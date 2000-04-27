Macronatha
This is my grandson's favorite meal 'in the whole world!' and is modified from my grandmother's recipe. It smells better than anything I've ever cooked!
Pretty good...even the kids liked it...but a POUND of parmesan cheese? Around here, it's about $18 a pound!
This was just ok... nothing special and it even seemed to lack something but I don't know enough to know what's missing. I made the recipe exactly as written but I know in the past a close friend would make his in the crockpot and use a roast, cut up, instead of the chicken... I might try it that way but as is I probably won't make this again.
Good stuff! My family said it reminded them of minestrone, but with cinnamon and cloves. I added green beans and a red bell pepper for color and veggies and it turned out very well.
Wow. I will not make this again. The chicken was so tender it was falling off the bone (with all the little icky parts), so I picked all the chicken off the bones. I reduced and strained the broth and poured this over the pasta/chicken mixture (which I added a ton of salt and pepper to and the cut up onion). I then put cheese on top and melted it in the oven. The dish still had no flavor. Sure it was edible, but certainly not any kind of tasty.
