Spam on the Go

This was WAY better than I expected!! I am NOT a Spam fan at all. Just happened to have a can given to me and didn't know what to do with it so I headed to allrecipes.com (my favorite "what to make for dinner site") because I knew there had to be something on here. I was right. This sounded like something my family MIGHT eat. Eat it they did!! My husband had seconds. When my girls, 11 & 12, came in a while later, I got the thumbs up. My husband and I were watching a movie and when we went back into the kitchen after the movie, we discovered that they had all but polished off the remainder! As for the recipe part...I didn't have enough spaghetti noodles as the recipe called for so I used bow tie pasta instead, which gave it a nice look. Also, no onion, which I ALWAYS have, but didn't. I read other reviews that had used chicken broth instead of water and I had planned on doing the same until I discovered the no onion thing. I immediately spied a box of Lipton onion soup & dip mix and thought I'd use that instead of the broth, and to make up for not having actual onion. I mixed one packet of the Lipton soup mix with the 1/2 c. of water, the soy sauce and sesame oil. After browning the Spam and garlic, I added a bag of fresh stir fry mix (broccoli, match stick carrots, snow peas & julienne red cabbage) I had on hand. When the pasta was done I mixed that in with the water/Lipton soup/soy mixture. YUM! It actually looked and smelled appealing. Both my husband and I were pleasantly