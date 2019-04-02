Cajun Spiced Pork Chops

4.2
252 Ratings
  • 5 126
  • 4 86
  • 3 28
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

This is an incredibly flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to make. Most people keep these spices stocked in their pantry!

Recipe by danaleotx

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix paprika, cumin, black pepper, cayenne pepper, sage, and garlic salt on a plate. Liberally coat each pork chop with the spice mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil and several pumps of non-stick, butter-flavored spray in a large skillet over high heat. Place pork chops in the skillet, reducing heat to medium. Cook until the pork is no longer pink in the center, 8 to 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 271.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/06/2022