeds as I can, my son thought it was too hot. Also served with salsa and sour cream on the side. I've made Frittata's before and this is one of the best! Thanks Jody, Hugs to U!
Very good and a snap to prepare using my cast iron skillet.
This was my first shot at making a frittata. This recipe turned very well. Changes / modifications I did: I cooked the onion over high heat first so they got a bit caramelized and then turned down the heat before putting in the egg. I also cut it down to two potatoes. Four potatoes would have been WAY too much. I added about a tablespoon of heavy cream to the eggs while beating them. I used about a cup of shredded cheese. What I may try next time: A few dashes of hot sauce in the eggs to get your attention. Use bacon instead of ham for a stronger taste. Substitute green onions / scallions to give it a bit more color. After baking in the oven, put in under the broiler for a minute or so to brown the cheese a bit.
This was great, I love egg dishes! I pricked and microwaved 2 potatoes (skin on) and let cool. Then I cubed them up and fried them in olive oil with diced onions, lots of good seasonings (seasoning salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder) and then went to step 3. Serve with fresh salsa! Yum.
I make this often. I usually add chopped tomato.
Loved it. Cant wait to make it again. I did change a few things, only because I cook with what I have, so no onions or ham, but I added leftover mettwursts, yellow squash, zuccini and a few tomatoes. great dish.
This was pretty good! I omitted the salt since ham is salty as is and I don't like to spend too much time on breakfast, so I replaced hash browns for the potatoes (which I crumbled) and added about a tbls of hotsauce and green onions for color.
Easy to make, and very tasty. I'm going to let my sister in on this recipe "secret" this weekend. She keeps asking me about it. Like all my favorite recipes, this one is low maintenance. I like to make it with a greek variation, too -- spinach, tomatoes, garlic and feta cheese. YUM
This didn't come out good at all, 5 minutes wasn't enough for the potatoes, they were still hard :( and the egg was also pretty hard too after being cooked and then 10 mins in the oven :/ I didn't have a cast iron skillet, I used a wok, and also I used Sunflower oil instead of vegetable...if that makes a difference :P
Made a few tweaks based on reading other posts and it came out pretty good. I only used 2 potatoes and cubed them pretty small and I put them in the skillet with the onions to cook them a little more. I also used a combo of oil and butter for the onions. I also used fresh ground sea salt and garlic pepper for the seasoning. It was my first time making a frittata AND using a cast iron skillet so it was a big night! Overall, good frittata that I'm looking forward to making again and trying different ingredients in it.
I used leftover chicken instead of ham I had from a roasted chicken I made few days before. Used 6 eggs instead of 8 and added peppers as well. Got a thumbs up from the family so I guess it came out good!!
We went out to breakfast and had a mound of american fries or hash browns leftover, so I hated to see them go to waste and took them home. I also had leftover fried onions and ham. I threw all of them in the frying pan and then followed the recipe from there. Great!!and I was happy to use what I already had. Thanks.
If you use 2-3 potatoes instead of the 4 and add some garlic, this is a good "base" recipe. I've found it quite versatile. You can use broccoli, ham, mozzarella and Parmesan for a nice brunch dish. My family likes it for a light dinner with bacon and bell peppers with a spoonful of salsa on top. It's a good, quick meal to use up leftover veggies. Definitely add some spices to it. I've found Italian seasoning works well with broccoli and a little cayenne or red pepper flakes is great with the bell pepper.
Amazing!
I made this frittata for Valentine's day morning breakfast for my family - everyone liked it, even my picky kids! I substituted bacon for the ham because that's what I have on hand. The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars is because we felt there was too much potato - I used on med-large and one small, and I think one large would be good.
Didn't think there were enough eggs for the rest of the ingredients. Didn't like the potatoes in the frittata.
Its easy and adaptable to make different versions. I do use hash browns O'Brien for convenience and flavor. I also add fresh baby spinach as a way to get more veggies in the family diet.
Quite tasty! I increased the recipe to feed twelve. I was worried about some other remarks about lack of flavor so I sauteed my onions along with some green pepper in a bacon grease/butter mixture instead of oil. I also added fajita seaoning and a little bit of milk to the egg mixture. A keeper for sure! Thanks!
My whole family loved this tasty, easy breakfast. I found the cooking times to be fine. However, I cooked the cubed potatoes in a covered dish in the microwave for 10 minutes and used smoked sausage, cubed instead of ham. It did need a bit more seasoning. Next time I'll try adding in some other ingredients. Rotel tomoates and green chiles might even add a nice touch!
This was an excellent dish. I omitted the potatoes (only because I wanted fried potatoes -n- onions), but I know it would be good with them in it. My hubby and 5 yo daughter loved it also! Thank you!
A different cooking method but these turned out good for us! I did add some chopped green bell pepper - which we love anyways but it added some nice color. This went great with our french toast! Thanks Jody!
Delicious hot or cold.
Very, very, very good!
I made this and loved it but instead of using the potatoes she stated I used hashbrowns I had left over from the night before. It turned out wonderful!!! I made the hashbrown with salt, black pepper, sliced onions and rosemary sprigs sauteed in Olive Oil. When the recipe called for the onions I just used what I had in the potatoes.
I made this for dinner tonight. It was OK. Needs less potatoes and more onions and eggs. I think a green bell pepper would be a good addition. Don't cook the potatoes any longer than specified in the recipee (I overcooked mine). Might make again if I can't think of anything else to have.
great recipe! To add more flavor i added I small can of green chiles, used sausage instead of ham. salt helps too : )
Pretty good following the recipe as written. My husband and daughter did not like so many potatoes in this frittata. I love potatoes so I thought the ratio was yummy. Next time, I'll cut down on the potatoes, add two more eggs, and green onions. This recipe is easy to tweak to your liking.
Very good. We added mushrooms, garlic & green pepper though. Next time we're going to try & shred the potatoes & then drop into the boiling water for a few minutes, as I prefer shredded potatoes over cubed.
What a hit! I added an orange and yellow bell pepper I had in the frige. It was supper yummy good!!!
Followed recipe and found it rather plain tasting...it needs help. I liked the simplicity, but it needs flavor...like breakfast sausage rather than ham; much more salt in the boiling potatoes (like 1 tsp+); and than maybe mushrooms, spinach leaf, green onion, dried tomato, garlic... and a spicy cheese. I used diced green pepper and 1 whole onion vs 1/2.
This cooked nice, but was a little bland and required a bit of doctoring. I slathered on sour cream and hot sauce once on my plate.
Nice and easy to throw together! The family loved it and I love cooking in my Lodge cookware! I did use. Avon instead of ham... And one could add salsa, extra veggies and more!
Quick & Easy. I made it for dinner and served with biscuits. For step 1 - I baked my potatoes in the microwave as opposed to boiling them. For step 2 - I sauteed the onions, potatoes and ham until the onions were soft. Then I did step 3 as listed. The family enjoyed it and the leftovers reheated well the next day. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This was delicious, and a healthy alternative to our usual biscuits and gravy weekend breakfast. I added green peppers, and used only 4 eggs with on large baking potato. Also, I read some reviews that it was a little bland. I served it with salsa to spice it up.
I halved the recipe for two of us and even then used only one baking potato. Even that was too much potato...it over powered the taste of the vegetables (I used half an onion, half a green bell pepper and one clove garlic...next time I will double the veggies and use half a potato). Four eggs wasn't enough to cover the other ingredients so I added one more. I will make this again but will play with the ingredients to give it more flavor. I like another reviewer's idea of sausage/cajun seasoning and think chorizo with red/green bell peppers would be another good combo.
This was very simple to prepare. It would be great for camping. Would be better with more spice, maybe green chiles or sausage added? A great base recipe.
I liked very much and I kick it up a bit with med salsa and sour cream on the side.
It was ok... not spectacular. A good way to use up leftovers.
its awesome. I put mine with broccoli.my husband loved it.
Added mushrooms
This wouldn't be too bad if it wasn't so dry. I've got recipes that are somewhat similar that are much better and alot easier to prepare, so I'm going to stick to my tried and true.
Tasted fantastic! Didn't change a thing.
This is a delicious recipe and easy to make. Basic ingredients that are readily available make this a five star for me. I used bacon instead of ham, and am looking forward to trying other variations on the basic-maybe mushrooms or spinach. I don't know, but I will look forward to making this again!
This was the first frittata I ever made and it was delicious! A few tips: I had to cook the potatoes for about 15 minutes even though they were chopped into small cubes. Luckily the potatoes I used were fairly small, if they had been large potatoes it would have overpowered the frittata. I also added chopped peppers and some jalopeno for an extra kick. I do not own a cast iron skillet so I used a large pie plate instead (greased with butter), adding the drained potatoes first, followed by a bit of cheese, then the fried onion, peppers, and ham, and topped with the egg mixture. I baked it for about 10 mins before adding more cheese to the top. It took about 25 minutes to fully bake but came out perfect! I will definitely be making this one again.
Great recipe! My dad had made a similar recipe a few months back and I have been searching for a good recipe to top his ever since. This one is right there at it. Next will definitely cut the potatoes down to only 2 and add green peppers. Other than that, very impressed.
This was easy but definitely needs more seasonings. I'll try it again with some adjustments.
This was great. I too used fewer potatoes, deli ham &added fresh basil & sauteed mushrooms. You could use any # of combinations of meat, veggies & cheeses based on what you want to use up. I prepped the veggies & roasted the potatoes the night before so prep went quickly & clean up was a snap. It took longer to finish in the stove but probably because I added extra veggies. Thanks Jodi, this was great.
Will try..love fritata
This was very easy to make but the flavors were bland like another reviewer said I would rather eat the ingredients separately.
A good recipe although not too special. I added some bell peppers for a distinct flavour and shredded some cheddar and mozzarella on the top before inserting it into the oven. My husband didn't like it, but as an expectant mother, this made a very healthy and filling breakfast recipe.
I added 1 clove of garlic diced and used colby jack cheese, mozzerella,and parmesan cheeses. It turned out wonderful. I can't wait to make this again.
I agree. The potatoes should be chopped into "very" small cubes, otherwise, they take on a life of their own! I like the cheesy flavor of this, and it's definitely easy to make. I wonder if using mashed potatoes and mozarella cheese would make a difference? Maybe I'll try that next time.
Scrumptious. Will definitely make again.
I THOUGHT THIS WAS PRETTY GOOD..I USED FOUR WHOLE EGGS AND FOUR EGG WHITES TO MAKE IT A BIT LOWER IN FAT...PLUS I ADDED SOME MUSHROOMS...IT SEEMED A LITTLE BLAND SO NEXT TIME I WILL ADD MORE SPICES.
Great simple recipe that most anyone will love. A little time consuming but worth it.
I found this recipe to be just OK. I had substituted bacon for the ham. The recipe itself is fine but I have picky children. I did have to cook it longer than specified (just a few minutes). I think if I make this again, I will add some green bell pepper and garlic.
I shredded the potatoes and then lightly fried to both improve the flavor and texture and added some fire roasted chiles. This added a lot of taste. Will make again often. Dennis
