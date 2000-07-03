Avocado Salad

4.5
343 Ratings
  • 5 237
  • 4 76
  • 3 25
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

This avocado salad is colorful and delicious. Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet onions or Vidalias in this recipe. I think you'll like it!

Recipe by John Endresen

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Combine avocados, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice in a large bowl. Gently toss until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 10g; sodium 8.5mg. Full Nutrition
