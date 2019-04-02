Southern Fried Chicken Livers
Mom made them because they are cheap, and now the convenience stores sell them in the South! You must have a fry screen -- these darn things pop and will burn you! Serve with pepper gravy or a packet of chicken gravy.
Rather than immersing in a deep fryer, I pan fried the liver under medium heat, using less than half a cup of walnut oil. Once both sides were golden brown, I turned off the heat and let them cook completely. If you have a glass covered saute pan, that helps to keep an eye on the livers without them spattering out of the pan. I also dumped the leftover flour mixture into the leftover egg and milk mixture (add 1/2 tsp sugar and 1 tsp baking powder) and poured out small pancakes in the pan. The garlic is REALLY strong in the pancakes, but they were a perfect accompaniment. Both are delicious!
I added some hot sauce to the dredge liquid...tasted wonderful! Also I did fork them and that really works, no popping at all! Great tip you guys!
This is one of my favorite foods EVER. I add a little Johnny's seasoning salt to my flour with the garlic powder. This is heaven. Great thing about this dish, too, is you can almost always buy the ingredients for this on the cheap. NOTE: You can do this with chicken hearts, too.
To prevent (or at least reduce) popping and possible burns, puncture the livers before frying. I use a cooking fork and poke away, puncturing each liver at least 5 or 6 times. Then follow the recipe as written.
Awesome! My son loves chicken livers (as do I) and when he tasted these, his exact words were, "These are possibly the best chicken livers I have ever tasted!" They were tender, yet crispy and sooo tasty. I did what Cindy posted last....I floured them first, then dipped in egg and milk mixture, then back in the flour. I fried them in a skillet. They were wonderful! Thanks, Cindy!
I love fried chicken livers- i grew up on them, but my husband was hesitant to try them. However, he ended up LOVING them. Followed the recipe to the letter. Thanks so much Cindy, we will be making this again for sure!!!
When I was very young my mother would fry chicken livers but I never liked them, so she would eat them herself. I do remember her just dredging them in plain flour and frying. I want to assume it is because of the addition of spices to the flour and the egg/milk mixture is the reason why I liked how these tasted! I was reluctant to try liver again - but it has always been in the back of my mind to give it another chance because they are very good source of iron. I am glad I found this recipe cause I will definitely make these again. I ate them on toasted bread with lots of ketchup and pepper sauce (chicken liver sandwich - lol!) and I really enjoyed the garlic flavour in there. I used black pepper and cayenne in the flour as the pepper suggested in the recipe. Thanks for a new twist on an old "not-so-favourite" of mine. It has definitely made me change my mind about eating liver.
This was an excellent recipe. Will use it as a breading reciep on other deep fried foods. Much as I love chicken livers...I lfound that preparing them for the cooking process is disgusting.
We loved these! Great simple batter that supports a great eating experience. Thank you Cindy! Got a question: I think I took one of the instructions wrong. I took, "Gently place the coated livers, a few at a time, into the hot oil" to mean only deep fry a few at a time. It was after I had about 2/3 of the livers cooked that it occurred to me that the instructions probably meant to put all of the livers in the deep fry and cook all of them at the same time, but to only put the livers in the pot at two or three (a few) at a time. This may explain why the batter for the livers I cooked turned dark brown nearly immediately as opposed to the golden brown in 5 to 6 minutes. To further clarify I brought my temp up to 375 F (verified temp with two thermometers) but the fried batter was way past golden brown right away. What do you guys and gals think? If I had deep fried the whole pound at once would I have experienced a slow more controlled browning to achieve a golden brown in 5-6 minutes? BTW I used a quart of peanut oil instead of vegetable oil. Could that have made the difference? Just want to improve my skills for this great basic recipe. Thank you kindly in advance for any and all feedback.
Cindy, I don't care for livers but my son really enjoyed these. Will be making many more times. Thanks
Great basic recipe! One small piece of advice. Puncture the chicken liver well, with a fork! It helps prevent splattering!
I followed this recipe for chicken gizzards, instead of livers, and it worked beautifully! Thanks for this simple recipe, Cindy!
My new husband suggested trying chicken livers for dinner one evening and I thought he was kidding. Who eats chicken liver??? Anyway, I smiled figuring we would try them once and never need to eat them again. Ha! I didn't like the first one, but the more I ate, the more I craved. This recipe is wonderful! They go very well with rice and a simple steamed vegetable.
We don't care for liver, but I used this coating to make "popcorn chicken" out of boneless, skinless chicken breasts and it was SO good!! Thanks Cindy!
Thank you CindyLepp for bringing back a childhood favorite. I used my own flour mixture (flour, salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika and cayenne pepper), that I use for coating everything fried. Coating them in plain flour...then the egg mix...then the seasoned flour, is the key. Perfectly crispy, even the next day.
ok folks this is to good for ya to try, leave the chicken livers for ME. this rocks...i use fresh garlic minced and eye-ball some green tobasco sauce and throw it in the batter. ya forget this recipe...way to good for ya!
This is a GREAT recipe for fried chicken liver. Even my husband likes them done this way!!! (and he's the guy that picks liver and giblets pieces out of dressing) These stay crispy even when cold and are great as a midnight snack.:)Thanks Cindy for a tasty and easy way to make such a delicious and crispy morsel.
I grew up eating fried chicken livers, but my significant other doesn't care for then. So when I fry up a batch it's as a treat to myself. This recipe is the best I've tried so far. I don't have a deep fryer, so I shallow-fried mine in a large skillet; this works fine so long as you watch carefully any don't allow them to burn.
All I can say Is yummy
These were yummy. I remember years ago getting these at KFC. I always loved them and haven't had them in a long time. Now I can fix them whenever I feel like it. Thanks Cindylepp for posting this recipe.
Residual water from rinsing them will cause popping and splattering of oil. Dry them WELL with paper towels after the rinse. Good eats Maynard!!!
If you have time let the livers soak in the milk for an hour or so. The best I ever ate. Questionable to serve 4. We are 2 and had less than half left over.
This is awesome.. omg... I have never had fried chicken livers come out like this.. It was great.. Thanks and I am going to use this every time.. Can I use it to make fried chicken?
Very good! I pierced them all a few times so they wouldn't splatter while frying, coated in the flour mixture, then the egg mixture and then the flour mixture again. Also I added in some onion powder too. Delicious!
I thought these were very good but need more than just garlic to season. I will use my Chicken Fried Steak mixture next time. I really think you need to have a deep fryer with a lid to make these because even with a screen to cover the pan they make a huge mess. I serve with cream gravy and fries--yep, lots of cholesterol but worth it once in a while----
Soaked trimmed livers for a few hours in fridge in buttermilk and hot sauce to which I added a beaten egg. Added livers to bag of flour with the garlic powder, onion powder, salt and lots of black pepper. Sealed bag and kept turning it to move livers around. Left livers in the flour until ready to cook. Pan-fried in about a half inch of hot oil, punctured them and had no spattering at all. Absolutely delicious. Served with some leftover gravy and potatoes. Not one left!
I don't care for any liver, I tried it once though. So, my boyfriend loves liver so every once in a while I make it just for him. I made this recipe tonight and he loved it! I can't wait to make it again and switch up the seasonings. Thanks!
Made exactly as written. While still warm, drizzle with fresh lemon and dip in gravy (either brown or chicken). Very good and crispy.
I used this recipe to fry chicken parts, great base.
These were perfect! I added a little onion powder. My northern hubby loved them!
These were very very good. I usually try to make for family since they LOVE them. Thanks
Add Tony's More Seasoning theses are a classic.
great recipe!! very delicious, I used chicken breast but I'm going to try it with shrimp next time...thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
Verrrry good! I have recently brought liver back into my diet (due to low iron) and I honestly don't know why I ever did because it's sooo good & this recipe is so simple too - which makes it all the more tempting to make. Thanks!
LOVE this! I also add a bit of Cajun seasoning, and I shallow fry them in a skillet. Serve them with mashed potatoes and chicken gravy. Thanks, Cindy!
Fabulous! I made them with an asian flare, seasoned flour with Chinese 5 spice. Followed another reviewer's idea and made pancakes with left over milk and flour, added scallions. Served with an asian inspired coleslaw. A huge hit. I buy whole chickens on sale all the time and have saved and frozen chicken livers that I needed some new ideas for. Thanks for the great base recipe that can be made into many flavor profiles!
These were really good and I'm not a fan of chicken liver. The liver lovers of my house enjoyed these immensely .
I dipped the livers in seasoned flour then in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs for extra crispiness. Yum!
Was a bit bland, could not figure out what was missing.
I have always liked chicken livers and these were some of the best I ever had.Thank you!
A classic. I added half of a sliced white onion after I turned the livers.
To prevent popping, I dry mine well after rinsing. Then I cut a slash on both sides of each rather than just piercing the livers. And always use a screen. I don't dip in egg or milk, but let natural liquids bind the flour to keep popping at a minimum. I also add Panko crumbs to the flour mixture. The key to popping less is to keep them as dry as possible.
Hubby was in Happyland! They reminded him of the fried chicken livers his Mom used to make growing up. Being a CA girl it wasn't anything I had tried before, but glad I did! :) ... Thanks for the tip about the splatter screen; I took your advice and also placed 2 large brown grocery bags on my counter top and under the deep fryer and it still caught a lot of splatter. These also put off a lot of steam/smoke so if you can cook under a vent your house won't smell of them later. I served with hot sauce... Very economical, my Dollar store had them frozen.
This is now my husband's favorite dish. The only change I made was to add paprika to the flour dredge. I have trouble frying things, but I had not trouble with these! Great recipe!
This is a perfect fried chicken livers recipe. They were very quick and simple to make and they were delicious. I will definitely be making these on a regular basis.
I just made this recipe and I'm eating it it right now . It's absulkutely delicious! crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. I dip the pieces in salsa and I added some tabasco for extra kick! Also I minced 2 cloves of fresh garlic and added it to the batter mix instad of powder, and found it added a lot of favous. Delicious recipe alltogether, thanks!
Another variation we love is using panko, japanese bread flakes for a different delicious, crunchy texture.
I am not a fan of chicken livers, but, I thought I would surprise my husband with them since he likes them. This recipe was very easy to prepare - I actually just cooked them in my deep fryer. I didn't taste any, but, my husband said they were great and perfectly seasoned.
Pretty good with some gravy. I just wished someone else would cook it and I eat it. After preparation, I could only stomach to eat two. And YES they SPLATTER, POP, & EXPLODE. Use a splatter screen. The family loved them.
Oh my, these are just delicious. Added some Cajun seasoning I had mixed up from this site for a little heat. Ate one pound & had to go back for more.
Used this recipe for livers and gizzards. It was terrific. Awfully addictive though. Thank you for sharing.
I grew up on same recipe and it is delicious! For a fantastic breakfast or brunch: To the fried chicken livers, add 2-4 cups of beef gravy (from a package mix or jar). You can also add some sliced mushrooms and onions if desired. Then, pour it all over scrambled eggs. YUMMY!
I love liver and onions, so I figured I'd love this. Unfortunately I felt like there was too much batter on such a small piece of meat.
This is one of our favourite fried Chicken Liver! Linda
I love chicken livers and make them a lot for my family. I have made them like this often but I have another way I also like them and thought I would share it. I like to cut them into bite size pieces and then dip them in flour then egg and then seasoned breadcrumbs. I then fry them in a pan with oil like you would fry chicken. I make sure to fry them until they are nice and golden brown. After, I put them on a dish with paper towels to soak off any excess oil and let them cool a bit. They taste delicious and still have a nice crunch on the outside but yet still soft and yummy on the inside. Try it, you'll like it!
My husband LOVED these! This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I just love it
Excellent taste and texture. I serve the liver on a small bred cracker, topped with Cajun spices caramelized onions and stir-fried spinach.
I hadn't eaten chicken livers in YEARS. I stumbled upon this recipe and decided to try it. It took me back to how my mom used to make them. They were absolutely fantastic. We hauled out the deep fryer and followed the recipe to the letter. There wasn't a single chicken liver left. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I used my electric fry pan that has a lid and fried at 375 degrees. The garlic really makes a difference and I always put hot sauce (Franks) in my milk dredge. Served over rice with peppermill gravy. .
Great recipe ! I devised a solution to your spatter problem ! The water inside the livers are what causes it to spatter when it hits the hot oil. After rinsing the livers in the colander I placed several layers of paper-towel in a large bowl and put the livers on top, then placed several layers on top and covered with seran wrap and let it sit in the fridge for an hour. Once they come out they will be relatively dry (accepting the dredge more easily) and won't spatter at all. Hope this tip helps !
and yet again- 5 stars!!! as I only do fried foods a couple of times a year- I double the recipe- no salt- add a tablespoon each- fresh cracked black pepper and chipotle powder- I had 2 pounds livers and a pound of gizzards for hubs- served with fried taters and onions- and English peas- yum-- made enough for a couple of lunches- was wonderful as always- thanks again for the perfect recipe Cindy- yes- fork the livers- it really works- had only one pop from the 2 pounds:-) photos- now, if I can figure out how to post them-lol
Just like mawmaw used to make
Trying it today! Love chicken livers and I remember my mom cooking them for our family. Brings back good memories! Thanks for the reminder.
Very good. I fried them in peanut oil in my electric skillet. Had very little popping during frying.
I don't eat livers but my bf does he cleaned his plate and asked for leftovers for hiss lunch. They must be good
It's quick, easy and simple. Delicious!!!!!
Loved these chicken livers. Likely the best I have ever had. Can be pan fried if you prefer.
It's a good recipe but it is chicken livers. I cook them different all the time. I like to sometimes cook them much longer, I like to add onion rings using the same batter.
Finally a good chicken liver recipe! I tried this and served it to my family and they enjoyed it!
Wow, I have always loved chicken livers. This recipe is exactly the same I have used, except this one adds garlic powder. It made an amazing improvement on what I have loved for years. Thanks so much!
Hubby loved it.
Excellent recipe. Like some other reviewers I repeated the breading process. I also poked the livers with a fork. I typically fry in a 1/2 inch of oil rather than deep fry, which I did in this case, using coconut oil. I mixed a some siracha and mayo for a dip. Best liver ever. I found it hard to save some for my husband.
i must say, I LOVE THIS. My Mother Used To Cook Chikin Livers And Put Them On Rice,I Hated Them They Were Dry. I Now Cook These At Least Twice A Week,SO JUICY THIS WAY!!. I Too Add Hot Sauce.Thanks PAUL
First time ever making chicken livers and they turned out awesome! Only change I made was about half the garlic and I shallow pan fried them. I don't really like chicken livers that much but my 85-year old mother loves them so I thought I would give it a try. I used the "poking with a fork" trick, which works like a charm, to keep them from popping so much. Believe me when they tell you these will splatter you had better believe them. My microwave is covered with cooking oil after the first two that I did not poke full of holes. I have a couple burns for my trouble as well. Be careful!! Hoping there are some of these left to take to Mom. They are pretty tasty! Thank you so much for the recipe and all the hints and tips. Especially the one about poking them with the fork.
Yes after frying the liver I smothered them in onions and gravy. Yes I will make again.
easy. tasty and even my 12 and 13 year old ate them.
Excellent recipe! My husband loved them! I served them with dirty rice (my own recipe: if it looks good g, throw it in). I'll keep making it this way.
I am a, born n raised in Alabama, southern girl.. Chicken livers have been a favorite of mine since childhood and I have had them many ways.. This recipe is simple and delicious! I only have two small tips for first timers.. Using a fork, untrue each liver a few times and it will reduce/stop all the popping while frying. And serve with your favorite hot sauce!!! Much better tan gravy....just sayin' ;-)
OH YEAH! made this for lunch today, and it took me back when I lived in Bloomingdale, GA.. Oh the yumminess! Very very good, the only thing I did different is sprinkle Louisiana Hot Sauce on top when they where done... Oh So Good! Will definitely make this recipe again.. Thank you :)
This is absolutely delicious with the Spicy Fry Sauce recipe here on allrecipe.com. Yummy!
I love chicken livers, but was getting bored of frying them with onions. I figured I'd try this recipe, and I couldn't be happier with the results. I tried them with various hot sauces and honey mustard, all were good, but I think I could do better for the sauce. Time to experiment.
For those of you that love fried chicken livers you might want to try this also...after you fry the chicken livers let them cool then marinate in Italian salad dressing for a few hours or longer then serve on a bed of lettuce of your choice. I used to go to a restaurant in Atlanta that served chicken livers this way as an appetizer.
Cooked these for lunch today. My livers were frozen and needed to be cooked. I definitely will not freeze them again, will always use fresh in the future. These were good, but something missing in the taste. May have been because they had been frozen. Otherwise this is good recipe. I will definitely try again and add hot sauce or cayenne next time. Thanks for submitting.
These came out very delicious. As the previous reviewers have mentioned, it is important to poke the livers to prevent popping. I like to cut them up into smaller bits because they taste better to me. Also, I added Nature's Seasoning to my egg/milk mixture as well as my garlic powder/ flour mixture. I just sprinkled about a half to a whole teaspoon altogether of the Nature's Seasoning to add an extra "umph" to the recipe. (I love using Nature's Seasoning to almost everything I cook because it has a perfect blend of salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley flakes)........I also pan-fried these babies in a cast iron skillet. Wow! I will definitely make these again! Thanks everyone for the pointers!
These were awesome! My husband and I loved this and will definitely have this again.
My husband and I love chicken livers. This is a simple, easy and tasty recipe!
great!!!
This was fantastic! I love chicken livers and Havent been able to find a good recipe. I could never fry them right. This is excellant served with a bbq sauce to dip in. Will make this again, and again.
Not one liver popped! Using a fork to puncture the livers before cooking worked great! Great taste too. I will be making these more often now. Thank you!
My husband loved the chicken livers. He said they were tender and the liked the seasoning. I'm glad I read the previous reviews at the splattering because I came prepared.
They came out much better than when i usually make them. The egg wash made a big difference. Might change my seasonings a little bit too give it more kick next time. Thanks for the tip on how to keep the oil from popping.
Wonderful!
I made these as the recipe suggests with the exception of using a deep fryer. These are wonderful as is.
Added Montreal Steal Seasoning and one of my friends said they were the best finger steaks he had ever tasted! LOL!
I made it exactly as written and it was every bit as good as I remember my mom making. I will not do it again without the protective screen. Although I didn't get burned I had to scrub down my kitchen. Believe the warning about the livers popping.
If you poke the chicken livers with toothpicks or with forks it will not pop you the way it does if you don't poke them trust me on this you want to poke the krapp out of the chicken liver before you put it in to the oil.
It was easy and delicious. I also pan fried but finished in a low oven.