Southern Fried Chicken Livers

We loved these! Great simple batter that supports a great eating experience. Thank you Cindy! Got a question: I think I took one of the instructions wrong. I took, "Gently place the coated livers, a few at a time, into the hot oil" to mean only deep fry a few at a time. It was after I had about 2/3 of the livers cooked that it occurred to me that the instructions probably meant to put all of the livers in the deep fry and cook all of them at the same time, but to only put the livers in the pot at two or three (a few) at a time. This may explain why the batter for the livers I cooked turned dark brown nearly immediately as opposed to the golden brown in 5 to 6 minutes. To further clarify I brought my temp up to 375 F (verified temp with two thermometers) but the fried batter was way past golden brown right away. What do you guys and gals think? If I had deep fried the whole pound at once would I have experienced a slow more controlled browning to achieve a golden brown in 5-6 minutes? BTW I used a quart of peanut oil instead of vegetable oil. Could that have made the difference? Just want to improve my skills for this great basic recipe. Thank you kindly in advance for any and all feedback.