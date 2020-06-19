Island Smoothie
This cool and refreshing smoothie will make you feel like you're strolling along the beaches in the Caribbean.
My kids liked this okay. I only had pineapple-banana juice, so I used this. Next time, I might use a frozen banana instead of ice.Read More
This recipe was not to my liking.Read More
I didn't use the oconut milk but was still really good whipped
this smoothie was very yummy but could do without the coconut milk
This tasted good - it reminded me of coconut rum and pineapple juice - but it really wasn't a smoothie. It separates very quickly after being poured. I followed the recipe exactly (at first) and this easily made two servings. After the first glass, I added additional ice, but it didn't really help much. I dipped the rim of the glass in coconut milk and shredded coconut for a tropical touch.
i know i know, people who alter recopies then write reviews suck. I made it perfectly according to recipe and it was absolutely delicious but it wasn't very firm, and i wanted more pina colada texture, so i added almost an extra cup of ice and it was perfect for me. I froze the half i couldn't eat tonight to warm up (gently, i have my ways) later for use.
yum
Awesome I tried it and it was delicious
