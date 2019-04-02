Southern Fried Chicken Livers

174 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 31
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Mom made them because they are cheap, and now the convenience stores sell them in the South! You must have a fry screen -- these darn things pop and will burn you! Serve with pepper gravy or a packet of chicken gravy.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place the chicken livers in a colander, and rinse with water. Drain the livers well. Whisk together the egg and milk in a shallow bowl until well blended. Place the flour, garlic powder, and salt and pepper in a resealable plastic zipper bag, and shake to combine.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place the chicken livers in the bowl of egg and milk mixture, and coat each liver. Place the livers, one at a time, into the plastic bag of flour mixture, and shake the bag to coat the each liver completely.

  • Gently place the coated livers, a few at a time, into the hot oil. Cover the pan of oil with a frying screen to avoid getting burned by spatters of oil that will pop out as the livers fry. Deep fry the livers until crisp and golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 458.5mg; sodium 86.5mg. Full Nutrition
