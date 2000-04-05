Leftover Special Casserole
This kind of came together after a holiday dinner that left lots of ingredients left over. You can also use leftover chicken, beef or turkey for the meat.
This kind of came together after a holiday dinner that left lots of ingredients left over. You can also use leftover chicken, beef or turkey for the meat.
My family loved it! I tweeked it just a bit since I didn't have any cream of mushroom soup. I substituted cream of celery & cream of chicken, since I was making alot! Also added onion salt instead of regular salt and topped it with shredded cheese. I will definately keep this one in my books!!!!Read More
Sorry, but I didn't find this recipe to be anything special. We thought it was rather bland and boring. Probably will not make again.Read More
My family loved it! I tweeked it just a bit since I didn't have any cream of mushroom soup. I substituted cream of celery & cream of chicken, since I was making alot! Also added onion salt instead of regular salt and topped it with shredded cheese. I will definately keep this one in my books!!!!
My husband just loved this! Too bad my children ages 1-1/2 and 5 hated it! They couldn't even eat it. I will not be able to make this again. I thought it was ok.
Sorry, but I didn't find this recipe to be anything special. We thought it was rather bland and boring. Probably will not make again.
Because the reviews said that this was kind of bland, I added pepper jack cheese and used leftover pork roast. I also used small shell pasta. I will make it again, maybe next time with smoked salmon. Also top with french fried onions for an added zest.
Maybe it was just me, but the soup mixture was not enough to coat the casserole ingredients. I might have added more chicken (not ham) and veggies, however. I added another can of cream of whatever soup I had on hand, and some more milk, and it was fine. Wasn't bland either. Maybe those of who who think it's bland need to add more soup. Not the low sodium kind, either.
This is a great base for a casserole. I used chicken instead of ham and cream of celery soup because it is what I had on hand. I added a couple handfuls of cheese (a pre-shredded "Mexican" blend), out-of-a-jar mushrooms,and sprinkled the top with parmesan cheese. I also sprinkled oregano on the casserole, but I do not recommend that, as it gives it a weird after taste.
I changed this recipie quite a bit, and it still came out on the bland side. I used leftover turkey, macaroni rather than egg noodles, and frozen mixed veggies that included green beans and corn as well as carrots and peas. I added onion and garlic salt to the soup mixture (as well as a little cardamom and cumin), and poured half of the soup mix on after the veggie layer. I mixed 1 tsp of minced garlic in with the onion layer. After adding the remaining soup mix to the top of the casserole, I sprinkled parmesean cheese on the top. It came out pretty well, but my boyfriend and I both added more parmesean to our serrvings. Next time, I think I'll put a couple layers of shredded monterey jack cheese in, and possibly use different veggies (I don't care for the peas in this). Overall though, a good way to use up leftover meat without having to say "turkey/ham/chicken AGAIN?!"
For those who don't like spicy, this recipe is perfect. I added more onion.
Not bad at all...! A little bit bland..I just used the packaged cubed ham & it was very easy...(no leftovers!)I think it was my fault for not putting enough pepper in ...I will DEFFINETLY make this again..but..next time I think I'm going to try with cream of asparagus and use penne or macaroni noodles..
It was OK. I made this with leftover Christmas ham. We love egg noodles so I gave this recipe a try. I did add two cans of cream of mushroom as others did (not low sodium). I even added some garlic powder, but it was still lacking in flavor. I wont be making it again.
My husband and I both loved this!!! I did make a few alterations...I used left over smoked turkey we had in the deep freeze, I used one can of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of chicken, added onions and seasoning salt for taste. I also sprinkled in some shredded cheese and used Mrs. Grimes frozen egg noodles instead of the dried ones from off the shelf. We ate it over mash potatoes! I used
I always read the reviews before I try any new recipe and after seeing so many people change this recipe and seeing the ingredients listed in it I decided I'd need to adjust it too! This is a great base casserole recipe and you can do so much with it so I will keep it in my recipe box. This would make a good chicken ala king dish or what I call tuna ala king dish with a few adjustments both of which I've been making from scratch for years. As is it is a bit on the bland side. I made mine using frozen mixed veggies, peas, carrots, green beans and corn. I sauted a large onion and bell pepper in olive oil until tender. I pre-cooked my egg noodles, drained and set aside. I used cream of mushroom and cream of celery soup what I had on hand. I also used half and half in place of the milk. Instead of layering the vegetables I just got a big bowl and mixed everything all together and I used 3 cups of cooked ham instead of 2 and 3 cans of soup with extra half and half because we like leftovers. I added salt and pepper and tasted as I went along. I put it in a large corning ware baking dish about 13"x9" and only baked for 15 or 20 minutes since everything was already cooked. I topped it off with fried onions. This was good but next time I think I'll add some sour cream to the mixture before baking. I will be making it again but next time I'm trying it with chicken then possibly the next time with tuna. The variations on this one are endless if you tweak it to suit your tastes.
This is hard to rate because I changed it a bit. It wasn't bad but it wasn't great. My family just doesn't groove on the "cream of" soups I guess. I used leftover chicken that had been marinating in teriyaki so maybe that's what the problem was. Like I said, hard to rate since I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I agree with the other reviews that it needed more sauce and a little cheese on top would probably help. I doubt I'll make this again but it was worth a try.
This was awesome!!! Since other reviewers mentioned it was bland, I roasted a head of garlic in the oven for 1/2 an hour and mixed that in with my leftover mashed potatoes. I made this the day after Thanksgiving so I just used the leftover stuffing and skipped the steps for the stuffing in the recipe. I also added some broccoli to the turkey layer because I had that leftover. It definitely needed that. My sister loved it so much that she said making this casserole should become a Thanksgiving tradition! Thanks for the recipe!
Great dish! As stated earlier this is fine by itself but truly good if tweaked. I used veggie rotini pasta and added to two cans cream of mushroom soup as well as 1 1/3 cup milk. Peas and carrots as directed but also 1 cup chopped onion, s/p, 1tbsp creole seasoning and 1cup shredded Parmesan cheese. Also used 3 cups chopped up ham roast. Put all in bowl and mixed well. Added garlic powder (1/2 tbsp) and mixed again then poured into 13x9 greased glass dish. Cooked at 375 for 20 min as this will crisp up several noodles. Then mixed up and reduced temp to 350 for another 15 till bubbly. Came out wonderful!
This recipe was just fine, nothing special. However it did make use of some leftover ham from the holidays. It probably could be tweaked a little more. But not bad.
Had leftover ham and this was good. I think the people that found it dry added too many noodle, 4 cups isn't a whole bag of noodles. My hunny really enjoyed this but said the next time I should cook the veggies a bit before adding them as they were a bit crunchy still and he felt it was out of place. I made exactly as stated except added a bit more veggies as that is how it was bagged.
Good start, but as others stated, very bland. To kick it up, I added lots of seasonings and vegetables. This also needed a second can of the soup. I topped the casserole with some shredded jack cheese and canned fried onions. Thank you!
This is one of our family's all time favorite casseroles!
I NEVER make things like this, but I am 8 1/2 months pregnant and am looking for EASY things I don't have to THINK about. Also, I am cleaning out the freezer for milk storage! EEK! Had some frozen ham, decided to try this recipe. It is not wholly objectionable, but it is what I call 'church potluck food'. Okay if you're desperate, but it won't be in my everyday repertoire.
I made this today after trawling for ideas! I made it slightly different though. I used peas ,sweet corn,carrots and an onion and boiled them all in a vegetable stock, then I added ingredients to ham in an oven proof dish. Poured a little stock over and cooked in oven as stated. I then cooked pasta on stove and warmed up soup. After all cooked mix together and serve.... Lovely one we do again. Thanks
Ok, good way to use ham!
Just another can of soup and noodles
I found that after I baked in the oven, the noodles on the top of the casserole were dried out. There didn't seem to be enough sauce to keep everything moist. If I was to make it again I would simmer it covered on the stove for about 20 minutes to blend the flavours rather than putting it in the oven.
I made this with fresh veggies, added shredded cheddar and garlic. Delicious!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections