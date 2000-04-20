Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole

1) I rated this as a 3/5 because it is a great base recipe and definitely needs other ingredients added to it for flavor. with the right adjustments, it can be a true 5/5. 2) I read these comments, and y'all were so helpful. I did my own spin, no real measurements. I did half the pasta, cottage cheese, cheese, broccoli - added a can of cream of mushroom soup with a little less than half the can with whole milk. I also added onion powder, seasoned salt (Lawry's), and a couple dashes of Worcestershire. I also roasted my broccoli with olive oil and garlic salt before adding it in. I also used small curd cottage cheese.I used rotini pasta instead. It was REALLY good but next time I'll add a little more because it still wasn't a 5. But it was good. Maybe one scoop of sour cream and minced onions to add a little more tart and creaminess. Oh and maybe a crunchy topping of some sort along with the cheese. I saw someone else mention parmesan- I'd imagine that'd be perfect mixed in.