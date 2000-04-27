Lemon Sauce I
Wonderful dessert sauce. Serve with gingerbread or cake.
My mother used to make a lemon sauce for gingerbread. When I saw this recipe, I just had to try it. I am so glad I did. This is a wonderful sauce for gingerbread! Thanks for the memories!Read More
Well I thought the taste was fine but this didn't turn out how I wanted. I had to keep adding cornstarch and it was still runnier than I wanted. I'll try another recipe next time. But it tasted great so if you want a thin consistency, try this one.Read More
I had unexpected dinner guests the other night and needed a quick dessert. I had some Apricot Brandy Pound Cake (this site) in the freezer, but no ice cream or frozen topping. I had been intrigued with this recipe because of the nutmeg content, so I finally made it. I didn't have freshly grated, but used dried. It still came out wonderful. This sauce is soooo yummy. I know it would be great over ice cream, cake, bavarian cream, or whatever. You can make it as lemony as you want by increasing or decreasing the lemon juice.Thanks Ginger!
The best and easiest I have ever made, wonderful with bread pudding.
Just like my mom use to make! I serve over bread pudding! I didn't have a lemon so I used concentrated lemon juice and omitted the rind. I'm sure it would be even more yummy with those ingredients!
very easy to make and delicious. I served it with warm gingerbread. a big hit.
This was so incredible!!! I served it with pound cake for a bridal shower, and it was definitely the hit of the party! Light, intensely lemony, not overpowering and not too rich. I did double the amount of lemon juice and peel. Fantastic!
This is the best one I have ever tasted and is a great compliment to Bread Pudding.
Very nice and simple. I prefer tart over sweet, so next time I would increase the lemon juice a little, and decrease the sugar (just by a TBS or two). I used the zest and juice from one large lemon for this recipe.
Simply fantastic! I served this over cheesecake at a wedding reception. Everyone wanted the recipe and asked for seconds (and some thirds!). Thanks for a great recipe.
Yum! Goes well with Greek Lemon Cake from this site. Added a bit extra cornstarch.
I added twice the amt of nutmeg and twice the amt of butter... turned out great. But note that you have to cook down the water and sugar mix quite a bit to the consistency you want... will take time. Thanks
Delicious. I also added a 1/4tsp cinnamon. I didn't want quite such a transparent sauce so I added about 1/4c whipping cream to give the sauce more depth. It's perfect, nice and creamy. I made it to serve over Cheesecake Squares from this site. I can see using this sauce for a multitude of dishes. Thanks for your comments everyone and to Ginger P. for the recipe.
I made this to put over bread pudding, and it was delicious! I did leave out the nutmeg, because I am not a fan of it.
Very lemony flavour, very runny. Next time I will try 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and see how it goes. Very easy to make. I used it over angel food cake. I also used regular nutmeg, will try fresh next time to see if it makes a difference. Not a very yellowy colour either but the zest looks pretty.
I just have to say thank you, thank you, thank you, Ginger. This sauce was absolutely wonderful, I wouldn't change a thing. It has the perfect balance of lemon so that it isn't overpowering. I love lemon but some people like a more mild lemon flavor. This is that sauce. If you want it to have a stronger lemon taste then just add more lemon. Also, I think the nutmeg really makes this sauce.l I will only be using this lemon sauce recipe in the future. I made it this evening to drizzle over my crepe recipe. My kids, my husband, and I were blown away. So simple, with a great flavor. Thanks again!
Served this over fruit filled crepes. It was very tasty. This will be added to my collection. Thanks Ginger.
This was very good! I made a pumpkin/date square, topped it with a dollop of sweetened cream cheese, and drizzled with lemon sauce. It made a great fall dessert!
Delish! Made it for the first time tonight. Served it with Leaf Lettuce Bread and it was wonderful! Will definitely make again.
This recipe is like the one we served over bread pudding when I was a kid. Love it!
I was worried that it would not work well with the bread pudding i made but it actually made the dessert better. It is a little tart and thin.
Waaaaay back when I was working, one of my co-workers would bring in gingerbread with a lemon sauce on the side that was incredibly good. I asked for the recipe and got put off until I realized she wasn't going to part with it! Well, Ta Da, this one is as good as it gets!! Very similar to the one my co-worker made but IMHO, this one definitely has more flavor. I served it over warm gingerbread and we loved it. I have a bread pudding recipe on this site and very anxious to try it with that as others have mentioned. Ginger, this recipe totally rocks! Thank you for sharing!!
This is great recipe. At a chinese restaurant I recently had crab and cream cheese wantons with a lemon sauce dip. So I tried this at home and it was almost exactly the same!
This sauce is so delicious! Didn't omit or add anything, I was leery about the nutmeg but oh it gave it a good flavor.I glazed a lemon poppyseed pound cake and the sauce complemented the cake nicely.
Simple and so good -- just perfect on warm gingerbread!
easy and taste is like I remember from childhood
So good! I added a weensy bit more salt and this sauce is perfect. I spooned more than I needed onto my bread pudding and ended up licking the plate clean.
Make peach cobbler using canned peaches and pour some of this sauce over it. YUM!
Very, very good! the nutmeg adds just the right touch. Thanks for sharing Ginger!
I never had this with nutmeg, but that adds a very nice familiar flavor. Kids ate it up quick!
Very good and easy to prepare. My family loves it with banana pancakes.
I followed recipe exactly and served over lemon cake; the nutmeg gives it an extra kick. I did think the sauce was a little runny, however, and I used a heaping tablespoon of cornstarch; next time I'd use more.
This sauce was AWESOME I served it with an Indian dessert fried bananas. It was simple yet exquisite. The best part was that it wasn't to sweet juuuuust RIGHT!! AND OH SO DELICIOUS!!
Delicious taste, but mine didn't end up as thick as it should have. Probably cook's error.
Thank you so much for this recipe !!!!! I have been looking for this recipe for so long. I LOVE this with gingerbread brings back wonderful childhood memories. Not to mention that it is just delicious. Love the nutmeg always add some cinnamon. Thank you Thank you Thank you!!!!!!!!!
Easy and very good! I was looking for a sauce for angel food cake and was going to make a lemon curd. Didn't want to deal with the egg, and then I found this recipe. I made a half version, using up a Meyer lemon and adding lemon juice concentrate for the rest. Per a reviewer's suggestion, I added a few big pieces of zest, and it will be easy just to take out later. I didn't care for the color, so I added one drop of yellow food coloring, and now it looks much better. This will be a great topping for many things (ice cream, bread pudding come to mind). Thanks for the simple recipe, GINGER P!
Perfect!
Excellent and so easy to make! Thank you for sharing!
This is just like my Grandma made for warm gingerbread years and years ago.Now I made this recipe andI am going to stop looking! It is the best I have ever tried and I have been looking for a few years now! Everyone loved it and said it tasted like it might have been served in Williamsburg during the Colonial period. Thanks so much!
I loved the recipe but because of allergies and wanted it to be healthier I did make some changes. I only made half the recipe just to try it out first. I used all brown sugar. 1/4 c oil w/1/4 c of homemade Apple butter (applesauce can be substituted). To substitute eggs, 1/4 c Apple butter and 1/4 c applesauce. I wanted to use the Apple butter to get more flavor. (1/4 c applesauce = 1 egg). Like some of the other reviews I did increase the other seasonings by 1/2. I did use butter milk instead of water. I make my butter milk with almond milk and vinegar. The recipe made 6 mini bundt cakes. Delicious?? One of my pictures was cut short, so I did send in a second.
Very tangy. I served it over lemon loaf . It was a little thin so I added a little more corn starch to thicken it . I would make it again.
I added more corn starch to make a thicker sauce because I was using it as a dipping sauce. It was great! I liked the addition of nutmeg.
Absolutely delicious
Used this sauce to top Berry Bread Pudding and it was just the right amount of sweet/tart combination for the berries. Would also be good atop gingerbread or a simple pound cake. Very good -- thanks!
ok i tried this and it turned out so well the directions are easy to follow and i followed them exactly and it was fantastc! i put this sauce on a apple cake and its really yummy! and not to tart, just perfect!
I adore this sauce. I do change a few things, I add one egg yolk to give it a great "lemon" color. I beat the egg yolk, then add little of the hot liquid to the egg yolk while whisking, then a little more to temper the yolk, then add it all back to the sauce. I also double the amount of lemon and zest, I love lemon. If it doesn't thicken up after the addition of the yolk enough for you, you can always make a little slurry with more corn starch and water and add a little at a time until it thickens up enough for your taste.
I used this sauce to top a bread pudding! This one is definitely a keeper and will be used over and over in my house.
I served this sauce with home made angel food cake and fresh berries for Easter dinner, it was perfect. I poured a puddle on the plate and laid the cake slice on top, then covered with berries.. Yummy, and low fat!
Loved it!! Left out the nutmeg, cause I didn’t have any. Used this sauce on top of a coconut custard pie. Everyone loved it. I will be using the recipe for many other kinds of cakes. Would be great drizzled on a blueberry coffee cake!
I didn't care for this - it wasn't as lemony as I would have liked and it was too thin.
Excellent served over the Sour Milk Spice Cake found on this website. This is very simple to make and tastes luscious.
This sauce was a tiny bit thinner than I'd have liked, but it tasted perfect on some baked french toast with berries. Since I don't like nutmeg all that well, I left it out and put in about half a teaspoon of finely minced fresh ginger with the lemon peel and butter.
Extremely easy and tasty. I used 3 limes instead of lemons. I also added a pinch of cinnamon instead of nutmeg as I was using the sauce with a pineapple upside down cake which was cinnamony.
YUMMY
First time I made this. It was good but could have been more lemony. I would make it again
I made it as written and I think it’s the tastiest lemon sauce I’ve had, other than my mom’s! I had a little extra corn starch, but that was ok too
Easy and yummy!
very good but could have used a little more corn starch as it didn;t thicken as much as I would have liked. Flavor was good though. Very easy.
My family loved this recipe. I served it over gingerbread cake and it was wonderful. The consistancy was a little more runny than what I expected but overall it was great! Thanks for a great recipe!
Great recipe for lemon sauce and so versatile because it can be used on other cakes and not just gingerbread. If you are a lemon lover like us then you can add more zest. We do cut back on sugar but that is our personal tastes. Should be in everyone's file for ever and ever.
Lovely! So easy to make. Is wonderful on gingerbread, but I can think of lots of other uses for it, too! I do make it without the lemon peel zest because my husband doesn't care for it, but I stick to the recipe otherwise.
I worked a little with thickening but easy to add additional corn starch
I made as is for a lemon cake I made, just didn't like it. something was off.
Very easy and very tasty sauce. Complements blackberry cobbler very well- rave reviews from family and friends!
This is very similar to the recipe I've been using for years to make lemon sauce for gingerbread. I do increase the cornstarch to 2 Tbsp, and I make sure that I use at least 3 Tbsp of lemon juice -- if my lemon doesn't yield quite that much, I top it up with bottled. I make this in the microwave and it's pretty much perfect: a free-flowing, tart lemony sauce.
This lemen sauce is great.... It was quick and easy to make. It is a great compliment to my angel food cake!!!
looked all over for this recipe which I made years ago and lost!!!Put on gingerbread warm.My grown kids want recipe as they remember it from their childhood.THANKS!!!
Made it - used ground nutmeg and bottle lemon juice but I did have some real lemon and lemon zest... it was delicious with gingerbread.... it was pretty runny but it was good... if I could make it thicker I would...
