Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole
This is a quick and easy recipe if you are in a hurry -- just noodles, broccoli, cottage cheese and Cheddar. My daughter loves it. It's always a hit.
Very quick and easy! We added chicken and made it a mian dish (tuna would be good too). We also added some mushrooms, garlic and onion. It took a little longer to cook with everything in it but it was worth the wait.
This dish was extremely bland. It was dry and stuck to the pan. I wouldn't make this dish without some kind of cream soup mix. I don't recommend.. Even to vegetarians. sorry
ok as is the recipe is lacking...but I added fresh mushrooms and ground turkey. Threw in some garlic powder and onion powder and about 3/4 cup of sun dried tomato alfredo sauce and it was delicious! Would never have thought to add cottage cheese to pasta, but it rocked!
I had a whole bunch of broccoli and cottage cheese and wanted to use them up for dinner. I found this recipe. I used elbow macarroni and added a good dash of garlic and onion powder to the mix. We were very happy.
We give it 5 stars for its potential. It is rather bland when you take the first bite, but flavor develops after chewing. The great thing about this recipe is that it is a wonderful starting base where you can get creative with adding other ingredients to give it more flavor. Our toddler was a fan.
As written, this would be pretty bad. But, w/some mods, it's a solid 4 stars. Here's what i did: 1/2 cottage cheese, 1 can cream of mushroom, several shakes of worcestshire, one clove of garlic, and about a 1/4 cup of parm cheese. I also halved the amount of noodles and used only a handful of cheddar. Mucccchhhhh better!
Wonderful recipe! I recommend it to everyone! I'm going to make this all the time now! My family liked it too. And it was so easy to make! One thing though, I had to use a 3 quart baking dish instead of a 2 quart one. But that's no big deal at all!
It was a little bland...seemed to be missing something. Maybe garlic, onions, or other spices. Not bad, but not the greatest. But thanks for sharing!
My family loved this dish. My husband and two-year old are equally as fussy eaters and they loved it! The best part was it was SO easy and fast which I love.
Quick and easy recipe to put together. I made this as written, but know the next time I will do a little tweaking. I will add some Mrs. Dash seasoning and maybe some diced onion. Paired this with meatloaf and it made a nice dinner. Thanks Messychef for sharing.
Great stuff! I read where some people said it was a little dry but I didnt read it until after I put the cheese on top and had it in the oven for about 10 minutes - so I made some holes where it started to melt already and mixed 1 can cream of mushroom soup to 1 cup milk and poured over it and helped it seep in with a spoon by making "holes" where the cheese was melted. Spectacular! Oh, and my daughter asked for more brocoli on her plate after she tasted!
We added a healthy dash of hot sauce one time, and Cajun spices the next. Both really added something to this good basic recipe.
This pretty much tastes like what it is: a cheese noodle broccoli mix. Nothing to complicated but nothing to brag about.
Family loved it! Used large curd instead of small....think that left it a little on the dry side. Will use small curd next time. Excellent recipe.
I just made this recipe. It was very bland. Somethings should be added to it for flavor. And I think you should use velveeta cheese or cheese whiz instead of shredded cheddar. Mix the cheese in with the whole casserole.That's what I'm going to do now. I'm also gonna add cream of chicken soup so I'll come back and tell you how it turned out.
Jodie, this recipe was indecribably delicious!!! I served this with a pork roast, and it was the perfect side dish. I only used 8 ounces of noodles, and added pepper and salt and this worked very well with the balance of the ingredients. GREAT, GREAT, GREAT. Iret
DEFINARELY needs spicing up! I added (per other reviews): 1tsp onion powder & garlic powder, 1/2 can of cream of mushroom soup, groung turkey (cooking the turkey with yellow/white onion) & baked it for 25-30 minutes on 350.
We had an abundance of broccoli from our garden that I had to use. After reading other's comments, I made the following changes. I used only a cup of shredded cheddar cheese, and added a cup of shredded pepper jack cheese. Instead of egg noodles I cooked 8 oz of Barilla (brand) Whole Grain Rotini for added fiber and protein. In addition I cut up some baby red peppers for flavor and color. The result was excellent. Next time I might try all pepper jack cheese.
I did not care for this at all, but I love all the ingredients!! They really just don't mesh well and it ended up a watery mess. Sorry...won't be making again.
I added the Trader Joes Cream of Portabella Mushroom Soup and it was fabulous! I imagine it would be bland without this, as other reviewers have commented.
This recipe was great! I was a little scared to make it b/c of the cottage cheese but you can not even taste it. My husband and son loved it. I will make it again in the future. The only thing I added was a dash of nutmeg; its great with green vegetables.
I just made this last night, and it was excellent. I really couldn't believe the brief preparation and cook time, and I like the fact that this can also be a very healthy dish (using low-fat, no-fat, and/or soy cheeses). I tailored the recipe to make four servings instead of eight (I live alone), and I'm still going to get several filling meals out of what's left.
This was quick and simple to make, but there's not much flavor to it. I'd rather make some buttered egg noodles and serve them alongside steamed broccoli topped with cheese.
Very BLAND!!! Can think of a number of ways to better use ingredients.
Pretty good, after making it once as stated. I have made this a couple times with some changes, using some different veggies in it, as well as using chicken and making it into a main dish. Thanks
This was okay, a bit dry. A little more seasoning would probably help. I might try again.
I thought the cottage cheese was weird but it tastes good!
This was easy and good. My family wants me to make it again. I did add onion,garlic and chopped ham.
This isn't bad and it makes a quick, easy meal. I would add a little something to spice it up. It would also be very good with chicken chunks in it. Add lots of extra cheese!
This is a very fast and easy meal to prepare. We are always looking for easy, nutritious casseroles and this one fills the bill. .
This was great. I modified it to eat with a low cal diet, So I made it with whole wheat pasta and light cheese. Vey healthy. I also added a bit of instant cheese sauce and some onion salt. Awesome!
I just made this dish. My kids and myself found it very bland. Something is missing.
not bad, not great either
I added minced garlic and onion cubes to mine. It was good. The onion really added crunch and flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
Quick, easy and pretty tasty meal...
I was hesitant to try this but decided to make it b/c I love cottage cheese. This dish is incredibly delicious. We add chicken. However, it doesn't taste good the next day! Thanks for sharing, my family enjoys this dish a lot!
This dish is bland, to the point of being almost flavorless. As the recipe is written, the proportions were way off balance. A 16 oz bag of noodles did NOT get bubbly cheese surrounding them, just dry. As written, this recipe isn't worth making. Lessen the noodles by half and add spices that suit your taste and this might be a worthy side dish.
This was dry, dry, dry. It needs liquid of some kind and I agree it is very bland. I was hungry so it tasted alright but glad I did not make for company.
This recipe was ok - not much flavor. The family didn't really care for it either.
Good quick pasta dish.
this dish was a little bland. I added ground beef and garlic. Its a good one dish quick meal.
This is a good base for a casserole. I also added 1/2 cup fresh grated parmesan cheese, canned tuna (x2) and some spices to the noodle mixture. There were no leftovers between my wife, son and me!
If I could give this a 2 1/2 I would. SUPER BLAND. I added more cheddar to the noodles and lots of salt, and it was STILL bland. Not a winner, here.
We really like this (kids too), and sometimes I add diced ham to it so that there is meat for my carnivores to eat. :)
Very bland as is. Needs meat and/or seasonings
This is delicious! Package of noodle I had was only 12 Oz but turned out great! Hubby even liked it so much he took seconds. Stays on my Will make again list.
First of all, this does NOT fit in 2-quart baking dish. I had to use 9x13 pan and it was filled to the rim. Flavor was okay, but needed something. With our plentiful leftovers I plan to make an Alfredo sauce to serve it again. Family said it was okay but didn’t want me to make it again.
My husband loves this so much that I barely got to eat any of it!! There are a few things that are important when making this dish. First off, it DOES need some seasoning. I used salt and garlic powder to taste when I combined the ingredients. Use small curd cottage cheese, it mixes and blends better than large. Also, when you drain your egg noodles let them rest for a bit so that they dry a little. Dumping them in right after will not only make the dish watery, but it won't allow the noodles to soak up the flavors as well. Salt the water when you make your egg noodles (I used extra wide No Yolks brand and light cheese to lessen the fat content). I used 2 heads of broccoli, 3 cups of cheddar cheese, 2 1/2 cups of cottage cheese and a 3 quart dish because I used the whole bag of noodles. It just needs a little tweaking is all! Great starter recipe that has a lot of possibility for a cook with an imagination!
I added a can of cream of celery soup, fresh mushrooms, garlic granules, a cup of fat free sour cream, and an onion. Now it gets 5 stars. Yummy.
Really quick and easy to make. Creamy and tasty with the cheese!
Next time I would sauté onions and throw the broccoli in with garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper. Then maybe use ricotta instead of cottage cream. Top with cheddar and bake.
Bland.
I added pepperoni to this and my family loved it! I will definitely make this again.
Loved it. Mistakenly mixed in cheddar so put shredded Parmesan on top, and did add some garlic, used rigatoni since had no noodles.
1) I rated this as a 3/5 because it is a great base recipe and definitely needs other ingredients added to it for flavor. with the right adjustments, it can be a true 5/5. 2) I read these comments, and y'all were so helpful. I did my own spin, no real measurements. I did half the pasta, cottage cheese, cheese, broccoli - added a can of cream of mushroom soup with a little less than half the can with whole milk. I also added onion powder, seasoned salt (Lawry's), and a couple dashes of Worcestershire. I also roasted my broccoli with olive oil and garlic salt before adding it in. I also used small curd cottage cheese.I used rotini pasta instead. It was REALLY good but next time I'll add a little more because it still wasn't a 5. But it was good. Maybe one scoop of sour cream and minced onions to add a little more tart and creaminess. Oh and maybe a crunchy topping of some sort along with the cheese. I saw someone else mention parmesan- I'd imagine that'd be perfect mixed in.
Very bland. I will likely fix this again, but I will have to try some herbs or spices to liven it up a bit.
I read the reviews before trying this recipe. I added a little milk, some garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt and pepper, along with crushed Ritz crackers on top for flavor. I used both mozzarella (won't do that again) and cheddar. It's something I will make again, but not often.
i don't know if i messed up or if my oven wasn't hot enough.. but it was just a mushy mess that didn't become creamy. maybe add some cream and make a sauce before you toss it in the oven.
the noodles were a little to bland. This recipe would probably be great with chili peppers. My daughter didn't like it at all.
So good and easy, i added chicken like someone suggested plus a bit more seasoning.
I made the basic recipe as written, but adding salt and pepper to taste, ( it was a touch bland ) and we all ejoyed it so much. then next tine I made it I added diced ham, garlic, onion and topped it with French's fried onion, baked it til slightly browned and everyone at the pot luck devoured it!! thanx for a great and versatile recipe. its a keeper!!
This was really simple and well received by the crew consisting of myself, my two kids and two of their friends. I added Quorn Chicken Tenders (One of the only meat substitutes I can recommend). Prepared the Quorn in a sauce pan with a little olive oil and about 3/4 cup of chicken broth as well as 3 cloves of minced garlic and a pinch of hot pepper and some black pepper. I cooked that for around 10-12 minutes until the liquid was almost gone. Added it to the rest of the recipe as directed. Will make again.
This is super easy and delicious. It's very helpful since I'm catholic and can't eat meat during lent.
I loved how easy it was, but it did seem to be missing something; it seemed a little dry or too separated. Not sure of what I would put in it though because I am a very picky eater. All in all, it was good and I will probably make it again and try out different variations.
Was very bland. Added extra cottage cheese just to get it to cover. Best part was the extra sharp cheddar cheese. Needed some kind of sauce.
I loved how easy this recipe was to make but it was a little bland for me. I’m going to try it again with a little more seasoning and see how that goes.
