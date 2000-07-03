Deluxe Garlic Ribs

Delicious and easy. Takes very little time once the sauce has been put together. You can also prepare sauce in advance, freeze it and use it whenever you want to make ribs.

Recipe by Helen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ribs in a large pot, cover with water and add thyme, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 40 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and either let stand until ready to barbecue or cook immediately.

  • Meanwhile, mix together the sauce ingredients and blend well. Remove ribs from liquid and brush both sides with the sauce.

  • If possible barbecue the ribs 6 to 8 inches from the coals for 15-20 minutes or until brown and crisp. Basting frequently. Serve with remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
861 calories; protein 40.3g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 48g; cholesterol 190.3mg; sodium 2502.8mg. Full Nutrition
