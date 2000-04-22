Spam on the Go
A can of Spam, spaghetti noodles, green onions and garlic all sauteed with soy sauce and sesame oil.
There is definitely a stigma on Spam here in Oregon. While I was preparing this recipe my friend came over and thought it smelled so good until I told her what it was. She then gave me this "You're actually going to feed that to your family?" look. Anyway, about the recipe: very good, very simple and very tasty. My 2 small children, my husband and I demolished it in one sitting. Simple recipe that uses pantry ingredients you have on hand. Good for those "It's-6oclock-and-I-don't-know-what-to-make" nights.Read More
My family thought this was extremely greasy and heavy. If I tried it again I would use less oil with the spam. My husband is Japanese as well but he thought this was too heavy a dish. The Spam was good and the noodles were good but not together. The spa m would go great with rice.Read More
I am a closet Spam lover and my husband loves it too. We enjoyed this. My husband wasn't sure until he tried it though. Mmmmmmmmm. I had to come back and change this to excellent because my husband keeps asking me to make it again and he rarely does that with any recipe.
This is Wonderful! I went ahead and started another pan with Oriental style Frozen Veggies and added it to the pot with the spam and noodles... Wow! It was so good - we loved it!!! I used Hickory Smoke Spam because that was all I had on hand -- YUM!! Thanks for the recipe. :)
Great recipe and awesome leftovers. I like to cook the spam so it is a little crispy and add the onion and garlic during the crisping process.
My husband loved this recipe! I didn't have seasame oil, but it still tasted great without it. Very flavorful.
This was very good with slight modifications per other reviewers suggestions. I didn't use vegetable oil to fry the spam because the spam has plenty of fat in it to fry by itself as long as you're using a non-stick skillet. I also doubled the garlic, green onion, soy sauce & sesame oil but left out the water (by accident but it was great!). The best part about this is it can be on the table within 15-20 minutes!
Really good, especially with furikake. Kinda greasy though. I'll probably use little or no vegetable oil when sauteeing the spam next time.
I love this! My friend came over , & we cooked this. I had all the ingredients so I didn't need to go buy anything ! I recommend adding a slice of butter & if you like garlic,use 1 1/2 clove . & use 1 whole can of spam . We used half & it was not enough ! & it said serving for 6 , but it turns out it serves only 3. & don't use a cup Of water . Use at least 2 tablespoons tO mix everything together. & that's it !
This was good! My hubby (not a spam lover) didn't know it was spam until he found the recipe! I chopped up the spam really small and it looked and tasted like sausage. Here are the changes I made: I used half whole wheat and half spinach pasta, added a splash of worchestershire sauce, and a splash of Texas Pete hot sauce. Very yummy! Will make again!
This was a real surprise. A wonderfully tasty recipe, and one that reheats especially well for lunch at work in the coming days :-) Also, this is quite easy to prepare which is a big plus. I used 1/2 tbsp garlic powder instead of the garlic clove, a chopped (small) white onion instead of green, and added a bit more black pepper to give it a stronger bite. Absolutely fantastic!
My husband is Japanese and grew up in Hawaii, where Spam is very popular. This is exactly the kind of dish he enjoys for lunch. He was surprised and pleased to have me serve a dish that was "just like back home".
We just moved from Hawaii so I made this to fulfill fond memories. It was very good! Those who made it without sesame oil, I highly suggest try it again with because I think that really made this dish taste like Hawaii fried noodles. The same goes for the soy sauce. I will definitely make this again but next time I will add julienne carrots and also slice the spam like that rather than chunk it. That will make this dish seem more like the fried noodles I had in HI. You could possibly add some cabbage to it too if you really wanted it authentic. All in all my husband and I both loved this.
I LOVE LOVE SPAM!! I eat it as a sandwich and on rice and as fried rice and as musubi.. Anyway I can get it I eat it...I have never had it in noodles and this was pleasantly great! The only thing I didn't do was add water and it still was delicious...next time I'm gonna try it with carrots and maybe cabbage.. Can't wait to eat the leftovers..YUM.
This was WAY better than I expected!! I am NOT a Spam fan at all. Just happened to have a can given to me and didn't know what to do with it so I headed to allrecipes.com (my favorite "what to make for dinner site") because I knew there had to be something on here. I was right. This sounded like something my family MIGHT eat. Eat it they did!! My husband had seconds. When my girls, 11 & 12, came in a while later, I got the thumbs up. My husband and I were watching a movie and when we went back into the kitchen after the movie, we discovered that they had all but polished off the remainder! As for the recipe part...I didn't have enough spaghetti noodles as the recipe called for so I used bow tie pasta instead, which gave it a nice look. Also, no onion, which I ALWAYS have, but didn't. I read other reviews that had used chicken broth instead of water and I had planned on doing the same until I discovered the no onion thing. I immediately spied a box of Lipton onion soup & dip mix and thought I'd use that instead of the broth, and to make up for not having actual onion. I mixed one packet of the Lipton soup mix with the 1/2 c. of water, the soy sauce and sesame oil. After browning the Spam and garlic, I added a bag of fresh stir fry mix (broccoli, match stick carrots, snow peas & julienne red cabbage) I had on hand. When the pasta was done I mixed that in with the water/Lipton soup/soy mixture. YUM! It actually looked and smelled appealing. Both my husband and I were pleasantly
very ono! I added some furikake for something extra and was even better!
This was the first time I have ever eaten spam and I have to say I really liked it. This was a very easy recipe that tasted really good...and the kids ate it very well. A good, cheep dinner.
Balancing prep/cook time vs. final quality and taste, I had to give this one a high rating. Even with omitting the sesame oil (because we ran out), the mild taste of pasta sparked by the soy-sauce seasoned Spam made for a great combination. If you need a quick lunch made before the spouse comes home from work, then this is it!
I am not a spam eater, but I tried this and I loved it, I did not use oil, I put all the ingredients in a plate and microwaved it :). But i did add some avocado and it was so awesome.
A very good recipe for a quick meal. I thought I had soy sauce but didn't so I substituted in terriaki sauce and it was great, Thanks for posting!
We always try a recipe as is so we can rate it based on it's own flavor, so before fixing this, it's a 2 star, this needs less water, more soy, green onion and garlic. Would recommend you try adding Char Siu (Chinese BBQ) chicken to this dish as well. Closest I can come to fried saimin without having access to saimin noodles.
I saw the recipe and knew that the ingredients were something to form a basis with. I read the instructions and thought they needed refinement though. The flavor is great and will probably make it again. The way I made it was to use thin spaghetti and I cut the SPAM into 1/2" cubes. The thin spaghetti only needs 6 minutes. Right after I put the pasta in I threw the SPAM cubes into a preheated 12' non-stick skillet and sauteed in a light coat of olive oil for 4 minutes. Then, I threw in one clove of finely grated fresh garlic for 2 more minutes (I don't saute garlic too hard because it'll turn to a rancid flavor). I drained the pasta and dumped it into the skillet and added the soy sauce and sesame oil mixture (pre-measure both and just put into a condiment cup or bowl and just toss in when needed). I then tossed the pasta. As you toss the pasta into the SPAM sauce slice and incorporate the green section of a green onion (1/4" slice). The green onion is delicate and only needs to be heated through a bit to add the flavor, aroma, and texture. The recipe only says to use one green onion but I'll probably try 2 next time because it just seemed to be lost somewhere in all the pasta and meat.
I followed the recipe exactly, and this was pretty good. It reminded me of the fried noodles my mom used to make for us when we were little. I am half Japanese, and grew up in Hawaii, and this is the kind of thing you would find on a plate lunch. Thank you for sharing this, it is perfect when you want something good and you do not have a lot of time! I love Spam!
Will most certainly be making again. :) Also reminds me of lo mein. I was a little disapointed because I thought I had all the ingredients but realized I didn't have soy sauce half way through cooking. So I used some sweet ginger sauce I had on hand and it turned out FABULOUS! I also used Lite Spam..the regular one is too salty for our taste. Very good and thanks!
This is one of my family's favorite lunch recipes (easily feeds mom and 5 kids)! I tried it once without sesame oil and was not impressed. That is definitely a must. I use a little less black pepper, and a little more green onion. Mmmm.
I used Ramen noodles instead of spaghetti, and cut up the Spam into tiny cubes, and really browned them, to almost crispy. I also used a lot more green onions and garlic, I'm a garlic lover and I used 3 cloves worth, probably could have handled more! But overall, it's quick, easy and tasty. A kind of salty sweet mix.
Surprisingly... Really good!!! And our kids even eat it! And it is very easy to make.
My kids had never tasted Spam before so I was a little hesitant to make this recipe. I used angel hair pasta, added a bit more soy sauce, and threw in some peas and carrots. All five kids had seconds and some of them had thirds. Its an inexpensive, quick and tasty meal. Thanks!
I didn't make this recipe recently, but I remember it... And that's not necessarily a good thing! I like the flavor of soy sauce. I like Spam (sometimes, unless I think about what's in it!). I like pasta. But the combination was... weird. I didn't have sesame oil, and maybe that was part of the problem. I used vegetable oil instead. I also used finely diced yellow onion instead of green onions, and I used garlic powder instead of chopped garlic (I always make that substitution in recipes). It turned out really weird, and my husband wasn't thrilled with it (and he'll eat almost anything!). I think my daughter sort of liked the pasta, though. I don't think it's a bad recipe. Maybe it needs more tweaking for my family... Thanks, though, for a different way to serve Spam!
followed recipe as written, but thought it have no flavor whatsoever. I even added extra soy sauce but still didn't do it for us. So as not to waste ingredients, i had a box of Mongolian beef hamburger helper and used half the flavor packet with extra water and it actually turned into something good. But would not make again.
Simply, easy, cheap and yummy!!
Really quick enjoyable meal!
This was just ok. Adding some garlic powder and a pinch of sugar really helped with the flavor. Also, seasoning the noodles first and then adding the spam is better. Folloing the directons, spam absorbed the seasoning before the noodles. Thanks.
Yum! I used rice noodles because I had some and it was wonderful. Even kid and hubby liked it. Served with sweet chili sauce for chicken.
This was GREAT! Easy to make and ingredients are a common staple. My husband and I LOVE garlic so I did add more garlic, and like others I used chicken stock instead of water. It was simply delicious! Thank you :)
This was really easy and very good. I doubled the amount of noodles and sauce and it was more than enough to serve our family of 5. My husband even downloaded the "Spam song" from Monty Python to listen to as we ate. :) Thanks for the great recipe!
Don't keep sesame oil around and was trying to cut the fat anyway, so I tried a low-fat margarine in place of it. Not sure what that did to it. :-) Also used Pam instead of oil to cook in. Seemed pretty dull at first but it kind of grew on me. It is a bit odd, but wasn't bad once I got used to it. And it was easy. This also could be a good thing to take to work and nuke in the microwave. Though I didn't find it terribly filling.
Who knew Spam could be this good.
I thought this "needed something", but it was still quite tasty. I did add a bit of red pepper flakes to spice it up.
I made this tonight and was pretty pleased with it. I used Pam spray to fry the spam in along with diced onion (wish I had green onion on hand though). I used chicken broth instead of water. I found it a bit salty - which may have been the chicken broth. Next time I will purchase the spam lite and look for low sodium soy sauce. Also, I agree with the reviewer who suggested adding the soy sauce last to the pan. I added it first and I think the spam sucked up all the soy sauce before the noodles could absorb it. I think this would be good with some veggies, like red pepper or mushrooms. Tomorrow I'll try out the leftovers on my 5 year old son, and see how it goes. Regardless I would make it again.
I changed it up w/ snowpeas and cut out all oils as the Spam is very greasy used 1/4 cup of water and family loved it, said it tasted like LoMein.
This was a pretty good recipe that was simple and quick, but I felt that it was lacking a little. I think some stir fry veggies would be a great addition to this recipe.
I thought this was delicious, and normally I'm not a spam fan.
This was a really good quick and easy lunch
In these times we are eating more Spam, it is excellent meat and now with new receipes I can make it different each time. This was soooooo good!!!
Wonderful recipe. Thank you. Although we found it to be a little bland and I doubled up on the soy sauce and sesame oil, it was great.
Delicious taste. My kids even ate it (and asked for chop sticks as with anything soy or seseme). I would use vermicelli next time.
Spam, pasta, and soysauce. What could be better?
I found this while searching for ways to use spam and spaghetti. My husband came in while I was chopping the spam and I could see the look of disappointment at what I was making for lunch. I thought it would be bland with water, so I did use chicken stock instead and I added toasted sesame seeds. I added a dash of worsteshire sauce to make up for running out of soy sauce. I seasoned mine with red pepper flakes, since I like spice. My husband ate 2 heaping bowls and then my son came home from school and finished the leftovers. Good recipe, just a tad salty for me. Since spam is salty enough, I may use low sodium soy next time.
This recipe is pretty good! It's basically Spam Chow Mein. I'd probably use a little less oil -- Spam already has a lot of saturated fat that will melt and add grease to the dish. For more Spam recipes, you can take a look at my article: www.thehawaiiplan.com/5-delicious-spam-recipes/
This dish is not bad... too oily but not bad.
Tasty, easy, and cheap.
This was very easy to make. I added extra soy sauce, onion and garlic. I also reduced the amount of water. This meal was okay. Not my favorite and I wouldn't make it all the time. When I'm low on food and on a budget then I'll put this recipe out of the box.
This is really good! All you Spam-o-phobes out there ought to give it a try. I served broccoli as a side with it, but I think next time I might just throw it in with the main dish. I will try low-sodium Spam next time too. It's probably a good idea to cook this in a non-stick pan.
Very tasty and easy to prepare~ my family loved it, thanks for sharing!
Good recipe for a quick, easy meal. It was a little salty to me, but I still enjoyed it.
When I was a kid, my dad used to make us eat Spam with salads all the time, and it was gross! It made me reluctant to try this recipe. I'm glad I did, it was surprisingly nice. I used low sodium Spam and Soy Sauce, whole wheat spaghetti, and instead of vegetable oil I used EVOO. I did find this a bit greasy, so I would recommend, rather than 1tbsp vegetable oil to halve it as the Spam has a good deal of fat any way. We had Ketchup with this, which added a good flavour too :-)
Very easy to make recipe. My boyfriend and brother enjoyed it.
This is so good I tweak it a bit and it turned out good. My family loved it I will definitely make it again.
What a great way to use leftover ham! I was afraid that the water would make it too bland, so I added extra sauce, but it was very hot, so I may not do that next time. I used Iron Chef Sesame Garlic sauce instead of soy sauce, and wheat spaghetti to make it a little healthier.
I had leftover spaghetti made from brown rice in the fridge, barely enough for the two of us, so I used half the can of spam and saved the rest for lunches. I used Tamari sauce instead of soy because we eat gluten-free and I used slivers of yellow onion instead of green. I threw a handful of frozen peas in at the end when I added the precooked spaghetti for just a few minutes of heating. I really love the sesame oil (I use the toasted sesame style) and my son said he really wants me to make this again. Next time, I'll get the low-salt Spam and actually measure the tamari sauce because we both thought it was too salty. My fault! BTW, I served it with several rings of pineapple on the side, it made a really pretty plate.
I can now fairly say that I don't like Spam. It was so salty. Other than that, I liked it. I also tried this with some garlic & Gruyere sausage instead of Spam, and balsamic dressing instead of soy sauce and sesame oil, with some chopped summer squash added in, and that was really good.
You haven't yet. You must! Easy to make
A little bland but not bad. I used some of the salted pasta water so that helped. It's an easy recipe and it doesn't take a lot of ingredients. I'll be making this again.
Very good, but I did have to play around with lots of other spices to make it POP with flavor.
I just made this recipe and my 3yr and 7yr and wife and I ate it up. It's easy it's delicious and cheap. I'm going to work more with spam. This is a good first time recipe foe 1st timers to spam.
Made this with hot and spicy spam. Without this it was pretty bland. Was better as leftovers because the noodles soaked in the flavors.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE! Its so simple and delicious! I cooked this for my boyfriend and its become one of his favorites. I make this every time I get spam at the store.
Next time I'm add some vegetables
This was delicious! I've never had spam before and was surprised I really liked it.
Very good!! I added spinach to the recipe and it was delicious.
The spam to noodle ratio was too high for me, so next time I would use half a can of spam or double the noodles/sauce. I also used Spam lite so it was less greasy and fatty. That being said, this was an easy recipe that I would use in the future. I am planning to make it again but adding a little hot pepper. Thank you for the recipe!
I had some pasta noodles and extra Spam lying around the kitchen so I decided to give this recipe a shot. This recipe has great creativity, but it just didn't fit together for me personally. The pasta is great by itself, a quick easy chow mein type deal, but the strong combination of soy-sauced noodles and green onion sauteed Spam is just waaay too much (and I used the less sodium version, too). The flavors clash. I carefully took out all the cooked Spam pieces, saving it to eat at a later time. I think I'll stick with my basic Spam and rice for a quick meal. This method of cooking the Spam is great with white rice, though. I think Spam tastes great sauteed with green onions and a little oil. Try that for a quick meal.
Mmmm. We've made this twice: once according to the recipe (although we added little more pepper for taste). A REALLY fast meal is to add cooked spam (as directed) to already prepared sesame noodles from the deli section of your grocery store. Super quick and delicious!
Awesome. Tasted as if I was in an oriental restaurant. the only change I made was to use 2 thinly sliced green onion, we like onion.
My husband loves Spam, so I made this recipe for him. He LOVED it! The only thing I did differently was used Spam Lite, which has less calories and sodium and added some extra green onion. Thanks for a great recipe!
Made this tonight for my family and it was very simple and delicious. I left out the vegetable oil and water. I used one whole can of spam and cubed it. Then I fried it with three cloves of garlic. About 5 min after I threw in some 1/3 of a cabbage head and two green onions. I sautéed this all for about 3 min and then added the pasta, sesame oil, soy sauce and black pepper. I think next time when I get to the step to put in my pasta I will put a little butter in it to soften up the pasta a little bit more. Other than that this dish was good. I will make again definitely!
This was surprisingly good and fast to make. Next time I would just add more water/soy sauce/sesame.
good weekday dinner, my teenage daughter can make it.
I liked Spam on the go and have made it twice. My dad wasn't fond of it but I like it and think it's a good quick'n'easy meal to make. I recommend it if you have kids who like spam, picky eaters, or not enough time.
Good easy quick fix recipe. I personally thought it was too salty. I didn't make any changes to the recipe.
This was really good! We liked it so much I will have to double the recipe next time I make it!
Great weeknight meal. No leftovers tonight. I used chicken broth instread of water, and added some frozen peas. Next time, I'll try some shredded carrots, or julianned celery.
Great spam recipe for beginners like myself!
This was salty to me. I will make this again but using less soy sauce. The egg was just ok and next time I may exclude it. I also made a double batch to feed everyone and my kids didn't appreciate it. I liked it and will make it just for me. I love spam.
Quick, easy, and delicious recipe
I made this and it was delicious. I adjusted a little the amount of oil and added frozen broccoli to give it a little twist. It was on point
I did purple onions instead of green and olive oil instead of the sesame oil.
I don't usually like Spam but this was pretty good. I bet it would be really good with real ham pieces. I made this as a side dish because from the looks of it, it doesn't seem like an entree (basically spaghetti with pieces of Spam cubes throughout with speckles of pepper). The flavors work well though and it's really inexpensive to make.
It was great, will definitely make it again. I do agree with other reviews that it is a little oily, next time will omit the vegetable oil.
My family loved this! My youngest daughter had 2 helpings and she rarely has seconds. I made a couple of changes though. I used small shell pasta, added a little fresh kale, and some chopped carrot. It was very good!
Loved this for a quick and easy beach day side dish. Everyone loved it and they were so surprised with the use of Spam. I used Jalapeno flavored spam in my dish just because I like the extra flavor it gives without the spiciness.
I never had Spam before making this the first time but hubby likes it. This time, I am using Teriyaki Spam. It is a little salty for my palette but also addictive. I usually add some fresh mushrooms h lots of garlic!
I had leftover cooked white rice and the weather is just too hot here to be boiling a pot of water for pasta! :) The combo of soy sauce, garlic and sesame oil flavors worked well with the Spam. I also added some chopped broccoli to make it more stir-fry-like and add some healthy green.
I love Spam. I love pasta. But this is a mistake!
Excellent recipe, thanks! I love Bacon Spam for this. It is incredible. You really don't need oil in this recipe but sesame oil gives excellent flavor. If you cook the Spam first you can fry your veg in the oil it leaves in the pan. I drain most of the oil off the cooked Spam on paper towels. Also, mush it up with your ground pork and veg to make potstickers (gyoza).
Very tasty. I also added a little worcestershire sauce. Next time, I'll add some veggies (i.e. cabbage, carrots) to add a little more substance.
This was an amazingly simple throw together meal that my 3 sons all loved. It's quick on those nights that you need to get them fed and out of the house. I do suggest the reduced sodium spam however. Keeper in this family!
I make this all the time! One of my husband's favorites! I double the amount of noodles and sauce, use a Tbsp. of black pepper and use low-sodium Spam and low-sodium soy sauce. Reheats well!
