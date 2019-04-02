Cajun Spiced Pork Chops
This is an incredibly flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to make. Most people keep these spices stocked in their pantry!
This certainly had some kick. After reading some of the other reviews I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I also used smoked paprika, but everything else followed the recipe. I cut my pork chops into cubes, threw them in a plastic bag with the spices and shook, then sauteed with EVOO. Served over couscous for a delicious meal!
I didn't really like this recipe at all. It just didn't taste good to me. I could taste the sage over powering it, and it was really not that spicy
very nice spice to this one. I have some leftovers that I'm going to use for tacos tomorrow. Followed the recipe exactly except I used real butter and evoo and I didn't have sage, BUT I think I would like it better without. I served it with home made apple sauce and a tossed green salad. Thanks for sharing.
I used thin pork chops, and I used a pat of butter with the olive oil instead of the butter spray. If I make them again, I will use way less sage (or none at all). It was overpowering. I will probably use a little more cayenne, too, but we like spicy food. This was not a hit with my kids, but my husband and I thought they were pretty good. I will probably fix them again sometime with a few changes.
I tried this recipe tonight and it was very good. My husband enjoyed it as well. I followed it exactly and did include the sage. I think the sage did add a great herb flavor. Very good!
Nice flavor. I cut the cayenne pepper in half because I was afraid it would be too spicy for us to eat and it came out pretty good. Just enough heat for me. I'll probably use garlic powder instead of garlic salt next time because it was a little saltier than I like. Good recipe and very quick and easy to put together.
Awesome recipe!!! I don't think I'll ever make pork chops another way again!!! I did add more paprika and cumin....my family likes things spicy!!
Yummy!!! WOW! Now these things have some heat! A bit too spicy for the kids but my husband and I loved them... lol, however I just may have heartburn for the first time in a while after eating these! But I must mention, I used 12 pork chops so I did the spice rub x4 so that could be why. Thanks for the recipe, I will make these again but may cut down on the cayenne.
This resipe is very easy to cook. I didn't use dried sage leaves, but it tastes good!
Good recipe. Nice change from the traditional fried pork chops. I followed the recipe and my husband and I really liked these.
Fantastic seasoning combo. The only thing I did different (after reading other reviews) I bought boneless center cut chops, an inch thick and cut it into chunks maybe 1x1. I doubled the seasoning and placed it into a zipper baggie, shook to combine the seasoning then threw in the pork chunks. I worked the seasoning into the meat good and let it set on the counter for about 20 minutes or so. A do over in this house for sure. My husband even said it'd be good in a fajita with some cheese, sour cream and sauteed onions
I would make this again.I made it a little differently. I added 1/2 tsp.chili powder. I used thick pork chops so, I browned them then finished cooking in the oven.This would make a great rib rub.
This could not have been easier or tastier! I halved the recipe to use two 7 oz. pork loin chops, which I cut into cubes. I used 1/4 tsp. of ground sage and I think it mellowed the flavor of the cumin just a little. It did not overpower the flavor and I think I will try just a little more next time. I mixed the spices in a ziploc bag then added pork pieces and shook. I served with steamed veggies and rice pilaf. It was a super easy, super quick, tasty meal. Thanks!!
I use this practically every time I do pork chops. Its always delicious, easy, and well spiced!
I am a novice cook, and this was SO easy and SO delicious. My husband commented, "this is the best pork chop I've ever had," and proceeded to polish off seconds. I did not alter the recipe at all. This will definitely be a repeat dish in my house.
Super, SUPER yummy. I made five pork chops all together (I just mixed up the spices in a shaker and just sprinkled the heck out of my pork chops before cooking) and none survived. My husband even ate THREE! Good stuff and NO SALT! I served this with a Lemon Cream Sauce that I lightened and filled with good fresh veggies and shirataki pasta. Super filling dinner.
Definitely not our favorite recipe. The flavor of the cumin really overpowered everything else. To eat these, we ended up covering the pork chops with BBQ sauce. We won't be saving this recipe.
This was a great recipe. I did tweak it a bit. My husband and I are not huge fans of sage so we used only a pinch. I was also out of cayenne pepper and replaced it with chili powder. I think it would be just right if I had the cayenne pepper, but was still very good as described. I used very thin cut pork chops and they cooked up just great!
AS I write this the chops are in the skillet and smelling good! I have finished cooking these pork chops and they look and taste good. I am more impressed with the ease and color of the product, it was a quick fix and very economical. There was too much sage and cayenne, but not enough garlic salt. I would be hard pressed to give this three stars. So two and a half it is. I'm going to rework this recipe.
I don't like pork very much but had some in the freezer that I need to use. So I wanted to try this recipe because I had both chops and all ingredients. It is OK but it wasn't very spicy (to me at least) and needed some salt. I am the type of person who eats jalapenos with my breakfast and have a high tolerance for spicy food thanks to abuelas cooking.
i was a little hesitant at first on this one, but when i cook it, it turned out real good. My family love, but they think it was spicy. I did not use the spray on butter because i did not feel like running back to store, so is just increase the olive oil a little.
Came out spectacular. Little hot in some areas because I did not properly mix the spices thoroughly. I may take down the cayenne pepper a bit so the can be more accessible for my kids.
holy cow! this is good! I used thick cut chops, lots of cajun seasoning, one T of butter with couple spoons of olive oil, seared on high heat both sides minute or two then covered and cooked, turning once, on med heat around 5 minutes. i turned off the heat and let them sit a few minutes. made a lovely meat juice for mashed potatoes. definitely a keeper.
The only thing I did differently was to use butter in place of the butter spray. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly and loved it. Easy, super quick and delicious!
I just made this tonight for dinner and loved it. I made the recipe exactly as it says and loved the amount of heat that it had. I served over chilled applesauce which was the perfect balance to the spicy rub...I will definitely make this dish again!
This was so yummy! It is spicy for sure, but delicious! thank you
Awesome meal. I made an apple chutney to put on top of it to balance sweet with savoury. The wife called it 'sublime'.
This recipe was perfect, simple and flavourful.. I did sub ground mustard for the sage, as I didn't have sage. I will use this over and over.
Wow, what a kick for the taste buds
This was great!! I think I will cook them like this from now on!!! I put a little more...alot more cayenne pepper and lots of tonys.... but I live in Thibodaux, Louisiana and it just wasn't "cajun" enough!! Great recipe!
Excellent! Dont change a thing!
It was ok. I think i was missing a little something because I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I will make it again and be sure to use salt but it is not in my top 5...
Loved This Recipe....my whole family loves it...i will definitely use this recipe more often
Very yummy my hubby loves them! However I do bread mine and fry then bake!
This tasted fine but I didn't get much of the "cajun" flavor. Next time I might add a little something hotter to give it more of a cajun taste.
Leave out the cumin for more of a kick =) Personally, it's alot tastier without the cumin anyway. I made this with cilantro poblano rice which is "green rice" over in the food network website recipes.. It was great!! I also made spicy baked fries with this also from this website and my husband was in loveee
This is a fantastic, easy dish. Sometimes I grill them, other times I pan fry them. One of my husband's favorites.
So, I chopped various cuts of pork(family pack), and coated the meat with the mixture(used 1/3 of the sage, and double cayanne, added fresh garlic to my olive oil and fried the mixture. Removed it from the skillet and fried some sweet frozen corn, pinch of sugar with red onions until lightly browned, added some chicken broth mixed with 1 tsp balsalmic vinegar and 1 tsp corn starch, let it boil, then I added the pork back to the skillet and covered for 5 minutes. let sit for 3 minutes to thicken even more. Served it over some homemade cilantro rice, topped with fresh lalepenos!!!! Yummy!!!!!!
We liked this but I only gave it four stars because I thought it was a little too spicy. But I generally don't like things really spicy either. I cut the boneless pork chops into small pieces and tossed them in a bowl with the spice mixture. I ended up turning it into a sweet and sour pork dish. I'll make it again but a little more mild.
Wasn't expecting these to be so good. I had 2 pork chops but kept most of the seasoning amounts for 4 servings. Only thing I didn't have was the cayenne pepper. Yum!
Flavor is an understatement with these! I doubled the spice topping (I didn't have confidence the current amount would cover 4 pork chops) but other than that I followed the recipe exactly and ended up with a GREAT meal. I love spicy food, and this pork was just that!
The only reason I don't give this more stars is because I'm not a huge fan of pork. However, it was flavorful and, most important, FAST!
Awesome!! Nice and spicy. I did a teaspoon of all ingredients to make sure and get a good coat of spices. I didn't have any cayenne so I just used a cajun spice. So good, my whole family loved it!
This was good.... While I was cooking, the cajum rub smoked up my house and everybody started to cough.....lol I am not sure if I would cook it inside any more. Maybe it should have been cooked on the grill outside.
Way too spicy for my husband and I.
Good Rub for the chops. I would use less Cumin next time and sprinkle the rub on each chop so that they wont get over seasoned.
I loved this recipe! I did not use sage at all. I don't care for it, except at thanksgiving. I will definitely use this again!!
Loved this spicy recipe! Perfect "cajun" flavor! I added chili powder and chopped onions to my rub for extra flavor. Paired this with red beans and rice in dirty sauce and mashed potatoes. *Quite spicy, so if you don't like spicy food, use a bit less of the cayenne pepper. :)
I followed the recipe but diced up my pork chops and added some onions,then sautéd them on a skillet. They had a unique flavor and they would be perfect with ground beef,potatoes,bell peppers and onions to make a nice breakfast skillet.
Tender, tasty and easy! I cut the sage in half and added 1/4 teaspoon of dried mustard and a couple shakes Jalapeno salt. Served with unsweetened applesauce and buttered corn. Will be making again soon.
LOVE this recipe. So easy and customizable. Might wanna have it with a cool salad though...it's got some heat :)
Didn't care too much for these. The spice combination was almost bitter and unpleasant.
These were great! Spicy but not too spicy. I'll pass this one on to my kids!
I used chicken for this recipe- and it was great! I doubled the cayenne, got rid of the sage, and halfed the cumin. As you can imagine, it was pretty spicy- I just added a dollop of sour cream and served it with rice, black beans, and warm tortillas. This one's a keeper!
This was awesome. I didn't use the sage because I didn't have any. I cut up the pork chops into cubes, covered it with the spices and cooked it in a skillet with olive oil. AMAZING TASTE!!!!!
This was okay. I had hoped that it was going to be more flavourful, but it was lacking. I don't think I'll be making this again.
quick and extremely delicious!
A little too salty. I would follow the advice of others and use garlic powder, or at least cut back on the garlic salt. I also substituted dill instead of sage and it was an excellent addition!
I was so tired of pork chops but these tasted pretty dang good.
Very good
The spice mix was so good. Husband said they were a bit too spicy, but I loved them. I will make these again. But I guess that I will have to tone down the cayenne for the husband. I will make these again though! Thanks
I really liked this seasoning. I diced up the pork and added a variety of veggies and the whole thing was spicy and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, and my only suggestion is to add a touch of salt.
This was pretty good.
Very moist. I did the recipe from memory so the exact measurements are not know, but I could've had a slightly heavier hand with the seasons.
Very delicious and quick, leftovers made for a nice sandwich for my husband for work the next day. Will definitely make again.
Delicious and just the right amount of spice. I added 1/4 tsp of chili powder, and since I didn't have garlic salt, I used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and added 1/4 tsp of sea salt. Yummy! I will make this again.
We liked this, but it's nothing special. Just a Mexican flavored pork chop. May make again or may not.
Good flavor, but a lot of heat. For our personal tastes we will probably halve the cayenne next time.
Great flavor, easy to prepare.
Delicious and Diet
My family loved this! i served it with apple sauce, fries, and a salad. i used garlic powder instead of salt and added minced garilc. i let it sit for about an hour and cooked it on the bbq. i didnt really measure the amount of ingreds. i kindof went by taste and rub it in on both sides with my hands. this would be good to season and stick in the freezer for a fast good meal.
Tasty! We barely ever eat pork but wanted to try sometime different. These were very easy and quick to make and we already had most of the ingredients on hand at home. Just the right amount of spice.
Very very good. A welcome addition to my pork chop recipes.
these were great . i didn.t have cayenne pepper but i used cajon seasoning i doubled the recipe so as to coat well. i put chopps in bag coated them well then left them in the fridgetill dinner about 6 hours . these were so juicy!!!! for the first time my husband went back and made sure to strip the bones clean.
I didn't use the sage because other people said it overpowered. Instead I used a dash of Italian seasonings and garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Turned out great! Love the heat!
This was WONDERFUL. I cook for 3 boys in their 20's and they LOVED it. After reading the other reviews, I decided not to use sage and the flavors turned out great.
I am really sorry that I can't give this recipe a higher rating. After reviewing the recipe, I hurried home to try it. I am from south Louisiana, and I can't find anything "cajun" about the flavor. I won't be making this dish again, I'm sorry!
After reading other review, I used about half as much sage and a little less than the full amount of cayenne pepper called for by the recipe. They were tasty, but not as moist as I would have liked them to be.
This recipe was a big disappointment. I was really expecting something better. The only change I made was to use garlic powder instead of garlic salt. Found it to be bland. Will try to add some flavor to the leftovers, but I won't be making this one again.
Great Recipe! Took the advice of a previous review and used butter instead of butter spray. Very moist and flavorful! Highly recommended!!
These were flavorful, tender and delicious. So quick and easy to make, too. I didn't have sage so I added dried basil instead and it worked out great.
Pretty good, not too spicy, not too bland, my husband liked it and so did my 15 month son, not amazing but so quick, great for an easy dinner.
I made this as it was written, and I love this recipe. A little kick, but the flavor is great. I will definitely make again!
would be great served in small pices with rice
This recipe was amazing! It was super easy and quick and tasted amazing. I made some mashed potatoes and fresh green beans as sides which worked quite well together. I left out the sage as i couldn't find it in the supermarket, but the taste was still awesome. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thank you so much!
Everyone else thought they were pretty good, but I didn't like them all that much. It was ok. Made exactly how the recipe called, a little more cayenne.
This was very delicious. I followed the recipe almost to the T! The only difference is that I used garlic powder and then used 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt. Perfecto! Too spicy for my children (2 and 1) but my brother and my husband loved it! I will definatley be making this again. If you dislike spicy food I suggest substitute with chili powder and not cayenne. ***Warning*** This recipe will make your kitchen a gas chamber due to the peppers used. Marilyn
I love the spice combination!
This is so simple, easy and quick! The flavor is awesome. I did use chili powder instead of cayenne because I was out. I followed the recipe exactly and the spicyness wasn't strong (which was good because my fiance isn't a fan of spicy, he loved this) but I love spicy and still enjoyed it! I am looking forward to eating this again.
Absolutely fabulous! Not overly spicy but with lots of flavor.
Great Recipe! Very Easy and My Husband LOVED it. Thank you!
My husband and I loved this recipe. We both really enjoy spicy food and even though sometimes he has trouble with his stomach, he said he had no problem with the spice and the flavor was very good. We don't eat much salt so I used garlic powder instead of salt. I did cook it too long I think as I used thick chops and they got a little too dry. That was my mistake.
These were delicious! They pack some heat but my husband from Louisiana was pleased! We had roasted new potatos with similar spices and grilled asparagus on the side. Wonderful meal!
Very Good & flavorful although we did increase ALL amounts of the spices o ya we also added crushed red pepper ground in coffee grinder. We will make again for sure, also recipe really is fast & simple. UPDATE: We made it again & this time we added extra cayenne again & garlic not called for but pleased with results.
First, I just want to say that I read the reviews. The good ones and the not so good ones. Invariably, like with the reviews on this recipe, a low scoring reviewer will state "I don't like port" or "I don't care for spicy food." Then don't make and rate the recipe! That's unfair to the person submitting it, and to the people who rely on ratings and reviews while searching for recipes! That said, this recipe is awesome! I love spicy food and these pork chops had great kick! I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of the sage. I didn't have any so I omitted it from the recipe. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and the results were amazing! I served them with garlic butter penne. Thanks for a great addition to my recipe box!
Lovely. I too changed the garlic salt to garlic powder, but left the rest just the same. The heat is not overpowering, it builds up just the way I like. Will definitely make this again.
THIS IS A VERY SIMPLE RECIPE...AND SO VER DELICIOUS!! I WILL BE MAKING THIS RECIPE AGAIN! THANKS! : )
These turned out really good, spice mixture was just perfect & the chops were tender. I did cover the chops for about 6 minutes after browning them.
Nothing that great. You could use Cajun spice, rub on pork chops & grill for a better taste & no stove mess to clean up.
