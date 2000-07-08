Swedish Apple Pie

4.6
155 Ratings
  • 5 120
  • 4 24
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

I won 1st place in an apple bake-off contest with this recipe. It is the easiest and best apple pie I have ever tasted. It has no crust, believe me, it doesn't need one. I always use Granny Smith apples because they are the best apples for pies. Enjoy!!!!

Recipe by S F ALLEN

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan with margarine.

    Advertisement

  • Fill 2/3 of the pan with sliced apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon and 1 teaspoon sugar.

  • In a medium bowl, mix 1 cup sugar with the melted margarine. Stir in pecans, flour, egg and salt. Mix well. Spread mixture over the apples.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 65 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 17.3mg; sodium 206.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022