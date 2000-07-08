Swedish Apple Pie

I won 1st place in an apple bake-off contest with this recipe. It is the easiest and best apple pie I have ever tasted. It has no crust, believe me, it doesn't need one. I always use Granny Smith apples because they are the best apples for pies. Enjoy!!!!
SO GOOD! This was very very delicious. The apples were very tender underneath, and the crust on top was delicious and chewy. Some changes that I made and found effective: for sprinkle mixture used brwn sugar instead of white, used about 2x cinnamon, and added 1/4 tsp cornstarch to make sure the apples juices congeled. I also zested about 1/4 lemon over the apples and squeeze about 1/4 lemon of juice over them. For the topping, I used 1/2 cup white sugar and a half cup unpacked brown sugar. THIS MADE IT VERY Excellent. The crust came to a dark golden brown and was so yummy. I will definitly make this soon again.
Even with extra apples, this was much too sweet. I wish I'd read some of the reviews about reducing the sugar. Other than the sweetness, this was just okay. Sorry, I don't think I'll be making this one again.
Excellent and Easy!!! After reading some of the reviews I made the following changes: 1/2c white and 1/2c brown sugar (unpacked), 1/2c butter, omitted nuts and added 1/4tsp corn starch and 1/4 tsp. lemon juice to apple mixture also used brown sugar instead of white in apple mixture. Watch the bake time...mine took only about 55 minutes. TASTY!!!!
This was a very good recipe. I was looking for something to bring to my Danish mother-in-laws house that my Swedish mother would be proud of. This did need modifications: I sliced 5 apples (1/2 fuji, 1/2 granny smith). Only used the 2.5 cups the recipe called for but wish I had used all 5 apples. I used real butter, a pinch of cardamom, 1/2c brown sugar Splenda and 1/2c white sugar and the pecans. Also used 1/2 white and 1/2 wheat flour. Sprinkled 1/4 tsp lemon juice and cornstarch over the apple/cinammon/sugar mix. I believe I overbaked it because it ended up with a cookie/brownie consistency, but was still delish with vanilla ice cream. Next time I will use more apples, decrease the baking time and the amount of sugar and butter. The butter would probably be better if not fully melted. This recipe can be made in a deep dish pie plate or a spring-form pan. Looking forward to making this again & again with 5-star results.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/08/2002
This is more like a cake then a pie. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9 X 13 pan. It tastes better the next day. All in all, very good.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2001
If you never make another pie, this is the one to make. I've attempted pies before, without much success. I couldn't believe I made this one and it was GREAT and easy!!! I could make and eat this one every other day.
Very quick and easy to make. I made the basic "as is" recipe and also made it with Rose's recommendations. Hands down Rose's version was better. I also would like to recommend doubling the amount of apples(sugar and cinnimon accordingly).I thought the original recipe tasted more like an apple brownie---what ever that is!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2001
I tested this recipe out for an upcoming Swedish family reunion and it was fabulous!! I have seen this recipe in several Swedish recipe books but had never tried it until now. The only thing I would change, since I made everything in the food processor, would be to sprinkle the pecans on top of the apples before putting the topping on (otherwise you have pecan dust!). The best apple pie I have tasted! Tack, Sonja!
8/2/09 (just adding a few more comments after using this recipe for more than 2 years...) 1) this pie bakes faster than the time indicated (in our oven, it's done in 30-40 mins). 2) we find that using a combo of sweet and tart apples gives a nice balance of taste (we usually use 2-3 galas and 1 granny smith per pie). 3) if using plastic wrap to cover after baking, leave a small opening (this ensures that the pie will retain that flaky/crisp top). 4) btw, for variety, one can try adding a bit of sour cream into the inside of the pie. we usually put just enough liquid to slightly coat the apple slices. 11/23/06 (original review) this pie is so yummy. i followed the suggestion of putting a bit of lemon juice in the crust. also i did half and half brown and white sugar. my family absolutely loves it!
Although I haven't used this exact recipe it is almost exactly my Swedish Grandmother's recipe. Although we always used walnuts and 1/2 cup butter/margarine baked for 45 minutes. It definitely doesn't need a crust. It's always moist and depending on your apples can be very sweet or a little tart. I like using Granny Smith for that little extra tart.
Excellent! I recommend using a lot more apples than the recipe calls for though, almost double. I used a deep dish pie pan and 6 Ginger Gold Apples and changed nothing else except the baking time. 55 min. worked well for me. Everyone LOVED it!
a good friend gave me the recipe years ago and I never got around to making it. It's a winner! Wanted something easy and this sure is. As several other cooks advised, I only softened(not melted)the margarine. Left out the nuts as hubby can't eat. Will sure be making this again! Oh, the addition of part brown sugar made the crust nice and brown and cruncy! Yum!
The best recipes are often the simplest. This is no exception. We've been making this for almost five years and it is now a family staple, especially around the holidays. We always use Granny Smith apples, as these provide the best consistency and flavor. Excellent!
This recipe was really good. I used a total of 4 Granny Smith apples. I also used the suggestions of other reviewers and I added corn starch and more cinnamon to the sprinkle mixture. I also added some lemon zest and lemon juice to the top of the apples before I poured on the topping. I baked the pie for only 55 minutes and it turned out perfectly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2001
I have made this recipe for the past 8 years with a little bit of a variation, but the results are the same. To die for. It is a hearty pie with a good old fashioned taste. It is quick and easy and I'd say the hardest part is cutting and coring the apples which you can have your children do with a gadget. Excellent desert and best when served with Vanilla ice cream.
I make this all the time-but where are the raisens in this recipe???? they make the pie sooo much better!! just stick about 2/3 c in a bowl of water and microwave for 20 seconds to plump them up, then drain and add to the apple/spice mix. Sooo yummy!
AMAZING does not do this pie justice! I made it for a pregnant friend and she has had cravings for it ever since (I make it for her every other week with the requirement we walk first due to the amount of butter in the recipe!) I have cut back on the butter to 1/2 a cup with makes the topping more of a pie crust. I also have reduced the sugar in the topping to 3/4 of a cup and use brown and white sugar on both the apples and in the topping. Lastly, since I cut the butter, I added cream to the apples and it makes a caramel sauce that is wonderful! After you have it once, get ready to make it time and again!
I've swapped out almonds, cashews and pinenuts for pecans (don't like them) over the many times I"ve made this - otherwise followed the recipe. FANTASTIC! With Granny Smith apples there's a "zip" to it. With ice cream it is absolute heaven...
This recipe was especially easy to make and tasted great! My wife and I ate half the pie at one sitting!! I did make one change and used someones suggestion to use 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I thought the pie was a little too sweet so next time I will use about 1/2 as much sugar and see how that tastes. Thanks Sonja for a terrific recipe!
I picked this because it looked easy and used ingredients on hand. It was easy! While it wasn't as super sweet as many of my favorite desserts, it was good. The topping had started getting a little too crispy for my liking so I might shorten the cooking time. My Swedish boyfriend absolutely loved it. I was a little concerned that the topping mixture was so thick and hard to "spread", but it turned out fine so I guess that's how it should be. The two of us finished off half of the dish (with icecream) in one sitting so I wouldn't suggest trying to feed 8 with this. 4-6 is probably about right.
My boyfriend is from Sweden, and I'm constantly trying to find authentic yet savory receipes to prepare for him. One taste, and he exclaimed it was indeed as he's had as a child in Sweden! This was simple, yet delicious and a crowd pleaser! Much Mahalo for the recipe! Aloha, Healani Ortiz~
I'm a swede, and i liked this recipe. It's similar to another apple pudding dish i make at christmas time. I decreased sugar to 3/4, butter to 1/2 as well. I also sprinkled the apples with cornstarch, vanilla and lemon zest as recommened by others. I ground up the nuts (i used walnuts). Next time i would add a handful of raisins to the apples and drizzle it with lemon juice for a little more zing. Mine baked in about 45 minutes and i think the crust topping was too much for a small pan. i would use less next time.
This pie is awesome! I read the reviews and decided to add a little more spice--used about a tsp of pumpkin pie spice with the apples. Also used half and half white and brown sugar on the topping--it comes out nice and brown. Will make this again and again - it was a real hit.
A friend introduced me to Swedish Apple Pie and I googled the recipe and found this one. It is incredibly simple and delish! I like to add a crust to the bottom of the pan prior to adding the apple mixture to make it more like a pie
This was really very good. It came out to be the PERFECT. apple crumb. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar as well as whole wheat flour instead of white flour. This is one I will definetly be making again. Next time however, I think it may need a half a teaspoon of cinnamon sprinkled on top before baking. 4 stars. Very good apple crumb.
This apple pie was delicious. I used all the substitutions ROSEGRABOWSKI suggested, replacing the 1 cup sugar with 1/2 a cup of white and 1/2 a cup of light brown, and adding some lemon zest and lemon juice to the apples underneath. I made it for Thanksgiving and all my family members raved about it. It was really easy to make (made even more so by a good apple-corer / slicer,) and I will be sure to make it every year from now on.
I did this recipe, step by step, didnt change anything at all and it came out wonderful!!! It has great flavor, color, body...its awesome!! The whole house smelled lovely!! My children love it, and we hate the whole thing in about two hours!!!! Thank you soooo much for sharing this with us.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2002
loved this pie. it reminds me of a cobbler. i was leary when i dumped the batter on top of the apples, but man, it's sweet, cake-y and has a nice crunchy top. i omitted the nuts.
Super easy to make and tasty too! When you want apple pie fast, and don't feel like making/rolling out a crust, this is the pie for you. I like to combine 2-3 varieties of cooking apples for the best flavor and texture (professional pastry chefs agree). I also left out the nuts, but I might consider finely grinding them next time. This pie is very rich!
yum, this was just the pie i was looking for. i love the smell of apple baking in the oven, but i don't much care for lots of crust in pies, so this was perfect. i was a bit worried by how thick the topping was at first, but the end result was nice and delicious. used macintosh apples, their tartness was very tasty against the sweet topping. added more cinnamon and white sugar to the apples like some reviewers suggested and reduced sugar and margarine (1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white and 1/2 cup margerine. sliced 3 medium sized apples. added a bit of vanilla, nutmeg, and lemon juice over the apples. can't wait to try it tomorrow!
Wonderful, and easy. I usually have apples but no pie crusts. This I can make from everything I have in my kitchen now. I even made it for relatives and they asked for the recipe. Love it and Thank You for a great recipe.
I tried making it and it was AMAZING!!!! I have made it many more times(being easy helps) and is a new favorite.I have people with gluton problem in my family,so I tried making it with GF flower and it was very good to.I hope to make both versions for Thanksgining.
My 13 year old daughter made this pie by herself for a church potluck dinner. Several ladies commented on how wonderful it was and if I could give them the recipe. The looks on their faces when I explained my child had made it was priceless. The dessert was light and flavorful with just the right amount of richness and spices. It's ease in preparation makes it perfect for kids to do all by themselves.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2005
I always get rave reviews when I make this recipe. In fact I won 1st prize in a baking contest with it!!!!
Topped with vanilla ice cream this is wonderful. I wouldn't call it pie, it's more like a cobbler, and the crust has a crisp/chewy texture. I made mine in a 9x9 square Pyrex pan and used 5 large Granny Smith apples. I can't wait till the kids come home so I can make it for them. It made the whole house smell divine. An added bonus, it's easy. It took me about 10 minutes to peel and slice the apples and mix up the crust. (NOTE: I sprinkled 3 tsp. of sugar on the apples, one didn't sound like enough. Also, I left out the pecans.) This recipe gets a big thumbs up from me!
Exceptionally good! My husband and I really enjoyed the mix of textures with the topping and the warm apples. I tried it as written and it came out wonderful, but it was quite brown after 55 minutes- so watch the baking time. Thanks for the great recipe!
BEST APPLE PIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MOM'S FAVORITE!!! Served at midnight and was gone by ten AM!!! Will have to make again this week..THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Fantastic how it has no crust..used some tips as well.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2004
Unbelievable recipe! Everyone loves it! I make it all the time, as I get requests for it so often! And it's so freakin easy to make! Here are the minor changes I made: i put the sliced apples into a bowl and mix them well with brown sugar (not white), the cinnamon, and 1/4 lemon's juice. i do not add pecans. Otherwise the recipe is great as it is! Thanks Sonja! My family devours your pie every Friday evening. :)
This was a very easy recipe to make. I substituted almonds for the pecans and the crunch is a nice addition. This pie is cake-like since the topping sinks in and around the apples and bakes to a cake like consistency. It was easier to serve than a traditional apple pie, but not very juicy and I even put in extra apple.
I made two of these pies for the holiday. I like Swedish apple pies because they are easy and usually a little tart and have a cake consistency. This pie was good, but I was left feeling like is was a little bland. Others liked it, so I would still recommend it if this is the kind of pie you are looking for. Maybe it was just me.
This is my second apple pie I've ever made. I thought It was OK when I tasted the day I made, but I enjoyed it a lot better after two or three days since apple absorbed its juice. Now I LOVE this recipe! Oh, I used softened unsalted butter instead of melted margarine.
Went apple picking in New England and have been trying ALL kinds or recipes with the bushel of apples I picked right off the tree. So far... this is the simplest and most delicious pie. I did use more than 2 and 1/2 cups of apples. I just could not help myself. Sliced thin and layered in the pie plate. Also sprinkled a tiny bit of corn starch over the apples before smearing that delicious topping over them and used real butter (sinful, I know- but so rich!) Although there is nothing like apple pie with traditional flaky crust, I don't have the time (or the desire) to make one and I refuse to buy pre-made. This is a real winner! Served warm and topped with Frozen (fat free, sugar free) cool-whip and it just sunk right into the pie. Yum. Am baking one as I type this review. No wonder it won a blue ribbon!
Excellent pie! I made it exactly as written and it was fantastic!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2003
I was a little worried while making this, but it was a hit!! I accidentally used a frozen pie shell, misread directions, but that made it hold together. I added oats to the topping and sprinkled with brown sugar before baking. Definitely add the nuts!! THANKS!
I made this following Rose Grabowski's recommendations, after reviewing the original recipe. I used tart Granny Smith apples, filling the deep dish pie plate with more apples than asked for. I sprinkled a little lemon juice over the apples. For the mixture sprinkled over the apples I used doubled the cinnamon, and added 1/4 tsp. corn starch as Rosie said. For the top crust I used 1/2 dark brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. The results were outstanding! I am not a fan of pie crust and this was perfect; the filling wasn't overwhelmed by soggy bottom crust. My guests all raved about it. My new favorite apple pie!
This was good, as I don't like making pie crusts. I made two, both with walnuts, real butter and less sugar(brown and white). I found the crust was a little too crispy & very brown. I did cook it for less time at 55 minutes. I took one to a friends & came back and the other one was gone!!
This is really quite different for pie, however, it looked so easy I wanted to try it. I really liked it, and when I brought it to Thanksgiving, my family did too. They all agreed that, while not exactly "pie", it was very good and something different.
This recipe is brilliant! I added an extra cup of grated apple. I also added some lime juice to the apple mixture which made it a little tangy. I decreased the white sugar by just a bit. Switched the pecans for almonds.
Outstanding recipe! We've made this many times, and it's a hit with my family - and extended family - every time. It also lends itself well to adaptation. I like to pre-cook the apples (with some cinnamon-sugar and a little water) to soften them. Last time I made this I essentially doubled the apples (but they cook down some), and then did about 1 1/2 times the topping. This then fit nicely into a standard 12x9 baking pan. My sister's family loved my "apple crisp!"
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2002
I loved this recipe!! It wasn't too sweet. My husband said it was the best he's ever had!
This is very delicious and super easy to make. It has become a staple at family holiday dinners and I make it every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Everyone loves it!! I use all organic ingredients and put vanilla ice cream on the side.
