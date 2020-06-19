Island Smoothie

9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cool and refreshing smoothie will make you feel like you're strolling along the beaches in the Caribbean.

By Colleen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the ice, pineapple juice, ginger ale, coconut milk, and sugar in a blender; blend until smooth.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 88.8g; fat 10.2g; sodium 30.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/13/2022