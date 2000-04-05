Leftover Special Casserole

I always read the reviews before I try any new recipe and after seeing so many people change this recipe and seeing the ingredients listed in it I decided I'd need to adjust it too! This is a great base casserole recipe and you can do so much with it so I will keep it in my recipe box. This would make a good chicken ala king dish or what I call tuna ala king dish with a few adjustments both of which I've been making from scratch for years. As is it is a bit on the bland side. I made mine using frozen mixed veggies, peas, carrots, green beans and corn. I sauted a large onion and bell pepper in olive oil until tender. I pre-cooked my egg noodles, drained and set aside. I used cream of mushroom and cream of celery soup what I had on hand. I also used half and half in place of the milk. Instead of layering the vegetables I just got a big bowl and mixed everything all together and I used 3 cups of cooked ham instead of 2 and 3 cans of soup with extra half and half because we like leftovers. I added salt and pepper and tasted as I went along. I put it in a large corning ware baking dish about 13"x9" and only baked for 15 or 20 minutes since everything was already cooked. I topped it off with fried onions. This was good but next time I think I'll add some sour cream to the mixture before baking. I will be making it again but next time I'm trying it with chicken then possibly the next time with tuna. The variations on this one are endless if you tweak it to suit your tastes.