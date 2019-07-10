Greek Rice Salad
Delicious Greek rice salad. The avocado makes the dressing a little creamy, though feel free to leave it out if you wish. Best made the same day you are going to serve it.
I hate it when people rate a recipe when they actually made it differently. But...I was put off by the submitters instruction that the tomato and cucumber meant the salad needed to be eaten the same day. So, I left them out and served tomato, cucumber and avocado on the side. The salad, which I had doubled, lasted well for almost a week.Read More
the flavour was very good especially with the fresh mint but was it supposed to be so mushy? for some reason i had way too much liquid in mine and kept having to spill some out. Still made for a tasty side dish, will try to figure out where it went wrong...Read More
Very nice alternative to the usual Greek salad. I love the mint, it really makes this salad a standout recipe. As directed, I wouldn't serve it immediately nor chill it for an hour. The flavors need time to meld and chilling it would kill the flavor. I let it sit, covered, at room temp for 30 minutes.
I was a little nervous making this because our dinner guests were Greek. Not to worry, this salad was FANTASTIC. Made exactly as stated, except used frozen brown rice from Trader Joe's which is ready in 3 minutes. Big time saver.I also used Roma tomatoes and cut out the pulp and seeds. This makes the salad less "watery" Thanks for a great recipe!! Loved it!!
Easy, delicious and addictive! I omitted the mint and feta (didn't have those on hand) and used black olives and organic short grain brown rice. Still fabulous. I crave it now. Even enjoyed leftovers the next day. Thanks!
I have made this 4 times in the past 6 weeks, it is incredible! Perfect for the summer when it's just too hot to cook. Some tips that I've found make a difference: 1-Adding a couple tablespoons of white balsamic vinegar really add another dimension to the flavour, and 2-DO NOT omit the avocado! It breaks down a bit in the salad to give a great creamy texture, I made it once without it because I didn't have one and the texture was nasty--kinda dry and oily at the same time. Other than that the only thing I change is using green olives out of personal preference, but I'm sure it's just as awesome with black. Enjoy!
Super tasty. Perfect for lunch. I actually added some fried tofu in it, to add some proteins.
Left out the onions....recipe was enjoyed by everyone. I think orzo would be good to use as well....the long grain rice is a bit sticky.
This salad looked as good as it tasted! i read some of the reviews first and added tofu like some others did but i also added some chick peas. We ate this filling salad as a meal!!! i can't wait to make this for our next family dinner
This was awesome. I did not have any mint and I used green olives instead of kalamata olives. I also added extra avocado because I love it so much. I will definitely be making this again!
Enjoyable and healthy I followed the recipie as written and really liked it It does make a large amount Next time I will make half as I am alone . The mint is fantastic and so fresh tasting Absolutely a keeper
Very tasty, healthy and easy to make.
This is delicious! I seeded the cucumbers and tomatoes, it is a little bit watery the next day but still tastes great with good texture. The feta and avocado give it a creamy texture. The only change is I added Greek Seasoning to the rice water as it cooked and Lemon Pepper. Yum-O!
This was excellent, and tasted very good the next day. Don't skip the mint, it adds something special. I served this as a main dish with extra feta, pepper, and salt on the side (there wasn't quite enough in the recipe, but this way everyone could pick their preferred amount), and it was a perfect light summer meal.
This was very good! I normally don't shop for nonfamiliar grocery items but this just looked so good. Glad I did! Thank you!
This is essentially tabouleh with rice instead of bulgar. Same flavors. I agree this salad must be eaten day of preparation. It gets funky quickly. If you don't have mint, substitute with parsely. I gave this recipe four starts because I like it but I don't think its anything novel. Typical Middle Eastern or Greek flavor.
I was concerned with the recipe's note that it wouldn't keep well because of the tomatoes and cucumbers, but I made sure to seed my tomatoes and cucumbers and had no trouble at all with the dish becoming soggy the next day. Thought it was very good, a little bit dry but that could have been my fault as I estimated rather than measuring lemon juice and olive oil. I would try it again with tofu next time for protein. A nice, healthy recipe. :)
This is delicious! I used Couscous to shorten the cooking time but I will try it with brown rice next time. I will be making this often for sure!!
As written, this recipe was just okay for me. But when I took one reviewer's suggestion and added a teaspoon and a half of vinegar, the flavors really took off. Especially the feta. I live in a very dry climate, so I didn't worry about the cucumbers and tomatoes mushing up the salad. I found they did a little, but not enough to be off-putting. The salad was still good next day.
This was delicious! I'm sad that everyone in my house liked it so much, because there won't be any for me to eat tomorrow. I left out the olives -didn't have any, and cut the oil down to 1 Tbsp. Next time, I'll get the olives, but I may try to drop the oil even more. Fantastic!
This salad was delicious! I'd definitely recommend making this!
Holy cow, this is great!! I didn't have all of the ingredients so, I substituted white long grain rice (Brown rice), black olives (katamala), garlic salt (minced) and dill (mint). I didn't have avocados but Everything else I had and used. It is fabulous!!! I kept the tomatoes and cucumbers separate until I was ready to serve. I also made sure to seed both. I also had fresh corn so, I added it. Omg!! It adds a sweet crunch that makes this salad. I even added a tiny amount of sugar and Apple cider vinegarto the dressing. I also liked mixing everything up with the dressing before adding the tomatoes and cucumbers. I think it melds the flavors together wonderfully. So super yummy!!
Really enjoyed this, kids didn't care for the avocado. Maybe next time I would puree it for their benefit. I didn't have the mint but it was still very good. I also did half rice, half quinoa. I'll make it again. Oh and I used fresh lemon juice, makes a difference I think.
I made this salad for a pool party, and it was a major hit.. by the end of the party there was very little leftover and compliments from all! I made it with a mix of short grain and wild rice, cooked and dressed it the night before.. then added feta, veggies and mint in the morning.. and put the avocado in just before serving it. So delicious.
No way, never cooking this again.
I added some broiled peppers instead of avocados because simply I had peppers and not avocados, :) it was delicious :)
YUMMY! I left out the olives (not fond of them) BUT it was a great summer/light salad! Thanks!
Halved the recipe. Good. Could use a bit more lemon next time
Delicious! Makes alot.
WOW, amazing flavor!
Unbelievable. I was searching for rice and avocado and found this. Yes I changed it because I didn't have everything and it was only for 1, but... the point is, the flavors work together so it is flexible. I really hate people who change the recipe and review it, but the point is, it is probably superb as written. It is also excellent if you don't have onions and use scallion greens or substitute 6 cheese italian for feta or use green olives instead and use a regular cucumber with some skin, but most off...I did have the mint. However the measurements were adjusted for a single albeit large serving... But oh... I have another avocado to use up... I will make another tomorrow! This is getting printed!
Real good, I made it as written but took advise of others and mixed in tomatoes and other elements right before serving. People in my group of 6 liked it and couldn't tell rice was brown not white. I advise making the dressing a day or two before and prepping much of this the day before.
We didn't care for this recipe. The rice was actually rather dull, and all the flavors and ingredients did little to help it along. Sorry, but we won't be making this one again.
One of the few rice recipes that my wife actually requested a 2nd day in a row! I left out the olives and cheese, but we devoured it all the same. Will definitely be keeping this one handy when we want something super fresh and super tasty. =D
Made this salad for a work potluck lunch. EVERYONE wanted the recipe!!
I love this salad. I did not change anything the first time I made it and it was really good. I made it again, and this time I used leftover cold brown rice I added about a tbsp. balsamic vinaigrette, some roughly chopped flat leaf parsley, 1 used lime instead of lemon, 1/8 tsp Lawrys seasoning salt and did not use pepper. Served it with plain canned tuna on the side. Light but satisfying. Simply delicious and perfect for hot summer days.
I think I would have enjoyed this one much more if the rice was warm/hot when mixed with the other ingredients. I used artichoke hearts in place of the avocado, as I couldn't find a nice ripe one. After tasting the dish before serving, it needed something else, so I added some of the oil from the artichokes, a little red wine vinegar and extra salt & pepper. I did love the mint flavor in this and thought it was a nice addition.
I have made this many times at this point. I now eliminate the fresh garlic - it's too sharp a flavor for my kids because it is uncooked - and halve the onion - again, too strong a taste for my kids' palates. One of my sons gets freaked out because this is lukewarm when served, so beware if you are serving to anyone who dislikes cold salads.
I love this recipe. Its a good base recipe to start with. I made it exactly as written and we liked it. But I wanted more veggies so the second time I made it I added roasted corn, broccoli, and celery. Instead of 1 avocado I used two and doubled the olive oil. This came out great. My daughter wont stop eating it. definitely a keeper.
Very good the day I made it, even better the next day. A couple of grandchildren even loved it! This would also make a good wrap or pita sandwich.
Great and easy recipe! You can make this a day ahead of time and it will be fine for the next day! I followed the recipe and didn't change anything up
Made exactly as written - delicious, light, and refreshing. Took it to a church luncheon and there were no leftovers!
Really, really good. I will put this in my menu rotation.
I didn't have purple onion so I used Vidalia. Other than that, I followed the recipe. Very tasty. I loved it. I will definitely make this again.
I followed the recipe as directed but I used mt leftover coconut parsley rice and I did add some small diced red and orange peppers. I also blended the mint and oil to create a smoothe herb dressing. Very tasty!
This was fantastic! I think of it like guacamole in rice. My husband loved it. I didn't have cucumbers, brown rice, olives, or lemon zest. I used basmati rice instead. My husband kept raving about it. Needless to say, this one will definitely come back to our dinner table. It's very fresh tasting.
Ok, I hat people who tweak recipe, but I made with orzo instead of brown rice and it was fantastic!! Lighter than if it were rice, and it lasted many days in fridg and kept getting better. My new go-to when I make Greek chicken kabobs, hummus and pita.
