Swordfish a la Siciliana

SIMPLY AMAZING! A few tips...If you are using a coil stove like I was: prevent 1) Do NOT place the oil, onion, and garlic on high...set on Medium, or slightly below that. Simmer until soft, and then... 2) Add in the final sauce ingredients, stir, and turn the heat to low or slightly above that *this will prevent burning anything* 3) Cover for 15 minutes 4) Once the sauce is done, place the thawed swordfish in the oven at the listed heat (preheated to 400), and cook the swordfish without the sauce for five minutes 5) Pull the swordfish out, and add the sauce. Place the swordfish (with the sauce) back in the oven, and continue to cook for 10-15 minutes. 6) Pull the swordfish out, and turn off the oven. I found that the swordfish was still undercooked in the center, so I placed some heavy duty tinfoil over the baking dish, and left it in the oven for another ten minutes. The swordfish came out fully cooked, with a very moist texture. The sauce also didn't burn, and by placing the tin foil over the cooking dish…it allowed the flavors to be absorbed into the fish even more. All in all, a great experience, and my girlfriend loved it! -Rafi