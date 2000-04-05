Leftover Special Casserole

This kind of came together after a holiday dinner that left lots of ingredients left over. You can also use leftover chicken, beef or turkey for the meat.

By Lenn

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add egg noodles, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until done; drain.

  • Layer noodles, mixed peas and carrots, onions, and ham in prepared baking dish. Mix together soup and milk, then pour mixture over casserole. Season with salt and pepper, then press with the back of a fork to help soup mixture seep through casserole layers.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes, or until bubbly and hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 42.3mg; sodium 879.9mg. Full Nutrition
