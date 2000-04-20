Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole

3.4
83 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 24
  • 3 17
  • 2 15
  • 1 6

This is a quick and easy recipe if you are in a hurry -- just noodles, broccoli, cottage cheese and Cheddar. My daughter loves it. It's always a hit.

Recipe by MESSYCHEF

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Steam broccoli until bright green and tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Combine broccoli, pasta and cottage cheese in 2 quart baking dish; mix well.

  • Sprinkle pasta mixture with Cheddar cheese and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 21g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 78.1mg; sodium 407.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022