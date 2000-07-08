Swedish Apple Pie

Went apple picking in New England and have been trying ALL kinds or recipes with the bushel of apples I picked right off the tree. So far... this is the simplest and most delicious pie. I did use more than 2 and 1/2 cups of apples. I just could not help myself. Sliced thin and layered in the pie plate. Also sprinkled a tiny bit of corn starch over the apples before smearing that delicious topping over them and used real butter (sinful, I know- but so rich!) Although there is nothing like apple pie with traditional flaky crust, I don't have the time (or the desire) to make one and I refuse to buy pre-made. This is a real winner! Served warm and topped with Frozen (fat free, sugar free) cool-whip and it just sunk right into the pie. Yum. Am baking one as I type this review. No wonder it won a blue ribbon!