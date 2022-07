Broccoli Noodles and Cheese Casserole

My husband loves this so much that I barely got to eat any of it!! There are a few things that are important when making this dish. First off, it DOES need some seasoning. I used salt and garlic powder to taste when I combined the ingredients. Use small curd cottage cheese, it mixes and blends better than large. Also, when you drain your egg noodles let them rest for a bit so that they dry a little. Dumping them in right after will not only make the dish watery, but it won't allow the noodles to soak up the flavors as well. Salt the water when you make your egg noodles (I used extra wide No Yolks brand and light cheese to lessen the fat content). I used 2 heads of broccoli, 3 cups of cheddar cheese, 2 1/2 cups of cottage cheese and a 3 quart dish because I used the whole bag of noodles. It just needs a little tweaking is all! Great starter recipe that has a lot of possibility for a cook with an imagination!