Cajun Spiced Pork Chops

First, I just want to say that I read the reviews. The good ones and the not so good ones. Invariably, like with the reviews on this recipe, a low scoring reviewer will state "I don't like port" or "I don't care for spicy food." Then don't make and rate the recipe! That's unfair to the person submitting it, and to the people who rely on ratings and reviews while searching for recipes! That said, this recipe is awesome! I love spicy food and these pork chops had great kick! I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of the sage. I didn't have any so I omitted it from the recipe. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and the results were amazing! I served them with garlic butter penne. Thanks for a great addition to my recipe box!