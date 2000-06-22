American Frittata

4.2
181 Ratings
A simple frittata for the whole family. You may substitute your favorite sausage for ham in this recipe if you wish.

Recipe by Jody Howell

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a cast iron skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft.

  • Stir in eggs, drained potatoes, ham, salt and pepper. Cook until eggs are firm on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Top frittata with shredded cheese and place in preheated oven until cheese is melted and eggs are completely firm, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 203.4mg; sodium 298.4mg. Full Nutrition
