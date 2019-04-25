Oven Fresh Seasoned Potato Wedges

1 of 828

Rating: 4 stars Great seasonings in this recipe. I rated 4 stars because I made some changes - we boiled the potato wedges for 7 minutes before seasoning them and putting them in the oven for about 15 minutes. This makes for a great texture. It's mashed potatoey goodness inside, with a crispy outside. You cannot ask for anything more...great texture and less bake time with the par-boil technique. Helpful (708)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty tasty. I used sea salt. I did cook them for a little longer, only because we like them a little crispier. I served these with my Zesty Ranch Dip. No leftovers. Next time, I'll double the recipe. Helpful (191)

Rating: 5 stars absolutely delish! i must have cut some pretty thick wedges because they took about 50 minutes to be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, but the proportion of spices and cheese is perfect! strange how such simple ingredients create something so flavorful, but we really enjoyed this! thank you Helpful (186)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making a similar version of these for years. Quick, easy, delicious. A couple of quick extra steps makes them even better. After cutting into wedges, blot excess moisture off with paper towels. This helps to more evenly coat potato wedges with oil and seasoning. Also, stand wedges on the skin side in the pan. You won't have to turn them,and they will cook more evenly. Unless you forget they're in the oven, this recipe is almost impossible to ruin! Helpful (110)

Rating: 3 stars Loved the technique and the texture of the potatoes, so 3 stars. However, the garlic powder and onion powder ruins the taste for us. Those two ingredients appear in so many commercial products, which is why I believe people don't mind them, or actually develop a taste for them. I was raised a second-generation Italian, and we never even had ersatz ingredients like those in the house. When we wanted garlic or onion flavor, we used garlic or onions. As a consequence, I can't stomach the flavor of artificial stuff. Instead, rubbing the cut potatoes with a cut clove of garlic and a cut onion will give a far superior flavor. That said, it's brilliant to combine the oil, Parmesan, salt, pepper and any other spices you like in a bag and shaking the potatoes is a very neat, no-fuss way to dress them before roasting. We eliminated the garlic and onion powders, replacing them with finely chopped rosemary and basil from the garden. Boo-ya!!! Great flavor that will complement any roasted meat or poultry. Helpful (85)

Rating: 5 stars I just mixed it all up on the cookie sheet - no need to use a plastic bag. Ohhh, make sure to spray the cookie sheet with Pam or something so they don't stick! Great recipe, very good very easy! Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! These were by far the BEST potato wedges I've made!! I've tried several different recipes and never been thrilled, but this one was fantastic! I used about 8-10 petite red potatoes and cut them up into small thin pieces. I baked them on a foil lined baking sheet for 10 minutes, stirred them around and baked them for another 12. DELICIOUS!!! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars there are really yummy. i also used sweet potatoes too! Helpful (46)