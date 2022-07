Swedish Apple Pie

This was a very good recipe. I was looking for something to bring to my Danish mother-in-laws house that my Swedish mother would be proud of. This did need modifications: I sliced 5 apples (1/2 fuji, 1/2 granny smith). Only used the 2.5 cups the recipe called for but wish I had used all 5 apples. I used real butter, a pinch of cardamom, 1/2c brown sugar Splenda and 1/2c white sugar and the pecans. Also used 1/2 white and 1/2 wheat flour. Sprinkled 1/4 tsp lemon juice and cornstarch over the apple/cinammon/sugar mix. I believe I overbaked it because it ended up with a cookie/brownie consistency, but was still delish with vanilla ice cream. Next time I will use more apples, decrease the baking time and the amount of sugar and butter. The butter would probably be better if not fully melted. This recipe can be made in a deep dish pie plate or a spring-form pan. Looking forward to making this again & again with 5-star results.