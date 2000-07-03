Deluxe Garlic Ribs
Delicious and easy. Takes very little time once the sauce has been put together. You can also prepare sauce in advance, freeze it and use it whenever you want to make ribs.
Delicious and easy. Takes very little time once the sauce has been put together. You can also prepare sauce in advance, freeze it and use it whenever you want to make ribs.
Very tasty! I wish I would have thought of putting spice in the water while boiling ribs years ago! I cut the recipe in half and it was perfect!Read More
Mine were not tender at all!Read More
Very tasty! I wish I would have thought of putting spice in the water while boiling ribs years ago! I cut the recipe in half and it was perfect!
The sauce was excellent! To make my ribs more tender, I didn't boil them, I wrapped the ribs in foil sprayed lighty with "pam" and baked at 275-300F (depending on oven) for 3 1/2-4 hrs and then brushed the sauce on ribs broiling in oven (watching). Repeated this step 4 times. These ribs fell right off the bone. I sprinkled salt/pepper and garlic spice on ribs before wrapped in foil.
This was excellent! My family raved about them. Definitely a keeper.
Mine were not tender at all!
Best rib recipe ever!!a must try,just excellent
This is excellent!! Just try it!
i have done this recipe now 4 times. I used red pepper jelly instead of the plum sauce. My next is 25# for a bbq.I dont boil the ribs. I sprinkle with garlic powder and put in a roasting pan , with about 1 inch of water. Cover and bake at 250 degrees for about 3 -4 hours. Then drain them, and put the sauce on, uncovered, basting about every 15 mins, until the meat pulls away from the bones easily. You need to be patient and cook them until the meat does this.
This is fantastic! I've cooked it three times for 10 plus people everytime and they have all loved it. I've made a few tweaks: I add crushed red pepper flakes to the dry rub, boil it for nearly two hours, and add about 1/4 cup of chile paste to the sauce. Sweet and Spicy...and delicious.
I've made this a few times now. It's a huge hit with me and the guests. It's so simple and taste really great. Fix with some potatoes and salad and no one will leave hungry!
The sauce is excellent.
Delicious. So tasty. We loved them. I definitely make them again.
This is a good simple basic recipe which can be modified as desired. According to my notes been using this since 2003. For outdoor grilling or "roasting" in the oven.
These ribs were some of the best I have EVER had. I boiled the ribs for around 90 minutes because that was how long I had until dinner time and they turned out perfect. I can't wait to make again!
By far THE best rib recipe yet. I have used this for baby back as well as spare ribs. The only difference is I wrap the ribs in foil before placing them on the grill (less mess!). The sauce is to die for!!!
Loved this Recipe!! These ribs are full of flavor!!Boiling the ribs in the herbs was a great step to flavoring the ribs. The sauce is amazing and has a little bite to it which is perfect!
everyone loves these and has asked me to bottle the sauce (as a joke, or at least I hope) I have made these many times and the only thing I would want different is to make the sauce even stickier so it isn't as runny and I think to do that I would add more honey and molasses...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections