Macronatha

This is my grandson's favorite meal 'in the whole world!' and is modified from my grandmother's recipe. It smells better than anything I've ever cooked!

By Barbara

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place chicken in large pot or Dutch oven and cover with water. Stud whole peeled onion with cloves and pierce with cinnamon stick. Place in pot with chicken. Stir in tomato paste. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and stew 60 to 90 minutes, until chicken is tender.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Layer pasta with Parmesan in a large serving bowl. Remove onion and pour chicken stock over pasta. Serve chicken pieces on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
670 calories; protein 51.1g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 180.3mg; sodium 1114.2mg. Full Nutrition
