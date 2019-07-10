Greek Rice Salad

Unbelievable. I was searching for rice and avocado and found this. Yes I changed it because I didn't have everything and it was only for 1, but... the point is, the flavors work together so it is flexible. I really hate people who change the recipe and review it, but the point is, it is probably superb as written. It is also excellent if you don't have onions and use scallion greens or substitute 6 cheese italian for feta or use green olives instead and use a regular cucumber with some skin, but most off...I did have the mint. However the measurements were adjusted for a single albeit large serving... But oh... I have another avocado to use up... I will make another tomorrow! This is getting printed!