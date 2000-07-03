Avocado Salad
This avocado salad is colorful and delicious. Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet onions or Vidalias in this recipe. I think you'll like it!
Wonderful salad John. I used red onion, red bell pepper for color, lemon instead of lime, parsley instead of cilantro (hate it) my usual garlic and onion powders and served it over some baby spinach. Read how someone rated this low due to under ripe avacados? Don't quite get that, however, just so no one else makes the same mistake, the avacado should be dark and give a bit when you press it. A couple of days in a paper bag on your counter (not in the fridge) will ripen them nicely. Thanks for a great recipe John!Read More
Everything was fine except for GREEN PEPPERS bec. of it's strong taste. OMIT the green peppers, and voila!Read More
Delicious! If you cut your avocado in large enough chunks then even the leftovers won't remind you of quacamole. I used a orange bell pepper to add more color, extra lime juice, dried cilantro (sorry, its all I had!) and added 2T of olive oil.
This was fabulous! It was like a pico de gallo with avocado.
Great recipe that I've seen in another form, with drained can(s) of black beans. Delicious!
Simple dish that showcases avocadoes. I used 4 avocadoes since I was serving 3 of us, and I used more lime juice than was called for to make the dish brighter tasting. I thought the vidalia onion was a great call; it contributed to the flavor of the sald, but didn't overshadow the mild avacado flavor. Thanks for the recipe!
I usually do not save left over salad. But this one I did!!! I really loved this one!!The only thing I changed with this recipe was to add some red pepper along with the green pepper!
REALLY good combination! I chopped the onions, pepper, and tomatoes very small and the avocado into larger chunks, and the result was almost like a chunky guacamole. If the avocadoes are ripe enough next time I make this, I may serve it with baked tortilla chips as a sort of dippable/spreadable salad.
Delicious! I fry corn tortillas and spread this recipe on top.
I added a mango to this and it tasted amazing!
Great summer salad!
Loved it! I also added black beans. A tip if you leave the avocado seed in the bowl it will keep the avocado from turning brown.
This sounded like a good idea and I had lots of ripe avos to use. I added 1/2 cup of feta cheese, 1 cup of diced chicken breast, 10 strawberries, 3 chopped scallions, on chopped Fijian apple and some grapes. Served it as a meal on top of fresh spring lettuce. Very tasty. The avo becomes like a creamy dressing when you stir the salad.
This recipe is a keeper! It is halfway between a salad and a fresh salsa and is a delicious sidedish for grilled meat. I did not have sweet onion on hand so I substituted 1/4 finely chopped red onion. The color was gorgeous and the flavor was excellent. This is the type of recipe where you can make endless variations and it will still taste great. Thanks for sharing it!!
How can you go wrong with this "chopped-up-instead-of-stirred-until-smooth version of guacamole"? Great with tortilla chips!
Delicious!! Had to use an orange bell and added some chopped serrano peppers. Perfect and refreshing!
I loved this recipe! Being that I'm a huge fan of lime and cilantro, I doubled those ingredients. I served this to company at my home along with chili, black bean salad, Mexican-style cornbread, and Corona beer with limes. All the recipes with the exception of the chili were found on this website. And all were great! The whole meal was enjoyed by all.
This was easy and quick to make plus it was delicious. I added my own salad dressing to this which knocked it up to 5 stars. This is an awesome raw vegetarian meal.
use less onions
Delicious. Cut all the vegetables except onion into bigger pieces so that it was less of a " chopped salad". Added boiled shrimp tossed in lime, crushed red pepper flakes. So fresh and healthy.
Nice! I was a little worried about the green peppers taking over the world, but they worked well in this after all. I did add one chopped jalepeno for heat, but made as written otherwise. Thanks for the recipe! :)
Great recipe! I used another reviewers suggestion and substitued fresh jalapeno for the green pepper and it was great. Will be making this all summer long.
The flavor was alright but this just didn't turn out that great. Giving this a three is very generous. Make sure your veggies are ripe; my avocados weren't that ripe and I think that is why this one failed. Otherwise, very simple to prepare.
So... avocados were on special for $1 each this week and I made the impulse buy for two of them. Looked up recipes and tried this one. Fantastic!!!!! Only change I made was to cut the onion down to a half because I had a very LARGE onion. Cilantro is my favorite herb and I love what it does for this salad. I already ate some for lunch and it's "supposed" to be for our dinner. Thanks for a great healthy recipe.
This is a really fresh crowd pleaser. Cut down on the onion a little though. I used a orange bell pepper for color and sweet vidalia onion.
I made this for dinner last night. It made enough for three nice sized salads. I used a red onion and orange bell pepper. Salad was very pretty and just fresh lime juice makes it very refreshing. I find when making a lime dressed salad, it is best to let it sit for about 30 minutes before serving, then give a nice toss...brings out the flavors of each vegetable and the lime isn't overpowering.
Both my husband and I loved this salad. It is a very pretty salad and easy to make. My husband enjoyed eating it as a dip with tortilla chips.
This is a great side to grilled chicken or steak. I used green onions instead of a regular onion and I also used a red pepper instead of green. Used the leftovers the next day as a topping on nacho chips with melted cheddar cheese. Delicious!!
I loved this salad - simple to make but wonderfully refreshing!
This was pretty good. I left out the onion (personal preference). I think next time I will add some spinach to make it even healthier.
This salad is so good! I didn't have to make any changes to it! My husband loved it too!! If you like avocados, you'll love this salad!
This was great! I just made a few minor changes, orange bell pepper instead of green and I used the whole lime. I then scooped the mix into lettuce cups and rolled them up. Served with the chicken kabobs mexicana from this site, and I had a light, refreshing, yet very satisfying low carb meal!
This was very good! I only made some minor changes: I used an orange bell pepper instead of green (just to add a different color), I used a pint of halved grape tomatoes instead of cutting up one large tomato, and I added some feta cheese (as suggested by another reviewer). I think next time I will use a little less onion and add a cucumber. Yummy!
I use lemons instead of limes. Never tried it with the green peppers - but I bet that would be good.
This is the yummiest receipe I have tried in a long time. Even my children loved it and wanted more. This recipe will be made alot this summer. Thank you
This salad is amazing. I made it for the first time and it tasted very good. I was planning to do this salad for my husband, but by the time he got home i had finished the entire bowl:>)
This is a good salad! Very easy to substitute things... I used red peppers and lemon juice instead because that's what I had and it was still very good!
Mmmm, so good! Easy, fast and healthy. I cut the recipe in half but still used 1/2 lime. It could've used a little more even. Love it! Thanks for sharing.
I didn't think there was anything great about this recipe. It just tasted like chunky guacamole to me.
This is so good! I don't use the green bell pepper and instead of vidalia onion, I used red onion. I have also marinated chicken breasts in lime juice and garlic and made a chicken salad with it. NEVER any leftovers!
Salt and Pepper were important!
This is such a simple recipe yet is so delicious! I served it with margarita grilled chicken. Everyone loved it. I would now rather have this than guacamole!
Added shrimp. This was gobbled up by my family (husband, two teenagers, mother-in-law) and me!
I really like this recipe. It is VERY easy, which is key for me! I used 3 avocados (I needed to use them up), red bell pepper instead of green (what I had on hand), a little extra lime juice due to the extra avocado, and a little bit of olive oil. I am so glad I found this recipe!
I have made this several times and it is a huge hit! The left overs, if there are any, are good mixed in rice or with a western omelet. I do prefer a stronger lime flavor and usually use the juice of two small limes. I have done it with and without the cilantro and enjoy it both ways.
Great taste, easy preparation.
This turning really good, seeing how simple it was. I was complimented on it by two chefs.
This salad was awesome! Perfect pick for a hot summer night. We love to have a salad nights during the summer here in FL and this was a wonderful addition to the menu. Next time I think I will add some corn or black beans and crumbled bacon.
Wow. We piled this on grass-fed beef hamburger patties and it was a low-cal, low cholesterol and delicious. We will do this over and over again.
Normally will not eat salads with this much onion, but this was tasty. Will definetly make again. A very healthy salad which incorporates cilantro well.
This was great! I made a few changes though. I used one half of a jalapeno pepper instead of a green bell pepper and added in a few green onions. I will definitely be making this again.
So good! I used half an onion and added scallions and sweet corn. Awesome summer salad.
Great recipe & very heart healthy. Perfect for vegetarians too :)
Tried it recently and it turned out just perfect. My husband is not a salad person, still he loved it. The taste of avocado is so distinctive in the salad.
I liked this recipe a lot, using it more as a salsa than a salad. Could use a bit more heat.
This is really like a lovely rendition of pico de gallo, and we all loved it. I used red onion instead of the Vidalia (sweet) onion, but only used about a quarter cup (onion gets so overpowering, especially for leftovers). Highly recommend investing in buying 4-5 avacados for this - you'll probably find 3 decent ones in that bunch (wish they had see-through skins!!) Followed other reviewers in creating colors - orange bell pepper, red tomato, red (purple!) onion, dark green cilantro, light green avacado. Don't scrimp on lime juice (fresh and/or bottled) and s&p; cut avacado in BIG chunks and gently toss just before plating. I served this on top of baby greens and arugula (nice bite to go with the salad). A great salad that would be loved from Austin TX to San Diego.
Yummy! Very fresh tasting and a nice blend of flavors. We scooped it onto tortilla chips and my husband also put it on top of his tostada. Even my 2 year old ate it.
Thank you for sharing! This is delicious! My boyfriend requests this now :)
Light and refreshing! All ingredients are my favorite so I found this to be an excellent recipe! I didn't have cilantro on hand but I'll try that next time. I think I'll even try adding some chunks of whole milk mozzarella cheese. Yum!
just like my guacamole with the mashed avacadoes.
Was good flavor, but I'd probably use a little less lime next time. The chunks of vegetables were so big that the flavors didn't blend together, I didn't think. I'll make it again, because I have the ingredients many times, but I may change it around some.
Wow the picture looked just like mine! This is wonderful, almost like a very chunky guacamole. I used red onion, and omitted the bell pepper and cilantro. This is really delicious all you avocado lovers!
Straight lime juice was a bit bitter. Maybe it was the lime? Next time I think I'll add my standard: cumin and coriander! I served it on lettuce w/ shredded cheese, and then later as a main meal I added chicken sausage... Good.
This was okay. Definitely refreshing--that's a good word for it. It ate it all, but what can I say...it's not really a salad. It's like eating a chunky (but good) pico de gallo.
This was pretty good! Unfortunately I only had two smaller avocados... I think it certainly would have been better with more. But still a delicious fresh salad. I took the leftovers and put them in a food processor and made salsa!
Add zucchini, lightly shake veggie mix with lime juice. This will prevent the avocados from getting mushy.
This was excellent! It is best once you let it set in the refrigerator a few hours. I added jalepenos and used both lemon and lime. It was great with tortilla chips. I will add boiled SHRIMP to it next time. YUM!
This was wonderful! I made it just as written except I forgot to add the onion (I think it would be great with red onion). Definitely a keeper - DH loves it too!
Excellent, even the next day--will make this often esp. once the weather warms up. Would be a great company side dish!!!
Loved it! Thank you for the great recipe.
This is fantastic. I left out the green bell pepper and added garlic salt and jalapeno for some zip. Love it with chips, on tacos and egg burritos. Thanks!
Delicious! I cut out the cilantro and bell pepper and served it as a side to chicken tortilla soup. Will definitely make again!
great recipe
This was a hugh hit in my home, I added some cumin and served on top of tostadas with a small side of carne asada marinated steak. Yum!
Easy to make! Just chop, chop, chop and mix!
Didn't change a thing and turned out great!
Winner, winner!! This was simple to make and excellent to eat, as recipe was written. My hubby went back for seconds, a rarity for a salad.
This was wonderful, I used orange pepper and red onion it turn out great.
Onion and green peppers are too strong.
Delicious as is!
I used yellow bell pepper. It was excellent!!!
Very tasty as a "dip" with tortilla chips. I love all the fresh tastes - wish I would have had cilantro to use, but it was delicious even without it. I used green onion both in the salad and as a garnish.
This one was good, except for the peppers, which I think are too strong and tough. I also subbed parsley for cilantro.
Very tasty! Could use less onions though.
I don't normally like avocado as a main ingrediant but this is delicious!!! I made it for a small dinner party and everyone commented on how good it was. I left out the cilantro (since I really don't like cilantro) and used lime juice. Salt and pepper aren't neccessary. It was a wonderfully refreshing starter salad.
This was soooooo good. No fresh tomatoes on hand, so we used canned (drained)...I can't imagine how wonderful it will be with fresh tomatoes! I'm DEFINITELY making this again!
Great, simple side dish. The only changes I made were using grill seasoning instead of salt and pepper and grape tomatoes because larger tomatoes are not very tasty this time of year. I served it as a side with a Mexican casserole.
Easy, refreshing, and delicious
SO DELICIOUS!!!! SO FRESH!!!!! SO EASY!!! I cut everything small except the tomato and avocado. Love it love it love it!
i made this salad and substituted the green peper for a can of peaches and cream corn and i loved it! all my favorite things :)
I really enjoyed this salad as a change of pace. I subbed grape tomatoes for the chopped and omitted the pepper because I didn't have one on hand. It was delicious, filling, and healthy (although watch the avocado, which is high in fat). I will definitely make this again!
I didn't have any green pepper or cilantro on hand, so I punted. I decided to have this as my main meal for lunch. I added some small shrimp and sprinkled feta cheese on top ... YUMMY! Thanks for the recipe
solid side dish and super easy!
A great salad all the ingredients seemed to fit with one another very nicely... I don't know if there is a lot I would change... make sure your avocado is ripe and your onion isn't over powering... when I ate mine I sprinkled a little lemon pepper on top at that was fantastic....
YUMMY!
Easy & good.
Excellent, easy, and so good for you. This recipe will be a staple at our house.
fabulous and tasty. a new favorite
I really like this salad and so does my SO and our daughter. Nice and light and fresh.
