Swordfish a la Siciliana

Sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers conspire to make this a memorable main dish.

By Rockfishusa

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Soak raisins in lukewarm water for 30 minutes. Drain and set aside. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan or skillet over high heat. Saute onion and garlic until soft. Stir in raisins, tomatoes, olives, pine nuts and capers. Cover pan, reduce heat to medium and cook for 15 minutes.

  • Season the steaks with salt and pepper. Place in a lightly oiled baking dish and cover with the cooked sauce. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until steaks are firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 453.5mg. Full Nutrition
