Swordfish a la Siciliana
Sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers conspire to make this a memorable main dish.
This tastes as exotic as it sounds. Wonderful aromas fill the house with all these great ingredients. Definately worth a try if you are in the mood for something different. A very elegant and colorful meal for a special occasion. Goes good with polenta (either creamy or fried).Read More
This tastes as exotic as it sounds. Wonderful aromas fill the house with all these great ingredients. Definately worth a try if you are in the mood for something different. A very elegant and colorful meal for a special occasion. Goes good with polenta (either creamy or fried).
TO DIE FOR!!!! This is the BEST recipe I've gotten from the internet and the best baked swordfish, or any fish, I've eaten! It is truly an authentic Italian recipe, even better than what I've enjoyed there over the years. I followed the recipe exactly except for using golden rasins and tripling the garlic, to suit my taste. I can't wait to make this for friends. Buon Appetitto!
The first time I tried this recipe it was okay. After reading others reviews, I tried it again with spectacular results! I soaked the swordfish steaks in milk for about half an hour to remove the extra fishy taste, then seared the steaks in a well-oiled hot cast iron skillet on both sides. I added all the other ingredients, using golden raisins, omitting the onion, and substituted canned diced tomatoes with the juice, and sunflower seeds for the pine nuts. Put the skillet in the oven and cooked about 8 minutes. Flipped the fish and topped them with the tomato mixture, and cooked for about 10 minutes more. The tomato juice kept the fish moist and it cooked down completely. The result was unique and absolutely delicious.
This swordfish recipe is EXCELLENT!!! Even my picky hubby ate it. It has the right flavor, and the raisins gave it a nice blend!
This sauce looked amazing and was really tasty - I made it for a dinner party and all five guests asked for seconds! As the sauce is so flavoursome I think you could easily use a plainer (and cheaper) fish like cod.
I really enjoyed this dish. The fish was very tasty and didn't have that 'fishy' taste. We enjoyed our swordfish with a nice Reisling. I would have given this recipe 5 stars if it had explained what to do with the raisins it asked me to soak.
This was a great combination of flavors and the swordfish was ideal (very pricey!!) but an ideal "steak" without the fishey flavor. Even my son enjoyed it and he is not a fish eater. Rinse the capers, though, if you have bought the jar/pickled capers. I did follow the recipe except I used 10 oz can of diced tomatoes (with chilis) but I did not use the juice. Next time I would use the juice though just to keep is moister in the pan while simmering.
Delicious! I marinated my steaks for 24 hours with 1/3 cup white wine, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, and 2 tablespoons olive oil. For the sauce, I doubled the garlic and never set my burner higher than medium. I cooked my swordfish steaks for 30 minutes because they were about 2 1/2 inches thick. They came out perfect. I served this over garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus with hollandaise sauce on the side. My boyfriend said this was the best meal he has had in years!
This has to be one of the best recipes I have found on the internet!!!
I'm not a big fan of tomato based sauces or Italian food, but this was really good. Baking the sauce on top of the swordfish makes it extra tender. The capers and olives are yummy. I also added a couple anchovies which adds to the complexity of flavor. I have also grilled the swordfish and then topped it with the mixture. Thumbs up!
This was fabulous! I'd never cooked or even eaten swordfish before, but this is destined to be a favorite for us. The sweet/sour mix of sauce ingredients was a great combination!
I knew this was a winner when I looked at my husband and he gave me the thumbs up. I cooked the fish on a grill pan in the oven for 8 to 9 minutes per side and then served with the tomato mixture on top.
I purchased 2 swordfish filets from Fresh Market, they were thick, so I cut them horizontally and made them into 4 perfect portion filets. I seasoned and seared both sides of the fish first. I then covered them for later. Once the sauce was done, I added the seared swordfish and topped with raisin sauce and baked for only 12 minutes. I omitted the pine nuts (allergies). This was VERY moist and flavorful swordfish (normally a drier fish). I cook a lot and this received rave reviews ~ mostly how incredibly moist it was.
This swordfish recipe was divine! My daughter *hates* fish and I got her to eat this. I specifically used grape tomatoes, golden raisins, shallots, and omitted the pine nuts (allergies) and it was sooooo perfect. I highly recommend!
SIMPLY AMAZING! A few tips...If you are using a coil stove like I was: prevent 1) Do NOT place the oil, onion, and garlic on high...set on Medium, or slightly below that. Simmer until soft, and then... 2) Add in the final sauce ingredients, stir, and turn the heat to low or slightly above that *this will prevent burning anything* 3) Cover for 15 minutes 4) Once the sauce is done, place the thawed swordfish in the oven at the listed heat (preheated to 400), and cook the swordfish without the sauce for five minutes 5) Pull the swordfish out, and add the sauce. Place the swordfish (with the sauce) back in the oven, and continue to cook for 10-15 minutes. 6) Pull the swordfish out, and turn off the oven. I found that the swordfish was still undercooked in the center, so I placed some heavy duty tinfoil over the baking dish, and left it in the oven for another ten minutes. The swordfish came out fully cooked, with a very moist texture. The sauce also didn't burn, and by placing the tin foil over the cooking dish…it allowed the flavors to be absorbed into the fish even more. All in all, a great experience, and my girlfriend loved it! -Rafi
This was with out a doubt the most fantastic swordfish I've ever had. No restaurant experience could top this. I halved the recipe, used shallot for onion, gold raisins, and I used canned diced tomatoes. I cooked the chutney in my cast iron skillet, then just added the fish to the skillet and put in the oven. The fish came out cooked to perfection and not at all dry. I'm so grateful to have such a delicous and impressive recipe in my repertoire!
This recipe is a very nice combination of tastes. The sauce contains a variety of ingredients which blend together very nicely. The fish provides a good background for the sauce and the whole thing does not take too much time to make.
My boyfriendand I loved this. I soaked the fish in milk as others recommended and subbed canned diced tomatoes. I didn't use any oil, instead used olive oil cooking spray to sear the fish and sautee the onions and garlic. After I seared the fish, I set aside and cooked the onions and tomatoe mixture in the pan. I added the fish back in and followed the recommendation to bake for 8 mins and then flip the fish putting the tomato mixture on tip and bake for another 10. Delicious and healthy! Next time I plan to use Halibut.
Excellent recipe!! Followed recipe exactly as written except used 3 cloves of garlic instead of one. Swordfish steaks came from Omaha Steaks and were one inch thick. Will make again for company next time.
Meh....pretty dissappointing as it looked exciting. We finished our meals but won't make a again. Sounds better on paper.
great as written, I only had dried currants, thanks!
Good base recipe. I cut it in half and used the following ingredienhts: 2 tbs craisins, 1 tbs olive oil, 1/2 c diced onon, 1 clove garlic, 3 small roma tomatoes, 5 olives, 7 almonds crushed, 1 lb fish, salt and pepper. I left out the capers because I didn't have any. I cut the olive oil down so much because sword fish already has a ton of fat, plus there is fat in the olives and nuts.
Very very Good. The raisins and the capers make an a great combination of sweet/salty flavor.
Super easy and delicious healthy dinner...
It was good. Mine still came out a little dry and I felt the sauce/mixture overpowered the taste of the fish. Some people don't like the taste of fish though, so maybe it works for them.
This is an EXCELLENT sauce! I put it over "Easy Polenta with Tomato Sauce" from this site and the fresh sturgeon (which I panfried to a golden brown in olive oil and butter) that DH brought home from our favorite fishmonger. I had to use calamatas instead of green olives because that's what I had on hand, and also had to sub canned whole tomatoes for fresh... the sauce was STILL very tasty but I can't wait to make it with fresh tomatoes from my garden this summer! I skipped the baking part of the polenta recipe and just served it soft with the sauce over it and the fish as well. Wasn't too sure about the amount of olive oil and the raisins, (I prefer savory dishes over sweet) but it was all spot-on!! Thanks for a great recipe!
Have been trying to eat more fish and this lovely sauce makes it much easier to do. Tangy and tasty, I loved it. No changes.
This was amazing, I felt like I was eating in a gourmet restaurant. I don't usually like olives and my kids don't usually like raisins but the combination really worked and everyone was delighted
This was incredibly good! I doubled the sauce, used black calamata olives and left out the raisins. This took so little time to prepare, and the results are fantastic.
This dish was simply delicious! I was unsure of the combination of ingredients but they went well together. I followed the recipe closely except for a few changes. I used olives from the olive bar at my grocery store, used a large red onion, doubled the garlic and instead of swordfish I used shark. I was interested in trying something different and was told that shark was close to swordfish. The meal went well with some cous-cous and fresh steamed veggies. Totally saving this recipe and can't wait to make again!
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. The fish was very tasty and tender. I follow the recipe closely except that I baked the fish for 25 minutes. Will definitely make this again.
I really liked the sauce, but the fish fell apart in it. I would cook the fish on top next time and not for so long.
The sauce is great. I used frozen fish which I think was a mistake because it never became flaky even with extra cooking.
The problem with swordfish is that it often gets too dry. The problem was not solved adequately with this recipe. Otherwise, I really liked the flavors.
This recipe is excellent and deserves 5 stars. However, if you want to have an equally delicious dish, try another recipe on this site - Sea Bass Cuban Style - it has a lot of the same flavor, but with a less expensive fish. I actually prefer the Sea Bass dish but this one is good, too!
Awesome dish! Have made this several times. We love it. I omitted the raisins, and used black olives in place of green and for a little extra flair added some diced pepperoncini. yumyum.
Great recipe overall. I made extra topping and was glad I did. The only tweaks I made was extra garlic (personal preference), and, like some other reviewers, a healthy dose of balsamic vinegar, which put the flavor over the top! I confess I didn't have olives or capers on hand, but I did have prepared olive tapenade which seemed to be a fair substitute. I'm not a big olive fan in general, but the combination of flavors worked for me and the olive was not too overpowering. This one's a keeper!
The sauce for this recipe is YUMMY! I loved the sweetness of the raisins with the saltiness of the capers and olives. This makes quite a bit of sauce, too.
This recipe was amazingly simple and SOOOO delicious! I had everything but the olives and pine nuts, so I omitted the olives (hubby doesn't like them anyway) and substituted sunflower seeds for the pine nuts. While I waited for the sauce to cook, I washed the dishes and still had time to season the fish. I added about a half cup of water to the sauce though and covered the dish with foil in the oven. It turned out amazing and the swordfish tasted so good. Definitely making this again and again!
What a FANTASTIC recipe. I used golden raisins and used 3 cloves of garlic instead of one, but followed everything else exactly except I did have to up the time to 30 minutes. If your in the mood for something different but authentic you can't go wrong with this recipe. The flavors just explode in your mouth. ABSOLUTELY DELISCIOUS !!!!! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This is a great swordfish recipe! It's delicious and easy to make! I had to cook it a little longer than 20 mins though. The sauce plays with your taste buds, sweet/sour.... really delicious, I recommend this to all swordfish lovers!
Since I have never been a big fan of Swordfish (I find it a bit bland) I am always on the look out for a unique swordfish recipe. This was great! Totally changed my mind about swordfish. Thanks!
Mmmmm. I don't even like swordfish. This preparation is great. I have used similar ones, sans the pine nuts and rasins. They were a bit acidic. The raisns and pine nuts balance the acidic tomato, capers and olives. I forgot to buy tomatos. I used a can of stewed tomatos. Super YUM!!!
This fish is really fabulous. This recipe works on other types of white fish. You could play with proportions and the fish will be wonderful.
It's really delicious!!! A bit expensive though..
This was absolutely delicious! I was not sure about the raisins so didn't add them. Thank you, I will be making this again to impress!!
Way to much oil in this recipe. I even cut it down to 4tbsps. I would probably use two next time. Didn't have pine nuts and missed them. Too many capers for my taste. Great idea, just needs some tweeking.
Easy to make, wonderful taste! Great as a topping for any fish dish.
This tasted great and made for a wonderful presentation at the table! I made a couple of minor changes - I only used about half the oil, used a can of diced tomatoes (didn't have fresh), and left out the pine nuts (due to allergies). My family loved the little bits of sweetness from the raisins (I used golden) along with the tart, salty flavor of the capers and olives. Yum!
This was excellent. My steaks might have been a bit larger, because after 20 minutes, they were still raw in the middle. I think 30 - 35 minutes at 400 F should do the trick if the steaks are thick. The sauce has a taste that's out of this world! I made this with yellow and green zucchini and it was a perfect meal.
This was wonderful, different and easy. I used shark as it was much more reasonably priced. I would think any meaty fish would be good in this dish. I will make again, often
this is an amazing dish. the combination of flavours is really magic
I made this recipe for my boyfriend and his bestfriend. The topping is fantastic! Lots of flavor! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect. The house smelled amazing! They kept asking what was in the topping, so many different flavors, but they went together perfect. I will def. be making this one again! Thank you!
This was very good! I only had about a tsp. of pinenuts, but next time I would probably only use 1/2 a jar (1 oz.) as opposed to a whole jar, or 2 oz. I also didn't have raisins, so I chopped up some seedless red grapes. My husband LOVES this recipe. It's a keeper.
This was so easy and wonderful. I had no fresh tomatoes in the kitchen, so I used a box of POMI diced tomatoes. Then, I skipped the oven baking time. Instead, I just popped the swordfish steaks in the pan with the sauce and put a lid on the pan. Cooked the fish for about 10 minutes on med high and it was perfect! Making the sauce alone would be great, too - easy to make with a subtle, rich flavor.
I lost this recipe some years ago and was so disappointed when (over the years) I could not find it on the internet. Now, I have found it and am ever so happy! I used to make this with halibut instead of sword fish.
Fantastic recipe! Works perfectly with swordfish texture which is more firm. The only changes I made were to use canned petite diced tomatoes drained of most of the juice, and I did not bake (I didn't want to dirty another pan), I seared the swordfish steaks with grape seed oil (only oil I use) before I started the sauce then removed from pan and set aside. I made the sauce then placed the steaks back in the pan with the sauce to simmer covered until the steaks flaked with fork.
This was very good! I did double the sauce and added extra garlic.I also added about 1 tbsp of fresh lemon juice to the sauce. This was so easy and tasty! I had rather thick swordfish steaks so they did take a bit longer to cook...about 30 minutes. We really enjoyed this! Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe!!!
Best swordfish ever!
Loved it! Will make it again!
This is a great recipe with just a few minor tweaks. It becomes a bit salty and needs more spice. So I added garam masala to add a bit of interest. Also the cooking time seems to be a bit off. Cooked it almost twice as long. Would really depend on the thickness of the swordfish. Made a few times now and really like it.
Deliciously moist and flavorful! Didn't have pine nuts around & forgot to include the capers, but nonetheless it turned out wonderful. Loved it! Will definitely make it again.
What an excellent recipe. The flavors are incredible. Heck, who needs the fish...the sauce is absolutely incredible on it's own. The pine nuts add a mild crunch to this incredible dish. Who would've thought of raisins and capers together, but they're perfect. This is a recipe I will make many more times, and will add to my family recipe book so my children have it.
This was fantastic!! I highly recommend it.
awesome, soaked fish with milk and seared the swordfish and baked 8 on one side 10 on the other like someone suggested. it came out perfect. I only had 1lb of swordfish, but made the same amount of sauce, so I cooked up some spaghetti and tossed it with the remaining sauce and some Parmesan and layed the fish on top of it. Used can of diced tomatoes with juice and another clove of garlic as a mod. definitely would make again. you could just take the sauce and make it with spaghetti if you wanted and it would suffice.
Excellent. This is a dish you would find in a five star restaurant.
I made this last night with Halibut and it was wonderful. The only change I made was to add some anchovy paste to make it more like a putenesca sauce. The raisins are a wonderful compliment to this dish. Don't be afraid of them.
Wow! I have to admit, even after reading all of the positive reviews I was skeptical. However, all of the reviews are true! While it was in the oven, my boyfriend walked in and said "it smells like a restaurant in here!" All of the strange ingredients meld together to create an amazing flavor! I used shark steaks instead of swordfish because that's what we had on hand. I will be making this again shortly.
if you do not overcook the fish, which i did, this would be a great dish. the sauce was excellent.
This is absolutely spectacular. I made it a few weeks ago and have been craving it since. So tonight I will make it again. Perfect without any changes. Mmmmm.
I made this recipe for our Christmas Dinner for a family of 8 and it was fantastic!!! Everyone just gobbled it up, even my mother who was extremely apprehensive that I was serving swordfish "with a sauce on it". I took a chance on this recipe since I had no experience grilling fish and the reviews were all so good. Thanks for helping create another happy memory!!!
Swordfish is one of our favorite dishes. This recipe guarantees a moist and flavorful presentation. Watch the cooking time as 15 minutes may be too long for a small portion. We used the left over Sicilian salsa to top blue cheese burgers the next night. It was wonderful
This was totally worth the trip to the store to buy the ingredients! If you want somthing different and easy to make that will impress....this is it! I cooked the mixture ahead of time so that all I had to do was cover it ontop of the fish and stick it in the oven when my guests arrived. I made the recipe to the T and it came out perfect! I served this with rice pilaf and mixed arugula salad. YUM
Very tasty
Excellent! I am not a raisin lover, so I had planned on pushing mine to the side; the raisins were a perfect sweet counterpart to the saltiness of the olives and capers, however, and I thoroughly enjoyed them. This is a perfect dish for entertaining because the sauce could be made earlier in the day and spooned on the swordfish when ready to cook.
Very good. All the flavors come together very well.
I love swordfish this is one of my favorite recipes! My kids and husband love it too! Have been making it for years! No changes necessary!
Absolutely delicious! I made a few minor changes. i left out the pine nuts, did not have raisins or olives for paste so used dried cranberries and anchovy paste instead. I used a cast iron pan and push the sauce makings to one side while searing the fish on the other side...did not allow it to simmer on stove top...put it in oven for 25 mins...flipped the fish half way through cooking then put the sauce on top and cooked for the remaining time. it was amazing!
Awesome! Even without pine nuts it tasted great. Cook for 25 minutes for a thick steak.
Loved this recipe. Perfect for a firm white fish, lots of flavor,I didn't have pine nuts, didn't seem to miss them.
Excellent! Made it just as the recipe said and everyone loved it!
This was absolutely delicious and easy to make. The flavors blended together very nicely and my bf ate everything up! I used golden raisins for a slightly milder taste. Though I like capers, I didn't have any so I omitted them (I didn't even miss them). I did have to add a little broth into the baking dish after a little while as I had to cook the swordfish longer (had a big juicy piece). It ended up perfect as it just reduced with the rest of the sauce. All in all, a great recipe and I will be making this dish again!
I love swordfish and was looking for a recipe that worked with baking rather than grilling. My first impression was this is awesome, love it. By the time I finished my piece, I did not care for the topping as much. It was such an overpowering flavor.
the only thing i didn't have were the pine nuts - because the fish wasn't fried or grilled, it made the sauce too watery. next time, i will either fry or grill the fish first.
This recipe was really amazing. My boyfriend is a total foodie and he was blown away by the dish! Easy to make, just be sure to stir the sauce while cooking, I burnt it by accident and had to re-do (it was really easy to re-do it though).
This dish is delicious!!!! The only thing I did differently is I used golden raisins. I think it is important to use fresh ingredients when making this recipe! I LOVED all the flavors! A Keeper for sure! Served with Lemon/Parmesan Orzo and fresh green beans! YUM YUM YUM!!!
I needed to improvise a little as I made this last minute. I omitted the raisins, I also substituted a 14 oz can of diced fire roasted tomatoes instead of the fresh and used kalamata olives instead of the green because that’s what I had in the house. Did everything else exactly as recipe. Simply delicious! Served with sautéed spinach and plain pearled couscous. A definite go to recipe. Now I’m thinking what else I can make with that delicious sauce.
this was delicious!! I added a little white wine to the sauce and used golden raisins too....YUM!!!!!!
Not a favorite fish, though the ingredient blend complimented nicely.
This was delish...Very easy
This was really good. I used shark instead of swordfish b/c I had some on hand. I spooned the sauce over the side of rice pilaf in addition to eating it on the fish. Wonderful! I'll definitely make this again.
By far this is my favorite recipe on Allrecipes. The flavors just work. I never have raisins in my cupboard, but I do keep Craisins handy. They work just as well. Everything else is the same, and I like that I can let the oven take over while I prepare the side dishes.
I allowed the tuna steak to marinate over night in a bunch of seasonings that the original recipe didn't call for, ie, paprika, adobo, sazon, thyme. I didn't use the capers and raisins just for personal taste preferences, but it was delicious.
My family loved this recipe. I didn't change a thing. The swordfish went really well with spaghetti.
The combination of sweet raisins, sour olives and piquant capers looked great on top of the swordfish and wrapped a rainbow of Italian flavors around my tongue. The taste didn't overpower the fish but added to it. Today, I was a 5-star chef in an Italian restaurant. I love raisins so we added extra.
Hubby bought some shark to try & shark is a good sub for swordfish (shark is not as sweet or flaky) so I went w/ this recipe. I really liked the sauce although I would cut down on the olives...that was the predominant flavor. Hubby, who doesn't like olives, doesn't want to have the dish again. I think we will try it again but I'll omit the olives for my olive-hating husband. I served this w/ pinot grigio, a pkged gnocchi baked w/ butter & parmesan cheese & a salad w/ a sun dried tomato vinaigrette....Chocolate-Mascarpone Phyllo Triangles (from this site) for dessert. Thanks Rockfishusa! We'll do this again w/ accomodations made for hubby.
This recipe is fabulous! I switched the swordfish for a large salmon, which I was planning to roast. Since the fish was so large, I doubled the sauce ingredients. Also used chopped cherry toms. Delicious. Loved the subtle sweetness of the raisins. I posted a pix of this. It not only tasted great, but made a beautiful presentation.
This dish was amazing! Left out the olives and used rockfish, but followed the rest of the recipe as directed.
