Spam on the Go

4.2
125 Ratings
  • 5 61
  • 4 43
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

A can of Spam, spaghetti noodles, green onions and garlic all sauteed with soy sauce and sesame oil.

Recipe by Claudine

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat vegetable oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add luncheon meat, green onion and garlic and saute until light brown. Stir in cooked spaghetti , then stir in soy sauce, water, sesame oil and pepper. Mix all together, heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 39.2mg; sodium 919.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022