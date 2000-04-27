Lemon Sauce I

Wonderful dessert sauce. Serve with gingerbread or cake.

Recipe by GINGER P

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan, stir together sugar, cornstarch, salt and nutmeg. Gradually stir in boiling water, then simmer over low heat until thick, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove from heat; stir in butter, lemon zest and lemon juice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 10g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 31.4mg. Full Nutrition
